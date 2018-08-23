Giuliani: "The American People Would Revolt" If Trump Impeached

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 15:50

President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told Sky News on Thursday that Americans would "revolt" if Trump is impeached. 

"I think impeachment would be totally horrible," Giuliani said. "There’s no reason. He didn’t collude with the Russians, he didn’t obstruct justice. Everything [Michael] Cohen says has been disproved. You’d only impeach him for political reasons. And the American people would revolt against that."

On Tuesday, Trump's former longtime attorney and self-described "fixer," Michael Cohen, said that President Trump directed him to pay off two women who claim to have had affairs with Trump over a decade ago. Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, says its "absolutely clear that Donald Trump committed a felony" by paying hush money to the women during the run-up to the 2016 US election. 

Giuliani, on the other hand, says Trump has been "completely cleared" by Cohen's testimony. 

"You have this Cohen guy, he doesn't know anything about Russian collusion, he doesn't know anything about obstruction, he's a massive liar," said Giuliani. 

Evidence against Trump includes a tape recording made before the election in which Trump and Cohen discuss payments to the keep the women's stories silent. On Thursday, Giuliani downplayed the significance of the tape, saying "The tape recordings say very clearly that Cohen did it on his own, didn't tell the president until much later." 

Meanwhile, Giuliani lashed out at the Department of Justice on Thursday for the intense focus on Trump, while Hillary Clinton's conduct has gone unaddressed - tweeting: "If there is any justice left at DOJ why is payment by Hillary Clinton and DNC to FusionGPS for the phony Steele dossier not under investigation. On your theory in Cohen plea it’s an illegal campaign contribution.Let’s go DOJ wake up. where’s the indictment. Clintons not above law." 

President Trump said in an interview with Fox News this week that he was doing a "great job" and that the market would crash if he were forced out of office. 

“I think everybody would be very poor,” he said, before pointing to his head. “Because without this thinking, you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe.”

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that American Media Inc. CEO and longtime friend of President Trump, David Pecker, had been granted immunity in the Trump investigation. 

Pecker reportedly gave prosecutors details about the president's knowledge of payments former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made to women alleging affairs with Trump - including former Playboy model Karen MacDougal - was paid $150,000 by the National Enquirer, which is owned by American Media, for her story about an alleged affair with Trump. The Enquirer sat on the story in a practice known as "catch and kill."  

In exchange for immunity, Mr. Pecker, CEO of American Media, Inc., has met with prosecutors and shared details about payments Mr. Cohen arranged in an effort to silence two women who alleged sexual encounters with Mr. Trump, including Mr. Trump’s knowledge of the deals, some of the people said. Prosecutors have indicated that Mr. Pecker won’t be criminally charged for his participation in the deals, the people said. -WSJ

Pecker's input "appears to have informed the charging documents made public on Tuesday as part of Mr. Cohen's guilty plea to eight criminal charges, including campaign-finance violations tied to the payments." 

During his guilty-plea hearing, Mr. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer, said that at Mr. Trump’s direction, he broke federal laws on campaign contributions by coordinating payments to the two women for the purpose of suppressing negative information about Mr. Trump and influencing the 2016 election.

American Media executives were involved in both hush-money deals that formed the basis of Mr. Cohen’s guilty plea to campaign-finance violations, prosecutors said. One was a $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford—a former porn actress who goes professionally by Stormy Daniels—to keep her from publicly discussing an alleged affair with Mr. Trump. 

The second was a $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal for her exclusive story of an alleged extramarital affair with Mr. Trump, a story that was purchased by American Media in August 2016 at Mr. Cohen’s urging, and then never published. -WSJ

In the recorded conversation between Trump and Cohen, they can be heard discussing purchasing the rights to McDougal's claim. Cohen can be heard telling Trump that he needs “to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," likely referring to Pecker. 

Will a flipped pecker give Trump the shaft? 

Hopeless for Change Thu, 08/23/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

"There are 4 Boxes of Liberty:  The Soap Box, the Ballot Box, the Jury Box, and the Cartridge Box.  Please use them in that order"

We are censored on social media.  Our president has been under constant threat since we elected him to take our country back from the Globalists.  "Liberal" judges free antifa rioters who attack us without provocation and moose-limb jihadis who kill their own children and plot to kill ours. 

Thanks to the failure to pass "common sense gun legislation", The Cartridge Box is the only one we haven't had taken from us... yet.

swmnguy FireBrander Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

I have no idea what the hell Giuliani thinks he's doing.  Even Trump's utterly idiotic bout of self-incrimination on FOX with Ainsley Earhart wasn't as stupid and self-defeating as everything Giuliani says every time the red light on the camera goes on.

Sid Davis JimmyJones Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

I think many people see Civil War II in the future.  Energy issues, failure of the debt based monetary system, expansion of government, and left/right hatred supply the background, and all that is needed is a trigger event.  Successful removal of Trump from the Presidency in this attempted coup d'etat may well supply the trigger.

When establishment figures start to mention "revolt" you can bet it is a possibility.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Liquid_Silver Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:08 Permalink

What makes you think that isn't the plan? I am surprised that the grid hasn't been taken down, by one side or the other, to this point. It's only a matter of time. How? Atmospheric EMP would be the easiest. Launch from off shore on a junker ship. Who's ship? How will you know? Ships can be registered anywhere in the world even if the owner/s don't live in that country. Good luck proving the deep state did it as a false flag! Gulf of Tonkin comes to mind.

Certainly Iran, Russia, China, and others have plenty of motivation to do coordinated cyber / physical infrastructure attacks in the US, too.