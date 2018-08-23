Giuliani: "The American People Would Revolt" If Trump Impeached

President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told Sky News on Thursday that Americans would "revolt" if Trump is impeached.
"I think impeachment would be totally horrible," Giuliani said. "There’s no reason. He didn’t collude with the Russians, he didn’t obstruct justice. Everything [Michael] Cohen says has been disproved. You’d only impeach him for political reasons. And the American people would revolt against that."
On Tuesday, Trump's former longtime attorney and self-described "fixer," Michael Cohen, said that President Trump directed him to pay off two women who claim to have had affairs with Trump over a decade ago. Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, says its "absolutely clear that Donald Trump committed a felony" by paying hush money to the women during the run-up to the 2016 US election.
Giuliani, on the other hand, says Trump has been "completely cleared" by Cohen's testimony.
"You have this Cohen guy, he doesn't know anything about Russian collusion, he doesn't know anything about obstruction, he's a massive liar," said Giuliani.
Evidence against Trump includes a tape recording made before the election in which Trump and Cohen discuss payments to the keep the women's stories silent. On Thursday, Giuliani downplayed the significance of the tape, saying "The tape recordings say very clearly that Cohen did it on his own, didn't tell the president until much later."
Meanwhile, Giuliani lashed out at the Department of Justice on Thursday for the intense focus on Trump, while Hillary Clinton's conduct has gone unaddressed - tweeting: "If there is any justice left at DOJ why is payment by Hillary Clinton and DNC to FusionGPS for the phony Steele dossier not under investigation. On your theory in Cohen plea it’s an illegal campaign contribution.Let’s go DOJ wake up. where’s the indictment. Clintons not above law."
President Trump said in an interview with Fox News this week that he was doing a "great job" and that the market would crash if he were forced out of office.
“I think everybody would be very poor,” he said, before pointing to his head. “Because without this thinking, you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe.”
On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that American Media Inc. CEO and longtime friend of President Trump, David Pecker, had been granted immunity in the Trump investigation.
Pecker reportedly gave prosecutors details about the president's knowledge of payments former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made to women alleging affairs with Trump - including former Playboy model Karen MacDougal - was paid $150,000 by the National Enquirer, which is owned by American Media, for her story about an alleged affair with Trump. The Enquirer sat on the story in a practice known as "catch and kill."
In exchange for immunity, Mr. Pecker, CEO of American Media, Inc., has met with prosecutors and shared details about payments Mr. Cohen arranged in an effort to silence two women who alleged sexual encounters with Mr. Trump, including Mr. Trump’s knowledge of the deals, some of the people said. Prosecutors have indicated that Mr. Pecker won’t be criminally charged for his participation in the deals, the people said. -WSJ
Pecker's input "appears to have informed the charging documents made public on Tuesday as part of Mr. Cohen's guilty plea to eight criminal charges, including campaign-finance violations tied to the payments."
During his guilty-plea hearing, Mr. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer, said that at Mr. Trump’s direction, he broke federal laws on campaign contributions by coordinating payments to the two women for the purpose of suppressing negative information about Mr. Trump and influencing the 2016 election.
American Media executives were involved in both hush-money deals that formed the basis of Mr. Cohen’s guilty plea to campaign-finance violations, prosecutors said. One was a $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford—a former porn actress who goes professionally by Stormy Daniels—to keep her from publicly discussing an alleged affair with Mr. Trump.
The second was a $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal for her exclusive story of an alleged extramarital affair with Mr. Trump, a story that was purchased by American Media in August 2016 at Mr. Cohen’s urging, and then never published. -WSJ
In the recorded conversation between Trump and Cohen, they can be heard discussing purchasing the rights to McDougal's claim. Cohen can be heard telling Trump that he needs “to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," likely referring to Pecker.
Will a flipped pecker give Trump the shaft?
"There are 4 Boxes of Liberty: The Soap Box, the Ballot Box, the Jury Box, and the Cartridge Box. Please use them in that order"
We are censored on social media. Our president has been under constant threat since we elected him to take our country back from the Globalists. "Liberal" judges free antifa rioters who attack us without provocation and moose-limb jihadis who kill their own children and plot to kill ours.
Thanks to the failure to pass "common sense gun legislation", The Cartridge Box is the only one we haven't had taken from us... yet.
Let's impeach Giuliani instead.
ScatterShot McBluster
Trump the man with the incredible shrinking brain blasting
daily demonstrations of hyper-buffoonery and rage-whine.
The educated are appalled, the uneducated applaud.
America a land of constant sorrow.
Why haven't the American people revolted yet??
Because everyone is well Fed
40% MIGHT revolt, and 60% definitely will rejoice.
Let's crowd fund the celebration party now!
The whole issue of impeachment is a bullshit nothing-burger. Even of the dems got a majority in the house theyd need 2/3rds majority in the senate...not going to happen.
I agree. Clinton was impeached. So what? He still served out his term in office. Trump can do the same thanks to little Billy setting this precedent. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Impeachment_of_Bill_Clinton
'A man is known by the company he keeps'
That says enough about Trump.
And Guliani should be impeached for 9/11 cover-up.
Rudy leading the set up for civil war it seems?
He was certainly recommending it without actually saying it.
I would say it was a statement of what he believe would happen, not a recommendation or a threat.
Trump picks for lawyers? WTF?
Shut the Fuck up Julie! Stop talking about impeaching your client!
TRUMP!
Fire Julie!
Fire Sessions!
DO IT FUCKING NOW!
Grab a phone book and randomly pick a dozen lawyers to interview for the two openings; you'll be better off...
I have no idea what the hell Giuliani thinks he's doing. Even Trump's utterly idiotic bout of self-incrimination on FOX with Ainsley Earhart wasn't as stupid and self-defeating as everything Giuliani says every time the red light on the camera goes on.
The people are revolting. They're downright deplorable.
Watching Julie defend Trump is like watching Bill Clinton trying to help Hillary get elected...non stop WTF moments.
Again and again, it looked and sounded like Bill was trying to sink Hillary.
I think many people see Civil War II in the future. Energy issues, failure of the debt based monetary system, expansion of government, and left/right hatred supply the background, and all that is needed is a trigger event. Successful removal of Trump from the Presidency in this attempted coup d'etat may well supply the trigger.
When establishment figures start to mention "revolt" you can bet it is a possibility.
For us all to say it, I'd agree; it wouldn't make much impact, if at all. For a public figure, it's a whole different intention.
I doubt anyone will revolt anything, they will only revolt if all the smart phones aren't working.
lol
Besides, 3/4 of the country (Dems + Inds + Silent Majority that doesn't vote)
did NOT vote for Trump.
Trump is toxic anyway.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0iAcQVIokg
And ZERO voted for Soros yet you seem fine to let him slither his snakes everywhere
Said the one month, one week old troll.
3%...
They also didn't vote for Hillary; by not voting, they decided they'd be ok either way.
Food tend to be the one thing that causes people to revolt, well that and high taxes on Tea.
Or the EBT cards or Corp Welfare stop working!
What makes you think that isn't the plan? I am surprised that the grid hasn't been taken down, by one side or the other, to this point. It's only a matter of time. How? Atmospheric EMP would be the easiest. Launch from off shore on a junker ship. Who's ship? How will you know? Ships can be registered anywhere in the world even if the owner/s don't live in that country. Good luck proving the deep state did it as a false flag! Gulf of Tonkin comes to mind.
Certainly Iran, Russia, China, and others have plenty of motivation to do coordinated cyber / physical infrastructure attacks in the US, too.
AND who the Fuck are you to judge? Fuck off , bet you have done many many mistakes in life...he is doing a great job and you can't deal with it...
"bet you have done many many mistakes in life"
Can't say I have.
And yes, I agree he is doing a great job for Israhell. And no, I won't accept any American president being loyal and committed to the Zionist state.
My hero.
"I want it in the front hole Darling."
"Ok honey, anything to shut you up."
Yeah...but you know what's truly UNprecedented? The prospect of having a president impeached, and then going on later to win a second term.
I am *so* going to record CNN and MSNBC on election night 2020. If Trump wins, the wailing and gnashing of teeth will be truly EPIC.
Is there a method for him to leave with more merit?
Let's instead crowd fund getting rid of the fucking worthless Deep State and Soros paid trolls.
He's not going to be impeached and no one is going to revolt, and Giuliani knows it.
Bullshit
He’s at roughly 50% approval
20% cunt count of the country would be happy same amount would revolt
It only took 77 patriots to confront 400 British troops at Lexington Green in 1775 to cause the "shot heard round the world". The British were marching to Concord to confiscate arms stored there by the Massachusetts Militia.
It is certainly plausible that a successful coup d'etat against Trump would suffice as a trigger event for Civil War II.
3%. It would only take a dedicated 3% to kick it off.
Most people don't rejoice with a pitchfork shoved in there ass.
Don't know what planet you live on but all I see is people shoving shit up each other arse and loving it
10% is all you need for a successful revolution.
Fight Club was the beginning, now it's moved out of the basement, it's called Project Mayhem.
Without a revolution the sawmp will only keep growing. Somewhere along, people will have had enough. It's Revolution time https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5U2qoFifBQ
Yes, until you realize that Trump’s impeachment solves nothing in terms of deep state corruption, DNC corruption, national debt or virtually anything else. Partisan Dems are worshipping the golden calf of impeachment to the extent they are willing to ally with people like John McCain and John Brennan. Let that sink in for a little.
Because everyone has no principles and enjoys being force fed shit.
Don't forget that we're also the Gainfully Employed, and have to make sure that the World as we know it keeps turning.....
I wouldn't say "well fed." It's more like pacified with shit food and pink-paw ball.
So far, we have too much to lose. But as perma-bear Gerald Celente says, "when people have nothing left to lose, they 'lose it' ".
"The most dangerous creation of any society is a man with nothing to lose"
-James Baldwin
