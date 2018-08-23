And The Top Thing People Spend Their Food-Stamp Money On Is...

Authored by Megan Elliott via CheatSheet.com,

Politicians may fret about welfare recipients loading up their carts with non-essentials, but more than 44 million people rely on food stamps to feed their families. With the average food stamp recipient receiving $125.79 per month in benefits, let’s take a look at what they’re buying the most, according to research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The researchers present their data with a couple of caveats. For one, the data analyzed doesn’t include purchases from outlets like farmers markets. In addition, when people use both SNAP benefits and cash or a credit or debit card to make a purchase, it’s impossible to determine which items had been purchased using food stamps and which had been bought with the person’s own money.

Finally, the researchers note the difference in spending on various items was often very small. At first glance, it looks like food stamp households spend far more money on lunch meat (No. 10 out of 100 ranked commodities) than on apples (No. 67). In reality, SNAP recipients spend about half a cent of every food dollar on apples and about 1½ cents of every dollar on lunch meat.

Let’s take a quick look at the 10 items food stamp recipients are most likely to purchase.

10. Lunch meat

  • Total spending by SNAP households studied: $99.4 million (out of $6.5 billion)
  • Share of spending: 1.51%

SNAP households spend about 1½ cents of every dollar on lunch meat — roughly the same as non-SNAP households.

 

9. Frozen handheld foods and snacks

 

  • Total spending by SNAP households studied: $101.5 million
  • Share of spending: 1.54%

 

Frozen handheld foods and snacks account for 1.54% of total food expenditures for food stamp users, making them the ninth most popular item. Hot Pockets and similar snacks rank 47th for non-SNAP households, who spend 0.68% of their grocery budget on these items.

 

8. Fresh chicken

  • Total spending by SNAP households studied: $121.4 million
  • Share of spending: 1.85%

Food stamp recipients spend slightly more on fresh chicken than non-food stamp users — 1.85% of their grocery budget vs. 1.52%.

 

7. Cold cereal

 

  • Total spending by SNAP households studied: $139.2 million
  • Share of spending: 2.12%

 

Cold cereal is the seventh most-purchased item for both groups of households, though those on food stamps devote slightly more of their budget to boxes of Chex and Cheerios (2.12% vs. 1.85% for non-food stamp families).

 

6. Baked breads

 

  • Total spending by SNAP households studied: $163.7 million
  • Share of spending: 2.49%

 

People who aren’t on food stamps spend a bit more on baked breads. At 2.78% of the typical family’s grocery spending, it’s the fourth most-purchased item. Among food stamp households, it comes in sixth.

 

5. Cheese

 

  • Total spending by SNAP households studied: $186.4 million
  • Share of spending: 2.83%

 

Cheese spending is roughly the same among both groups of shoppers, with people not on food stamps devoting a bit more of their budget (3.01%) to blocks of cheddar and Swiss.

 

4. Bagged snacks

 

  • Total spending by SNAP households studied: $199.3 million
  • Share of spending: 3.03%

 

Bagged snack foods come in fourth on the list of items most often purchased by food stamp recipients. Chips and pretzels take fifth place among households not on food stamps.

 

3. Ground beef

 

  • Total spending by SNAP households studied: $201 million
  • Share of spending: 3.05%

 

People on food stamps buy more ground beef than other shoppers. It accounts for 3.05% of their total food spending, compared to just under 2% for those not on SNAP.

 

2. Milk

 

  • Total spending by SNAP households studied: $253.7 million
  • Share of spending: 3.85%

 

Spending on milk is roughly the same for both groups of grocery shoppers (3.85% vs. 4.03%). Among non-SNAP households, it claims the biggest share of grocery budgets.

 

1. Soda

 

  • Total spending by SNAP households studied: $357.7 million
  • Share of spending: 5.44%

 

The top item purchased by food stamp recipients is likely to raise some eyebrows among those who fret about people using benefits to buy junk food. Spending on soda and other sweetened beverages is “slightly higher for SNAP households compared to non-SNAP households (5 cents versus 4 cents per dollar),” the researchers note. Soda is the second most-purchased commodity among people who aren’t on food stamps.

dchang0 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 21:07

Most personal welfare is really corporate welfare. Give a person SNAP money and it ends up supporting Walmart and the various corner stores and Coca Cola and PepsiCo and other junk food makers, then ultimately the corn (syrup) and wheat and sugar industrialized farmers.

This country is too far gone in terms of extractive institutions (see "Why Nations Fail"). Just about everything we buy has some gov't subsidy on it, AND we're taxed heavily to boot.

bluez ItsAllBollocks Thu, 08/23/2018 - 22:01

Poor neighborhoods have "convenience stores" instead of supermarkets. And 90% of the "convenience stores" are all stocked up with the most Godawful garbage one could imagine. So that's where the SNAP money goes, natch.

Actually if you truly want to be healthy and diabetes-free, just eat starch and eggs, chicken and hamburger. Russet potatoes are great for health, and pasta is too. You will need a little REAL olive oil and fish oil, too.

Go to the beer brewery supply store and get dextrose ("corn sugar"). Do not use "cane sugar" (sucrose), and certainly NOT high fructose anything. No "artificial sweeteners."

You will be shocked when you suddenly become strong and healthy. It's like magic!

FreeEarCandy dchang0 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 22:05

Let's not forget the people who have Pepsi and coke stock. The dividends. The pensions. The IRA's. Etc.. What goes around comes around. Some of us are able to keep a little more of it than others, as it passes by.

Living off of $130 of food per month is challenging. Of course, one could find a horn of plenty in the dumpster of every supermarket. It would be interesting to know exactly how much food produced actually reaches a stomach.

Francis Marx Thu, 08/23/2018 - 21:18

  They wonder why there is a diabetes problem in this country. High fructose corn syrup (which is in all pop and processed food) spikes peoples insulin. Causing failure in cell uptake. Advice: Don't drink regular pop. if you have too, drink the pop that has real sugar in it or diet.

Debt Slave Thu, 08/23/2018 - 21:24

Wow free bread, milk, beef and cheese? Damn.

How about it tax paying White Man? Does our beloved government (USA fuck yeah) provide that for YOUR beautiful white children?

But hey, feeding nonwhite parasites is atonement for the sins of white guilt. Just ask the Swedes.

FreeEarCandy Thu, 08/23/2018 - 21:50

Not one black person in all the above pictures, and the next article here at ZH is ...

Small Business Ownership Among Black Americans Jumps 400% Since Trump's Election

Showing a very happy middle class black couple who apparently have a great dentist.

 

What's the buzz tell me what's a happening?

waspwench Thu, 08/23/2018 - 21:55

Actually this is very sad.   Poor people who are probably not in the best of health to begin with, poisoning themselves, and worse still poisoning their children, by eating mass produced, fast foods which have almost no nutritional value, and in the process enriching Big Ag and, ultimately, Big Pharma.

Fewer and fewer people even know how to cook, and women who hold down a job and also run the home and raise children not only don't know how to cook, they are too tired to do so when they get  home at the end of the day.

The feminists will never admit it but our society functioned a whole lot better when the stay-at-home housewife was the norm and families ate proper meals sitting around the table.   Eating on-the-go is another "innovation" that is destroying families.

And the answer is?