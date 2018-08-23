China Furious After Australia Bans Huawei From Mobile Network Project

Taking a page out of Trump's playbook - and coming at a tumultuous time for the country, with PM Turnbull apparently on his way out and the local government in disarray - Australia banned Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network, citing risks of foreign interference and hacking which Beijing angrily dismissed as an “excuse” to tilt the playing field against a Chinese firm.
The decision aligns Australia with the United States, which previously restricted Huawei and compatriot ZTE Corp from its own market for similar "security" reasons.
The surprising move - which has already antagonized Australia's biggest trading partner - follows advice from security agencies, and signals a hardening of Australia’s stance toward its biggest export market as relations have soured over Canberra’s allegations of Chinese meddling in Australian politics.
In a statement on Thursday, the government said that national security regulations typically applied to telecom carriers would now be extended to equipment suppliers: "firms who are likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government" would leave the nation’s network vulnerable to unauthorized access or interference, and presented a security risk, the statement said according to Reuters.
Chinese law requires organizations and citizens to support, assist and cooperate with intelligence work, which analysts say can make Huawei’s equipment a conduit for espionage.
"That’s what you get when you have the aligned strategy of a Chinese company with the Chinese government,” said John Watters, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer of cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc.
"(Australia) basically made a decision to spend more money to have more control over their national communication system, because they’re up against a competitor that will sacrifice near-term margin for long-term intelligence advantage,” he said.
While Australia did not identify the Chinese firm, an Australian government official said the order was aimed at Huawei and blocked its involvement in the network.
On Twitter, Huawei’s Australian arm, which has denied it is controlled by Beijing, said on Thursday that the action was an “extremely disappointing result for consumers”.
We have been informed by the Govt that Huawei & ZTE have been banned from providing 5G technology to Australia. This is a extremely disappointing result for consumers. Huawei is a world leader in 5G. Has safely & securely delivered wireless technology in Aust for close to 15 yrs— Huawei Australia (@HuaweiOZ) August 22, 2018
China, predictably, was furious with the announcement coming just months after the US engaged in a similar ban for security grounds. In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China expressed “serious concern”, adding that Australia should not “use various excuses to artificially erect barriers and conduct discriminatory practices”. China also called the Australian decision wrong and said it should "not interfere" nor "restrict Chinese businesses from operating normally" for security purposes, an exclusion which apparently is only permitted for China.
- CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS AUSTRALIA SHOULD NOT INTERFERE AND RESTRICT CHINESE BUSINESSES FROM OPERATING NORMALLY BASED ON THE GROUNDS OF NATIONAL SECURITY
- CHINA SAYS AUSTRALIAN GOVT.'S 5G DECISION IS `WRONG'
“We urge the Australian government to abandon ideological prejudices and provide a fair competitive environment for Chinese companies’ operations in Australia,” Lu said during the news briefing.
As Reuters notes, Australia had previously banned Huawei, the world’s largest maker of telecommunications network gear, from providing equipment for its fiber-optic network and moved to block it from laying submarine cables in the Pacific. However, the latest Huawei exclusion from the mobile network comes at a time of particularly strained relations between Australia and China, which Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had two weeks ago sought to reset with a conciliatory speech.
“It is ... out of step with this attempt to reset the relationship,” said James Leibold, Associate Professor of Politics and Asian Studies at La Trobe University.
“They’re not going to forget Turnbull’s earlier strident language anytime soon,” he said.
The good news for China, Turnbull’s tenure as prime minister is doomed as his ruling party struggled with an internal leadership battle which saw ministers desert Turnbull and call for a leadership vote. The bad news: Turnbull will most likely be replaced with right-wing populist Peter Dutton, who this week carried out a burst of TV and radio interviews to outline a populist policy manifesto, including removing a tax on electricity bills for families and pensioners, a wide-ranging investigation into energy companies blamed for spiraling prices, and cuts to immigration.
And since it is unlikely that Dutton will be any more hospitable to China's "intelligence" overtures than his predecessor, the most likely outcome is that yet another spoke of global trade - that between China and Australia - is about to be engulfed by flames as yet another G-10 nation turns populist and protectionist.
Comments
china can laugh at trump and tariffs as being ineffective and temporary but they know full well the power of negative public sentiment because they manipulate it constantly. if world sentiment turns against china then trump may have the last laugh after all.
Now why would world sentiment turn against China? They don't have Neocuntservatives running amok with imperialistic wet dreams. The world is getting tired of Anglo Zionism if anything. The world is hooked on cheap Chinese products.
In reply to china can laugh at trump and… by buzzsaw99
Have you met CHINA?
In reply to Now why would world… by Brazen Heist II
Stealing IP, at 5G speeds!
In reply to Have you met CHINA? by gmak
In reply to Stealing IP, at 5G speeds! by pods
Goes down easier with GUTTER OIL !
Fracking Gutter Oil Shenzhen, China
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lJOLCvPm5Dg
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by sandra.lpores
running amok with imperialistic wet dreams
That is the sole purpose of the Chinese government. It is worse the Murican Deep State. It would serve you well to forget all the Collegiate Professorial Propaganda and develop the skill to think for yourself .
In reply to Stealing IP, at 5G speeds! by pods
1. China's hypocritical trade and investment position
2. China's seizing and building on the Spratly Islands which it doesn't own contrary to its claims.
3. China's cultural Genocide and stealing of Tibet.
4. China's human rights abuses that make those claimed by the ZH crowd here perpetrated by the west hardly register on the same scale.
And that's to name a few ..
In reply to Now why would world… by Brazen Heist II
I'm going to China in two weeks time. With the info I needed to provide for the Visa I fear I won't be allowed to leave until they have emptied my bank accounts. I'm holding out loading Wechat or the likes on my phone on the expectation that it's loaded with spyware. I just hope the VPNs I chose work when I get there....
In reply to 1. China's hypocritical… by 52821740
I guess one of our 5 eyes members is worried about spying!
In reply to Now why would world… by Brazen Heist II
Sounds like the “tea money” didnt fall into certain politicians’ bank accounts at the right time.
In reply to china can laugh at trump and… by buzzsaw99
Oh, we made the ChiComs angry again? That's a real shame. Sorry about that.
Nice try Lao Che!
In reply to Oh, we made the ChiComs… by NoDebt
Fear of the China boogeyman got Ozzie by the balls.
China trolls, diverting from the truth that China has infiltrated everywhere, with spies and electronics.
Nice try. Chicoms can suck eggs.
Gonna get your special "Social Credit" score up?
In reply to Fear of the China boogeyman… by Brazen Heist II
Right but who's infiltrated Red China? Better question; who created it?
CHINAS “REVOLUTIONARY” JEWS | Wide Awake Gentile
https://wideawakegentile.wordpress.com › ...
In reply to China trolls, diverting from… by Kayman
Which is pretty stupid when you're basically a big commodity mine for Chinese industry. But then Australian politicians seem to have a talent for bottomless ignorance.
In reply to Fear of the China boogeyman… by Brazen Heist II
For anyone not paying attention, it ain't the Russians that are the threat.
Bibi = Rutie = Rothie Same shit same game.
In reply to For anyone not paying… by NumberNone
Who is China?
The people?
The people in government?
The spokesperson for the government? Is Lu Kuang furious?
FATALITY!
In reply to Who is China? The people?… by Captain Nemo d…
manipulators manipulate
eventually, commies kill
plan accordingly
first strike?
In reply to FATALITY! by Wild Bill Steamcock
I've been calling for a first strike on China for a while. The window to eliminate that threat is closing rapidly. I don't want war, but I don't want my country losing global hegemony to the likes of China even more
In reply to manipulators manipulate… by new game
China is the Chicoms led by Emperor Xi. China needs another revolution.
The Chicom fatal mistake was to give the peasants hope.
In reply to Who is China? The people?… by Captain Nemo d…
Australian Govt. don't want to share access to citizens communications with Chinese.
But they will gladly share it with IsRaHell.
In reply to Australian Govt. don't want… by shovelhead
Good! Fuck those Ching-er Chong-ers and their cheap shit, backdoor infested telecom gear!
Fuck the damn Gook ass looking chicoms.
Sum Ting Wong, Xi No Fon Hom
China´s culture/history is a story of fourthausend years uninterrupted tyranny, dictatorship, slavery and oppression. If someone considers that a positive, I hope I will never meet him during lifetime. Give them bans, boycotts and tariffs until they are fed up.
next to discontinue Chinese trade will be European banks and businesses,
who already are quitting trade with Russia & Iran etc. for alleged fear of US penalties.
The real domino effect of US sanctions for having trade with Russia or China or Iran or Cuba or Venezuela or North Korea,
Increasing sanctions and threat of sanctions to everybody because Russia, China, N Korea, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela trade with each other.
The USA aims to 'win' more than just the full-spectrum dominance of a trade war.
As they can't install backdoors on Chinese phones just like they did with BB.
IMHO that's the key... From what I understand, Huawei is one of the few telecoms that doesn't have a backdoor. Been thinking of switching to them...
Has Blackberry remained uncompromised as well? Was thinking of going back to one of their recent, pre-Android models as well, like the Z30
In reply to As they can't install… by me or you
How is it that this Chinese wireless company is in any way different than any other serving the spying units that are in place now?
The evil that is being built and sold as wireless is going to have some real big problems, This Huawei Technologies is just the low hanging fruit on the surveillance tree... Bigger fish and bigger problems are right around the bend for all things spy.
Us little folks have a very good idea why there is so much spying and this little event is going to enlighten a whole lot more to the actual designed uses for that slick microwave radio computer many cannot do without.
Once the many really feel the danger this 3G,4G,5G,LTE,GSM tech represents and what it is doing to the lives of it's users, The biscuits go into the fire and the pitchforks and torches come out for ALL the players feeding at the big government surveillance feeding trough.
Times are coming, Soon wireless is going to be a swear word, Soon the many will have to act. Wireless computer spy tech is going to end as we know it now.... And wow, shit is going to pile up FAST.
FUCK CHINA
Well I trust most the Chinese than the American warmongers.
I have a Chinese phone running a modified version of Android.
As long as you are one of those low life sheeple chained to Microsoft, Apple, Google, FB, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and so on...do never ever expect any kind of privacy 🔏.
These are the modern times concentration camps just like in the old Nazi Germany.
LMAO!.......
China`s bought and paid for politicians in other countries are becoming scarce........
Chinese consulate personel, acting as providers of chauffeurs, for Feinstien, and other dipshit politicians has been exposed......