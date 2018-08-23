China's Xi Demands "Clean & Righteous" Internet, Will Censor "Vulgar" Content

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 15:35

Authored by Joseph Jankowski via PlanetFreeWill.com,

During a meeting with senior propaganda officials, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a “clean and righteous” internet and the rejection of “vulgar” content.

“Uphold a clean and righteous internet space,” state media reported Xi saying at the meeting occurring on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Reject the vulgar, the base and the kitsch. Put forward more healthy, high-quality internet works of culture and art.”

Xinhua reports that Xi insisted that propaganda leaders promote “unity of thinking and gathering strength” and, especially “traditional Chinese culture.”

“In order to do a better publicity and ideological work under the new circumstances, Xi underlined holding high the banner of Marxism and socialism with Chinese characteristics,” Xinhua reported Wednesday.

“He also stressed adhering to the path of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics and developing a great socialist culture in China.”

As Breitbart’s Frances Martel notes, Xi’s words reflect a years-old policy of censoring political criticism, Western culture, and anything that could lead to Chinese people questioning the wisdom of their leadership.

Xi has struggled to contain online criticism, which has grown on social media since he announced an end to presidential term limits in February. Criticism has risen to unprecedented levels on social media following the revelation that a Chinese biotech corporation deliberately sold faulty vaccines, resulting in hundreds of thousands of children being essentially unvaccinated.

Xi has also used his power in an attempt to contain the growing popularity of Western culture, particularly rap music and hip-hop culture, which China essentially banned from television in January unless it promotes the Communist Party.

The Chinese President’s statements also come at a time when the communist government is engaging in a broader clamp-down targeting online content from live streams and blogs to mobile gaming in an effort to maintain a grip over a large and diverse cultural scene popular with China’s youth online.

Xinhua reported in January, citing government data, that China shut as many as 128,000 websites that contained obscene and other “harmful” information in 2017.

After Xi came under extensive heat for abolishing presidential term limits, Chinese censors went into overdrive to restrict any speech even mildly criticized the decision over social media.

TechCrunch reported in February:

“I don’t agree”, “migration”, “emigration”, “re-election”, “election term”, “constitution amendment”, “constitution rules”, “proclaiming oneself an emperor” and “Winnie the Pooh” – the Xi’s online nickname – were among a host of phrases to be banned on microblogging site Weibo, according to U.S.-based China Digital Times.

Anyone found trying to enter the Chinese words was greeting with a messaging information that “the content violates the relevant laws and regulations or Weibo’s terms of service.”

Weibo restricting the messages users could post, Weibo also banned certain search terms, according to China Digital Times. In contrast, the top ten trending searches on FreeWeibo, a website that offers an unrestricted view of content on the service, all reflected responses to the news.

China prohibits its citizens from accessing many foreign news outlets, search engines, and social media.

Tags
Politics
Broadcasting - NEC
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
chestergimli loop Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:20 Permalink

I get such a feeling of peace when I think of all the things that the Jews promote, pornography, the killing of unborn children, the belittling of women under the guise of the feminist movement, and the pushing of gay and lesbian relations, and so much more, being erased from the human race.  How long, oh Lord, must we wait for that day.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
ted41776 giggs Thu, 08/23/2018 - 15:52 Permalink

china is far more liberal when it comes to exploitation of sex than the US

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prostitution_in_China

as for no zerohedge? yes, our "social" "media" is already making some progress in that regard

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-29/facebook-hires-third-party-fa…

https://techcrunch.com/2018/08/19/jack-dorsey-admits-twitter-hasnt-figu…

https://www.cnbc.com/2017/04/07/google-fake-news-fact-check.html

like i said, why reinvent the wheel

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
silverer Got The Wrong No Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

You have to understand this is pretty damned important, what China is doing. Because it is the EXACT OPPOSITE of what communists do to destroy a country. And during this, Russia is building HUNDREDS of new Christian Orthodox cathedrals. There is a huge resurgence of Christianity in Russia. The hard line Jews in Israel don't like that it's happening.

Take a look at some of the communist goals set for the US in 1959 that China is undoing in China, because they know it destroys society by weakening morals and ethics:

15. Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States.
(The democrats are pretty much there)

17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers' associations. Put the party line in textbooks.
(Yep. We see it in the big schools, and actually, most schools.)

21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.
(Ya think?)

22. Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. An American Communist cell was told to "eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms."
(And China just said they want to do the opposite).

25. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV.
(Again, China wants to clean it up.)

27. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity, which does not need a "religious crutch."
(The Jews are all about this.)

32. Support any socialist movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture--education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics, etc.
(USA, USA. How about Bernie Sanders? Or any democrat for that matter? Fit the ticket?)

You'll also notice they want socialism "Chinese style". It's a lot different than "US or western style".

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt Thu, 08/23/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

The internet has had all the charm and civility of an inner city bus depot since inception.  Now they want to clean it up?  What for?  Porn, lies, sleaze, rip-off schemes and cat videos is what made the internet great.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
BritBob Thu, 08/23/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

The Chinese people will eventually get tired of censorship and turn on their Communist masters. Xi's will not be able to hold back the tide.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Everybodys All… Thu, 08/23/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

If you have been listening to AJ you knew this was coming, you knew who was involved in the implementation of it, the social scores,  and you knew where it was coming from. Yes, you knew of this years ago. That's why he is being banned. No more and no less. If you don't find this all very troubling then you are the enemy of free speech, liberty, freedom and I've got no room for ya on the planet. 