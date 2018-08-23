DNC Backpedals After Cyberattack "Hack" Was Actually A Security "Test"

The DNC has backpedaled on a report by CNN that a "sophisticated attempt to hack into its voter database" had been discovered by San Francisco-based cybersecurity firm Lookout - whose co-founder John Hering contributed $30,700 to the DNC in June of 2016, along with $2,700 to Hillary Clinton the same day. It's not Lookout's fault, however, as they were simply "looking out" for the Democratic National Committee when they discovered a "simulated phishing test" they assumed was real.
And in a massive breakdown in communication before verifying facts, the DNC contacted the FBI and CNN about the hack - before thinking to speak with the outside contractor which runs the voter database, NGP VAN.
Earlier on Wednesday, Bob Lord, the committee's chief security officer, briefed Democratic officials after detecting a fake login page that was designed to look like the access page Democratic Party officials and campaigns across the country use to log into a service called Votebuilder, which hosts the party's voter database, a Democratic source familiar with the briefing told CNN.
The initial detection of the apparent hacking attempt by a cybersecurity firm on Monday prompted the DNC to call the FBI, the source said. -CNN
According to Axios, NGP-VAN was running an unauthorized "simulated phishing test" on the DNC's VoteBuilder system. Meanwhile, PCMag reporter Michael Kan reported that it was the Michigan Democratic Party which asked a third party (NGP VAN) to conduct the test.
So apparently phishing attack on DNC was a false alarm. Source familiar with the matter says the Michigan Democratic Party asked a third party to conduct a "simulated phishing test" on the voter database but without authorization from the DNC. pic.twitter.com/AESUzB5yOX— Michael Kan (@Michael_Kan) August 23, 2018
In short, San Francisco-based cybersecurity firm Lookout discovered the "simulated phishing test" on VoteBuilder, alerted the DNC - which failed to check with NGP VAN before contating the FBI and CNN to make national news.
Flashback to the 2016 Election
NGP Van was founded by Nathaniel Pearlman, chief technology officer for Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign. Their 'VoteBuilder' software was designed for Democratic candidates to track and analyze highly detailed information on voters for the purposes of 'microtargeting' specific demographics.
On December 16th, 2015, NGP VAN updated the Votebuilder with a patch that contained a bug - allowing the Sanders and the Clinton campaigns to temporarily access each other's proprietary voter information for around 40 minutes. Lo and behold, the Sanders campaign National Data Director, Josh Uretsky, was found to have accessed Clinton's information and was promptly fired.
Uretsky's excuse was that he was simply grabbing Clinton's data during the window of vulnerability to prove that the breach was real, while Sanders called it a setup - claiming that Uretsky was a DNC plant - "recommended by the DNC's National Data Director, as well as a former COO of NGP VAN."
We wonder what Seth Rich, a Bernie Sanders supporter working as the DNC's Voter Expansion Data Director, thought of Sanders' assertion that the DNC set him up?
Comments
The Western media is intentionally generating a state of congnitive dissonance among the population in order to keep them off balance, thus allowing for unquestioned looting to take place in the open.
Eventually this tactic will fail, with the inevitable result that the purveyors of conflicting realities will be ignored.
What year was this phishing test done?
& what year was the phishing test falsely attributed to a real hack?
Is this from 2016? or is it recent?
In reply to The Western media is… by SQRT 69
The ineptness in America's "IT Departments" is breathtaking.
The head of "Information Security" for the City of Atlanta Georgia (that suffered a crippling security breach) received his 'education" and "degree" in "information studies" at the University of Phoenix...AN ONLINE "UNIVERSITY" KNOWN TO BE A DEGREE MILL!
In reply to What year was this phishing… by Son of Nephilim
They lied?!?!?! The HECK you say!...
In reply to mmm by FireBrander
nnn
In reply to The Western media is… by SQRT 69
I disagree. I think they will eventually be hanged in the streets.
In reply to The Western media is… by SQRT 69
Y2K test fail.
In reply to The Western media is… by SQRT 69
In the News:
Man Arrested For Raping His Neighbour’s Pregnant Goat: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/16/man-arrested-for-raping-his-neighbours-pregnant-goat/
So sad: Critically ill bride failed to see her wedding date: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/15/sad-critically-ill-bride-failed-see/
Items that should not be left in the car: Top-9: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/15/items-that-should-not-be-left-in-the-car-top-9/
zoo keeper Died While Trying To Rape An Alligator: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/14/zoo-keeper-died-while-trying-to-rape-an-alligator/
His name was Seth Rich
His name was Seth Rich
In reply to His name was Seth Rich by SoDamnMad
It seems that the DNC's systems work well -- thank God for that -- but the management of DNC totally sucks.
Paranoia runs deep (state). Can I get a chorus of Russia Russia Russia?
DHS will just outright steal elections come the mid terms. They’ve been preparing & were doing the post election hacking in Georgia.
NO question they were targeted. You know by who?
D. ept.
of
H. uman.
S. acrifice.
That's who.
Brian Kemp sent a letter to DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation of this attempted breach into their networks.
Cyber Scoop reported:
Georgia’s secretary of state has claimed the Department of Homeland Security tried to breach his office’s firewall and has issued a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation.
Brian Kemp issued a letter to Johnson on Thursday after the state’s third-party cybersecurity provider detected an IP address from the agency’s Southwest D.C. office trying to penetrate the state’s firewall. According to the letter, the attempt was unsuccessful.
The attempt took place on Nov. 15, a few days after the presidential election. The office of the Georgia Secretary of State is responsible for overseeing the state’s elections.
“At no time has my office agreed to or permitted DHS to conduct penetration testing or security scans of our network,” Kemp wrote in the letter, which was also sent to the state’s federal representatives and senators. “Moreover, your department has not contacted my office since this unsuccessful incident to alert us of any security event that would require testing or scanning of our network. This is especially odd and concerning since I serve on the Election Cyber Security Working Group that your office created.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/12/wth-georgias-secretary-state-oba...
Nothing
"Russians"
So we are required to believe that the FBI are so incompetent that they didn't even think to check that the cybersec company were performing tests, nor ask the DNC if that was so?
Actually, come to think of it, that is a pretty tough one to call....
- Considering that sec of state Shillary had a completely unsecured server which the FBI suspect was breached by a 'foreign actor' - and Peter Strzok did nothing about it,
- the DNC was running on standard software without encryption and firewall,
- that HRCC chairman John Podesta was running dem party biz from his personal gmail account,
the question arises: should the government be entrusted to a party consisting of such dimwits?