How Turkey's Lira Crisis Was Written Across Istanbul's Skyline

Authored by Pesha Magid and Umar Farooq in Istanbul via The Guardian,
Those observing Istanbul’s construction boom will not have been surprised by last week’s currency collapse – it’s all based on debt..
The business and financial district of Levent, as seen from the Sapphire Tower, which was financed through loans worth 164m lira in 2013. Photograph: Osman Orsal/Reuters
From a distance, Esenyurt, a newly built up neighbourhood on the edges of Istanbul, looks a bit like Hong Kong or Dubai, with a bustling downtown of shiny skyscrapers. Upon closer examination, however, you notice that tower after tower stands incomplete, lacking windows or furnishings; others are only half-occupied, their windows dark after nightfall.
“In the residential areas, 100% of the construction has stopped,” says Mohamed Karman, a local estate agent, from his small office in the central square of Esenyurt. “Do you know why? The materials. Everything is in dollars, you pay in dollars.”
The crash of the Turkish lira last week after two years of steady decline spooked global markets – but anyone looking at Istanbul’s skyline would have been far from surprised. Everywhere you look in the city, evidence of a debt-fuelled construction boom abounds: new skyscrapers frame the horizon, huge shopping malls dot the streets and among several megaprojects is a new airport, set to be the world’s largest.
Construction continues on Istanbul’s new Taksim Mosque. But locals say residential construction has stopped as a result of financial uncertainty. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Funding for this construction frenzy has been at the heart of Turkey’s economy, accounting for up to 20% of the country’s GDP growth in recent years, and employing around two million people. In a parallel to the 2008 financial crash, the boom was funded by low-interest loans and ballooning debt. Property developers funded their buildings with cheap loans in foreign currencies – and will be struck particularly hard by the lira’s collapse, as those loans grow harder to repay every day. According to government statistics, at the end of 2016 nearly 90% of the credit in Turkish real estate companies came from loans in foreign currencies.
The currency crash was triggered by a spat with the US government over Turkey’s ongoing imprisonment of the American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is accused of involvement with a 2016 coup attempt. But the Turkish economy has been in slow-motion decline for a while, with the lira sliding steadily downhill since 2016.
“Turkey is a country trying to reach a high growth rate but not having enough foreign capital to reach that,” says Nihat Bulent Gultekin, former governor of Turkey’s Central Bank and a finance professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
“Unless they export from time to time, they run into a crisis. It happens every 10 years.”
The construction industry is a prime example of that dependence. Much of its capital comes from loans denominated in foreign currency. The Istanbul Sapphire – one of the tallest buildings in Europe when completed in 2011 – was financed through loans worth 164m lira in 2013, 154m of which was in US dollars. That loan would now cost around 539m lira.
Istanbul New Airport, set to be the world’s largest, and one of a current crop of construction megaprojects. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Turkey is also heavily reliant on imports for construction materials: it is the world’s ninth largest importer of steel, paying $8bn in 2016, a figure that rose to $9bn in 2017 as the lira began to fall.
That makes the Turkish economy’s dependence on the construction sector for growth particularly dangerous. In the third quarter of 2017, construction made up 18.7% of the economy. This over-reliance on an industry that is so sensitive to global downturns has long been criticised by Turkish economists.
“A country is not really any different from personal finance,” Gultekin says. “If you borrow money to splurge, there comes a point when the creditors will come after you. When it’s all done with foreign capital, someone has to pay eventually.”
The construction boom reached its height in 2013 and 2014, as Turkish banks issued low-interest loans, malls blossomed and new buildings clustered: 69 skyscrapers taller than 100 meters have been built in Istanbul alone since 2008. On top of that are the megaprojects: suspension bridges, a subway beneath the Bosphorus and the new airport, expected to cost over €10bn. A €5.7bn loan for the airport taken out in 2015 was worth 18bn lira then, and 40bn lira now.
Much of that borrowing was done on the basis of profit margins that never materialised. The top executives of Turkey’s largest construction firms earned big paycheques, many of them benefiting from the light-touch approach the ruling AK Party has taken when it comes to regulation of the industry. Before he was appointed Turkey’s energy minister, and now finance minister, Erdoğan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak used to be the CEO of Çalik Holding, one of the biggest construction companies in Turkey. Albayrak has been accused of changing tax law to save the company millions of dollars.
“We don’t act on a long-term basis,” said Kajin Bulut, who has worked in senior positions in forecasting and sales for a number of Turkish construction firms. “The longest plan I saw in a Turkish company was two months … That was the main problem.”
President Erdogan sits alongside son-in-law and current finance minister Berat Albayrak. Photograph: Osman Orsal/Reuters
Up to half the buyers of luxury properties built by companies such as Kiler Holding were expected to be wealthy investors from Gulf countries, Bulut said, especially after 2012 when legal barriers to foreign ownership were lifted. But the demand from the Gulf failed to rise to the level hoped for by Turkish real estate developers. Now the lack of demand, alongside rising costs for iron and steel, has caused many projects to stall.
The problem also affects many ordinary Turks who paid for new apartments upfront – apartments that are now on permanent hold because the companies say they can’t afford to build them.
“We’ve seen this problem for many years now that, people sell apartments to customers and they never end up being able to build those things,” said Orhan Boran, a lawyer in Istanbul representing hundreds of clients who claim to have been swindled by construction firms. Social media is littered with what Boran calls “construction victims” groups: middle-class homebuyers who organise online and hold protests across the country to bring attention to their plight.
The chain of parties involved in the construction sector is long, from construction firms to housebuilders to homebuyers – with everyone paid in lira.
“The construction sector is like the head of a train,” said Bulut. “If it goes, the whole country goes.”
I guess that shows one should not bond with Turkeys.
Anyone else notice Gold is getting obliterated>? No, must be just my screen then.
In reply to I guess that shows one… by Francis Marx
Turkey's Erdogan: "Israhell is a terrorist state."
Since then the Lira has been tumbling along with Turkey's economy.
How?
The Jews control the monetary system through their unconstitutional power over money issuance.
They're the DEEP STATE.
In reply to Anyone else notice Gold is… by Bill of Rights
Turkey and Brazil's currencies are moving up to critical levels again today, along with the Yen carry trade being enforced, together they're saying EM crisis.
http://www.netdania.com/currencies/usdtry/netdania_fxa
http://www.netdania.com/currencies/usdbrl/netdania_fxa
TPTB are tickling the dragon's tail, gotta have something to talk about at Jackson's Hole.
In reply to mm by loop
How is this different than America where the White House occupants promise to spend money we don't have on the blessed "infrastructure?" Obama did it. Trump did it.
In reply to zz by Boing_Snap
The debt narrative regarding Turkey's currency crisis is a much of MALARKEY.
The REALITY is that there are MANY nations in FAR WORSE SHAPE than Turkey when it comes to debt. Don't take my word for it. SEE FOR YOURSELF!!!
http://www.usdebtclock.org/world-debt-clock.html
The TRUTH is that this is an economic war being waged by the US against Erdogan (whom they empowered) for stepping out of line. They tried to remove him via a coup and failed. Now they are destroying the Turkish economy in an effort to turn the people against him.
We should be careful about waging an economic war with Turkey. Market contagion risk is worse than at any point in our history. If we destroy the Turkey's economy, we risk creating an emerging market contagion that would likely spread to developed countries.
In reply to How is this different than… by Uchtdorf
In reply to How is this different than… by Uchtdorf
Such a sick pathetic wretch you are. I actually feel a slight twinge of pity for you. Your life is obviously defined by your obsessive and pathological need to post your hatred no matter how many time you're banned here and who knows how many other sites. Mental health issue for all to see. Wonder if your'e married, have children, etc.
In reply to mm by loop
No doubt threatening Children and spouses would be part of your operation. Seems you don't like his message, but can't refute it, so you threaten his family, how fucking pathetic and weak is that?
In reply to Such a sick pathetic wretch… by falconflight
well said Oddjob…. whats the difference between this guy and rest of PC culture leftists. Once there was a time , I wrote a comment to argue with this lady who is against Trump on tweeter, she didn't even reply and blocked me right away. Weak people talk a lot and always insult their opposition's family. Sad....
In reply to No doubt threatening… by oddjob
So Turkey's problems are nothing to do with Erdogan being an Islamic nutjob, okay, got it...
In reply to mm by loop
Oh yeah what a mega crisis that was, already forgotten by everybody.
Could store a lot of surplus North Africans in those towers...
Just give them the Olympics already and be done with it.
There definitely is a property bubble in Istanbul that's going to go bust. I used to go through there alot. I've seen so many huge apartment buildings spring up, and real estate developers getting easy finance. Thankfully I never bought an investment property there, at one point was considering. The political risk premium is too high, now apparent.
Although having something along the Bosphorus would always be great, its just extremely expensive due to Russian mob money buying up so much of it.
===
China is little different, probably most western nations now also fall into this category to a degree that just would have been unimaginable even 40 years ago. The benefit and existential risk of the demise of the gold standard.
Would have had to have gone the same even with Gold unless very rich Gold veins were discovered.
The economy is also very biased to deflation due to productivity enhancements compounding and having an inflexible currency supply would be fatal - if enforceable and it would not be then the result would be indefinite depression.
In reply to Those observing Istanbul’s… by falconflight
You're saying, at least in part, that the capital formation (Growth) of the past 40 or so years wouldn't have been possible without front running...debt induced growth?
In reply to Would have had to have gone… by Balance-Sheet
Okay, the Gold Standard that was in place until Nixon 1971 was a guarantee in name only- a kind of window dressing that was provided purely for purposes of psychological security though in all practical purposes the Gold Standard was destroyed by WW1 because it was attached to the non democratic economies that also perished in WW1. The UK did try to re establish Gold in the mid 1920s and that collapsed so the Gold Standard was dead in effect if not in letter at that point. This is important to see.
Since then and after the recovery from WW2 the financing is done in the way that you say. New money is created First and the growth surfs that advancing wave.
Now that 'wave' is created through a debt mechanism which is the system that is used globally but that it is debt is only the mechanism as the policy goal (not the means) is to generate that forward running wave.
Your next question, perhaps, is why that mechanism is employed and the answer is that the funds advanced as debts automatically withdraw themselves as debts are repaid. This is critical to understanding a flexible currency supply.
In reply to You're saying, at least in… by falconflight
Detroit is doing the same thing.
Call Turkey part of Europe is ridiculous...it is part of the MidEast.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turkey
Turkey, officially the Republic of Turkey is a transcontinental country in Eurasia, located mainly in Western Asia, with a smaller portion on the Balkan peninsula in Southeast Europe.
In reply to Call Turkey part of Europe… by NEOSERF
Agreed. Seems astonishing to think practically all of the Mediterranean coasts were inhabited by Europeans in different ages, including the North African coast. I wonder where the ongoing retreat will leave us?
In reply to Call Turkey part of Europe… by NEOSERF
Same as any country growing too fast, it's currency based on debt, and pegging currency to mortgages. Any time the liquidity, velocity, availability of currency grows faster than actual value, you have a serious problem. And that's what has happened with most developed, and emerging markets. But then again, that usually happens when everybody loses their fucking minds, because most people are far too primitive for the technology they have at their disposal. Technology has expanded throughout mostly the 20th century, but not people's spatial reasoning to cope with it. Really, your mind has to be pretty primitive if you get seduced by technology, like the way a crow sits their pecking at an shiny aluminum chewing gum wrapper.
How is this different from Shanghai or New York?
Turkey and all other peripheral economies should simply drop their parallel domestic currencies and use the Euro as their legal tender if adjoining the Euro zone as Turkey does.
Venezuela should circulate the USD and close their CB.
Once all the really bad money is gone in 20-40 years a currency board might install a domestic currency but, really, why bother?
Alas...it looks like the "Greater Ottomania" project , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Caliphate, Inc. has been put on hold indefinitely and that the Grand Vizier has impaled himself on his own stick.
I am swirling like a dervish in utter delight.
Pay for your apartment or house before it is Built, Great Idea, not.
I think most people still do not understand what Reserve currency is.... Just read all the comments above. they put the US in the same category with Turkey only because they all print debt?. No matter how much you hate the dollar, that is your personal opinion, and opinions do not matter. Just put yourself in a position that you have billion dollar international corporation, and you have to receive the payment from your clients in Turkey, would you just accept the payment in their own currency? or would you hedge against it. Smart guys always think about the currency risk and they rather accept the money of the country which that has the most power and less risk of total collapse. If people think the US is collapsing,,, they must watch CNN everyday to believe that bullshit. Americans have the highest GDP growth rate in the world and people have chance to get a job and work. In other parts of the world, you don't even get a chance to get a job even if you want to. Its time to cut this dollar collapse bullshit and change your position, or just don't.... I get worried when I see record high longs on dollar. I sleep better when I see record shorts on Dollar. Majority has to be wrong.