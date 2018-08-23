Italy Threatens To Stop EU Funding Unless Other States Accept Refugees

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:04

Europe's refugee mess is back with a bang.

On Thursday, out of the blue, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio threatened to stop financial contributions to the European Union next year unless other states agreed to take in migrants being held on a coastguard ship in Sicily. The Italian's ultimatum comes less two months after Europe triumphantly announced a "vaguely worded" deal  on how to resolve the continent's migrant influx.

If tomorrow at the meeting of the European Commission nothing is decided on the redistribution of migrants and the Diciotti ship, I and the entire Five Star Movement are not willing to give 20 billion to the European Union,” Di Maio said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

He echoed statements by Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, who has refused to allow 177 migrants to leave the Italian coastguard ship Ubaldo Diciotti, which is docked in the Sicilian port of Catania. While Italian prosecutors opened an investigation into the detention of the migrants and 29 children were allowed to disembark, Salvini still won’t allow the rest of the people to come ashore and has attacked the EU for its “cowardly silence.”

Salvini described those aboard as "illegal immigrants," and said they won't be allowed to step foot on Italian soil. Instead, he insisted fellow European Union nations take in some of the asylum-seekers.

"Italy's no longer Europe's refugee camp," he tweeted. "Upon my authorization, no one is disembarking from the Diciotti."

Salvini, who is also interior minister, was defiant in the face of a criminal probe into possible kidnapping charges for forcing the migrants to remain on the vessel. The chief prosecutor from the Agrigento court, Luigi Patronaggio, on Wednesday boarded the Diciotti and said afterwards he had opened a probe against “unknown” persons for holding the migrants against their will.

“There’s a court that is investigating whether those illegally on board the ship have been kidnapped,” Salvini said in a radio interview.

“I’m not unknown. My name is Matteo Salvini... I’m the Interior Minister and I think it is my duty to defend the security of this country’s borders.”

A public backlash against the arrivals of hundreds of thousands of seaborne newcomers in the past five years - a consequence of policies established by Angela Merkel in 2015 - helped put Di Maio and Salvini into office. Salvini allowed 27 unaccompanied minors off the ship late Wednesday.

* * *

Meanwhile, the European Commission said this week that it is working to find an agreement. Other such deals were found in June and July for ships carrying rescued migrants that docked in both Italy and Malta.

This is not the first time Italy has clashed with Brussels on this issue. In June, Salvini refused to accept the Aquarius boat with its load of 629 migrants. At the time Spain agreed to let the boat dock.

On Wednesday Premier Giuseppe Conte said on Facebook that promises made by EU partners in the past had not been kept. He said only France had taken a few migrants in, while Germany, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Malta, which had previously offered to share some of the burden, were not doing so.

Italy is “waiting for a strong and clear answer from the European institutions and an adequate response from the other European countries,” he said.

Following news that Italy has once again broken apart with Brussels over the sensitive issue of how to deal with the ongoing migrant wave, the EURUSD slumped to session lows as the market slowly realizes that - as we said in June - Europe's migrant problem is unsolvable.

Siding with his Italian colleagues, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday after meeting Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi that the Italian and Hungarian governments' policies on migration are identical on a multitude of points.

"The Hungarian government cooperates with everybody who seeks to stop illegal migration and prioritizes border protection," Szijjarto told MTI after his meeting.

The position of the new Italian government and the new Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, coincides with the Hungarian government's in many ways, he said. "We agreed that the root causes [of migration] must be addressed ... and entering Europe must be done according to European rules."

Hungary maintains that migrants should not be distributed among EU countries but should be prevented from coming to Europe in the first place.

An Shrubbery Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:09

"Hungary maintains that migrants should not be distributed among EU countries but should be prevented from coming to Europe in the first place."

I think I want to move to Hungary, Darlink!

Cazzi amari God is The Son Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:27

Yes, but things are changing in Italy. Also, the captain of this boat, an extreme lefty, went into

Malta's waters without authorization to pick them up. So there is more about the diccioti story than what

is being told so far.

The fact that Di Maio sided with Salvini is also a strong intervention in this event, since until now, Salvini

was leading a solo battle against this planned invasion. Even though the Lega and 5 Stelle are governing together,

the two parties aren't exactly aligned on everything and the "italian deep state" and a few beggars and refugees from

what is left of the democratic party (PD) and liberal/communist filth have been taking advantage of this weakness.

 

Stan Smith Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:20

     The fact that you see rumblings in public in places like Norway, Sweden should be a dead give away.   

     It's always been obvious with Spain and Italy.     Talk about serving the wrong masters.

     Who's going long on the Euro again?

hooligan2009 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:23

there are estimated to be around half a million illegal immigrants in italy (my guesstimate is double that).

https://www.thelocal.it/20180612/immigration-to-italy-numbers

each illegal costs 50,000 a year in direct costs (housing, heating feeding, healthing and languaging) plus another 50,000 a year in indirect costs (diversion of resources from focus on italy to focus on iillegals, diversin of social workers away from italy to illegals, security for illegals to prevent their criminality and to prevent their abuse by itialians, extra logistics for sewage, water, hospitals, schools, transport etc, training of social workers to cover for their shortages etc etc).

that's 100,000 a year per illegal times half a million illegals.

so.. 50,000,000,000 a year - 50 billion.

italy pays 20 billion to the EU - it needs to cancel that and as the EU (Germany) caused this shit in the first place, it needs to ask the EU for 30 billion a year to cover its costs.

of course, the answer is to prevent the immigration and to return the immigrants - 50 billion a year allocated to the countries would go a long way to improving conditions in source countries.

Urban Roman hooligan2009 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:49

Exactly.

And seize this ship, the one that hasn't landed yet. Arrest the captain, and fine the owners.

Put the illegals on the cheapest available transportation (the same ship, perhaps?) and send it back to whence it came. Unload them there. Then recover the ship as collateral for the captain's bail and the owner's fine. Or scrap it.

It doesn't have to be so ridiculously complicated.

Cashboy Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:36

The EC mob, especially France And the UK governments were all for getting rid of Gadaffi.
Gadaffi had an agreement with Belesconi (Italian priminister at the time) to stop immigrants from Africa coming to Italy.
The murder of Gadaffi from the UK and French government looks like it has back-fired on the EC.