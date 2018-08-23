Italy Threatens To Stop EU Funding Unless Other States Accept Refugees

Europe's refugee mess is back with a bang.
On Thursday, out of the blue, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio threatened to stop financial contributions to the European Union next year unless other states agreed to take in migrants being held on a coastguard ship in Sicily. The Italian's ultimatum comes less two months after Europe triumphantly announced a "vaguely worded" deal on how to resolve the continent's migrant influx.
“If tomorrow at the meeting of the European Commission nothing is decided on the redistribution of migrants and the Diciotti ship, I and the entire Five Star Movement are not willing to give 20 billion to the European Union,” Di Maio said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
He echoed statements by Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, who has refused to allow 177 migrants to leave the Italian coastguard ship Ubaldo Diciotti, which is docked in the Sicilian port of Catania. While Italian prosecutors opened an investigation into the detention of the migrants and 29 children were allowed to disembark, Salvini still won’t allow the rest of the people to come ashore and has attacked the EU for its “cowardly silence.”
Salvini described those aboard as "illegal immigrants," and said they won't be allowed to step foot on Italian soil. Instead, he insisted fellow European Union nations take in some of the asylum-seekers.
"Italy's no longer Europe's refugee camp," he tweeted. "Upon my authorization, no one is disembarking from the Diciotti."
Salvini, who is also interior minister, was defiant in the face of a criminal probe into possible kidnapping charges for forcing the migrants to remain on the vessel. The chief prosecutor from the Agrigento court, Luigi Patronaggio, on Wednesday boarded the Diciotti and said afterwards he had opened a probe against “unknown” persons for holding the migrants against their will.
“There’s a court that is investigating whether those illegally on board the ship have been kidnapped,” Salvini said in a radio interview.
“I’m not unknown. My name is Matteo Salvini... I’m the Interior Minister and I think it is my duty to defend the security of this country’s borders.”
A public backlash against the arrivals of hundreds of thousands of seaborne newcomers in the past five years - a consequence of policies established by Angela Merkel in 2015 - helped put Di Maio and Salvini into office. Salvini allowed 27 unaccompanied minors off the ship late Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the European Commission said this week that it is working to find an agreement. Other such deals were found in June and July for ships carrying rescued migrants that docked in both Italy and Malta.
This is not the first time Italy has clashed with Brussels on this issue. In June, Salvini refused to accept the Aquarius boat with its load of 629 migrants. At the time Spain agreed to let the boat dock.
On Wednesday Premier Giuseppe Conte said on Facebook that promises made by EU partners in the past had not been kept. He said only France had taken a few migrants in, while Germany, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Malta, which had previously offered to share some of the burden, were not doing so.
Italy is “waiting for a strong and clear answer from the European institutions and an adequate response from the other European countries,” he said.
Following news that Italy has once again broken apart with Brussels over the sensitive issue of how to deal with the ongoing migrant wave, the EURUSD slumped to session lows as the market slowly realizes that - as we said in June - Europe's migrant problem is unsolvable.
Siding with his Italian colleagues, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday after meeting Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi that the Italian and Hungarian governments' policies on migration are identical on a multitude of points.
"The Hungarian government cooperates with everybody who seeks to stop illegal migration and prioritizes border protection," Szijjarto told MTI after his meeting.
The position of the new Italian government and the new Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, coincides with the Hungarian government's in many ways, he said. "We agreed that the root causes [of migration] must be addressed ... and entering Europe must be done according to European rules."
Hungary maintains that migrants should not be distributed among EU countries but should be prevented from coming to Europe in the first place.
What?
The Trump Effect!
In reply to What? by Manipuflation
I thought Italy was a little short of cash. I guess they do build about 200 cars a year.
In reply to The Trump Effect! by NotTiredOfWinning
"I guess they do build about 200 cars a year."
The kind of cars you will never own.
In reply to I thought Italy was a little… by Manipuflation
Next year? Fuck that! Defund the EU now, Italy!
Start by seizing those ships, refusing to allow them to dock, and imprison any operators on board for human trafficking! When? Now would be good.
In reply to "I guess they do build about… by peddling-fiction
Who wants your shit Italy.
There is a pattern here folks...
https://www.dw.com/en/germany-to-burn-160000-tons-of-italian-trash/a-32…
https://prishtinainsight.com/italys-toxic-waste-vanishes-albania-mag/
FU Italy.
In reply to Next year? Fuck that! … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Stop??? Why... Stone-age refugees make a fine addition to any country.
In reply to What? by Manipuflation
In reply to Stop??? Why... Stone-age… by AtATrESICI
Isnt is funny how the media refers these scum bags not as illegals but as " the young man " or " the young women " the media co conspirators hide them.
In reply to Send these niggers back to… by Jumanji1959
Testicles, yes?
Much, much more painful,a direct kick to their wallet.
In reply to Testicles, yes? by BandGap
"Hungary maintains that migrants should not be distributed among EU countries but should be prevented from coming to Europe in the first place."
I think I want to move to Hungary, Darlink!
Irish guy here. They can fuck off.
Also: well played Italy. It's time someone finally lit the fuse.
How come Ireland is still in the EC when all the Irish I meet want to be out of the EC?
In reply to Irish guy here. They can… by RealityCheque
You mean the 'adopt a rape-u-G' isn't popular? How could something so wonderful not sell itself?
Italion's were DUMB enough to take them in, they should therefor suffer the consequence for their stupidity.
Yes, but things are changing in Italy. Also, the captain of this boat, an extreme lefty, went into
Malta's waters without authorization to pick them up. So there is more about the diccioti story than what
is being told so far.
The fact that Di Maio sided with Salvini is also a strong intervention in this event, since until now, Salvini
was leading a solo battle against this planned invasion. Even though the Lega and 5 Stelle are governing together,
the two parties aren't exactly aligned on everything and the "italian deep state" and a few beggars and refugees from
what is left of the democratic party (PD) and liberal/communist filth have been taking advantage of this weakness.
In reply to Italion's were DUMB enough… by God is The Son
You will find that the captain of the boat got a "brown envelope".
In reply to Yes, but things are changing… by Cazzi amari
Italians got screwed over by their "leadership" - that should sound familiar...
In reply to Italion's were DUMB enough… by God is The Son
Just like the Germany were DUMB enough to take them in, are now also suffering consequence, so are Swedish, the French and English.
The audiance breaks out in laughter...
The fact that you see rumblings in public in places like Norway, Sweden should be a dead give away.
It's always been obvious with Spain and Italy. Talk about serving the wrong masters.
Who's going long on the Euro again?
Why do you want low IQ welfare breeding muslims in the first place?
Too late idiots. You imported the army already. Good luck.
there are estimated to be around half a million illegal immigrants in italy (my guesstimate is double that).
https://www.thelocal.it/20180612/immigration-to-italy-numbers
each illegal costs 50,000 a year in direct costs (housing, heating feeding, healthing and languaging) plus another 50,000 a year in indirect costs (diversion of resources from focus on italy to focus on iillegals, diversin of social workers away from italy to illegals, security for illegals to prevent their criminality and to prevent their abuse by itialians, extra logistics for sewage, water, hospitals, schools, transport etc, training of social workers to cover for their shortages etc etc).
that's 100,000 a year per illegal times half a million illegals.
so.. 50,000,000,000 a year - 50 billion.
italy pays 20 billion to the EU - it needs to cancel that and as the EU (Germany) caused this shit in the first place, it needs to ask the EU for 30 billion a year to cover its costs.
of course, the answer is to prevent the immigration and to return the immigrants - 50 billion a year allocated to the countries would go a long way to improving conditions in source countries.
In reply to there are estimated to be… by hooligan2009
Exactly.
And seize this ship, the one that hasn't landed yet. Arrest the captain, and fine the owners.
Put the illegals on the cheapest available transportation (the same ship, perhaps?) and send it back to whence it came. Unload them there. Then recover the ship as collateral for the captain's bail and the owner's fine. Or scrap it.
It doesn't have to be so ridiculously complicated.
In reply to there are estimated to be… by hooligan2009
Why fine, put the owners on the ship tow it out to the middle of the Med and sink it
In reply to Exactly. And seize this ship… by Urban Roman
We're ALL fodder, just to different degrees.
The EC mob, especially France And the UK governments were all for getting rid of Gadaffi.
Gadaffi had an agreement with Belesconi (Italian priminister at the time) to stop immigrants from Africa coming to Italy.
The murder of Gadaffi from the UK and French government looks like it has back-fired on the EC.
Misery loves company. And no, they are not refugees.
I'm 44 no kids. Why do I have to pay for other peoples kids?!
Italy better be prepared to walk the talk, or the money changers in Belgium will take them down.. just like Greece.
Should stop calling these useless vermin refugees. Politicians are poison.