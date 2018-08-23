Majority Of Young Americans Live In A Household Receiving Welfare

New analysis from CNS News finds that the majority of Americans under 18 live in households that take "means-tested assistance" from the US government.
The study, based on the most recently available data from the Census Bureau, leads with the question: Will they be called The Welfare Generation?
The data presented by CNS editor Terrence Jeffrey shockingly reveals that in 2016 "there were approximately 73,586,000 people under 18 in the United States, and 38,365,000 of them — or 52.1 percent — resided in households in which one or more persons received benefits from a means-tested government program."
It's a slim majority, but a majority which nonetheless presents an extremely worrisome trend regarding the number of young Americans and possibly young families who've experienced some level of government dependency.
To put it in another, perhaps more alarming way, if you're under 18 the data shows you are more likely that not to be living in a home that receives some form of taxpayer-financed largesse.
In terms of the country's total population of 319.9 million Americans, the data finds that 114.8 million, or about 36 percent, lived as part of a household in which someone collected welfare.
Jeffrey continued, “When examined by age bracket persons under 18 were the most likely to live in a household receiving means-tested government assistance (52.1 percent), while those 75 and older were least likely (18.8 percent).”
To break the numbers down further according to age bracket, 44 is the magic thresh-hold: all age categories studied up to 44 were more likely to be living in a house on a government assistance program than the overall national rate of 35.9 percent.
The brackets for welfare dependent groups over the age of 18 were presented by the Census Bureau were broken down into the following:
- For those 18 to 24 years old, the rate was 40.1 percent
- For those 25 to 34, it was 36.8 percent
- For those 35 to 44, it was 37.4 percent
Jeffrey observed again of the under 18 bracket: "But even when the Census Bureau excluded the school lunch program from its calculations, the percentage of those under 18 who lived in a household receiving means-tested assistance (44.8 percent) exceeded the percentage in any other age bracket."
Meanwhile, the study found that single parent households are more likely to be on means-tested assistance: “The Census Bureau data indicate that people living in intact families are less likely to be on government assistance than people living in broken families. Nonetheless, the government-dependency rate is still high for intact families that have children under 18.”
And out of an estimated 192.8 million Americans living in married-couple families, some 56.7 million of these, or 29.4 percent, received welfare.
However, Jeffrey's analysis found that for kids under 18 a broken home consistently results in a much a greater likelihood a family is on welfare. Of young people under 18 where “a male householder was living without a spouse,” almost 65 percent percent were in households on some type of welfare.
And the figure was 78 percent where the mother was head of the house, with the father out of the picture. For kids under age six raised only by mom, a stunning 82% were in a home that received assistance.
Also shocking was that from 2013 through 2016 — four straight years — “a majority of those under 18 lived in a household taking means-tested benefits,” the study found.
Jeffrey concluded his study of the alarming trend of young Americans on welfare and the potential causes, "America's prosperity is ultimately and inextricably tied to America's culture. If we want to see the former flourish, the latter must also."
Even Elon Musk's kids are in this category. So much dependency. Sad!
Depending on where you live, "government assistance" provides the same living standard as a $40k to $75k job.
Medicaid alone is easily worth $20k+ a year to a family of four with minor health issues. State Republicans tried to reign in Medicaid expenditures and Democrats rolled in a quadriplegic that would die if the State scaled back her ~$50,000 annual medical costs (that she couldn't afford) picked up 100% by Medicaid.
If your household isn't pulling in, capable of, at least $40k a year, then bailing out and living on "assistance" is your best move....hence the reason for so many part time workers...work too much and you lose your "assistance".
I live in a White, upper middle class school district and 1in5 kids gets free lunches...i.e they are poor...and thier parents are over thier heads in debt.
Mainly nogs.
Easy Come, Easy Go Feral largesse $21 TRILLION TICK TOCK
Place your bets!
Not to mention useless government employees paid to simply be part of a beurocratic machine intended to be as a big a wealth transfer as possible.
When a single mom is dependent on the government to provide for her children, the government becomes her kids' daddy. When she "entertains" men, the government is providing those men with a free hooker.
"....while those 75 and older were least likely (18.8 percent).”
Very simple reason. With few exceptions, if you are old and poor, you're going to die young.
Which leaves only very old and financially secure. South Florida is a good example. Lots of 200 year old fossils out exercising every morning at sunrise.
At least now I have a better understanding of why so many young Americans like socialism. Problem is they do not realize that capitalism is the source of their handouts.
I know. God forbid any of us tax mule$ go Galt.
"...while those 75 and older were least likely (18.8 percent).”
They aren't means testing SS yet?
And if the Dim/Libs come back to power...
That number on welfare WILL increase!
Free hooker? If there's no payment, there's no hooker. Switch on your brain before thinking.
Government is making the payment. I use the word "free" advisedly... like people think health care is "free" when the government pays for it. Pay attention!
I grew up being told that nothing in life is free, and anyone that tells you that is lying.
What happened to people having shame? Out the window, I see.
Well some of us have too much shame. It is kinda like what you hear about Recovering Catholics. Or perhaps we are just from parents in the Midwest.
Socialism is great until ya run out of other peoples money.
government employees work for the money and then spend it back into the economy and taxes, and pay into welfare. You are allowed to have an opinion, but it doeesn't mean it's a fact. No evidence provided to support the opinion. Also referred to as hearsay.
Dindus LOL. Universal Basic Income is rolling by default and very little effort on the part of the Davos set.
como si dece' 'nogs' en Englesh?
I already told you: "Dindu"
Si. Is True. I did web search. But no one was talking to you, eh?
Agreed. It's the rational choice in this scenario. IF you're cursed with a work ethic though...well.....we call that a dilemma, where I'm from......
Is it any wonder that the younger generation thinks everything IS supposed to be "FREE"!!
"Depending on where you live, "government assistance" provides the same living standard as a $40k to $75k job."
If yoar working then yoar "stupid" and those collecting are smarter than you.
Never saw the proof of such welfare. Be nice to read it if you provide a link.
Funny comment but it is sad when you think about it. If you include all families that live on taxpayer dollars (not just those on means-tested assistance) it's not just the majority it's the vast majority.
“We have the greatest economy, maybe ever in history. The greatest economy we have ever had" - D.J.Trump March 2018
https://nypost.com/2018/03/29/trump-tells-union-crowd-that-us-has-best-…
Its true.....we = elites.
And to strict Constitutionalists, "we" are the only citizens.
It's simple, why get married when the government will finance your kids.
I did
then I immediately was attacked
'Or why Get Married in USA with Divorce of Marriage Contracts so complicated and expensive'.
- Why live, pay utilities, pay for inflation in USA, why marry in USA and have kids in USA? WTF. We have 2nd amendment rights in USA, but we are basically an English Colony, we pay huge Usury, and Usury is advertised and Propagandized, why pay for College Education, Why pay for Health Care when it makes you Bankrupt, why pay for Rent and Utilities when it is like $1400 a month?
- Better to be a Digital Nomad, live offshore, live overseas
The Anti-thesis of Ron Pauls Argument on liberty. The State wants the cradle to grave power. It's something the state desires just like Rod Serling's The obsolete man.
Uncle Sam wants to become the main provider of broken families so that wahmen will become supporters of socialism. They will always demand more.
No wonder the fucking brats grow up and feel entitled to what you have.
These brats have a cell phone, new sneakers, a big screen TV, and mom will have a car out front. But they claim to be poor. They don't know the meaning of being poor. I grew up poor. These assholes have no fucking idea.
The disease began with the boomers/ the "me" generation who fucked us out of our future, mortgaged it for their entitlements and 40 year all-inclusive retirements (part of the 'entitlements', according to most of the ones I've talked to). Because the universe would be an unjust place if we didn't all get to fuck off in an RV, driving around the scenic country for the last 50% of our lives.
It began with welfare. No one could collect these payments if they were no available.Ron Paul can explain what it was like in America without the .gov subsidies.
because the american people living a lie over a lie over another lie, over another lie.
the us dollar is a lie, the us economy is a lie, the stock market is a lie the gold paper market is a lie, the congress is a lie, the president is a lie, the credit score is a lie, the healthcare is a lie, the military is the biggest lie.
gold is a lie too. gold bugs are going to be very disappointed over the next few years.
I assume your comment is sarcasm, since the whole point of gold is that it's NOT a lie, unlike fiat currencies.
Lie = Fraud
Welfare pays better. I'm the idiot for working since I get to pay for the no-loads.
What better way to enslave them?
I'm surprised the number isn't higher. We are over a century into central banking {government in general} with a monetary system that is created out of debt, and the entire economy is fueled by credit. Remember what Jefferson said about allowing central banks control of the system? It is coming to fruition.
You DO know that Jefferson was an illuminatus, right? Most people don't know that. He gets a rep he doesn't deserve. He helped the DuPont family (Yes, THOSE DuPonts)get right into banking.
I feel very proud and good looking, knowing I have never in my entire life had to denigrate myself by applying for Government assistance. SNAP is for those smelly, ugly inferior beings who I do not associate myself with. My friends and me make fun of them when we are drinking our beers at the posh bars downtown. It's a very good feeling, knowing I have the brain capacity to succeed in life and support myself. To all the 80-IQ retards on welfare, fuck you for taking my tax dollars. And the retards will look just like the ones in Venezuela once the Government tit turns into a raisin.
LOL! You may have never "filled out the paperwork", but I guarantee you live off Governmet largesse in one way or the other.
It's only "welfare" when "those people" get the money.
How do you know an Libtard?
They always show up at the Airport late.
I don't get it
