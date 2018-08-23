National Enquirer In-House Safe Contained Evidence Of Trump-Porn Star Payoffs: AP

The National Enquirer maintained an in-house safe containing evidence of hush money payments and other "damaging stories" against President Trump, which were withheld from publication leading up to the 2016 US election, according to AP - citing "several people familiar with the National Enquirer's parent company, American Media Inc. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity due to non-disclosure agreements.
The safe was described as a "great source of power" for CEO David Pecker - a longtime friend of both Donald Trump and his former attorney, Michael Cohen.
The detail came as several media outlets reported on Thursday that federal prosecutors had granted immunity to National Enquirer chief David Pecker, potentially laying bare his efforts to protect his longtime friend Trump.
Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty this week to campaign finance violations alleging he, Trump and the tabloid were involved in buying the silence of a porn actress and a Playboy model who alleged affairs with Trump. -AP
The records linked to Trump were stored along with "similar documents pertaining to other celebrities' catch-and-kill deals," in which the Enquirer would purchase the exclusive rights to salacious stories, only to bury them in order to protect the accused.
Once the details of former Playboy model Karen McDougal were published by the Wall Street Journal shortly before the 2016 US election, the damaging Trump stories were reportedly removed from the National Enquirer's safe out of fear they might be used against American Media, Pecker and Dylan Howard - the company's chief content officer.
Pecker was granted immunity by federal prosecutors, as reported on Thursday by the Wall Street Journal.
The American Media CEO reportedly gave prosecutors details about the president's knowledge of payments former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made to women alleging affairs with Trump - including former Playboy model Karen MacDougal - was paid $150,000 by the National Enquirer, which is owned by American Media, for her story about an alleged affair with Trump. The Enquirer sat on the story in a practice known as "catch and kill."
In exchange for immunity, Mr. Pecker, CEO of American Media, Inc., has met with prosecutors and shared details about payments Mr. Cohen arranged in an effort to silence two women who alleged sexual encounters with Mr. Trump, including Mr. Trump’s knowledge of the deals, some of the people said. Prosecutors have indicated that Mr. Pecker won’t be criminally charged for his participation in the deals, the people said. -WSJ
Pecker's input "appears to have informed the charging documents made public on Tuesday as part of Mr. Cohen's guilty plea to eight criminal charges, including campaign-finance violations tied to the payments."
***
In a recorded conversation released in July, Trump and Cohen can be heard discussing purchasing the rights to McDougal's claim. Cohen can be heard telling Trump that he needs “to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," likely referring to American Media Inc. head David Pecker.
"I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," Cohen said in the recording, likely a reference to American Media head David Pecker.
Trump interrupts Cohen asking, "What financing?" according to the recording. When Cohen tells Trump, "We'll have to pay." Trump is heard saying "pay with cash" but the audio is muddled and it's unclear whether he suggests paying with cash or not paying. Cohen says, "no, no, no" but it is not clear what is said next.
CNN airs audio from the Michael Cohen/Trump tape where they discuss paying off Karen McDougal pic.twitter.com/gRZXUE2cMF— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2018
Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, contested Cohen attorney Lanny Davis's interpretation and released the Trump team's version of the transcript, which contradicts Davis. While Davis said Trump was suggesting the two pay cash, Giuliani's version of the transcript says Trump is saying, "Don't pay with cash...check."
The search warrant carried out by the public corruption unit of the Manhattan federal attorney’s office seeks information about Karen McDougal, an ex-Playboy model who claims she carried on a nearly yearlong affair with Mr. Trump shortly after the birth of his son in 2006. Ms. McDougal was paid $150,000 by American Media Inc., the Enquirer’s parent company, whose chief executive is a friend of Mr. Trump’s. -NYT
Looks like the narrative will be that Trump's payment to keep these stories quiet affected the outcome of the 2016 election, as the left is sure to say the billionaire playboy who bragged about grabbing pussy on a secret tape would have suffered irreputable damage to his reputation and lost the election.
Comments
Yes Trump fucks. We all know that already
He was granted immunity from what? What illegal thing is he alleged to have done?
In reply to Yes Trump fucks. We all know… by wet_nurse
Who gives a fuck what trump stuck his dick in as long as he stops working for israel?
RIPS
In reply to He was granted immunity from… by Kafir Goyim
It's not about "who he stuck his dick into", it's about lying about it and subverting campaign finance laws.
If you can't understand this, you're too stoopid to vote, cabron.
In reply to Who gives a fuck what trump… by Deathrips
Looks like the Jews are putting the squeeze on Trump
to ATTACK IRAN or else.
Interesting to think that Jew-lover Trump
might be brought down by his "precious"
criminally insane zionist Jews.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to lying by Take-a-Dump
1. Is paying off Bimbos illegal?
2. Exactly what is the "crime" here?
3. To me, the recordings show Trumps lawyer wanted to mask the payments through a fake corporation and Trump said no....this is debated as the tape isn't "clear"...HOW WAS THE PAYMENT MADE? That should clear up the tape.
4. Huge nothing burger...D's will eat it and shout from the Mountain Top...R's will say fuck off...I's will still see the D's as the greater Evil..no big change come mid Terms.
5. A leftist schools "odds of winning market" considered by the MSM to be a "reliable indicator" can only muster a win for the D's in the House with R's keeping the Senate...look at their prediction ON ELECTION DAY 2016:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/markets-predict-hillary-clinton-will-beat-…
In reply to seriously by loop
Yes it is illegal in the context of an election. Are you really too goddamn thick to understand the legal issues involved here?
And you do know that he also lied about it, don't you?
Why oh why are rightwing fascists so myopic about reality, only able to see their own "truths"? Sad.
In reply to ggg by FireBrander
Thump Needs a WOAR Really Really Really Badly right now...
World is in Max Danger...
In reply to Yes it is by Take-a-Dump
Won't save him
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
Yes, I am. So, please explain in legal detail since you seem to fully understand.
In reply to Yes it is by Take-a-Dump
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-21/cohen-says-he-broke-…
Can you understand that article? No?
Then I can't help you.
In reply to Are you really too goddamn… by FireBrander
I think Trump should do a Nixon gesture.
In reply to https://www.bloomberg.com… by Take-a-Dump
PP... Potus Pence...
In reply to ggg by FireBrander
We already knew that Trump grabs pussy, and that totally took him down during the election right? BUT IT'LL WORK THIS TIME RIGHT?! Jesus these people are so dumb, like beating their face against a brick wall will impeach trump if they do it long and hard enough.
In reply to seriously by loop
The National Enquirer safe contents is this week's Trump-derangement porn for the left.
Forward (over the cliff)!
In reply to We already knew that Trump… by AllTimeWhys
"It's not about "who he stuck his dick into", it's about lying about it and subverting campaign finance laws."
Trump paying someone with his own money is not subverting campaign laws.
The only crimes being committed were the skanks trying to blackmail Trump.
Quit regurgitating the stupid shit you heard from the loony leftist fags and dykes on the DemocRAT/RINO controlled propaganda media like CNN and MSNBC.
In reply to lying by Take-a-Dump
Anyone who votes is even stupider than stoopid.
In reply to lying by Take-a-Dump
Sounds nice, but... doubtful.
In reply to Who gives a fuck what trump… by Deathrips
Why is it that this story and all the other Stormy Daniels stories show a picture of her when she was aged 24.
How about using an image of the Hag as she is today ZH!
Sometimes you ZH journos are no better than the MSM.
In reply to He was granted immunity from… by Kafir Goyim
Yeah he fucks the american people and his supporters everyday.
In reply to Yes Trump fucks. We all know… by wet_nurse
.
Tree of liberty is thirsty and (((Trump))) looks like an enabler of this civil war plan.
RIPS
Agreed! I'm tired of killing paper targets. No splatter when the round hits.
In reply to Tree of liberty is thirsty… by Deathrips
How convenient !!!!!!
Why do they think this matters even a little.
People with money to burn ( and some that don't ) pay for it.
So?
I don't get it. Is paying off a porn star illegal? <serious question. Is there some law against it?
No.
In reply to I don't get it. Is… by Duc888
No....but the Prosecution has decided it is. This is absurd. These women have been paid and play the victim
In reply to I don't get it. Is… by Duc888
How fake is this news?
And since when did the National Enquirer become credible or trustworthy?
This is obviously all about Hillary getting back at Trump but also wanting Melania to feel the pain/embarrassment she went through with Bill.
That toxic bitch wants to rip them apart for political sport/spite.
Wait a minute.
If the National Enquirer is "the press", and Trump's payment to the Enquirer to suppress a story is NOT a compaign contribution, what business does anybody have in rummaging through their safe?
Get out of here or I'll have you arrested.
How many fucking times are you going to rehash a nothing burger, unintelligable, therefore worthless, phone conversation..........?
What do all the little Pecker's think about this?
I fucking pray every day that these idiots get articles of impeachment passed through the House and Senate. They are not prepared for the absolute shit storm that would hollow out the Democrats and conspiring Republicans. Not only would Trump survive impeachment, it would make him stronger politically. Furthermore, impeachment would result in the indictment of numerous Democrats and Republicans instead of the removal of Trump as president. Evidence presented by Nunes, Goodlatte, and Gowdy would quickly flip such a proceeding on its head.
I contend that the Mueller operation cannot afford to ever bring this situation to impeachment. Otherwise it will be exposed and destroy the US government as we know it.
This is all the Dems have left. The Russian narrative has collapsed.
In reply to I fucking pray every day… by navy62802
National Enquirer.....ahahaha....the most trusted name in the supermarket. This is a massive abuse of power.
Pecker was subpoenaed by federal investigators in April, as were his company and the Trump Organization. The Journal said the subpoenas were served at the same time the FBI raided Cohen's office and residences, seizing electronics, recordings and thousands of documents.
Paying hush money w your own money is not a crime.
This is ridiculous, it has to be a distraction, WTF are they passing in Congress this week?
I'm surprised that the FBI hasn't already conducted a no-knock raid on Pecker's home and business.
I didn't know that Geraldo Rivera's older brother was a Pecker.