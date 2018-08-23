New 'Cold War' Narrative Flops: Poll Shows Anti-Russia Campaign Had Little Effect

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:24

Authored by Justin Raimondo via AntiWar.com,

Has there ever been a country so vilified as Russia, a leader so demonized as Vladimir Putin?

It makes me dizzy just to think of all the crimes that have been laid at that particular doorstep. I could spend the rest of this column simply listing them, from the deaths of numerous Russian journalists to the extinction of Hillary Clinton’s presidential ambitions – that and so much more! The omnipotent Russian President has apparently poisoned so many Russian expatriates in Britain that the streets are awash in polonium, novichok, and god knows what else. Why, it only took a few thousand bucks spent on some Facebook ads that practically no one saw to steal the presidential election from the rightful winner. Vlad the Bad is the all-powerful villain at the center of so many sinister conspiracies that it’s hard to keep track of them.

The anti-Russian campaign that the media has been hyping ever since Trump took office isn’t anything new. Those of us born during the cold war years – the first cold war, that is – remember all too well the atmosphere of hysteria and unreason that prevailed in those days. The fear of Communist agents under every bed was exploited by the War Party to no end – no good end, that is – and one would’ve thought that the collapse of communism and the end of the cold war would put a stop to it.

No such luck. It started in 2003, when the neocons declared war on Russia for Putin’s refusal to sign on to the Iraq war. Richard Perle led the charge, demanding Russia’s expulsion from the G-8.

The hate-on-Russia campaign has been ongoing ever since that time, only increasing in intensity and changing as to the details over the years. The main instrument of this effort has been the “mainstream” media, which, like the “intelligence community,” has now begun openly acting in a coordinated manner, an activist component of the anti-Trump popular front. The Russia-gate hoax is the central narrative of the NeverTrumpers, and hatred of Russia is therefore central to the emerging ideology of #TheResistance – a trend that does not bode well for the future of what was once known as American liberalism.

What does bode well for the country, however, is the fact that the American people aren’t buying the new cold war. After all those years of frenetic propaganda, a new Gallup poll shows that nearly 60% of the American people prefer diplomacy over confrontation with Russia:

“In an era of increasingly tense U.S.-Russian relations marked by allegations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections, Americans believe it is more important to try to continue efforts to improve relations between the countries (58%), rather than taking strong diplomatic and economic steps against Russia (36%).”

Every fifty years or so the War Party migrates to the other side of the political spectrum, and this poll shows that the switching of partisan polarities is well underway. The majority of Democrats – 51% — say it’s more important to impose sanctions and take other hostile actions against Russia than to engage in diplomacy, while a whopping 74% of Republicans take the opposite view of diplomacy over confrontation. The Trumpification of the GOP means a less interventionist Republican electorate, as I’ve been saying for many months. This poll confirms it: the Republicans (in general!) are the party of peace.

The good news doesn’t end there. The really great news is that the Democrats are badly split, with a significant minority choosing diplomacy over sanctions. The clincher is that the independents are with the peaceniks in the GOP: diplomacy, they say, is better than conflict.

The Great American Peace Consensus has spoken! If the Democrats run with this Russia-gate nonsense in 2020 they will lose, bigtime. There’s no way they’re going to sell the American people on a cheap remake of “Red Dawn.”

Oh yes, the good news just keeps coming:

Just 9% of Republicans agree that Russians interfered and changed the outcome of the election. Rather, the majority of Republicans, 58%, believe Russia interfered but it did not change the outcome. Nearly one in three Republicans reject the idea that Russia interfered.”

On the other hand, the Democrats swallow the Russia-gate myth whole: 78% believe it, despite the lack of publicly available evidence.

What this means is that most Democrats are not only epistemologically challenged but they are also more likely to believe authority figures unquestioningly, whereas Republicans are more prone to freethinking – although there are still a few deadheads among them.

We haven’t heard much about this particular poll, and the reason ought to be clear enough: it illustrates the waning power of the “mainstream” media, underscoring their pathetic weakness even when they act in concert. And if you think their coordinated editorials against Trump the other day was the first instance of their consolidation into a political bloc then you haven’t been paying attention. They’ve been peddling this anti-Russian conspiracy narrative for years – and now to see that it has had almost no effect on the majority of ordinary Americans must be so humiliating. All that effort – for nothing! The American people have far more sense than the political class that purports to rule over them, and that includes the media.

Our journalists are extra sensitive these days, responsive to every slight, both real and imagined, precisely because they sense their own impending irrelevance. Do you wonder why it’s the journalists who scream the loudest in favor of censoring alternative voices like Alex Jones? They hate the competition and would love to stamp it out: Jones’s kookiness gives them the perfect foil and pretext.

Trump called them the “enemy of the people,” but that’s letting them off easy. Our media is the enemy of reality, and the servitor of entrenched Power. They’ve inverted their job description: instead of reporting the facts they are intent on hiding them. That’s why alternative media are growing by leaps and bounds, while the legacy media is on its last legs.

Of course, we here at Antiwar.com saw all this coming many moons ago: that’s why we’re here, and you’re reading this. Which reminds me: have you donated to the cause lately?

Politics

The First Rule ted41776 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:26 Permalink

The LibTards are trying hard to make Something out of Nothing.

Meanwhile their side has broken just about every law on the books, and still no special prosecutor.

 

If Trump was to appoint a Special Prosecutor to look into the FISA/Wiretapping and Uranium One; just about everyone involved in these would be headed to Prison.

 

 

 

FireBrander The First Rule Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

Yeah.

Here' what the Democrats have:

1. Cohen paid off Trumps Bimbos and then informed Trump of the details to which Trump disagreed...the whole "we need to set up a corporation" recording to which Trump refused...Trump didn't want to try and hide the payments.

2. Cohen/Trump paying off the Bimbos "influenced" the election results.

A. DUH! So fucking what? Paying them off to shut them up was/is not illegal.

B. That's the candidates job, to legally, "influence" the results in their favor.

3. No one voted for Trump because they wanted a Saint in the White House...we all knew he was a pussy grabbing, narcissistic son-of-a-bitch before he even started running...we voted for him because he was the LESSOR EVIL!

4. Knowing Trump nailed a couple more skank asses than we already knew of, and paid them to shut up, would not have changed the results...like Trump said, he could have shot a New Yorker live on 5th Ave and still won...because the other choice was Hillary...and 95% odds the New Yorker he shot would have been a Liberal:)

JimmyJones loop Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:36 Permalink

The Blue wave will be a ripple, lets make the Red a Tidal Wave.  I voted for Trump because he has giant balls the size of Grapefruits.  I voted for him because he has the balls to tell people when they aren't doing a good job and if needed fire them.  I voted for Trump because he called out Jeb Bush, I voted for him because he beat all the Establishment RINO's in the Primary, I voted for him because he is a Outsider (proved every day) , I voted for him because he was a actual real man who isn't a Intel Establishment puppet.

Ms No booboo Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:03 Permalink

They dont need nor concern themselves with our consensus.  They own the system and the population doesn't matter until they push their will and make it matter.  Even then they will try to concede as little as possible and kill you of you try to dethrone them.  This country is delusional.

For countless decades the population has stared at the candidates they allow to cross the threshold and pray for a product of their system to be their liberating hero.

They will do as they wish anyway and the BS polls will still come out saying they had your consent.  You just keep voting in a completely captured system.  That gives them comfort.  The time for that to work was a long fucking time ago.

MarsInScorpio JimmyJones Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:01 Permalink

The Cohen fiasco is going to have as much effect as did the hookers.

Note to Dems: Nobody cares.

Ratings Whores like Madcow merely tell the bigoted what they already believe. It is a reinforcement mechanism so that the fools can tell their associates, "See, Madcow said it, so what I've been saying is true after all!" (Gee, I feel so brilliant being reinforced!)

But outside of the bigots, absolutely no one believes a word that Cohen says. Anyone with enough sense to come in from the rain knows that slimeball would tell the world he assassinated Lincoln if it meant getting his sentence reduced.

Ultimately, all of this is destroying Mueller; the Cohen and Davis (Clinton's attorney, for Gawd's sake . . .) story about Trump will have nothing substantial supporting it - it's all made up for the Click Baiters, (who are Master Baiters at that) and the terminally insane members of Hillary's Whore Corps.

This is will blow over in the next 3 weeks.

Proof of concept? Where is Avenatti . . . ?

And when it does, Hillary's Whore Corps will have just that many more pissed-off people who know they are being played for fools; nobody gets as pissed as a person who is a victim of the Bunko Artists.

Ms No JimmyJones Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

Even if Trump didn't want to swallow Goldman balls, he is powerless to do anything because the American people haven't played their part.  Only leverage works.  If 50 million hit the streets they would have two choices.  One, start making concessions or go in for the kill and complete subjugation.

Trump would have leverage if populist might was displayed.  This has not happened.  Of course he could make it happen with a state of union address and a call for patriots.  That would likely get him killed though and he isnt that committed.

Katos FireBrander Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:41 Permalink

Ypu mentioned the word "NARCISSISTIC"!! I dont see TRUMP as NARCISSISTIC at all. Is he cocky, sure of himself, extremely confident,  yes to all the above. Narcissists , are people like BARACK OBAMA,  who everytime he spoke,  he mentioned himself 100 times.  A person who projected that the WORLD revolved around him, and for him. Please DON'T put our great PRES in the same box with the ASSMONKEY obama!!

Dickweed Wang alexcojones Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:43 Permalink

Putin nukes Langley via Submarine Red October. Then Russian submarines Red November & December take out Pentagon, Wall Street, Sleazy WaPost and New York Times Media and Swamp DC.

 

If anyone remember the "John Titor time traveler" thing on the internet from around the year 2000 that's almost exactly what he said happens in a very short nuclear WWIII. Back then "he" said the war would start in the Ukraine and Russia would eventually take out the establishment power centers in the US with nukes.  The weird thing is he also said many of the people in the US would actually thank the Russian's for doing that and thereby helping the people bring constitutional law back to the USA.  The more I think about it the more it looks like things are lining up to match what was predicted back then.  All Titor's posts from back then can still be read online if you search for them.

Francis Marx Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:28 Permalink

 You can't believe anything the deep state tells you. They make up so much stuff now.  There is some serious stupid people out there that dont even question them in their minds.

Vote up!
dwboston Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

The same mainstream media who laughed (along with Obama and the rest of the Dems) in 2012 when Romney said Russia was the US's greatest threat have now bought into the notion 100% because...Trump.  If it weren't for double standards the left would have no standards at all.

FreeEarCandy Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:42 Permalink

Yeah Yeah Yeah! I'm not worried when either side disagrees. I'm worried when they do agree. Did the poll ask any questions concerning war with Iran when they were pointing out how peaceful the republican party is today?

dark fiber Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:53 Permalink

Guys, the cold war narrative cannot work without the (very real at the time)  threat of communism, the commissars and the KGB.  Ironically, the communists are inside the gates this time around.

silverer Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:06 Permalink

"Poll Shows Anti-Russia Campaign Had Little Effect"

Well, when the info used to make the case is mostly lies, and people figure it out, how else should it turn out?