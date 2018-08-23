OK, Let's Talk About Impeachment

Authored by Nicholas Colas via DataTrekResearch.com,
Impeachment was clearly the word of the day, so let’s talk about it.
It is freighted with anxious connotations for many Americans, who remember the tumultuous end of the Nixon administration in August 1974 and the national mood at the time. From a capital markets perspective, it was also a grim period. The S&P 500 fell 26% in 1974, tagging on to a 14% drop the prior year. That memory casts a long enough shadow that S&P futures dropped +10 handles yesterday afternoon after the Cohen/Manafort convictions on fears the US is doing a slow motion tumble into a political crisis.
That US stocks recovered yesterday is a good reminder that 2018 is not 1974. Recall that the country entered a deep recession in 1973 on the back of much higher oil prices (caused by a shooting war in the Middle East and Saudi embargo) and a weaker dollar (which ended a global system of fixed exchange rates). Now, we have 20% earnings growth in 2018, a good economy, low/stable interest rates and a rising dollar. From a macroeconomic standpoint, things are very different indeed.
Still, we have little doubt that a political event on the scale of a presidential impeachment would roil markets until the issue was resolved. Consumer confidence would likely take a hit as Americans engaged in a spirited national debate on the topic. Business investment might slow as managers took a wait-and-see approach to political developments. Whether this would cause a 5% pullback in US stocks or more is as unknowable as the exact timeline of how all this might unfold.
So how likely is such an event, or a permutation (President Trump resigns) thereof? From online prediction market PredictIt.Org, which allows users to place small wagers on political events, a few relevant data points:
-
90%: the current odds for “Will Trump be president at the end of 2018?”
-
67%: “Will Trump be president at the end of 2019?”
-
45%: “Will Trump be impeached in his first term?”
A few words about that last one:
- Impeachment doesn’t mean President Trump is out of a job. The House, which PredictIt users believe Democrats will control in 2019 (66% odds), could technically impeach the president but the Senate (76% odds Republicans hold) could still acquit him.
- That 45% is an all-time high, likely in response to yesterday’s news. At a few points during the day it was actually over 50%.
- While interesting, we take the PredictIt platform predictions with a grain of salt. Less that $7,000 of wagers pushed that mean impeachment trade over 50/50 and there are only $84,000 worth of bets outstanding.
On a related point, we found a Quinnipiac poll released on July 25 that asked respondents “If the Democratic party wins control of the House of Representatives in 2018, would you like to see them begin the process to impeach President Trump, or not?” The answers:
- 55% said “No”. This is greater than the 51% “No” responses at the start of 2018.
- Responses split along gender lines, with 65% of men saying “No” as compared to 46% of women.
- The youngest age cohort in the survey (18-34) is even on impeachment (48% “Yes”, 48% “No”) while every other age group skews “No” (56%).
- 65% of self-reported Democrats do want their party to start impeachment proceedings.
- Independent voters – the sort that swing elections – reply “No” (53%) more than “Yes” (42%).
Our takeaways from all this:
- Over the short term, markets will likely ignore political headlines in the same way they did yesterday. This isn’t 1974; there is plenty of positive corporate and economic news to buffer equity prices from small shocks.
- It will take a decisive outcome to the Mueller investigation to swing general US public opinion towards the “Impeach” camp. As controversial as President Trump may be in some circles, and even after all the headlines of his time in office thus far, more than half of Americans do not want their representatives to impeach him.
- In the end, we don’t worry much about this issue from an investment perspective regardless of what happens in Washington DC over the coming months. Aside from a panicky drop on nasty sounding headlines (which we will tell you to buy), all this will run its course. Anticipated corporate earnings and interest rates drive stock prices, and nothing else.
- For those clients who disagree with our take, we have one word: Treasuries. These should rally if a political crisis takes deep roots and hobbles consumer and business sentiment.
Comments
Not going to happen...
Impeachment charges: The PRESIDENT beat the old, nasty, corrupt cankle laden, liar, felon, witch... Hillary(!). That'll make a good title on the papers.
In reply to Not going to happen... by takeaction
Any data points for ‘more than half of America doesn’t want to impeach him’ ??
Quinni poll was done before we found out he’s an unindicted co-conspirator in federal crimes
In reply to Charges: Beat Hillary(!). by ThinkerNotEmoter
President Pence would be the second coming. Just ask him.
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
BIG difference between Nixon and Trump.
Nixon was doing GOOD things for the country.
Nixon started the EPA (that stands for ENVIRONMENTAL Protection Agency for you deplorables)
Nixon opened up trade with China.
Nixon got us OUT of the MOTHER FUCKING VIET NAM WAR!!
Trump is killing the environment.
Trump put Tariffs on China.
We're STILL IN THE MOTHER FUCKING AFGHAN WAR!! And the Orange Asshole (OA) put another 60 Billion into the military!
BIG DIFFERENCE!
SHIT HOWDY! (Shoot Him In The Head Or We're Dead Yankees!)
In reply to President Pence would be… by BennyBoy
The market was falling in Nixon's presidency because we didn't want to see him impeached!
Tricky Dick was surprising us with GOOD things, mostly getting us OUT of Viet Nam after two complete FUCK HEADS had been getting us in deeper and deeper, Kennedy and Johnson. We had the DRAFT! Which meant you were a young man, minding your own business, dating your beautiful young girl friend, enjoying life, and all of the sudden they sent your ass to Viet Nam to lose a war and lose a leg and lose your youth!
And Richard Nixon from California was stopping that! And he DID! He got us OUT of Viet Nam!
And we loved that mother fucker for it, and we didn't want to see him impeached.
And they did, and thats why the market was falling.
In reply to BIG difference between Nixon… by PitBullsRule
Impeach Trump?
Why not just shoot that mother fucker through his eye and blow the back of his head off?
Wouldn't it be cheaper that way?
But seriously, its too late to impeach him. We're two years into this quagmire, let's see it through! Maybe he'll entertain us by hanging himself? Maybe Melania will stab him in the throat while he's sleeping? Maybe somebody will shoot him through the head while he's walking to a coal mine or a rock quarry to give a speech? Maybe somebody will give him a poisoned cheese burger and we can watch him choke to death in High Definition?
Why stop the show?
In reply to The market was falling in… by PitBullsRule
if we're lucky someone will shoot you faggot.
In reply to Impeach Trump? Why not just… by PitBullsRule
Nobody is reading your drool pitbullstool
In reply to Impeach Trump? Why not just… by PitBullsRule
Nixon should of been impeached for taking us off the gold standard...
In reply to Impeach Trump? Why not just… by PitBullsRule
Because the Deep State controls, make no mistake about it
In reply to The market was falling in… by PitBullsRule
The "Deep State" doesn't exist.
You need to check back into the Reality Hotel.
In reply to Because the Deep State… by Darracq
there are no entrenched and unelected powers driving the narative?
who's living in a fantasy?
In reply to The "Deep State" doesn't… by PitBullsRule
Are you trying to be funny, or are you just stupid?
In reply to The "Deep State" doesn't… by PitBullsRule
Nixon's was a political assassination. Trump's would be also. Would lead to chaos and civil war.
In reply to The market was falling in… by PitBullsRule
Nixon was no saint. I guess you forget the carpet bombing of Cambodia? How about taking the USD off the gold standard? Fact is, he did some really shitty things. Watergate sent quite a few of his crew to prison as well, Haldeman, Erlichman, Colson, etc...
In reply to The market was falling in… by PitBullsRule
In 1969 at a news conference, President Richard Nixon said that the Vietnam War is coming to a “conclusion as a result of the plan that we have instituted.” Nixon had announced at a conference in Midway in June that the United States would be following a new program he termed “Vietnamization.”
In 1973 Nixon resigns.
In 1975 last US troops leave.
In what fucking universe did Nixon get the US out of Vietnam?
In reply to BIG difference between Nixon… by PitBullsRule
Without the China trade that really ramped up under Clinton, we would have six million offshored breadwinner jobs, and the SS contributions that would have been made, for the 101 million US citizens who are out of the labor force, the 78 million gig pieceworkers and the 42 million citizens, legal immigrants and illegal aliens who are EBT-eligible due to part-time work that keeps them under the income limits for welfare that covers their rent and groceries, in addition to monthly cash assistance and up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash. Well, it is not just China. Much of that 6 million consists of jobs offshored to Latin America. Meanwhile, womb-productive legal / illegal aliens from Latin America take jobs here, staying under the income limits for welfare via low-traceable earnings that undercut the wages of US citizens. They qualify for layers of monthly welfare and big, yearly tax-cash infusions to hoist up their wages from the progressive tax code due to their instant-citizen US-born kids. Most citizens just have the wages from part-time, temporary, churn and gig work that will not cover the cost of rent that soaks up more than half of their monthly pay, hence the stunningly low labor-force participation rate, which is completely ignored by the elitist, lying, corporate-owned media. All that matters is the fate of stocks.
In reply to BIG difference between Nixon… by PitBullsRule
Hey moron. Obama kept us in multiple wars and i could not get a single lefty to acknowledge that. Not one out of many dozens i tried to talk to about it. Leftys are mentally feeble. This is a very weak article. It discusses fake polling numbers as if they are real. Unless the voter fraud is huuuuge then republicans will win the house in november. If not I am looking forward to civil war.
In reply to BIG difference between Nixon… by PitBullsRule
Interim elections --> NY congressmen steps down or hangs himself on a bathroom doorknob --> Gov. Cuomo appoints Hillary Clinton for the open seat --> she gets immediately voted as Speaker of the House --> Trump and Pence get impeached, convicted and hung. First time anyone got hung, but you can't have a counter-revolution without a leader...
You think 7 Pence ain't gonna be removed so fast all his kiddy porn pics won't fall from his pockets? Or, a few pieces of some kids thigh cutlet he didn't finish eating prepared by Anthony Bourdain? Who are the worst offenders in our society? Those they say they are religious and pious. 7 Pence is one fk'ing demon, bruh.
In reply to President Pence would be… by BennyBoy
Data points... data points...
Oh, hey, here's a data point for you: Guess who doesn't support impeachment? Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer. They know that would be overplaying their political hand. How you gonna get that done without them on board?
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
It's always about the vote.
Their position will change after midterms.
In reply to Data points... data points… by NoDebt
Hey dip shit show us this " Half " bull shit. Your a typical loony leftist..
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
is he? really?
you'd think with the leverage muler has over cohen now, he could have gotten something real. by that i mean a real conviction, not just a petty plea-bargain concerning a minor technicality.
gettin' trump is the fuckin' holy grail. and muler gave cohen a sentence reduction from 65 to 5 years!
it's all public relations....he needs a win and he has nothing on trump, and nothing on collusion, and nothing on obstruction. pay off a floozy! hahah!
obviously the evidence is lacking, otherwise there would have been a real trial, not this farce.
looking a lot like those 13 russians indicted for erection meddling. super awesome win in the press when muler "knew" the russians wouldn't appear, and be deemed clearly guilty. course when they came to court, extensions, extensions......
maybe he could open a fast food joint...."mcmuler's mcnothingburgers"
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
OK, everyone wants him impeached. Feel better now? Still doesn't mean it will happen. Half the country wanted Hillary to be president. That didn't happen either. I guess folks got nervous when they saw the millions being donated by special interests to Hillary. Oh, just because they liked her, I suppose. No benefits could possibly accrue to corporations or foreign governments just because they donated millions to her foundation. Yeah, right. I think you need to take a look at the donations by the special interests to Trump. They were a fraction of what Hillary garnered. And a matter of federal record.
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
Impeachment for what?
Being rude to a bunch of degenerate Deep State Presstitute appendages?
Suits them right.
For the most part, the Puppet in CEO in Chief is playin the part better than expected.
In reply to OK, everyone wants him… by silverer
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
◕✾:::::✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Impeachment for what? Being… by Chupacabra-322
We can talk about impeaching President Trump after the evil one (Clinton) is thrown in a cell for the rest of her miserable life.
In reply to OK, everyone wants him… by silverer
Liberal Turds have meaningless words...
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
And meaningless words attract Liberal Turds,
And so ad infinitum...
In reply to Liberal Turds have… by RabbitOne
ROFL, All Trump has to do is switch parties! As we all know, "unindicted co-conspirator" is a career enhancer if you're a Democrat!
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
It is all one party, a Uniparty, with 20 (or fewer) corporate sponsors comprising the biggest shareholders.
In reply to ROFL, All Trump has to do is… by An Shrubbery
Freeze These - that's funny...I remember a Quinni poll saying Trump would not be President. That's like Al Gore quoting the latest UN IPCC figures for the oceans warming...oh wait, you pray at that altar as well.
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
Since he invented the internet, Al Gore should recuse himself from all judgements on internet-derived data. He has a conflict of interest.
In reply to Freeze These - that's funny… by you_are_cleared_hot
It is impossible for a progressive/socialist/marxist to swear an oath to uphold the Constitution and NOT break that oath. Thus a progressive/socialist/marxist must break the law to advance their agenda.
Growth of government equals growth of violence against citizens. But you know that already and do not care.
So basically you advocate law breaking to gain political power so you can use violence to take peoples stuff.
Grimaldus
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
Please site the exact statute that he is unindicted co-conspirator in.
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
Bullshit
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
The day after the election the Dems were in a room drafting letters of impeachment.
How is this cry for impeachment any different than the same daily cry for impeachment in the 1 year, 212 days since Trump took office?
"...but this time is different!" ...right.
In reply to Data? by Freeze These
Yea Hillary is coming back. Trump goes no where.
In reply to Charges: Beat Hillary(!). by ThinkerNotEmoter
The Crumbling Edifice of Trumpdom
Fractal chaos: hedonism, avarice, vice and mental laziness.
70 years of narcissistic self indulgence is starting to pay off.
Coalfinger, he loves coal and loots the Treasury.
In reply to Yea Hillary is coming back… by TahoeBilly2012
What was Trump charged with again? Ill wait.
In reply to The Crumbling Edifice of… by Prehuman Insight
Get back to me when you've got some human insight.
In reply to The Crumbling Edifice of… by Prehuman Insight
In your dreams cumface
In reply to The Crumbling Edifice of… by Prehuman Insight
That discussion assumes DEMs take CONgress. If that happens, civil war probability increases dramatically.
The myth that these soft, pale weaklings that want socialism so badly will stand a chance against armed militia is ludicrous.
Masks, pistols and bike locks vs assault rifles and shotguns is not a contest.
In reply to Yea Hillary is coming back… by TahoeBilly2012
Dup
In reply to Yea Hillary is coming back… by TahoeBilly2012
Look at me, look at me! My name is Prehuman Insight,
Masturbate furiously in my mommy’s basement, I just might,
With my thesaurus & diary clutched tightly to my chest
Deep snorkeled thoughts to share, I’ll try my best
My family all knows I’m a self-destructive loser,
It’s true - but sad, I’m an angry & lonely moocher,
Oh well, it’s ok…..Soros pays me $6/hour
If I could only score a girl, I might just take a shower.
In reply to Yea Hillary is coming back… by TahoeBilly2012
Dream on, Liberals are now dumber than a box of rocks, unfit to lead.
In reply to Not going to happen... by takeaction
Lanny Davis (long-time Clinton associate) had Cohen plead guilty to something that wasn't even a crime just to try to smear Trump with it. Does anybody still think that Lanny had Cohen's best interest as his priority?
In reply to Not going to happen... by takeaction
Lets talk THEATER cause thats ALL it is.
In reply to Not going to happen... by takeaction
>> Not going to happen... <<
You mean, Putin will interfere?
/s
In reply to Not going to happen... by takeaction