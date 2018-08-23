One "Holdout" Juror Prevented A Ruling On All 18 Counts Against Manafort

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 07:08

A juror who sat on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's case said on Fox News Wednesday night that a lone juror prevented a ruling on all 18 counts against Manafort. Juror Paula Duncan said a lone juror could not come to a guilty verdict on 10 charges, forcing judge T.S. Ellis III to declare a mistrial on 10 of Manafort's 18 counts.

"It was one person who kept the verdict from being guilty on all 18 counts,” Duncan, 52, said. She added that Mueller’s team of prosecutors often seemed bored, apparently catnapping during parts of the trial.

While the identities of the jurors have been closely held, kept under seal by Judge T.S. Ellis III at Tuesday's conclusion of the high-profile trial, Duncan gave a behind-the-scenes account to Fox News on Wednesday, after the jury returned a guilty verdict against the former Trump campaign chairman on eight financial crime counts and deadlocked on 10 others.

Duncan described herself as an avid supporter of President Trump, but said she was moved by four full boxes of exhibits provided by Mueller’s team – though she was skeptical about prosecutors' motives in the financial crimes case.

“Certainly Mr. Manafort got caught breaking the law, but he wouldn’t have gotten caught if they weren’t after President Trump,” Duncan said of the special counsel’s case, which she separately described as a “witch hunt to try to find Russian collusion,” borrowing a phrase Trump has used in tweets more than 100 times.

Though Duncan said the jury was not political in its conviction, she said she was skeptical of prosecutors’ intentions, which she implied were political.

Duncan said jurors never explicitly deliberated on Manafort's ties to Trump: “Certainly Mr. Manafort got caught breaking the law, but he wouldn’t have gotten caught if they weren’t after President Trump," Duncan said, referencing Mueller's probe, which she described as a "witch hunt to try to find Russian collusion." The president frequently derides Mueller's investigation as a "witch hunt."

"Something that went through my mind is, this should have been a tax audit,” Duncan said, sympathizing with the foundation of the Manafort defense team’s argument.

Duncan described a tense and emotional four days of deliberations, which ultimately left one juror holding out. Behind closed doors, tempers flared at times: “It was a very emotionally charged jury room – there were some tears,” Duncan said about deliberations with a group of Virginians she didn’t feel included many “fellow Republicans.”

While her political allegiance to the president raised conflicted feelings in Duncan, she said it ultimately didn’t change her decision about the former Trump campaign chairman.

“Finding Mr. Manafort guilty was hard for me. I wanted him to be innocent, I really wanted him to be innocent, but he wasn’t,” Duncan said. “That’s the part of a juror, you have to have due diligence and deliberate and look at the evidence and come up with an informed and intelligent decision, which I did.”

Duncan, a Missouri native and mother of two, showed Fox News her two notebooks with her juror number #0302 on the covers. 

In the interview, Duncan also described how the special counsel’s prosecutors apparently had a hard time keeping their eyes open.

“A lot of times they looked bored, and other times they catnapped – at least two of them did,” Duncan said. “They seemed very relaxed, feet up on the table bars and they showed a little bit of almost disinterest to me, at times.”

The jury box was situated in a corner of the courtroom that gave them an unobstructed head-on view of the prosecutors and defense, while members of the media and the public viewed both parties from behind.

Judge Ellis told jurors, including Duncan, that their names would remain sealed after the trial’s conclusion, because of dangerous threats he received during the proceedings. But the verdict gave Duncan a license to share her story without fear. "Had the verdict gone any other way, I might have been," Duncan said.

She remains a Trump supporter.  “Every day when I drove, I had my Make America Great Again hat in the backseat,” said Duncan, who said she plans to vote for Trump again in 2020. “Just as a reminder.”

Tags
Law Crime
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 3
Bokkenrijder Bill of Rights Thu, 08/23/2018 - 07:33 Permalink

I totally respect this juror for what she did and the decisions she made, but in general this is the 'problem' with conservatives: they truly believe in justice, openness and fairness. 

The 'Left' does not seem to have these moral issues, and can not leave their prejudices at the door when they enter a courtroom, a TV studio, or a government office. The 'Left' is so dangerous because they strongly believe in a collective 'Greater Good' and that sacrifices in freedom, justice and fairness will simply have to be made in order to achieve their Socialist Utopia. 

Just look at Brennan, Comey, AntiFa, the mainstream media and all kinds of SJW university professors who have for decades use abused the legal system, the education system, and tax money in order to further their Neo-Liberal political agenda. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
HopefulCynical Bokkenrijder Thu, 08/23/2018 - 07:54 Permalink

...this is the 'problem' with conservatives: they truly believe in justice, openness and fairness. The 'Left' does not seem to have these moral issues...

Correct.

The 'Left' is so dangerous because they strongly believe in a collective 'Greater Good'...Just look at Brennan, Comey, AntiFa, the mainstream media and all kinds of SJW university professors who have for decades use abused the legal system, the education system, and tax money...

Incorrect.

The Marxist cares for one thing and one thing only: POWER. The getting of it, the exercise of it. Please do not make the mistake, made by so many, of confusing the useful idiots with the psychopathic leaders. The useful idiots may well buy all that egalitarian bullshit spouted by the psychopaths, but the psychopaths know goddamn well they're lying. They don't believe a bit of that equality shit. They're gods in their own minds, and will do ANYTHING to live as such, in complete control over the masses.

They. Must. Be. Eliminated.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 12
sijoittaja JimmyJones Thu, 08/23/2018 - 07:24 Permalink

Voting for Trump in 2020 is the same as voting for Mickey Mouse. Please go ahead, wish all Trumpers would do that so this mess can be cleared up under the next presidency. The next president should surely follow the example set by Trump, starting with removing security clearances on day one of everyone in the Trump administration.