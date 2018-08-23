One "Holdout" Juror Prevented A Ruling On All 18 Counts Against Manafort

A juror who sat on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's case said on Fox News Wednesday night that a lone juror prevented a ruling on all 18 counts against Manafort. Juror Paula Duncan said a lone juror could not come to a guilty verdict on 10 charges, forcing judge T.S. Ellis III to declare a mistrial on 10 of Manafort's 18 counts.
"It was one person who kept the verdict from being guilty on all 18 counts,” Duncan, 52, said. She added that Mueller’s team of prosecutors often seemed bored, apparently catnapping during parts of the trial.
"There was one holdout."— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2018
In an exclusive interview on @foxnewsnight, Paul Manafort juror Paula Duncan said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team was one holdout juror away from convicting Paul Manafort on all 18 counts of bank and tax fraud. https://t.co/IPeZ46buVL pic.twitter.com/vNMFMBUuiz
While the identities of the jurors have been closely held, kept under seal by Judge T.S. Ellis III at Tuesday's conclusion of the high-profile trial, Duncan gave a behind-the-scenes account to Fox News on Wednesday, after the jury returned a guilty verdict against the former Trump campaign chairman on eight financial crime counts and deadlocked on 10 others.
Duncan described herself as an avid supporter of President Trump, but said she was moved by four full boxes of exhibits provided by Mueller’s team – though she was skeptical about prosecutors' motives in the financial crimes case.
“Certainly Mr. Manafort got caught breaking the law, but he wouldn’t have gotten caught if they weren’t after President Trump,” Duncan said of the special counsel’s case, which she separately described as a “witch hunt to try to find Russian collusion,” borrowing a phrase Trump has used in tweets more than 100 times.
Though Duncan said the jury was not political in its conviction, she said she was skeptical of prosecutors’ intentions, which she implied were political.
Paul Manafort juror Paula Duncan: "Based on what I saw, what I heard, I think I would've liked to have heard a little more from the defense." @foxnewsnight https://t.co/IPeZ46buVL pic.twitter.com/9xUdUjd8Tb— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2018
Duncan said jurors never explicitly deliberated on Manafort's ties to Trump: “Certainly Mr. Manafort got caught breaking the law, but he wouldn’t have gotten caught if they weren’t after President Trump," Duncan said, referencing Mueller's probe, which she described as a "witch hunt to try to find Russian collusion." The president frequently derides Mueller's investigation as a "witch hunt."
"Something that went through my mind is, this should have been a tax audit,” Duncan said, sympathizing with the foundation of the Manafort defense team’s argument.
Paul Manafort juror Paula Duncan: "I thought that the public, America, needed to know how close this was and the evidence was overwhelming." @foxnewsnight https://t.co/IPeZ46buVL pic.twitter.com/JSm7Qtdxd8— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2018
Duncan described a tense and emotional four days of deliberations, which ultimately left one juror holding out. Behind closed doors, tempers flared at times: “It was a very emotionally charged jury room – there were some tears,” Duncan said about deliberations with a group of Virginians she didn’t feel included many “fellow Republicans.”
While her political allegiance to the president raised conflicted feelings in Duncan, she said it ultimately didn’t change her decision about the former Trump campaign chairman.
“Finding Mr. Manafort guilty was hard for me. I wanted him to be innocent, I really wanted him to be innocent, but he wasn’t,” Duncan said. “That’s the part of a juror, you have to have due diligence and deliberate and look at the evidence and come up with an informed and intelligent decision, which I did.”
Paul Manafort juror Paula Duncan: "I did not want Paul Manafort to be guilty, but he was and no one's above the law. @foxnewsnight https://t.co/IPeZ46buVL pic.twitter.com/xPSHB8HOqN— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2018
Duncan, a Missouri native and mother of two, showed Fox News her two notebooks with her juror number #0302 on the covers.
In the interview, Duncan also described how the special counsel’s prosecutors apparently had a hard time keeping their eyes open.
“A lot of times they looked bored, and other times they catnapped – at least two of them did,” Duncan said. “They seemed very relaxed, feet up on the table bars and they showed a little bit of almost disinterest to me, at times.”
The jury box was situated in a corner of the courtroom that gave them an unobstructed head-on view of the prosecutors and defense, while members of the media and the public viewed both parties from behind.
Judge Ellis told jurors, including Duncan, that their names would remain sealed after the trial’s conclusion, because of dangerous threats he received during the proceedings. But the verdict gave Duncan a license to share her story without fear. "Had the verdict gone any other way, I might have been," Duncan said.
She remains a Trump supporter. “Every day when I drove, I had my Make America Great Again hat in the backseat,” said Duncan, who said she plans to vote for Trump again in 2020. “Just as a reminder.”
Comments
Inverse of the OJ trial
I will also be voting for Trump in 2020
In reply to Inverse of the OJ trial by Stan522
Jury nullification...
In reply to I will also be voting for… by JimmyJones
Scary stuff ... the brainwashing has worked
In reply to Jury nullification... by css1971
Looks like someone looked in the mirror again...Yes, yes you are.
In reply to Lol by Freeze These
I totally respect this juror for what she did and the decisions she made, but in general this is the 'problem' with conservatives: they truly believe in justice, openness and fairness.
The 'Left' does not seem to have these moral issues, and can not leave their prejudices at the door when they enter a courtroom, a TV studio, or a government office. The 'Left' is so dangerous because they strongly believe in a collective 'Greater Good' and that sacrifices in freedom, justice and fairness will simply have to be made in order to achieve their Socialist Utopia.
Just look at Brennan, Comey, AntiFa, the mainstream media and all kinds of SJW university professors who have for decades use abused the legal system, the education system, and tax money in order to further their Neo-Liberal political agenda.
In reply to Looks like someone looked in… by Bill of Rights
Correct.
Incorrect.
The Marxist cares for one thing and one thing only: POWER. The getting of it, the exercise of it. Please do not make the mistake, made by so many, of confusing the useful idiots with the psychopathic leaders. The useful idiots may well buy all that egalitarian bullshit spouted by the psychopaths, but the psychopaths know goddamn well they're lying. They don't believe a bit of that equality shit. They're gods in their own minds, and will do ANYTHING to live as such, in complete control over the masses.
They. Must. Be. Eliminated.
In reply to This is the problem with by Bokkenrijder
HopefulCynical
You seem to forget that "the Left" is populated by legions of True Believers that fall for the Greater Good trope. Their numbers are leveraged by the psychopaths you refer to.
In reply to Correct. by HopefulCynical
When Maneforts lawyers failed to mount a defense it was pretty obvious that they'd got to a juror ... one is all it takes.
In reply to This is the problem with by Bokkenrijder
I knew you had a split personality Willie from the Right.
Read your sentence again and ponder why I said that - I know it is hard for Trumpturds to think on their own.
In reply to Looks like someone looked in… by Bill of Rights
Once Brock and Soros figure out that you clowns aren't accomplishing anything with all this pathetic, 3rd grade level trolling, it's back to giving hand-jobs for cigarette butts for the bunch of you.
Clock's ticking...
In reply to I knew you had a split… by Insurrector
Thank you Mr. Split Personality - you are proving a point I made in another post on this page - namely that Trumpturds display their sexual repression with their ad hominem attacks.
Don't worry - Freud tells us this is natural. Embrace your sexual fantasies!
In reply to Once Brock and Soros figure… by HopefulCynical
And you sucked obamas cock.... Were you brainwashed or just a believer?
In reply to Lol by Freeze These
Freeze These works for Trump, and is using reverse psychology to trigger you to rally around Trump ;)
In reply to And you sucked obamas cock… by Stan522
ZH has taught me that Trumpturds are sexually repressed. Seems like most of their ad hominem attacks are sexually oriented Freudian slips.
In reply to And you sucked obamas cock… by Stan522
Suck my front hole
In reply to ZH has taught me that… by Insurrector
Why would you be afraid little snowflake?
In reply to Lol by Freeze These
FYI - Jury nullification is a concept where members of a trial jury find a defendant not guilty if they do not support a government's law, do not believe it is constitutional or humane, or do not support a possible punishment for breaking the law.
In reply to Jury nullification... by css1971
It's not just a concept...it's real. Lawyers are told NOT to tell the jurors that they have the right to nullify unfair laws in most cases.
If you are on a jury and you do not believe that possession of marijuana should be a criminal offense, then you can nullify that law for this case.
In reply to FYI - Jury nullification is… by Slomotrainwreck
"While the identities of the jurors have been closely held, kept under seal by Judge T.S. Ellis III at Tuesday's conclusion "
WTF!! So a juror then shows up on TV??? How is that possible?
In reply to Jury nullification... by css1971
She chose to...no problem!
In reply to "While the identities of the… by indygo55
My family too
In reply to I will also be voting for… by JimmyJones
May your family be infertile!
In reply to My family too by Smurfet
So, we're saying one person wouldn't drink the kool-aid?
In reply to May your family be infertile! by Insurrector
No - let me fix it for you
One juror was drunk on Trumpturd kool-aid
In reply to So, we're saying one person… by SoilMyselfRotten
My crystal ball shows a not-so-bright future for juror Paula Duncan.
These evil cunts (Mueller and Co) are just plain crazy about destroying peoples lives.
In reply to May your family be infertile! by Insurrector
On the contrary - I bet Faux News will hire her!
In reply to My crystal ball shows a not… by CuttingEdge
Voting for Trump in 2020 is the same as voting for Mickey Mouse. Please go ahead, wish all Trumpers would do that so this mess can be cleared up under the next presidency. The next president should surely follow the example set by Trump, starting with removing security clearances on day one of everyone in the Trump administration.
In reply to I will also be voting for… by JimmyJones
Your nickname is curious. Finnish left-wing doublestandarders?
In reply to Voting for Trump in 2020 is… by sijoittaja
Right, if everything to the left of tea party republicans is "left-wing". Is Ron Paul also left-wing, since he's often critical of Trumpers too?
In reply to Your nickname is curious… by finnzero
you've made that decision already? you don't want to observe the next 2 years and then make a determination? There are more than 2 parties u know.
that's a little scary, Sir.
In reply to I will also be voting for… by JimmyJones
But there is only one god emperor.
In reply to I will also be voting for… by DingleBarryObummer
Trump wont be on the ballot. This time pick someone with a moral compass. Dont be conned again.
In reply to I will also be voting for… by JimmyJones
Are you saying dont pick hillary? Because of uranium one or because of seth rich and all the others she had killed?
In reply to He wont be on the ballot… by the crow
This is very close to doxxing a juror. I don’t know what these losers are doing but it’s very wrong on so many levels.
In reply to Inverse of the OJ trial by Stan522
It's really hard to eliminate that one person with critical thinking skills.
Damn I hate it when that happens. /s
Don't worry the Communist, excuse me Liberals in the public education system are working tirelessly to make sure critical thinking is erased from the population of common folks
In reply to It's really hard to… by Last of the Mi…
Common Sense really is an oxymoron.
In reply to Don't worry the Communist,… by JimmyJones
This legal system is absurd.
Now even jurors become celebrities.
How much did FOX pay the loudmouth bitch to spill the beans on her comrades?
Really? Tears? It's not like this guy is going to get locked up with an Aryan Brotherhood member or a Crypt. It'll be like a country club/ jail. Tennis courts, the whole nine. Bunch of white collar wieners
In reply to This legal system is absurd… by RubberJohnny
Jury Nullification needs to be taught to every child by every parent with a clue because the government won’t tell them about it.
+1000
In reply to Jury Nullification needs to… by milo_hoffman
I taught it for 33 years and reminded my students that what is moral and what is legal are some times two separate things. Included in that year's discussion was a description of the the penny auctions that took place during the depression and how they prevented big money from buying up whole counties.
In reply to Jury Nullification needs to… by milo_hoffman
The legal system is a mockery of what is right and moral in the Christian sense. It is only right in the big bank take little bank sense.
In reply to I taught it for 33 years and… by Cloud9.5
Let me fix it for ya -
Trump is a mockery of what is right and moral in the Christian sense. It is only right in the big skank take little skank sense.
How a Christian can back a thrice-married serial cheater like the Cheater in Chief is baffling to anyone with a speck of logic in their heads.
In reply to The legal system is a… by bigkahuna
Mueller will indict that holdout juror for collusion with Trump.
Apparently he was a Russian dual passport holder.
In reply to Mueller will indict that… by grunk
OT, but speaking about crime and things that make you go Hmm:
I ran across this and found it a new twist in a remarkable string of oddities about this case (or non-case, as it were).
Seth Rich's surgeon and H. Clinton ties...A Dr. with aliases?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB5wxO6bl1A
In reply to Mueller will indict that… by grunk
just hope there's no juror holdout..
..in Mueller's treason trial
..in Mueller's treason trial
LOL, good luck with that, LOL.
In reply to just hope there's no juror… by Gazooks