Simon Black: Some Thoughts On "The Longest Bull Market Ever"...

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
Well, it happened. Yesterday the US stock market broke the all-time record for the longest bull market ever.
This means that the US stock market has been generally rising for nearly a decade straight... or even more specifically, that the market has gone 3,453 days without a 20% correction.
That’s a pretty big milestone. And there’s no end in sight. So it’s possible this market continues marching higher for the foreseeable future.
But if you step back and really look at the big picture, there are a lot of things that might make a rational person scratch his/her head.
For example– the Russell 2000 index (which is comprised of smaller companies whose shares are listed on various US stock exchanges) is currently right at its all-time high.
Yet simultaneously, according to the Wall Street Journal, a full SIXTY PERCENT of corporate debt issued by companies in the Russell 2000 is rated as JUNK.
How is that even possible– a junk debt rating coupled with an all-time high? It’s as if investors are saying, “Well, there’s very little chance these companies will be able to pay their debts… but screw it, I’ll pay a record high price to buy the stock anyhow.”
It just doesn’t make any sense.
Looking at the larger companies in the Land of the Free (which make up the S&P 500 index), the current ‘CAPE ratio’ is now the second highest on record.
‘CAPE’ stands for ‘cyclically-adjusted price/earnings ratio’. Essentially it refers to how much investors are willing to pay for shares of a company, relative to the company’s long-term average earnings.
And right now investors are willing to pay 33x long-term average earnings for the typical company in the S&P 500.
The median CAPE ratio based on data that goes back to the 1800s is about 15.6.
So at 33, investors are literally paying more than TWICE as much for every dollar of a company’s long-term average earnings than they have throughout all of US market history.
And it’s only been higher ONE other time– just before the 2000 stock market crash (when the dot-com bubble burst).
33 is higher than right before the 2008 crisis. It’s even higher than it was before the Great Depression.
In addition to the CAPE ratio, the average company’s Price-to-Book ratio is also the highest since the 2000 crash.
In other words, investors are not only paying a near record amount for every dollar of a company’s long-term average earnings, but they’re also paying a near record amount for every dollar of a company’s net assets.
The list of these record / near-record ratios goes on and on. Investors are also paying, for example, an all-time record Price-to-Revenue ratio… meaning that investors have never paid a higher price for every dollar of a company’s revenue… EVER.
The general narrative is that everything is awesome in the US economy and will apparently remain that way forever and ever until the end of time.
I certainly agree that there’s a lot of surface-level strength in the US economy right now.
But I really wonder about the long-term.
Just look at the average US consumer: despite the ultra-low unemployment rate in the US, average wages have barely budged.
Pew Research released a great article earlier this month showing that, for most US workers, their wages have been stagnant for DECADES after you adjust for inflation.
Plus we’ve all seen the statistics about how little the average American has stashed away in savings.
Federal Reserve data from the Survey of Consumer Finances shows the median bank account balance is just $2,900. And for those under 35 it’s just $1,200.
Overall the average US consumer has stagnant wages, little savings, almost nothing put away for retirement, record high credit card debt, record high student debt… and now rising inflation.
So I’m just curious where all these companies are going to get their long-term revenue growth. Who is going to be buying all their products? Because the US consumer seems pretty tapped.
(And if things are that bad in the boom times, just imagine what’s going to happen to US consumer behavior when recession hits again…)
And aside from the US consumer, there are also a lot of companies that are going deeper into debt.
I write about Netflix quite often, which has to take on billions of dollars of debt each year just to stay afloat.
But even bigger companies have bizarre, head-scratching problems.
Coca Cola is a great example– one of the oldest, most stable companies in the US market.
Back in 2006 Coca Cola earned over $5 billion in profit. Last year Coca Cola earned $1.3 billion in profit.
In 2006 Coca Cola had $1.3 billion in long-term debt. Last year Coca Cola had $31 billion in long-term debt.
Yet Coca Cola’s stock price is near a record high, more than double its stock price in 2006.
How does that make any sense?
What’s more– Coca Cola’s ‘Free Cash Flow Yield’ is now 2.8%.
This means that, after all expenses, accounting adjustments, and investments, the business generates enough money to pay investors a cash dividend worth 2.8% of the current share price.
Yet Coca Cola’s -actual- dividend yield is 3.4%.
How is it possible that that Coca Cola consistently pays its investors more money than the business generates? Easy. They just go into debt.
General Motors is another great example: GM pays its investors a dividend yield of 4.1%. And that’s super attractive. Yet GM’s Free Cash Flow is actually NEGATIVE.
There’s so much of this nonsense going on right now– companies going deeper into debt to pay dividends and support their share prices despite lackluster business performance.
But again, despite the rising debt (and the rising level of JUNK debt), investors are still willing to pay record high multiples for their investments.
This just doesn’t strike me as a great way to generate wealth and prosperity.
Comments
And you fucked off to Costa Rica. Fuck off. No balls.
Nothing ever lasts forever.
In reply to And you fucked off to Costa… by Manipuflation
On a long enough timeline. However, within that limit you can print for a bull market if you own the FED for a long long time.
Basically until the plebs wake up and realize a loaf of bread is $50,000.
In reply to Nothing ever lasts forever. by Arising
Stawks going up has nothing to do with 'great economies', but rather due to $250 Trillion in borrowed fiat monies created on printing presses...
This is why stawks still go up seemingly everyday even when there's bad news
Interest rates are rigged low because the Central Banks are cornered... if they weren't rigged from buying their own debt instruments, there would be economic collapse... they have to keep going lower and lower... See Japan.
The low interest rates deter people away from fixed-income (low-risk) into stawks (higher risk)... increasing risk and malinvestment... since investors don't want the the fixed income crap anymore... the Central Banks (now the new welfare state) must absorb the excess... See ECB
More debt needs to be added exponentially to the $250 Trillion existing global debt
Debt service payments, despite lowering interest rates will still grow... causing decreased capital for true business investment therefore lower and lower productivity... the End-game Feedback Loop...
All the while, printing presses are overheating making new fiat to add to the exponentially increasing debt loads...
STAGFLATION
And that is why stawks will continue to rise... due to a very broken system
And Healthcare,
and Tuition,
Housing,
food,
insurance
and [insert whatever]
In reply to On a long enough timeline… by Last of the Mi…
" and [insert whatever] "
Duh-rivatives!
In reply to Stawks going up has nothing… by Yellow_Snow
yes, but the US with the largest actual debt and largest annual debts by far continue to march their markets north despite the Fed raising rates amidst a clearly anemic global economy and somehow they maintain this rising market despite negative money flow. There is some serious collusion going on here with the Fed and the Institutional bankers/traders...far beyond even the wildest conspiracy theories. None of this makes any sense including the fact that the US has never been more dependent on the global economy, yet everything seems great here domestically amidst record levels of gov't, corporate, student and household debt. The cost of medical insurance alone has risen from $4000 for a family of four in 2000 to roughly $20,000 today...meanwhile, over the same timeframe---workers wages have risen 50 percent on average. Meanwhile, college tuition has risen over 1200 percent over the last 25 years and the average median income/price of college costs has risen ~ 200 percent of the average person's median income. People are making small increases in median income while costs for college and medical insurance skyrocket. it's a wonder anyone can afford a flip phone let alone a family of 4 with each having a $1200.00 I-phones plus app costs and they turn these over every 2-3 years for a new one. Add in the skyrocketing costs of home mortgages, insurance, cable, internet, cars, hotel rooms, and toys and you get a country and its' people living way beyond their means. In good times of an economy, rates should be surging North to help offset the debt accrued in the past---here in America, we just keep printing more debt and inch rates up to 2 percent....That's a fraction of the normalized rates of 5-8 percent historically when everything is awesome. How can the economy be great with record debt and money printing annually? It is not great, otherwise, we would not need to run so furiously in the red. The only thing keeping this country afloat is the global currency reserve status of the USD. In order for any other country to purchase oil and other commodities, they need to convert their currency into USD and buy our treasuries at auction. The US has the rest of the world cornered with this ponzi scheme and finally the bigger countries are waking up to it. China, Russia, India, Iran have already made actions to break free of the dollar hegemony, and now there is a lot of chatter among NATO nations to follow suit. It's a long time coming and may happen sooner than anyone thinks. This will be catastrophic for the US as it will make us actually have to live within our means---that will be a huge shock to our economy and people and that doesn't even take into account the costs of servicing the debt without anyone to buy our treasuries. A default will loom and the only way out will be war against the rest of the world that isn't on our side. There's nothing golden about the US and the USD...it's just the biggest CONfidence game ever for a currency in historical perspective. Our military will have a hard time funding itself and finding people to offend without trillion dollar annual budgets at today's value. oh yeah...and MAGA---it's not the people who are in power anymore, it is just the system that is so deeply entrenched, no one can change it. if they try, they are out---via murder, "accidental" death, or public humiliation and false criminal charges. GL
In reply to Stawks going up has nothing… by Yellow_Snow
If you fuck off to a foreign nation then you should shut up and not worry about us. You left. Good for you. Simon Black is a douche.
In reply to Nothing ever lasts forever. by Arising
put the bong down choofa
In reply to If you fuck off to a foreign… by Manipuflation
How the heck did Coke run up all that debt??? Anyone know how you do that when you are one of the premier soft drink companies?
In reply to put the bong down choofa by newboy
The FED created over $30 trillion to bail out the TBTF banks. What we're seeing is a desperate effort by that money to go anywhere it can to try to find value in an economic environment where there is 'way too much money (amongst the .01%) chasing 'way too little real economic value.
We'd have hyperinflation if that money were available to the 99%. But it's not, and those who do have it all are just looking for somewhere to put it that will squeeze the last value out of the economy before they cash in. I'm looking for a run on gold and silver about the time that cashing-in is due.
Thanks for the update on what happened in 2008. Most of us were not aware. No one here ever said "FUCK YOU BERNANKE!". You are talking shit rookie. Do you know who Neel Kashkari is? He is my neighbor at the Minneapolis Fed these days. That's fucked up. Do some reading.
In reply to The FED created over $30… by alamac
Ya mean that guy with the weird eyes that looks like he belongs in one of them thar ancient Egyptian evil gawd movies? I betcha Chuck Noass or Vin Dieselling or Jean Claude Vandamned could kick his ass!
edit: But he did have something with this:
" are just looking for somewhere to put it that will squeeze the last value out of the economy before they cash in. "
Yep. The kid's got somethin there. I've been a sayin for quite sometime that when THEY're done squeezin us, them fvckers'll move on to China. Gawd damned Locusts! That's what THEY are! I've been a tellin ya! Seems we'll all see one day thereabouts! Or maybe not. Sneaky frikkin Locusts!
In reply to Thanks for the update on… by Manipuflation
"But if you step back and really look at the big picture, there are a lot of things that might make a rational person scratch his/her head."
A lot of rational people have been scratching their heads for 10 fucking years...get a clue, Simon!
I’m now bald
In reply to "But if you step back and… by onthedeschutes
Lice do that too.
In reply to "But if you step back and… by onthedeschutes
It just doesn’t make any sense.
It just doesn’t make any sense.
It just doesn’t make any sense.
It just doesn't matter!
It just doesn't matter!
It just doesn't matter!
It's clear the programs that crush rising expectations are percolating to the investor class. "Give up all hope those who enter here." Twenty years of no wage increases have broken the former middle class, now it's the investors' turn feebly clinging to anything that pays a dividend or interest even when it's a dangerous illusion. They feel it's good enough for them. Even articles like this encourage futile hanging on knowing full well, even these guys are no longer in the club. So frozen they don't care if it's a 15 or a 25 megaton bomb that obliterates them. They're still getting their cut while it lasts. They'll tell their grandchildren in front of a garbage fire, "There used to be things called 'Sky Lounges'."
I like money.
Got gold?
I even have a gold molar! Fvck that porcelain sheeit!
In reply to Got gold? by GoldHermit
What's that term again --- TINA...?
Most analysts don’t understand the influence of Primary trends in markets. A Primary trend is based on the yearly timeframe, just as short-term traders look at the daily bar chart.
Primary Trend patterns normally consist of 5 years with 2-year bear trends (7 years). The previous bear cycle actually occurred in 2015 early 2016. For most punters it just looks like a sideway pattern, but infact, the yearly low in 2016 was the start of the new Bull cycle.
It’s not a 10 year Bull market, even though, for many it looks like it.
This trend should continue up into 2021, so don’t look for tops just yet other than the short-term 2-3 monthly retracements each year within this current Primary Cycle.
When a bull market is created and maintained as a political agenda until the entire global economy depends on pushing it even higher, it is a lot easier to have a record setting bull market than if it is built by actual investors bidding stock prices up.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-centrally-planned-stock-market/