Trade War Escalates As US, China Slap Each Other With Fresh $16 BN In Tariffs

Just after midnight on Thursday EDT, the United States and China escalated their acrimonious trade war implementing punitive 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other’s goods, even as mid-level officials from both sides resumed talks in Washington.
China’s Commerce Ministry said Washington was “remaining obstinate” by implementing the latest tariffs, which kicked-in on both sides as scheduled at 12:01 p.m. in Beijing (0401 GMT). "China resolutely opposes this, and will continue to take necessary countermeasures,” it said in a brief statement on its website, adding that Beijing will file a complaint over the latest tariffs with the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
The U.S. will collect an additional 25 percent in duties on Chinese imports ranging from motorcycles to steam turbines and railway cars; the Chinese retaliation will see a similarly sized tax on items including coal, medical instruments, waste products, cars and buses, Bloomberg reports.
Washington’s latest tariffs apply to 279 product categories including semiconductors, plastics, chemicals and railway equipment that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has said benefit from Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” industrial plan to make China competitive in high-tech industries.
China’s list of 333 U.S. product categories hit with duties includes coal, copper scrap, fuel, steel products, buses and medical equipment.
The world’s two largest economies have now slapped tit-for-tat tariffs on a combined $100 billion of products since early July, with more in the pipeline, adding to risks to global economic growth and underscoring the Fed's concerns that trade war could adversely impact US and global growth and slowdown the Fed's tightening cycle.
According to economist estimates, every $100 billion of imports hit by tariffs would reduce global trade by around 0.5%. And, as Reuters notes, they assume a direct impact on China’s economic growth in 2018 of 0.1-0.3 percentage points, and somewhat less for the United States, but the impact will be bigger next year, along with collateral damage for other countries and companies tied into China’s global supply chains.
Recently, president Donald Trump threatened to put duties on almost all of the more than $500 billion of Chinese goods exported to the United States annually unless Beijing agrees to sweeping changes to its intellectual property practices, industrial subsidy programs and tariff structures, and buys more U.S. goods. That figure is far more than China imports from the United States, raising concerns that Beijing could consider other forms of retaliation, such as making life more difficult for American firms in China such as Apple, or allowing its yuan currency to weaken further to support its exporters.
While Trump administration officials have been divided over how hard to press Beijing, the White House appears to believe it is winning the trade war - citing the record highs in the US stock market and the resurgent US economy (which is still enjoying the $1.5 trillion fiscal stimulus sugar highs) as China’s economy slows and its stock markets tumble.
"They’re not going to give that up easily. Naturally they’ll retaliate a little bit,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on CNBC on Wednesday. "But at the end of the day, we have many more bullets than they do. They know it. We have a much stronger economy than they have, they know that too," Ross said.
Ross encapsulated the administration's thinking, adding that "if the market were worried about trade, it wouldn't be at a record."
He is right, and in fact the higher the market rises, the more emboldened Trump feels to keep layering on new and greater tariffs.
“Here we are three months later and if anything during that time the hawk’s position has been consolidated because we drove over the cliff and discovered our car can fly with the U.S. economy still doing fairly well and President Trump still popular among Republicans,” said Scott Kennedy, an expert on U.S.-China relations at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, cited by Bloomberg.
* * *
The latest tariffs kicked in amid two days of talks in Washington between mid-level officials from both sides, the first formal negotiations since U.S. Commerce Secretary met with Chinese economic adviser Liu He in Beijing in June. While business groups have expressed hope that the meeting would mark the start of serious negotiations over Chinese trade and economic policy changes demanded by Trump, Trump on Monday told Reuters in an interview that he did not "anticipate much" from the talks led by Treasury Under Secretary David Malpass and Chinese Commerce Vice Minister Wang Shouwen.
China's official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary on Thursday that China approached the latest round of talks in good faith, but that Washington remains vague about what it wants.
“As U.S. President Donald Trump said in his book on making deals, ‘the point is that you can’t be too greedy.’ The two sides would hence be advisable to define their top concerns in this round of talks and outline a roadmap, in a bid to find a way out of the current impasse and toward the final settlement of the issues.”
As Bloomberg reports, the Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times said in an editorial late Wednesday that the Chinese delegation shouldn’t feel too much pressure over the outcome of talks. “To be honest, the Chinese society has no expectation that China and the U.S. can quickly reach a deal to end the trade war,” it said, adding that China was ready to endure the fallout from protracted trade tensions.
Yet while China has so far been far more hurt by the escalating trade war, if only based on its stock market which recently slumped into a bear market, even as the S&P500 has continued to soar, tariffs are beginning to increase costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Pacific, forcing companies to adjust their supply chains and pricing, with some U.S. firms looking to decrease their reliance on China.
One executive at a major U.S. manufacturer in China told Reuters the uncertainty about the duration of the trade conflict was more damaging than the tariffs themselves because it made business planning difficult. If the tariffs are in place for a long while, there will come a point at which the company would begin moving some sourcing and production out of China, a process that would be irreversible for several years once set in motion, the executive said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Others are just as vocal in their complaints.
According to Bloomberg, hundreds of executives and officials from U.S. companies, trade groups and other entities have descended on Washington this week to criticize the administration’s planned tariffs on the additional $200 billion in Chinese imports. Most have been asking for goods to be removed from the list of products
The administration has said it wants to avoid consumer products and target industries critical to China’s economic future. Yet companies including Fitbit Inc. and iRobot Corp. are complaining that their bicycles, handbags, sports equipment and a swath of additional products across multiple industries are being unfairly targeted.
“We question the logic that short-term pain will lead to long-term benefits,” Naomi Wilson, director of global policy, China & Greater Asia for the Information Technology Industry Council, testified Tuesday. The group represents companies including Amazon, Apple and Facebook.
However, as long as the market keeps rising even as trade war keeps escalating, any hopes that Trump will alter his trade policy can be put on ice.
What Trump is doing is the opposite of all the protectionist logic that every country has followed. The whole idea of protectionism is to increase your expensive, high-technology manufactures by getting low raw materials. Trump is doing the opposite. But he’s raised aluminum prices by 40 percent in the last month, 60 percent since the summer. Steel prices are up 33 percent. So, this is going to squeeze the prices that manufacturers have to pay that make things out of aluminum and steel. There’s no increase in tariffs on buying foreign tin cans or foreign steel products, so the American manufacturers will be squeezed.
I have no problem with tariffs. The Chinese have been exploiting the US market for decades. Fucking moron giraffe.
US has been exploiting the world with its reserve currency scam for decades, the US playing the victim card is about as hypocritical a position as it is possible to take. And all tariffs are going to do is make things more expensive for the man in the street. You don't need to believe me though, you'll see soon enough.
reserve currency status can be a curse, especially in a fiat currency world. I have done business in China for 20+ years. This single-party communist state is quite happy with the way things are.
The US has been hoodwinked by international banker cartels. That is a whole different issue outside of tariffs. Stay on subject dickhead.
OK, I'll stay on subject - you now only have widening deficit or recession to look forward to. Good luck.
The US has been hoodwinked by international banker cartels. <---- you were sold out by yoar leaders. Nixon started it.
USA Inc. moved their manufacturing to lower labour costs and 3 times the population of murica.It's a much larger market. Just India and China's populations make up one third of the planets population. Why spend so much money shipping it there? Just move the plant to the people. There is a huge labour force there also.
Is Harley moving to China, China's fault too?
USA Inc is making CEOs happy with embarrassing profits. The income ratio is now over 367:1 for USA labour to management. It's been great for the minority.
Business has been raising prices or making the products smaller without the trade war. China is no longer the lowest cost manufacturer.
US has been exploiting the world with its reserve currency scam for decades
Britain before them. Britain still maintains that Empire attitude. Their shit don't stink. All empires end the same way. Broke.
Keeping China great as USSA looks for another foot to shoot itself in!
USSAN "Treasury Securities" or in fact debt that can never be repaid other than ceding the entire Pentacon Globo War portfolio to the new masters. Pan handling beggar$ NEVER EVER get to make the rules.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/246420/major-foreign-holders-of-us-…
LOL!! Yeah, the American government should be doing what China's government has been doing for a long time. Just print/create their OWN interest-free money and simply owe any/all debt to ITSELF!!!
You really think that the Chinese haven't been printing the fuck out of the Yuan? LMFAO!!! You are indeed a special kind of stupid.
go trump! oh and print!!
China would be smart to just give in to Trump. Tariffs on food imports isn't good for Chinese people.
Nothing burgers
This is good for about 300 more points on the DOW.
LOL! Do wages and human rights matter or not to liberals?
Whose human rights are you raving about from a war addicted junkie nation that only knows mayhem?
https://medium.com/@ClaireConnelly/the-economy-of-permanent-war-bab348d…
Well it has to be done.... one pinch at a time.... and the fact they are working together to do it at the same time at the same amount is pretty dang smart IMO until someone comes up with a better idea. You have to realize this is the reality of the global economy right now and this trade war stuff will happen one way or the other until someone solves the problem of 100 years of snowballed interest debt and can find things to give value to the hundreds of trillions of outstanding derivatives. They are basically saying to one another... ok... lets share the pain... in agreed amounts... at the same time... it's more an act of global diplomacy and balance than anything else for anyone who knows anything about finance and economics. Just my opinion. Im no angel. I dont judge.
Both economies have the same symptoms... so if a solution comes forth both can benefit... thats what i think.
"...with some U.S. firms looking to decrease their reliance on China"
Which is an inherent economic benefit to the US, long-term, even after these "tensions" may be resolved. Or not. Whatever.
Exporting your own prosperity is never a winning strategy.
More tarriffs == new all time highs
Trade Talks Roadmap == new all time highs
Tarriffs recinded == new all time highs
Can you spot the trend?
Nice, stop buying tainted Junk ...
Trump shouldn't be telling other countries what their IP policies should be. My personal IP policy is to never pay Hollywood a dime. I'll torrent in everything I want for free and never pay a dime for the rest unless is someone who actually deserves the money like say Stephen Molyneux, Steven Crowder, Gavin McInnis, etc. The best content during today's internet dark ages is the free content... much better than the high-cost junk Hollywood has to offer. And no it isn't stealing, it is copying with without permission, and no I don't get permission to copy.
