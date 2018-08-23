A Trillion here, a Trillion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money...
From Apple to 'The 1%'
Source: InformationIsBeautiful.net
Data: bit.ly/IIB-TRILLIONS
Stormy Daniels: Priceless!
Meh, what is few $trillion between…
If you make 40 Grand year,,, It take you 250 Million years to get trillion,,,
I'm asking for a raise. Double my salary and I'll be there in half the time!
And of that private 127 Trillion of the 1%, 125 belongs to (((Rothschild))).
take from the rich and pay off the debt.
then develop a balanced budget and live by it.
(impossible----humans are incapable of living within their means or paying their fair share)---we are doomed
A huge portion of their wealth is a derivative of debt. I doubt they have enough to pay it. Besides, their wealth is built upon the issue of debt. It’s a lot of paper with fictional numbers written on the face. It’s a confidence game.
Will you just relax,,, and don't do it,,,
#ZerosDontMatterInDumbFuckistan
What does it matter? Everyone shits and puts on their underwear in the morning? The 1%ers could have a gazillion dollars, they will be just as dead as the rest of us in the end because no matter how hard you try you cannot defeat death...
I don't plan on defeating him...I just want to hang around long enough to piss him off.
If you can't be rich, just don't be poor.
Because poor people suffer the most and is the first to suffer!
Wow man...that's like...deep, ya know?
The Federal Reserve, stacking ones and zeros since 1913......
Give the FED a trillion.....
They will take a quadrillion.....
And the Rothschilds keep collecting interest on those Trillions!!!!!