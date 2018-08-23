Trillion$!!!

Comments

james diamond squid Thu, 08/23/2018 - 20:09

take from the rich and pay off the debt.

then develop a balanced budget and live by it.

(impossible----humans are incapable of living within their means or paying their fair share)---we are doomed

RozKo Thu, 08/23/2018 - 20:28

What does it matter? Everyone shits and puts on their underwear in the morning? The 1%ers could have a gazillion dollars, they will be just as dead as the rest of us in the end because no matter how hard you try you cannot defeat death... 