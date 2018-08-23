Trump: "If I Ever Got Impeached, I Think The Market Would Crash"

The US president is starting to sound uncharacteristically defensive in the aftermath of the Manafort and Cohen turmoil.
Overnight, at 1am, a sleepless President Trump blasted out one of his signature tweets: "NO COLLUSION - RIGGED WITCH HUNT!" Blame it on the ambien?
NO COLLUSION - RIGGED WITCH HUNT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018
But in a more tangible threat - one which some said is a classic from an Arab dictator playbook - President Trump said that if he ever got impeached, the stock market would crash and "everybody would be very poor."
In an interview with Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt that aired on Thursday, Trump was asked if he thought Democrats would move to file articles of impeachment should they take over control of the House and Senate come November. The president argued that he's done a great job in office, despite the critical coverage in connection with the Cohen case and other controversies.
"If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor. Because without this thinking [points to head] you would see, you would see numbers that you wouldn't believe in reverse."
@realDonaldTrump to Ainsley Earhardt "I don't know how you Impeach somebody that's done a great job. I tell you what if I ever got Impeached markets would Crash. I think everybody woild be very poor, b/c w/o this thinking(points to his head)#ThursdayThoughts #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/4YdgP09dbS— Kikkay (@NikkisBubble) August 23, 2018
Quoted by CBS, the president cited record unemployment numbers, saying if his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton were elected instead, the country would not be in the position it is in today.
“I freed up, I got rid of regulations, the tax cut was a tremendous thing,” Trump said. “But even before the tax cut, right from the first day, I got rid of regulations. I approved the pipelines, 48,000 jobs. But I did a lot of things. Had Hillary and the Democrats gotten in, had she been president, you would have had negative growth. We picked up $10 trillion worth.”
Trump has long-touted his administration's ability to deliver on "amazing" economic growth figures, this time crediting much of the country's success to the GOP tax cut plan, "fairer" trade deals and cutting government regulation.
The stock market has had little reaction so far to Trump's renewed legal troubles this week with two former advisors now guilty of criminal acts and one implicating him directly. The Dow fell slightly on Wednesday and stock futures were little changed Thursday morning. Traders say the market right now expects Trump to avoid impeachment unless the special counsel investigation can tie the president directly to collusion with Russia to sway the 2016 election
The S&P 500 is up 7 percent for the year and on Wednesday its run since March 2009 became the longest bull market on record.
"I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job," Trump said.
In the same interview, Trump suggested it should be illegal for people facing prosecution to co-operate with the government for a reduced sentence and he didn't rule out pardoning his former campaign chief and newly convicted felon Paul Manafort.
As we reported previously, Trump also discussed Cohen's "hush payments", saying that that "later on" he knew that former attorney Michael Cohen made hush-money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, and insisted the money did not come from campaign funds. “Later on I knew. Later on. What he did — and they weren’t taken out of the campaign finance, that’s the big thing. That’s a much bigger thing […] Did they come out of the campaign? They didn’t come out of the campaign, they came from me.”
Questions surrounding impeachment, however, have once again been raised on Capitol Hill in light of guilty verdicts leveled against two former Trump associates - former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.
Top Democrats including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dick Durbin, say that the discussions of impeachment are "premature" and "not a priority" for the caucus. But a top GOP aide told CBS News' Nancy Cordes that "this is the most uncomfortable Republicans have been" about the president's actions.
it would crash at the announcement of hearings.
As I said yesterday:
-There's no way Goldman Sachs is going to allow their boy to get the boot! He's been like mana from heaven for them (and their ilk)! They'll throw as much liquidity at the problem as they have to.
-bread and circuses.
-Do some research on Roger Stone. Ironically, he's very open and honest about being full of shit, which I strangely respect.
-Anyone who thinks Sessions is not doing his job is completely wrong. He was hired to do nothing; to be a stonewall plausible deniability buffer. And he's doing a great job!
EDIT:
He's obsessed with the stock market. Not "everybody" is in the stock market. Most regular voters are not. And why is he even flirting with impeachment? Winners always stay on offense, because a relentless offense is the best defense. Sounds like a bunch of drama.
In reply to it would crash by ZH Snob
Looking around I have to agree with you.
In reply to -There's no way Goldman… by DingleBarryObummer
He is dead right on that. Having said that, PM investors would like that scenario.
In reply to Looking around I have to… by Bill of Rights
Trump said it was a bubble, either he gets to slowly let the air out or they take him out and the whole thing bursts, wins either way.
In reply to He is dead right on that. … by Panic Mode
President Trump needs to stay on offensive, never utter the words impeach and stop mentioning the stock market.
It's hard for President Trump to see or know how much support he has from the everyman at a grass roots level, when he is immersed inside the SWAMP ring, surrounded by self serving treasonous scum on BOTH sides of the aisle.
In reply to as by eforce
The Orange Narcissist never fails to disappoint. Remember him talking about being the worst treated president in history? Lincoln and Kennedy, to name just two, might take umbrage at that foolish statement.
In reply to Agreed by GoFuqYourself
""Trump: "If I Ever Got Impeached, I Think The Market Would Crash""
HaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHa ...
In reply to The Orange Narcissist never… by Uchtdorf
What he is, is a self absorbed, egomaniac that borders on lunacy. Give it a couple more years and this dude will imagine he is a god.
The minute someone starts believing the world can't make it without them, you can bet somebody is about to die.....how many is determined by how high up the narcissistic jackass sits.
The good thing I see here is that this son of a bitch is already 72 and is at an age where he could go any time and hopefully doesn't have many left before he falls over dead, and we have one less psychopath to deal with.
In reply to He is dead right on that. … by Panic Mode
You described Obama to a " T " unknowingly of course because your as dump as a tree stump.
In reply to What he is, is a self… by bshirley1968
No. What I described was what your man-crush admitted to being.
This guy makes Obama look like Humble Pie. Just ask him, he'll tell ya.
I'd rather be as dumb as a stump than be a Trump chump like you, fan-boy.
In reply to You described Obama to a " T… by Bill of Rights
Admitting your as dumb as a stump is therapy, good for you. Man crush? Hardly, but I will give you the opportunity to offer us YOUR candidate to Trump the Trump.
Lets see the goods...
In reply to No. What I described was… by bshirley1968
You wasted quite alot of emotion and words with your post. With that said, you are wrong and Trump is right. The market does not like the unknown. Did you learn nothing from 2008/09?
In reply to What he is, is a self… by bshirley1968
This jackass wasn't braying about the "unknown", he was braying about how smart...he thinks he is.
Do you remember what your last democrat president did to the stock market? I think he doubled it during his 8 year term. Trump is living off of the money printing that went on during Obama's term.....and begging the fed for more.
In reply to You wasted quite alot of… by aurum4040
You do realize the Treasury collected over a trillion in taxes last month correct?
The federal government collected a record $1,143,141,000,000, Actually it was June...So once again what are you talking about.
In reply to This jackass wasn't braying… by bshirley1968
Keep dreamin' loser. As if the treasury could collect enough to slow down the debt or deficits.
We are going to run another trillion deficit thus year, and the federal government is borrowing at record rates, so blow it out your ass.
When "conservatives" start bragging about how much taxes they are collecting, you know things have gone to shit.
In reply to You do realize the Treasury… by Bill of Rights
Market crash? I bet people would start shooting...
In reply to -There's no way Goldman… by DingleBarryObummer
He's obsessed with whatever his (((handlers))) tell him. Full stop/psyop. Same as it ever was for many decades.
In reply to -There's no way Goldman… by DingleBarryObummer
MegaPsyop as I like to call him is no hero. If you can't see that by now there's no hope for you.
Love of money Soma Salesman lvl 11.
Gold and Trump two dead ends.
In reply to -There's no way Goldman… by DingleBarryObummer
Most regular voters are not? Please elaborate. 401ks, pensions, state retirement funds, most banks themselves, jobs, the list goes on - not that i agree with it but the market is inextricably tied to almost everyone. You received a downvote.
In reply to -There's no way Goldman… by DingleBarryObummer
Why only a tiny percentage of Americans benefit from Dow 25,000 - MarketWatch
To the extent that what you said is true is because the banksters have manipulated things (suppressed PM prices and interest rates, inflated the USD, bought back their own bonds through proxies etc) to force many people to be speculators in this completely managed phony market (he called it a big fat ugly bubble as a candidate). That's a tweet you will never hear from him.
In reply to Most regular voters are not?… by aurum4040
Huh,
I thought it was only a coincidence that most of his staff were former hedge fund managers. A "bunch of drama" is right...kinda like pump and dump on every tweet. This nutbag is unhinged. And vindictive enough to take everything and everyone with him. God help america.
In reply to -There's no way Goldman… by DingleBarryObummer
Not "everybody" is in the stock market. Most regular voters are not.
ANd what do you think IRA, 401K, and company pensions play off of?!
In reply to -There's no way Goldman… by DingleBarryObummer
If you are exposed to a market (as a candidate) he called "a big fat ugly bubble," and said would pop as soon as they raised interest rates, maybe that's your own fault.
In reply to Not "everybody" is in the… by OutWithLibs
Not all of us are adolescents who never had an opportunity like you
In reply to If you are exposed to a… by DingleBarryObummer
President Pence and VP Rand Paul. If that's what the Libs want, bring it.
I believe Paul Ryan "retired" so he could be picked VP if something like this happened. Well played, Paul.
In reply to it would crash by ZH Snob
Nah.
the market would only crash if the dems were able to reverse the corporate tax bailout.
In reply to it would crash by ZH Snob
Yes it would. Hard. But the good news it would solidify the end of the Democratic party
In reply to it would crash by ZH Snob
Now lets talk about how the MSM is Covering Up the DOJ Phony Trump Dossier the Failed Coup, and how Obamas DOJ Wrote the Phony Trump Dossier...Anyone?
Shit for brains your still talking out of your front hole (Vagina). That is some trick you stupid fuck!
In reply to Now lets talk about how the… by Bill of Rights
Do you swallow?
In reply to Shit for brains your still… by let freedom ring
That's right shit head, you would like to change the subject wouldn't you.
The way you have promoted and stood up for this narcissistic sack of shit. You'll be changing your identity or just going away after another 18 months of this Mussolini wannabe.
In reply to Do you swallow? by Bill of Rights
You would like to blow me as well, but you cant afford me so. And the rest of your diatribe is pure Dorm room teaching lunacy. Go find a bridge, look down and jump.
18 months ha ha ha ha you really are clueless as to who controls the strings here lmao..Keep fighting the good fight there loud mouth your winning!...
In reply to That's right shit head, you… by bshirley1968
when cornered you resort to name calling...hmmm telling...
In reply to You would like to blow me as… by Bill of Rights
All the little bitch-boy has ever had.
In reply to when cornered you resort to… by Citizen_x
Impeached for what?? 🤔
For getting elected and beating Hitlary of course
In reply to Impeached for what?? 🤔 by lester1
Winning an election he wasn't supposed to.
In reply to Impeached for what?? 🤔 by lester1
That's not an impeachable offence. That's the kind of offence that gets someone shot... With a shotgun-blast to each knee, then a .38 to the back of the head.
Suicide, obviously.
In reply to Winning an election he wasn… by duo
what the fuk happened to rich seth?????
huh, killary, another fuken dead man on your watch??
fuken bitch of all bitchez, cunt bitch sleezer commie...
In reply to That's not an impeachable… by vegan
Impeached for allegedly talking about grabbing someone by their front hole prior to his presidency...
In reply to Impeached for what?? 🤔 by lester1
if allegedly....why solicit illegal campaign contributions and task your attorney to pay for non disclosure agreements...mueller...mueller...
In reply to Impeached for allegedly… by konputa
Rs hold the House and there is zero issue!
MAGA
Trump: "I Could Stand In the Middle Of Fifth Avenue And Shoot Somebody And I Wouldn't Lose Any Voters"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTACH1eVIaA
Still not tired of winning!
Nah there will be a huge run up if you get impeached asshole. You are nothing. Don't worry you trumptards will die on the vine too.
Nah, Lmao Nice sentence structure there SJW dorm room faggot.
In reply to Nah there will be a huge run… by let freedom ring
I'm betting on a crash before mid-term elections.
or the threat of...will keep the congress GOP...Trump is only a straw-man for money thugs...
In reply to I'm betting on a crash… by vegan
We need a crash to reset this corrupt system. Trump is not allowing the crash and therefore the much needed systemic reset is not happening.
He doesn't get to decide when it crashes. It will crash, and he'll be blamed.
In reply to We need a crash to reset… by ludwigvmises