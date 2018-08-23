Trump Sought Lawyer Advice On Pardoning Manafort, Was "Advised Against" 

President Trump was advised against pardoning his former aide Paul Manafort several weeks ago, admitted Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, reports the Washington Post.
The subject of pardoning Manafort came up while he was on trial for multiple counts of bank fraud and tax evasion and the president was expressing his anger at how federal prosecutors had “beat up” and mistreated Manafort, Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani said in an interview. -WaPo
Given that this conversation occurred "several weeks ago," Perhaps Trump had read July reports that Manafort was being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day while awaiting trial (Unfortunately for Manafort he wasn't running a Jihad camp in New Mexico to train children for mass shootings, allegedly of course).
I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” - make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018
A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018
Giuliani says that Trump's he and fellow Trump attorney Jay Sekulow suggested at least waiting until special counsel Robert Mueller has conducted his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election - which has suffered perhaps the worst case of mission creep in history considering that we've gone from Russian collusion to paying off porn stars over decade-old claims.
Mueller's findings will eventually be presented to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who will then decide whether whatever they've come up with should be passed to Congress in order to pursue impeachment proceedings.
“We told him he should wait until all the investigations are over,” Giuliani said of their discussion. “This [Special Counsel] case is a strange case. It won’t be decided by a jury. It will decided by the Justice Department and Congress and ultimately the American people. You have to be sensitive to public optics.”
“He said yes,” Giuliani said. “He agreed with us.”
Arriving in West Virginia for an evening rally, President Trump called his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort a “good man” and said it was a “sad thing” he was convicted in federal court.
"This has nothing to do with Russian collusion. This is a witch hunt and it’s a disgrace," he told reporters.
"Nothing to do with Russian collusion, continue with the witch hunt." Trump briefly talks Manafort; mum on Cohen. pic.twitter.com/8x8YswReFQ— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 21, 2018
"He feels Manafort has been mistreated," said Giuliani. "Nobody in a case like this get’s raided in the middle of the night, put in solitary confinement,” Giuliani said. “They tried to crack him and it didn’t work. Over the last two to three weeks, he’s expressed anger and frustration about how he’s been treated."
Comments
keeping track of this shitshow is like a full time job.
New scandal every news cycle.
Donny is running out of options just like RMN. The Congressional Republicans finally got tired of the revelations back then too.
The problem with pardoning of course is that the defendant/accused/convict admits to guilt by accepting the pardon. Then the 5th amendment can't be used when testifying.
And given the NY AG getting involved in lawsuits, and state convictions cannot be pardoned by Donny, there is the risk that accepting a pardon, which is an admission of guilt, could be used against you in a state trial.
Makes me wonder about the 10 charges that resulted in a mistrial for Manafort. Is it possible to charge him again after Donny can't pardon him - like after Donny's term ends?
In reply to keeping track of this… by DingleBarryObummer
Something is amiss. The last time Trump feeling badly was for the "beautiful babies"... and we knew what that was all about.
In reply to New scandal every news cycle… by Insurrector
Some soothing words on Twitter now that Manafort can rot away in prison, what a great pal Trump is...
Trump’s ‘sympathy’ is just as fake as his hair, and just as meaningless as those “have a grrrreat day” and “how aaaare you?” greetings you hear all day in the US.
Americans have been conditioned into uttering and hearing fake and meaningless bullshit all day long and they don’t even realize it, that’s why they don’t even recognize the fakeness of a charlatan like Trump. To the average American, all of Trump’s “most beautiful piece of chocolate cake” bullshit just sounds perfectly normal.
P.s. I’m sure people like Cohen and Pecker will remember what happened to Manafort when the FBI will offer them some kind of deal in return for ratting on their former boss.
In reply to Something is amiss. The last… by beemasters
The Liberals are trying hard to make Something out of Nothing.
If Trump and the Playmates Fail, soon they will be trying to get Trump for J-Walking.
In reply to Some soothing words in… by Bokkenrijder
What a great friend is Trump.
In reply to New scandal every news cycle… by Insurrector
He sought lawyer advice all right. And the lawyers said, "Will it help you to pardon him?" Trump said no, they said, "Don't pardon him then.". And that's what happened.
Another one bites the dust.
In reply to What a great friend is Trump… by Bokkenrijder
Keep things in perspective will ya. If this was Honest Hillrey's buddy he'd of probably gotten Arkancided.
Then again, if that were the case he wouldn't be in prison in the first place. Besides, Turkish pastors come before campaign managers, silly.
In reply to What a great friend is Trump… by Bokkenrijder
Trump is the biggest walking collection of spiritual potential energy on the planet. Keynes called it "animal spirits." I think it's phony bad energy, but that's another discussion for after smoking a big doobie, or something.
My point is, if trump got a heart attack and died, wall street would spend 10 trillion making a trump android to fill in, that's how valuable he is to them. Of course I'm using hyperbole, but you get my point. There's no way they will let him get the boot. This is all kabuki.
In reply to New scandal every news cycle… by Insurrector
like after Donny's term ends?
you are truly delusional if you think this goes on for a nanosecond after trump is out of office.
even before the booshes, i thought the john adams and his son was stupid, and compounded by 41/43. i am really starting to warm to donald, jr in 2024.
In reply to New scandal every news cycle… by Insurrector
Nobody gives a fuck about your fake Russia scandal faggot. You want war with Russia? Go send your loved ones to die along with your tranny brigade. Cody and Billy Bob have had enough of this trash. None of this bullshit has anything to do with the core allegation. It's a fucking joke. Some shitlib judge let some nigger terrorists out on bond with a dead fucking baby on their property and your talking about tax evasion from ten yours like its some big deal. Seriously, go fucking kill yourself. You people are the scum of the Earth.
Trump should pardon Manafort tommorow and fire all these scumsuckers starting with Sessions, (((Rosenstein))), Mueller and then all the rest. The shitlibs in JewYork and San Fag Sicko can go fuck themselves for all I care.
If they have a problem with that the real Americans were ready to start BBQ'ing the Soros GloboHomo cabal a long time ago. We will shut them up in their filthy cities and starve them out. And I can't fucking wait.
In reply to New scandal every news cycle… by Insurrector
Rudolph Giuliani harms more than helps.
It depends on what the goal is. If the goal is to get you to focus on him instead of the obvious zionist and banker control over the admin, as well as the many unfulfilled campaign promises, he's doing a great job.
Like I said, this (stormygate, russiagate) is all a uniparty conspiracy to garner sympathy for trump as the persecuted "underdog." Sessions, Rosenstein, Mueller, all work for Trump. Rosenstein was a Trump appointee! Maybe they really want to whip up a scenario where they can crack down with martial law.
He's a master deceiver and he's deceiving everyone.
In reply to Rudolph Giuliani harms more… by AtATrESICI
Thinking it over...
It would be a master theatre act of unparalleled choreography to think that the HRC criminality cabal of the election election (before & after) was all for public consumption/distraction in service of covering for the banking & finance community's nefarious pursuits.
And I didn't down-arrow you...
In reply to It depends on what the goal… by DingleBarryObummer
Hillary went to trump's wedding (or vica versa, I forget). I can post tons of links from pre election years where he says shes a great person and would make a great president. It's not hard to find on youtube.
"It's one big swamp, and we ain't in it." -Modified George Carlin
In reply to Thinking it over... It… by Consuelo
Yes, the Clintons were guests at Trump's wedding to Melania.
And they were all still good pals as recently as 2013. I was working on a fundraiser for some other billionaire's Foundation, and guests included George W. Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump. They hung out in the backstage Green Room, yukking it up like the old pals they all are.
In reply to Hillary went to trump's… by DingleBarryObummer
And we all know how well Trump takes advise.
There putting this story out there to get a reaction on it. They want to see how the public feels about the situation.
True. Pardon Manafort.
In reply to There putting this story by Francis Marx
Oh, yes. Trump will pardon Manafort. The timing is the key, though, and it's tricky.
Manafort has another trial to get through. Who knows what evidence is involved there. It might play out better to let that trial conclude before pardoning him.
Also, Manafort has longstanding ties to Russian/Ukrainian organized crime figures he met while working for the Yanukovich regime. Guys like that would make the mythical Kaiser Sose blanch. Manafort might actually be better off in a Federal prison.
I would guess if Manafort sees the only way to save is skin is to offer up everything he knows about Trump, then Trump will pardon him immediately. But if Manafort doesn't do that, it could be a while, and a lot of angles will have to play out first, and then Trump will pardon him. Certainly not while Trump still has a political future.
In reply to True. Pardon Manafort. by AtATrESICI
Also telegraphing to Manafort (or his attorneys) that he can expect a pardon when this is all over...
“We told him he should wait until all the investigations are over”
In reply to There putting this story by Francis Marx
and when, exactly, will all the investigations be over?
sometime in 2024 perhaps?
In reply to Also telegraphing to… by bowie28
Well at least Manafort will come out of prison 30-40 lbs. lighter...a new man all slim and trim. that's what I would do if I went to prison...work out all day, get out and kick some libtard ass
Prison food is good, I always take seconds, in fact I am posting from the prison library now, snacking on bag of Cheetos bulking up for the Olympics.
In reply to Well at least Manafort will… by JimZin
snacking on bag of Cheetos & watching porn. i got an orange dick too.
FIFY
In reply to Prison food is good, I… by booboo
There's a great book out there, "Solitary Fitness" by Charles Bronson. The queen really hates his guts!
In reply to Well at least Manafort will… by JimZin
Obviously you have not been to Prison... You come out heavier, not lighter.
In reply to Well at least Manafort will… by JimZin
moral relativism tells me both are guilty. Thanks for the heads up!
Pardon at the end of President Trump's 2nd term!
I want want Trump to pardon him so bad! And then sit back and watch all the snowflakes just go apeshit. This it too much fun. World is going to hell and we are all over a hooker and a playboy bunny doing it with a billionaire before he was president. wtf! LOCK HER UP! BUILD DA WALL MEGA LMAO
i think the snowflakes have grown disinterested, and are out living their lives. Lots of these people on the internet screaming "collusion" are bots.
In reply to I want want Trump to pardon… by Robert A. Heinlein
All BS, Zerohedge is running hard today pandering to the trumpsters... Give it up, go buy gold, get a job and remember, he is GONE in 2 years.
The coup is heating up. Things seem to be picking up speed now.
Trump has hired some of NYC's worst stumble bums
Why shouldn't he pardon him? As soon as DOJ comes after him he should just pardon him.
Pardon Pardon Pardon
He should pardon Manafort and Flynn too. Then he should send the Marines (or whoever still takes orders from the Commander In Chief) after Mueller & Co.. Kick *their* doors in at 3:00 A.M.. Lock *them* up in dog kennels and spray them with fire hoses.
Come on now. The right thing to do is a pardon, no doubt about that. The only thing is the timing. If I were Trump I would tell Mister Guilty to hang in there and wait until Trump wins 2020. Then and only then, should Trump pardon the dude.
Can someone explain to me why after spilling the beans. People are still being handed immunity. If they already have a "confession" why do they need to grant immunity for people to testify ? Enlighten me please.
Because they've got more to tell, and their testimony may tend to incriminate them.
In reply to Can someone explain to me… by Patient apocalypse
they have "spilled the beans" as you say, because as a result of being investigated while being alive, some other crime has come front and center. if you say what we want, we'll let this other stuff slide. cops do it all the time. da s do it all the time. it's called law enforcement in the US.
actually it's entrapment. but this is the US, and this is being run by members of both parties who stand to have their little fiefdoms disturbed if donny succeeds at anything. this is what i don't understand about trump. he must truly be stupid to think that members of either party wanted what is good for the US.
In reply to Can someone explain to me… by Patient apocalypse
Pardon Manafor and fire Mueller , preferably on the same day, should be good for some libtard huffing and puffing ... but fuck them, they are staging a coup against the democratically elected president.
"A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt!"
No, mr. trump. We now know that it was a single juror (who may have been turned) who held out on the other 10 convictions.
It may be a witch hunt, but then there are so many witches these days that they are clogging the drains.