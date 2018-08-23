Trump Sought Lawyer Advice On Pardoning Manafort, Was "Advised Against" 

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:43

President Trump was advised against pardoning his former aide Paul Manafort several weeks ago, admitted Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, reports the Washington Post

The subject of pardoning Manafort came up while he was on trial for multiple counts of bank fraud and tax evasion and the president was expressing his anger at how federal prosecutors had “beat up” and mistreated Manafort, Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani said in an interview. -WaPo

Given that this conversation occurred "several weeks ago," Perhaps Trump had read July reports that Manafort was being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day while awaiting trial (Unfortunately for Manafort he wasn't running a Jihad camp in New Mexico to train children for mass shootings, allegedly of course).

Giuliani says that Trump's he and fellow Trump attorney Jay Sekulow suggested at least waiting until special counsel Robert Mueller has conducted his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election - which has suffered perhaps the worst case of mission creep in history considering that we've gone from Russian collusion to paying off porn stars over decade-old claims. 

Mueller's findings will eventually be presented to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who will then decide whether whatever they've come up with should be passed to Congress in order to pursue impeachment proceedings. 

We told him he should wait until all the investigations are over,” Giuliani said of their discussion. “This [Special Counsel] case is a strange case. It won’t be decided by a jury. It will decided by the Justice Department and Congress and ultimately the American people. You have to be sensitive to public optics.”

“He said yes,” Giuliani said. “He agreed with us.”

Arriving in West Virginia for an evening rally, President Trump called his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort a “good man” and said it was a “sad thing” he was convicted in federal court.

"This has nothing to do with Russian collusion. This is a witch hunt and it’s a disgrace," he told reporters.

"He feels Manafort has been mistreated," said Giuliani. "Nobody in a case like this get’s raided in the middle of the night, put in solitary confinement,” Giuliani said. “They tried to crack him and it didn’t work. Over the last two to three weeks, he’s expressed anger and frustration about how he’s been treated."

Politics

Insurrector DingleBarryObummer Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:50

New scandal every news cycle.

Donny is running out of options just like RMN.  The Congressional Republicans finally got tired of the revelations back then too.

The problem with pardoning of course is that the defendant/accused/convict admits to guilt by accepting the pardon.  Then the 5th amendment can't be used when testifying.

And given the NY AG getting involved in lawsuits, and state convictions cannot be pardoned by Donny, there is the risk that accepting a pardon, which is an admission of guilt, could be used against you in a state trial.

Makes me wonder about the 10 charges that resulted in a mistrial for Manafort.  Is it possible to charge him again after Donny can't pardon him - like after Donny's term ends?

Bokkenrijder beemasters Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:53

Some soothing words on Twitter now that Manafort can rot away in prison, what a great pal Trump is...

Trump’s ‘sympathy’ is just as fake as his hair, and just as meaningless as those “have a grrrreat day” and “how aaaare you?” greetings you hear all day in the US. 

Americans have been conditioned into uttering and hearing fake and meaningless bullshit all day long and they don’t even realize it, that’s why they don’t even recognize the fakeness of a charlatan like Trump. To the average American, all of Trump’s “most beautiful piece of chocolate cake” bullshit just sounds perfectly normal. 

P.s. I’m sure people like Cohen and Pecker will remember what happened to Manafort when the FBI will offer them some kind of deal in return for ratting on their former boss. 

DingleBarryObummer Insurrector Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:54

Trump is the biggest walking collection of spiritual potential energy on the planet.  Keynes called it "animal spirits."  I think it's phony bad energy, but that's another discussion for after smoking a big doobie, or something.  

My point is, if trump got a heart attack and died, wall street would spend 10 trillion making a trump android to fill in, that's how valuable he is to them.  Of course I'm using hyperbole, but you get my point.  There's no way they will let him get the boot.  This is all kabuki. 

Scanderbeg Insurrector Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:47

Nobody gives a fuck about your fake Russia scandal faggot. You want war with Russia? Go send your loved ones to die along with your tranny brigade. Cody and Billy Bob have had enough of this trash. None of this bullshit has anything to do with the core allegation. It's a fucking joke. Some shitlib judge let some nigger terrorists out on bond with a dead fucking baby on their property and your talking about tax evasion from ten yours like its some big deal. Seriously, go fucking kill yourself. You people are the scum of the Earth.

Trump should pardon Manafort tommorow and fire all these scumsuckers starting with Sessions, (((Rosenstein))), Mueller and then all the rest. The shitlibs in JewYork and San Fag Sicko can go fuck themselves for all I care.

If they have a problem with that the real Americans were ready to start BBQ'ing the Soros GloboHomo cabal a long time ago. We will shut them up in their filthy cities and starve them out. And I can't fucking wait.

DingleBarryObummer AtATrESICI Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:50

It depends on what the goal is.  If the goal is to get you to focus on him instead of the obvious zionist and banker control over the admin, as well as the many unfulfilled campaign promises, he's doing a great job.

Like I said, this (stormygate, russiagate) is all a uniparty conspiracy to garner sympathy for trump as the persecuted "underdog." Sessions, Rosenstein, Mueller, all work for Trump.  Rosenstein was a Trump appointee!  Maybe they really want to whip up a scenario where they can crack down with martial law.

He's a master deceiver and he's deceiving everyone. 

swmnguy DingleBarryObummer Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:44

Yes, the Clintons were guests at Trump's wedding to Melania.

And they were all still good pals as recently as 2013.  I was working on a fundraiser for some other billionaire's Foundation, and guests included George W. Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump.  They hung out in the backstage Green Room, yukking it up like the old pals they all are.

swmnguy AtATrESICI Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:43

Oh, yes.  Trump will pardon Manafort.  The timing is the key, though, and it's tricky.

Manafort has another trial to get through.  Who knows what evidence is involved there.  It might play out better to let that trial conclude before pardoning him.

Also, Manafort has longstanding ties to Russian/Ukrainian organized crime figures he met while working for the Yanukovich regime.  Guys like that would make the mythical Kaiser Sose blanch.  Manafort might actually be better off in a Federal prison.

I would guess if Manafort sees the only way to save is skin is to offer up everything he knows about Trump, then Trump will pardon him immediately.  But if Manafort doesn't do that, it could be a while, and a lot of angles will have to play out first, and then Trump will pardon him.  Certainly not while Trump still has a political future.

JimZin Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:48

Well at least Manafort will come out of prison 30-40 lbs. lighter...a new man all slim and trim.  that's what I would do if I went to prison...work out all day, get out and kick some libtard ass

Robert A. Heinlein Thu, 08/23/2018 - 16:53

I want want Trump to pardon him so bad!  And then sit back and watch all the snowflakes just go apeshit. This it too much fun. World is going to hell and we are all over a hooker and a playboy bunny doing it with a billionaire before he was president.  wtf!  LOCK HER UP!  BUILD DA WALL  MEGA  LMAO

Jungle Jim Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:25

He should pardon Manafort and Flynn too. Then he should send the Marines (or whoever still takes orders from the Commander In Chief) after Mueller & Co.. Kick *their* doors in at 3:00 A.M.. Lock *them* up in dog kennels and spray them with fire hoses.

ogretown Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:25

Come on now. The right thing to do is a pardon, no doubt about that.  The only thing is the timing. If I were Trump I would tell Mister Guilty to hang in there and wait until Trump wins 2020.  Then and only then, should Trump pardon the dude. 

Vote up!
Patient apocalypse Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:25

Can someone explain to me why after spilling the beans. People are still being handed immunity. If they already have a "confession" why do they need to grant immunity for people to testify ? Enlighten me please. 

just the tip Patient apocalypse Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:38

they have "spilled the beans" as you say, because as a result of being investigated while being alive, some other crime has come front and center.  if you say what we want, we'll let this other stuff slide.  cops do it all the time.  da s do it all the time.  it's called law enforcement in the US.

actually it's entrapment.  but this is the US, and this is being run by members of both parties who stand to have their little fiefdoms disturbed if donny succeeds at anything.  this  is what i don't understand about trump.  he must truly be stupid to think that members of either party wanted what is good for the US.

chippers Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:36

Pardon Manafor and fire Mueller ,  preferably on the same day,  should be good for some libtard huffing and puffing ... but fuck them,  they are staging a coup against the democratically elected president.

east of eden Thu, 08/23/2018 - 17:44

"A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt!"

No, mr. trump. We now know that it was a single juror (who may have been turned) who held out on the other 10 convictions.

It may be a witch hunt, but then there are so many witches these days that they are clogging the drains.