US Housing Market Slump Continues: New Home Sales Tumble In July

Following yesterday's hope-crushing drop in existing home sales (weakest since Feb 2016), new home sales were expected to rebound 2.2% MoM after crashing over 5% in June, but they didn't as new home sales tumbled 1.7% MoM (after upward revisions).
June's 5.3% drop was revised up to a 2.4% drop, which impacted the miss in July...
The first back-to-back decline since January was led by a 52.3 percent drop in the Northeast to 21,000 home sales, the fewest since 2015, as well as a 3.3 percent decline to 355,000 in the South, the biggest region. The West and Midwest recorded gains.
But New Home Sales bounced on a YoY basis...
New Home Sales SAAR is back at its lowest since Oct 2017...
The median new home price rebounded from 310K to 328.7K...
Again as we noted previously, none of this should come as a huge surprise since
Sentiment for Home-Buying Conditions are the worst since Lehman...
With The Fed set on its automaton hiking trajectory, we suspect home sales will continue to lag.
Comments
No good land left for new homes at a reasonable price.
China owns all the prime land.
Give me access to interest-free money and I can buy more rental properties too..
...just like the fuckers in banking and finance have been doing since 2008.
Fuck 'em, jump you fuckers!
Higher rates will mean lower prices.
as well as alot of sub-sub-sub prime gimmick mortgages....
In reply to Higher rates will mean lower… by Pollygotacracker
Higher rates means less demand. It does not mean lower prices, particularly in a low inventory environment.
In reply to Higher rates will mean lower… by Pollygotacracker
Was it the weather or the Russians....... Couldnt have been the Joo banksters.......
I's OK.
As long as 1 home sells for a record high price, it means that all "Homeowners" (mostly mortgage slaves) are rich.
December hike cancelled. Dollar reverse. Gold to launch.
Please stop telling me that “median personal income” doesn’t matter because most households have 2 or more incomes. Don’t you realize that this IS PRECISELY the problem?
GREAT..New Home sales down. Time to buy some stocks!!!
I am so tired of watching this "Market"
I have my puts/insurance in place.
I am headed to the Bar where I can make some sense out of it all. Through the sweet cloud of whiskey I will see clearly the demise of all that is rational and real and true and honest and good. Yep..I will be watching CNN.
Say "Goodnight Dick"
Goodnight Dick...
As they should prices are insane...
So lets do a family of 4 budget
Median home price is now a 2k a month nut with taxes and insurance. Say 700 a month phones utilities, 600 a month car expenses, 600 a month health insurance (after tax break) and call it $1400 a month groceries, and call it $300 a month clothing and Misc.
So thats $5600 a month take home to get up in the morning, or about 110k gross coming in with no savings, vacations, or retirement.....
Where the F are these jobs?
Looking at the chart this is just a blip when considering past year's performance. It doesn't seem to indicate anything, just noise. I'll wait until the downswing matches or exceeds those from recent years past before I get too excited about a housing downturn.
What is most interesting to me is:
- 'Employers dropping hiring standards for lack of job candidates'
- 'Long-haul truck demand boom'
- 'Consumer confidence'
- 'Record low unemployment'
- Stock market levitation for 10 years running
(Taken all with a grain of skepticism of course), but...
What other conclusion can one arrive at but that $QE works...?