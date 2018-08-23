Bonds Bid, Stocks Skid As Emerging Market Massacre Returns

Just when you thought it was safe BTFRH, EM explodes, US macro dumps, and China resumes devaluation...
DECOUPLED:
Yuan and US Stocks...
Bonds and US Stocks...
Yield Curve and US Stocks...
Commodities and US Stocks...
World Stocks and US Stocks...
EM Tech Stocks vs US Tech Stocks...
Macro and US Stocks...
And finally - and most importantly - Global Central Bank Balance Sheets and US Stocks...
* * *
Ok, having got that off our chests.
China's National Team was back overnight, bidding China stocks after an ugly morning session...
Small Caps (Russell 2000) managed a new intraday record high before tumbling. Nasdaq broke its 5-day win streak. Cash equities tumbled into the European close, tried to stage the normal momo-ignited rally, then dumped at the close...
Futures show the chaos better... (Aussie political headlines overnight, pure algo chaos at the open, then another ugly close)...
Once again the S&P failed to make higher highs and extend its record high breakout gains...
Tough day for China tech - BABA released earnings (seemed solid), dumped, pumped, and then really plunged...
Treasury yields were mixed with the long-end lower and short-end higher...extending the week's trend and flattening dramatically...
Flattening the curve further still (2s10s at 20bps)...
30Y yields dropped to 5 week lows...
The Dollar bounced overnight and extended gains from the kneejerk drop on Fed Minutes...
After brief pause from the bloodbathery, Emerging Markets were clubbed like a baby seal today with all EM FX lower...
Led by the Rand (Trump tweets), Real (Lula increasing his lead in polls), Mexican Peso (NAFTA), Turkish Lira (on way back from vacation), and the Fornit and Zloty as Eastern Europe hots up...
Turkish Lira remains relatively quiet as the whole country is on vacation, but did fade today...
PBOC fixed the Yuan weaker overnight for the first time in 6 days, and offshore Yuan is tumbling again as the trade talks come to an end...
Crytpocurrencies jolted lower overnight on the SEC ETF headlines but Bitcoin crept back higher to unchanged on the week...before they snapped in the last hour
Dollar strength weighed on commodities...
Gold futures drifted back below $1200...
Finally, 2018's US Macro data is now the most disappointing since 2004...
With the home sales and Markit PMI weakness, we now have 14 economic indicators for August miss expectations, 5 beat and 3 in-line. Here we have nearly 3 misses for every beat, and yet the bullish chatter on the economy shows no signs of abating. Welcome to the Flat Earth Society— David Rosenberg (@EconguyRosie) August 23, 2018
So much for the greatest economy ever.
Comments
Clearly there is massive supply hanging over the market. The organized support is massive. Something in the support mechanism has to break. Can central banks still guarantee friends of the Fed risk free profits? Where are the new funds for corporate buybacks going to come from? Are there enough short positions for a typical short squeeze? There are no clear answers to these kinds of questions. But, something will eventually break.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-centrally-planned-stock-market/
It's not over till the fat lady sings.
And the bubble pops.
In reply to Clearly there is massive… by Fantasy Free E…
Trump and the Republicans dump too!
In reply to It's not over till the fat… by Truther
Late stages US bull stock market: drive money from emerging markets into US for safety, prop up US stocks.
In reply to It's not over till the fat… by Truther
Captain, my sensor readings are showing that Trump is truly a game changer for the US stock market. He has made a significant and historic policy break that goes all the way back to the end of WWII from "what can the US do to help the rest of the world (many times at our own expense)" to "The US is going to use all available domestic levers to boost the economy and stock market, and, will use all available international levers including aggressive tariffs, stiff sanctions and dollar hegemony to assert US dominance and essentially screw over the rest of the world" while making no apologies about it. This is why the S&P 500 has decoupled from all other markets.
His proposal to change reporting periods from quarterly to every six months is a perfect example. He will even think out of the box to boost the stock market. He, and many others, are judging his success as president based on the performance of the stock market. He is overt and a bull in a china shop with his intent, and the stock market is responding in kind.
In reply to Late stages US bull stock… by BennyBoy
"...are judging his success as president based on the performance of the stock market" - live by the sword, die by the sword
In reply to Captain, my sensor readings… by Beatscape
It's over when the Fat Lady's even fatter banker husband is hanging from the end of a light pole.
In reply to It's not over till the fat… by Truther
One of my favorite
word combinations: ...Black...Swan...
The plateau stocks have been foisted to
will arrange their return
THERE IS - STILL
A BLACK SWAN
IN YOUR FUTURE
This is the extended disco version.
Yep - us and the emerging markets.
Middle-class Americans feel so much richer!
(while the Fed and friends continues to steal us blind and sooner or later without education, healthcare homes and food)
shit will not go down
In reply to HEMP ! by lester1
Calling all Trolls...'Freeze These' where are you? {it's DJT's fault she says} GMAFB you trolls.
Freeze These works for Trump. She gets yall worked to rally you around him. Boo! Soros is under your bed!
In reply to Calling all Trolls...'Freeze… by blueskyranch
Don't we need strong EM's so they can buy our products? How can this be fixed?
Imagine the day the fix-bots get switched off. What a shit-show. Get ready.
All I hear is chatter of a lot of small companies just getting ready to throw in the towel. If they can sell to one of the large competitors who have been trying to put them out for decades, fine. It isn't worth it for them to fight anymore.
Commerce for profit seems to be dead. And how can it not when you need to compete with the likes of Amazon that is worth almost $1 trillion without needing to worry about generating operating income.
Exactly, I been trying to tell this to everyone but it is like nobody gives a shit...
In reply to All I hear is chatter of a… by adr
In reply to Exactly, I been trying to… by same2u
They're not playing the game right. Issue more bonds and go full throttle on stock buybacks. Commerce, productivity, operations, innovation is old school. It's the final countdown, dumdidumdum... [note:sarc]
In reply to All I hear is chatter of a… by adr
In reply to Actually we need more charts… by johnduncan78
Them croc-jaws gonna be a-slammin'
Everything is AWESOME! Look at the amazing resiliency of the US stock market. American listed companies are truly a sight to behold. This thing is carrying the whole damn planet. BTFD while there's still any dip to buy!
Why not buy some 10Ys at 2.82 when the 'official' inflation rate is 2.9?
Come on, what a complete joke all of this is.
In reply to Everything is AWESOME! Look… by ReturnOfDaMac
