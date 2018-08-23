Volkswagen In Trouble For Altering Mexico's Weather

With a headline torn straight from a futurist global dysphoria movie, The FT reports that Volkswagen is reversing course on the use of controversial weather-altering technology at a major Mexican car plant after local farmers complained that the system caused drought by preventing rainfall.
Hail storms present significant problems for car manufacturers, which often have large numbers of finished vehicles parked outside at distribution centers or plants.
The German carmaker had installed hail cannons, which fire shockwaves into the atmosphere, at its Puebla site to prevent the formation of ice stones that had been damaging finished vehicles parked outside its facility.
However, as The FT reports, local farmers said the devices, which were set to fire automatically under certain weather conditions, caused a drought during the months that should have been Mexico’s rainy season.
Gerardo Perez, a farmers’ representative in the area, told the AFP agency that the cannons meant the “sky literally clears and it simply doesn’t rain."
A spokesman for VW said on Wednesday that the company would immediately suspend the use of the machines in automatic mode, following meetings with state authorities this week.
“Once the anti-hail nets are installed in the yards, they will be used as the main measure for the protection of vehicles, while the devices will serve as a secondary tool and will only be used in manual mode,” he added.
“With these actions, Volkswagen de México expresses its commitment to maintain sustainable relationships with its stakeholders: environment, neighbouring communities and authorities.”
In case you're wondering how an anti-hail cannon works...
Volkswagen is not alone, when Nissan installed cannons at its Mississippi plant in 2005, neighbours complained about the noise of the devices, which push water droplets away to prevent them from forming hail, firing off shockwaves every six seconds during stormy periods.
And finally, we wonder what that 'global warming' believers think about the fact that VW is 'intentionally' heating up Mexico to protect their cars from hail damage? Time for some more taxation, surely?!
because a roof is too difficult.
Pfff! what a crock of shit...I want to see the science behind this...I completely understand how hail forms...100's of tons at a time...but I cannot see how this stops that formation.
VW actually fell for this bullshit?
Large, window bashing, hail stones are formed about 2 miles above the surface, at that distance, that "blast" couldn't blow out a candle let alone effect the formation of hail...people are so gullible.
Small, golf-ball dent, stones are made at even greater distances...this cannon is total bullshit.
https://youtu.be/KgJMSlNMijM
Sounds like someone firing a shotgun; next time we're out, we'll shoot into the sky and see if it stops the hail...;)
If you want to stop hail over a large area (parking lot of new cars), install deer netting and only the tiny stones will get through. Deer netting is super tough, weighs nothing, it's CHEAP and easy to install.
In reply to because a roof is too… by besnook
Incoming HAARP rant in 3, 2...
In reply to ggg by FireBrander
I heard a joke once.....American engineers spent millions to develop a pen that could write seamlessly in zero-gravity environment. Russian astronauts took pencils up instead.
In reply to Incoming HAARP rant in 3, 2… by Joe Davola
Makes you wonder about the real weather weapons
In reply to I heard a joke once… by Brazen Heist II
Yet another arena left to weaponize! Weaponized weather.
I think I'm getting the hang of this game.
In reply to Makes you wonder about the… by WTFRLY
But they like all the jobs VW brought in?
Reduced the build quality dramatically. Both Pueblo and Brazil dropped build quality.
In reply to Yet another arena left to… by Brazen Heist II
Can't they just turn it down a bit so it rains but doesn't hail?
In reply to But they like all the jobs… by JRobby
Global climate change caused by man induced warming is real. Frankly I don’t think VW’s attempt at microclimate control have any larger effect. Fuck off.
In reply to Can't they just turn it down… by eforce
Sound wave friction warms the clouds....RUN FOR IT!
In reply to Global climate change caused… by Mtnrunnr
LOL, what a goofy scheme. Anti-hail nets are the way too go unless it is bigger than golf balls. Interestingly, the 300,000 fraudulent emission VWs/Audis parked on the high plains between Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado have no protection from the hail. And it has been hailing like crazy this summer. Grand Solar Minimum much?
In reply to Sound wave friction warms… by shovelhead
In reply to Yet another arena left to… by Brazen Heist II
Couldn't we make better use of such devices? Like, I've got this really annoying neighbor I would like to try pointing one of these things towards his house. Or maybe clearing Antifa protesters. Or clearing the Federal Reserve. Or... all of Congress for that matter.
In reply to Yet another arena left to… by Brazen Heist II
point it at Sandra.lpores
In reply to Couldn't we make better use… by NoDebt
Yes but they lost the majority of their astronuts from lead poisoning...
In reply to I heard a joke once… by Brazen Heist II
The Fischer Space Pen is a private company and the pen writes through butter!
....but, yeah.
In reply to I heard a joke once… by Brazen Heist II
Except it’s not true. Neither the Soviets nor the Americans used pencils because graphite is an excellent conductor of electricity. So using pencils in a zero-G environment makes short-circuits inevitable.
In reply to I heard a joke once… by Brazen Heist II
Actually it was a mechanical pencil that they wasted millions trying to develop. a private company on it's own iniative developed a pen that would work in zero gravity, which was then bought by both the US and Russia (Russia made sure to haggle for a bulk discount)
In reply to I heard a joke once… by Brazen Heist II
could you recognize science?
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/08/geoengineering-bombshell-u-s-air…
or if does not fit you limited knowledge then no science exists?
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/08/directed-energy-satellites-are-m…
In reply to ggg by FireBrander
Your links are not science; kooks making shit up isn't science.
Demonstrate it, repeatedly, outdoors and/or in a lab; that is science.
For fucks sakes, have we forgotten what science is?
In reply to could you recognize science?… by attah-boy-Luther
This comment intentionally left blank.
In reply to could you recognize science?… by attah-boy-Luther
You'd make a terrible sales agent for the boom stick sellers.
In reply to ggg by FireBrander
VW's are pieces of shit, and this is just more proof that they don't know what they are doing.
In reply to ggg by FireBrander
Yeah, like I needed another reason not to buy their cars.
In reply to VW's are pieces of shit, and… by PitBullsRule
Not difficult, just expensive
In reply to because a roof is too… by besnook
Maybe we should use them here in the DC area. Another 6" of rain in 2 separate storms in one day on Tuesday. On top of the already almost 20" since late July. I think that makes our 5 week total of rain here about 25". Not to mention it has been almost entirely clouded out/raining since late April. We have already received WELL over our entire annual yearly average rainfall just since April. It could literally not rain again for the remaining 4 months of the year and we would still be well above average. Worst.Climate.Ever. Unless you're a duck...
In reply to because a roof is too… by besnook
Or an alligator.
In reply to Maybe we should use them… by j0nx
"Worst.Climate.Ever"
Only in your limited memory; there was a point where the land you're standing on was under the sea...another point in time had it buried under a mile of ice.
In reply to Maybe we should use them… by j0nx
why not a tent? it's all the rage with stable geniuseses.
In reply to because a roof is too… by besnook
You made my day with that comment!
In reply to because a roof is too… by besnook
Nothing compared to what the US gov is doing in the US. It's a mess.
Yup. The USDA tries to increase rainfall in parts of Texas.
In reply to Nothing compared to what the… by silverer
In rural Southern Appalachia, where I live, the sky was full of jet trailings every single day for 3 years.... The stuff completely stopped January 21, 2017... and haven't been seen since.
Coincidence? Or as I ask my wife... Did they close Atlanta International?
In reply to Nothing compared to what the… by silverer
That was the day they started selling Oxycontin.
In reply to In rural Southern Appalachia… by Uncertain T
Aye dios mío ! Los gringos cambia el cielo...necesitamos mas welfare and niñas blancas !
Speak American, dammit!
In reply to Aye dios mío ! Los gringos… by JoeTurner
Piss, shit...
In reply to Speak American, dammit! by Wild Bill Steamcock
Don't you tell me what to do!
In reply to Piss, shit... by Joe Davola
Adjusting nature to fit with human products and behaviour versus adjusting human products and behaviour to fit with nature.
The blowback will be entertaining.
There are no adverse side effects to the environment from covering vast swathes of the desert with solar cells.
In reply to Adjusting nature to fit with… by Brazen Heist II
True!
The shade from the cells gives plants and animals a break from the sun and their life is that much easier. The cells also produce electricity which means less coal needs to be burned which equals a cleaner environment all around.
Glad you get it; now if everyone else could too.
In reply to There are no adverse side… by Joe Davola
Concrete jungles are coming. They will be planting trees and plants on top of skyscapers in cities due to the sprawling spare surface area available. I had a vision of the future and its going to happen. It will also liven up cities from their dullness.
In reply to True! The shade from the… by FireBrander
"...The shade from the cells gives plants and animals a break from the son..."
Do they get a break from the daughter too?
In reply to True! The shade from the… by FireBrander
Keep your daughters away from the son of God. He needs to retain his conscience in these challenging desert landscapes.
In reply to "...The shade from the cells… by Money_for_Nothing
Harry Reid approves this message.
In reply to There are no adverse side… by Joe Davola
That assertion is strictly for the birds!
In reply to There are no adverse side… by Joe Davola
I want one for my yard!
should have used a big ass orgonite instead
do EARTH BOOMS ring a bell? mystery solved.....bitchezzzzzzzz