Volkswagen In Trouble For Altering Mexico's Weather

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 09:10

With a headline torn straight from a futurist global dysphoria movie, The FT reports that Volkswagen is reversing course on the use of controversial weather-altering technology at a major Mexican car plant after local farmers complained that the system caused drought by preventing rainfall.

Hail storms present significant problems for car manufacturers, which often have large numbers of finished vehicles parked outside at distribution centers or plants.

The German carmaker had installed hail cannons, which fire shockwaves into the atmosphere, at its Puebla site to prevent the formation of ice stones that had been damaging finished vehicles parked outside its facility.

However,  as The FT reports, local farmers said the devices, which were set to fire automatically under certain weather conditions, caused a drought during the months that should have been Mexico’s rainy season.

Gerardo Perez, a farmers’ representative in the area, told the AFP agency that the cannons meant the “sky literally clears and it simply doesn’t rain."

A spokesman for VW said on Wednesday that the company would immediately suspend the use of the machines in automatic mode, following meetings with state authorities this week.

“Once the anti-hail nets are installed in the yards, they will be used as the main measure for the protection of vehicles, while the devices will serve as a secondary tool and will only be used in manual mode,” he added.

“With these actions, Volkswagen de México expresses its commitment to maintain sustainable relationships with its stakeholders: environment, neighbouring communities and authorities.”

In case you're wondering how an anti-hail cannon works...

Volkswagen is not alone, when Nissan installed cannons at its Mississippi plant in 2005, neighbours complained about the noise of the devices, which push water droplets away to prevent them from forming hail, firing off shockwaves every six seconds during stormy periods.

And finally, we wonder what that 'global warming' believers think about the fact that VW is 'intentionally' heating up Mexico to protect their cars from hail damage? Time for some more taxation, surely?!

Comments

FireBrander besnook Thu, 08/23/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

Pfff! what a crock of shit...I want to see the science behind this...I completely understand how hail forms...100's of tons at a time...but I cannot see how this stops that formation.

VW actually fell for this bullshit?

Large, window bashing, hail stones are formed about 2 miles above the surface, at that distance, that "blast" couldn't blow out a candle let alone effect the formation of hail...people are so gullible.

Small, golf-ball dent, stones are made at even greater distances...this cannon is total bullshit.

https://youtu.be/KgJMSlNMijM

Sounds like someone firing a shotgun; next time we're out, we'll shoot into the sky and see if it stops the hail...;)

________

If you want to stop hail over a large area (parking lot of new cars), install deer netting and only the tiny stones will get through. Deer netting is super tough, weighs nothing, it's CHEAP and easy to install.

DaiRR shovelhead Thu, 08/23/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

LOL, what a goofy scheme.  Anti-hail nets are the way too go unless it is bigger than golf balls.  Interestingly, the 300,000 fraudulent emission VWs/Audis parked on the high plains between Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado have no protection from the hail.  And it has been hailing like crazy this summer.  Grand Solar Minimum much?

j0nx besnook Thu, 08/23/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

Maybe we should use them here in the DC area. Another 6" of rain in 2 separate storms in one day on Tuesday. On top of the already almost 20" since late July. I think that makes our 5 week total of rain here about 25". Not to mention it has been almost entirely clouded out/raining since late April. We have already received WELL over our entire annual yearly average rainfall just since April. It could literally not rain again for the remaining 4 months of the year and we would still be well above average. Worst.Climate.Ever. Unless you're a duck...

