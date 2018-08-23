Whistleblower: It Was A Failed Coup, Mainstream Media Are Covering Up Phony DOJ Dossier

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:25

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp says that the mainstream media is laser-focused on the recent Cohen plea and the Manafort conviction, both of which have nothing to do with “Russian collusion.”  He says this is because the mainstream media are conspirators and have nothing to do with real news.

“We know the mainstream media (MSM) is not interested in the news,” said Kevin Shipp to USA Watchdog‘s Greg Hunter.

“They have, from their editors on down and their corporate owners, an objective and, in this case, to remove Donald Trump. He stands against everything that they are, the Left or the ‘Dark Left’ as I call it. Trump is actually confronting the Shadow Government and Deep State, and he has them shaking. He has the news media shaking that pushes these really leftist things. So, they are intentionally and on purpose blocking the news and deleting the news about things like this soft coup, the (phony) dossier.”

This is a very powerful interview.  If you have the time, we suggest you watch it in its entirety. It is just over 37 minutes long.

Shipp went on to detail the truth: “The MSM will not tell you the latest revelation and that is Bruce Ohr, who was the fourth highest ranking official in the Obama Justice Department (DOJ), wrote the now infamous phony Trump Dossier which was used to apply for fraudulent federal wiretaps (with the FISA Court) to spy on Trump.

Shipp says all of this investigating started with Bruse Ohr, and he’ll be the next to lose his security clearance.

“It all started from the fake dossier which led eventually to the appointment of Robert Mueller (Special Prosecutor) and the entire foundation is based on a falsity. . . . I understand the next revocation of security clearance is probably going to be Bruce Ohr because he crafted the fake dossier with Christopher Steele, and he may even have written the thing...

After the FBI supposedly fired Christopher Steele, Bruce Ohr had at least 70 communications (with Steele) back and forth talking about the ‘firewall’ is still there to protect us. Recent accounts show that Bruce Ohr either wrote the dossier with Christopher Steele or he wrote it himself in communication with Christopher Steele.” –Kevin Shipp

When Hunter asked Shipp if the dossier meant to frame Trump came directly from the FBI and the DOJ, Shipp confirmed that it did.

“Yes. Oh, they coordinated it for sure. There are 70 emails back and forth between Ohr and Steele crafting the dossier. So, the FBI and Department of Justice were intimately involved with the creation and publication of that dossier.”

“They even went further than that. The FBI and CIA counter-intelligence even placed an agent inside the Trump campaign.” -Kevin Shipp

Shipp concluded that a Civil War in the making right now. “I think we are at the beginning of a civil war. You’ve got the ‘Dark Left’ and you’ve got the Conservative people, the Constitutionalists. In progressivism, one of its tenets is to change the Constitution, especially the First Amendment, and uproot traditional America. Whatever happens in November is going to intensify that. . . . Their attack is against Christians and the Constitution.”

Politics

bigkahuna Cassandra.Hermes Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:34

The Tree of Liberty will be nourished by the blood of tyrants - the tyrants have miscalculated and overplayed their hand.

We are stronger than they will ever be - their image was destroyed by the internet. The only option they have for survival is to unleash a deadly virus (or something along that line) that will clear the field.

They will be finished one way or the other - losers.

sgt_doom homiegot Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:42

 

 

The Indoctrination of False Beliefs

(By the exclusion of crucial facts; not citing the evidence!)

Recently (as in every single minute) I witnessed the typically deceptive reporting --- or more accurately, the same non-reporting --- the purposeful exclusion of the facts!

I have now heard, on a multitude of news shows (and this article's author), that former FBI agent Peter Strzok was kicked off Mueller's committee and fired from the FBI for biased emails?! (On our local CBS affiliate, resident talking twit, Colleen O'Brien, has now claimed this zillions of times!)

Yet not one reporter or so-called pundit has mentioned the FBI Inspector General's report which detailed Strzok's serious tampering with evidence? This could have led to prison time, not just employment termination, yet nary a reporter has mentioned this rather salient item.

Not one single mention . . . .

In all the reporting against Trump's tariffs and China, there has been not one single mention of China's existing tariffs!

Not one single mention . . . .

Recently, D.J. Gribbin exited the Trump Administration. No mention in our PuppetMedia that Gribbin is Dick Cheney's godson, nor anything about Gribbin's background --- important points since Gribbin was supposed to be the architect of Trump's infrastructure plan. (Gribbin was once employed with Koch Industries and has long been an advocate for the privatization of American roads; turning all roads into toll roads!)

Not one single mention . . . .

Back during the Reagan Administration --- when George Gilder was so popular --- not a single reporter ever mentioned that Gilder was effectively the adopted son of David Rockefeller --- not such a coincidence that he espoused the same economic beliefs when one understands this.

Not one single mention . . . .

The other day on NPR, one of their talking twits gushed on about an upcoming session of the Senate Intelligence Committee on social media and global disinformation --- yet not one word on the weaponization of the social media, beginning in the Bush Administration and continuing on through the Obama Administration. (Government contract bids began appearing around 2005 for online consensus manipulation --- false online comments, etc., etc.)

Not one single mention . . . .

With all the so-called reporting on President George W. Bush and his missed ANG, or Air National Guard, formations --- not one single mention that Bush never qualified as an officer nor ever qualified as a pilot --- yet was carried on the personnel and payroll rosters as both!

Not one single mention . . . .

False reporting by the exclusion of the facts; exclusion of the evidence; the indoctrination of false beliefs.

Now I've never cared for Trump, nor did I vote for him, but he has presented the American public with an actual newsworthy topic for discussion and, no, I'm not referring to his payoffs to a Playboy model and the porn actress (although I do consider guys like Trump and Tiger Woods deviant when they lust after women with soccer balls strapped to their chests, i.e., fake boob jobs).

President Trump's recent release of those JFK declassified documents indicate that a USAF Sergeant Christensen intercepted plans to murder President Kennedy in Dallas. Upon further research, we found that Sgt. Christensen was stationed at an NSA site designated USA-55 in 1963.

When comparing these documents to previously released documents from years past, it was found that the 1963 files for NSA site USA-55 went missing long ago: a request by a congressional committee in 1978 to the NSA for the 1963 files for USA-55 was met with the response that they disappeared long ago!

Upon further comparisons of those presently released documents with past document releases, it was further discovered that ALL incriminating files, that is incriminating evidence, from 1963 at the NSA and CIA went missing long, long ago!

Now that's newsworthy . . . . . which is precisely why it is not being reported on!

An Shrubbery navy62802 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:29

"It is not failed yet."

That's what keeps me up at night...

The swamp is throwing everything they got at the mid-terms.

Yes they are arrogant.

Yes they are stupid.

But they are legion.

They still control the media, such as it is, which still has enormous influence on the sheeple.

They have the power to stuff the ballot boxes. NOTHING has been done about that.

I want to be optimistic, but to be honest, I'm worried.

 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 navy62802 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:42

I was watching Stefan Molyneux's latest video, posted today, on South Africa. I had to take a break.

If you haven't been white pilled, now is the time.

Normalcy bias will keep too many people from acting. It is comfortable. Until the day comes when you wake up and realize you waited too long to act. Don't be that sucker.

Time to go the range and get good. Time to take that amateur radio class and get a license. Why? Place to meet others, especially older guys. Make connections.

bowie28 z530 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:39

Will do!

FYI, you are in complete agreement with WAPO, CNN, NY Times, and every other fake news propaganda outlet.

And Q has challenged all of them them to ask Trump if it is legit.  Why have none of them asked him even though they have invested so much time publishing stories about this topic? 

That would be a very easy to shut down this whole silly qanon thing, yet they will not ask him.

June 29

We are waiting for a reporter to ask the ultimate question.
What are they waiting for?
They can end this at any time simply by asking POTUS, right?
We may have to ‘force’ this one.
Q

Then when another month passed with no reporter asking trump, on July 31 at the FL Rally security allowed a bunch of people to bring their qanon signs into the rally which 'forced' msm to report it.  The standard procedure is to not allow people to bring their own signs into the rally.  They get the official campaign signs on the way in but on this day they were allowed.

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/01/us/politics/what-is-qanon.html

Even after this no reporter has asked Trump the question.  Ask yourself why are they afraid of the answer.

bowie28 DingleBarryObummer Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:47

The message is actually the opposite.  Research and think for yourself.  Spread the truth.  Open the eyes of friends and family. Prepare them for what is coming.

The "Trust the Plan" thing is basically saying 2 things:

1. The level of corruption is so bad it will take time.  Be patient.  Do not get discouraged if every crook in dc is not arrested today. The DOJ, FBI and criminal courts were so filled with corrupt people in all senior positions so you could not effectively prosecute anyone in that state, unless you want a bunch of Hillary email server "investigations".  They are being removed from power one by one and Huber is building cases against all of them.  The indictments are coming.

2. Do not get upset every time fake news runs a story that seems like Trump is going down.  Their grip on power is slipping away and they are in panic mode so will do or say anything they think will help.

 

 

Mineshaft Gap HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 19:12

Yes, nicely pointed out. This war is well underway and things don’t look terribly bright for Team Leave Me The Fuck Alone.

Since the start I’ve viewed Trump as a surprising stopgap—an interregnum between the shitty direction we’d been heading under Clinton-Bush-Obama and the one being prepared in the dark mines (and dark minds) of Silicon Valley and regressive academia.

After this period...well, to revise Orwell, “If you want an image of the future, imagine an illegal shitting on a corner of San Francisco, forever. And in this scenario he’s the mayor, fer chrissakes.”

 

 

DingleBarryObummer Thu, 08/23/2018 - 18:33

"...we are at the beginning of a civil war. You've got the 'Dark Left' and you've got the Conservative people, the Constitutionalists.

There is so much bullshit in that statement I don't know where to begin. 

 

divide and conquer dickhead.  Trump and the GOP (the vast majority) are not conservatives or constitutionalists.

 

this dick is trying to stir up shit and start beef.

 

Trump will not be impeached and there will be no civil war.