Whistleblower: It Was A Failed Coup, Mainstream Media Are Covering Up Phony DOJ Dossier

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp says that the mainstream media is laser-focused on the recent Cohen plea and the Manafort conviction, both of which have nothing to do with “Russian collusion.” He says this is because the mainstream media are conspirators and have nothing to do with real news.
“We know the mainstream media (MSM) is not interested in the news,” said Kevin Shipp to USA Watchdog‘s Greg Hunter.
“They have, from their editors on down and their corporate owners, an objective and, in this case, to remove Donald Trump. He stands against everything that they are, the Left or the ‘Dark Left’ as I call it. Trump is actually confronting the Shadow Government and Deep State, and he has them shaking. He has the news media shaking that pushes these really leftist things. So, they are intentionally and on purpose blocking the news and deleting the news about things like this soft coup, the (phony) dossier.”
This is a very powerful interview. If you have the time, we suggest you watch it in its entirety. It is just over 37 minutes long.
Shipp went on to detail the truth: “The MSM will not tell you the latest revelation and that is Bruce Ohr, who was the fourth highest ranking official in the Obama Justice Department (DOJ), wrote the now infamous phony Trump Dossier which was used to apply for fraudulent federal wiretaps (with the FISA Court) to spy on Trump.”
Shipp says all of this investigating started with Bruse Ohr, and he’ll be the next to lose his security clearance.
“It all started from the fake dossier which led eventually to the appointment of Robert Mueller (Special Prosecutor) and the entire foundation is based on a falsity. . . . I understand the next revocation of security clearance is probably going to be Bruce Ohr because he crafted the fake dossier with Christopher Steele, and he may even have written the thing...
After the FBI supposedly fired Christopher Steele, Bruce Ohr had at least 70 communications (with Steele) back and forth talking about the ‘firewall’ is still there to protect us. Recent accounts show that Bruce Ohr either wrote the dossier with Christopher Steele or he wrote it himself in communication with Christopher Steele.” –Kevin Shipp
When Hunter asked Shipp if the dossier meant to frame Trump came directly from the FBI and the DOJ, Shipp confirmed that it did.
“Yes. Oh, they coordinated it for sure. There are 70 emails back and forth between Ohr and Steele crafting the dossier. So, the FBI and Department of Justice were intimately involved with the creation and publication of that dossier.”
“They even went further than that. The FBI and CIA counter-intelligence even placed an agent inside the Trump campaign.” -Kevin Shipp
Shipp concluded that a Civil War in the making right now. “I think we are at the beginning of a civil war. You’ve got the ‘Dark Left’ and you’ve got the Conservative people, the Constitutionalists. In progressivism, one of its tenets is to change the Constitution, especially the First Amendment, and uproot traditional America. Whatever happens in November is going to intensify that. . . . Their attack is against Christians and the Constitution.”
Comments
Blow me, Deep State.
About time for consequences for these treasonous bastards.
Time to bring it all to light Trump.
In reply to Blow me. by homiegot
Democrat won't impeach Pussy Grabber!
He is destroying Republican party and they are more than happy to let him do his job.
In reply to About time for consequences… by Theta_Burn
The Tree of Liberty will be nourished by the blood of tyrants - the tyrants have miscalculated and overplayed their hand.
We are stronger than they will ever be - their image was destroyed by the internet. The only option they have for survival is to unleash a deadly virus (or something along that line) that will clear the field.
They will be finished one way or the other - losers.
In reply to Democrat won't impeach Pussy… by Cassandra.Hermes
"We are at the beginning of a civil war..."
Go ahead and do it! Does anyone really want to be "reconciled" with a distant cousin who has a 80 IQ doing a five year bid for rape? Gun lovers against gun haters... this gonna be good!
In reply to . by bigkahuna
I don’t give a shit if he is. The tab doesn’t mean anything if you can’t prove it. Same shit they told me.
In reply to G by Cryptopithicus Homme
Stand your ground. Don't fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.
In reply to I don’t give a shit if he is… by NidStyles
Republican... Democrat...
Right... Left...
It's all a trick!
In reply to Stand your ground. Don't… by Billy the Poet
They don't hate guns, they love guns.
Just not in the public's hands.
In reply to G by Cryptopithicus Homme
This would be a great story if 30 million people read it, then turned on the (censored content, redacted due to mational security requirements)
In reply to They don't hate guns, they… by shovelhead
They have already destroyed their party. Now Soros is helping with his new socialist movement funding.
In reply to Democrat won't impeach Pussy… by Cassandra.Hermes
Pussy Grabber is the best advertiser for socialist movement on the left as well.
In reply to They have already destroyed… by MozartIII
Don't you have some floors to mop? A dick to suck? A sammich to make?
In reply to Pussy Grabber is the best… by Cassandra.Hermes
Ugly feminists have only one purpose: bitching
In reply to Don't you have some floors… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
If nobody grabbed pussy, you wouldn't be here with your annoying posts.
In reply to Pussy Grabber is the best… by Cassandra.Hermes
Sure is.
He's going to expose you all so you can't hide. You won't be able to claim you were just a 'moderate terrorist'.
In reply to Pussy Grabber is the best… by Cassandra.Hermes
oh. BTW cassandra honey. if you're so concerned about foreign meddling in the 2016 presidential election, why did your HNIC give illegals the green light to vote?
In reply to Pussy Grabber is the best… by Cassandra.Hermes
That shipp has sailed
In reply to Democrat won't impeach Pussy… by Cassandra.Hermes
The GD republican party as it is needs to be destroyed! Oh and F the useless democrats.
Lets get it on...........Marvin Gaye
In reply to Democrat won't impeach Pussy… by Cassandra.Hermes
cassandra, what would you say to a little front hole back hole action?
In reply to Democrat won't impeach Pussy… by Cassandra.Hermes
DECLASSIFY - scorched earth
In reply to About time for consequences… by Theta_Burn
I hate to tell you this,……………but ahhhh, Trump is one of (((them))).
Live Hard, We Are In No Man’s Land Without A Flak Jacket, Radio Or A Supply Of Handi-Wipes, Die Free
~ DC v10.06
In reply to About time for consequences… by Theta_Burn
Always have to be open to that possibility. Either way I will back Trump supporters against ANTIFA any day...
In reply to I hate to tell you this,…………… by DuneCreature
Dune, if you have the time,... one question that could reveal a most compelling truth about Trump...Why did #45 hire Sessions. I remain befuddled. Thanks
In reply to I hate to tell you this,…………… by DuneCreature
Nobody knew Sessions was Deep State. Lots of these critters that nobody knew about are card carrying members of the Deep State. Trump is shining a super bright spotlight on them and they are scurrying just like roaches now. My apologies to roaches. They have a lot more class than the Deep State.
In reply to Dune, if you have the time,… by Zorba's idea
.
In reply to Blow me. by homiegot
You're fuckin creepy, what does that even mean?
In reply to Guys worth blowing don’t… by nonutn
Where's Cassandra.Hermes and Freeze This to prove it was real?
In reply to Blow me. by homiegot
The Indoctrination of False Beliefs
(By the exclusion of crucial facts; not citing the evidence!)
Recently (as in every single minute) I witnessed the typically deceptive reporting --- or more accurately, the same non-reporting --- the purposeful exclusion of the facts!
I have now heard, on a multitude of news shows (and this article's author), that former FBI agent Peter Strzok was kicked off Mueller's committee and fired from the FBI for biased emails?! (On our local CBS affiliate, resident talking twit, Colleen O'Brien, has now claimed this zillions of times!)
Yet not one reporter or so-called pundit has mentioned the FBI Inspector General's report which detailed Strzok's serious tampering with evidence? This could have led to prison time, not just employment termination, yet nary a reporter has mentioned this rather salient item.
Not one single mention . . . .
In all the reporting against Trump's tariffs and China, there has been not one single mention of China's existing tariffs!
Not one single mention . . . .
Recently, D.J. Gribbin exited the Trump Administration. No mention in our PuppetMedia that Gribbin is Dick Cheney's godson, nor anything about Gribbin's background --- important points since Gribbin was supposed to be the architect of Trump's infrastructure plan. (Gribbin was once employed with Koch Industries and has long been an advocate for the privatization of American roads; turning all roads into toll roads!)
Not one single mention . . . .
Back during the Reagan Administration --- when George Gilder was so popular --- not a single reporter ever mentioned that Gilder was effectively the adopted son of David Rockefeller --- not such a coincidence that he espoused the same economic beliefs when one understands this.
Not one single mention . . . .
The other day on NPR, one of their talking twits gushed on about an upcoming session of the Senate Intelligence Committee on social media and global disinformation --- yet not one word on the weaponization of the social media, beginning in the Bush Administration and continuing on through the Obama Administration. (Government contract bids began appearing around 2005 for online consensus manipulation --- false online comments, etc., etc.)
Not one single mention . . . .
With all the so-called reporting on President George W. Bush and his missed ANG, or Air National Guard, formations --- not one single mention that Bush never qualified as an officer nor ever qualified as a pilot --- yet was carried on the personnel and payroll rosters as both!
Not one single mention . . . .
False reporting by the exclusion of the facts; exclusion of the evidence; the indoctrination of false beliefs.
Now I've never cared for Trump, nor did I vote for him, but he has presented the American public with an actual newsworthy topic for discussion and, no, I'm not referring to his payoffs to a Playboy model and the porn actress (although I do consider guys like Trump and Tiger Woods deviant when they lust after women with soccer balls strapped to their chests, i.e., fake boob jobs).
President Trump's recent release of those JFK declassified documents indicate that a USAF Sergeant Christensen intercepted plans to murder President Kennedy in Dallas. Upon further research, we found that Sgt. Christensen was stationed at an NSA site designated USA-55 in 1963.
When comparing these documents to previously released documents from years past, it was found that the 1963 files for NSA site USA-55 went missing long ago: a request by a congressional committee in 1978 to the NSA for the 1963 files for USA-55 was met with the response that they disappeared long ago!
Upon further comparisons of those presently released documents with past document releases, it was further discovered that ALL incriminating files, that is incriminating evidence, from 1963 at the NSA and CIA went missing long, long ago!
Now that's newsworthy . . . . . which is precisely why it is not being reported on!
In reply to Blow me. by homiegot
It is not failed yet.
"It is not failed yet."
That's what keeps me up at night...
The swamp is throwing everything they got at the mid-terms.
Yes they are arrogant.
Yes they are stupid.
But they are legion.
They still control the media, such as it is, which still has enormous influence on the sheeple.
They have the power to stuff the ballot boxes. NOTHING has been done about that.
I want to be optimistic, but to be honest, I'm worried.
In reply to It is not failed yet. by navy62802
I find that I'm happier when I don't think about it and act as though everything is OK. But I know it is my duty to think about it. It's a very difficult position.
In reply to "It is not failed yet." That… by An Shrubbery
I was watching Stefan Molyneux's latest video, posted today, on South Africa. I had to take a break.
If you haven't been white pilled, now is the time.
Normalcy bias will keep too many people from acting. It is comfortable. Until the day comes when you wake up and realize you waited too long to act. Don't be that sucker.
Time to go the range and get good. Time to take that amateur radio class and get a license. Why? Place to meet others, especially older guys. Make connections.
In reply to I find that I'm happier when… by navy62802
Yep, prepare accordingly for a short but extremely violent war against the Left. Make no mistake, it's gonna get uglier than Hillary's furry dreadlocked bunghole. But We The People will win. We will be fighting for the soul of this nation. Almost as fiercely as 1776 when it hits the fan.
In reply to I was watching Stefan… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Imagine an internal guerilla war, not one against an external force.
When asked to comment, Jeff Sessions said..."I'll take two beef chalupas, easy on the ranch sauce."
If you have been following Q, things are starting to fall into place as predicted.
And Trump's @POTUS_Schedule twitter handle has been gradually sounding more and more like Qanon over the past several weeks.
Today's post says "TRUST THE PLAN" which is exactly what Q has been saying all along.
https://twitter.com/POTUS_Schedule/status/1032754173127872512
Keep your foolishness to yourself
In reply to If you have been following Q… by bowie28
People seriously still believe Q at this point? Let me know when his prediction of Podesta and other actually happens.
In reply to If you have been following Q… by bowie28
Will do!
FYI, you are in complete agreement with WAPO, CNN, NY Times, and every other fake news propaganda outlet.
And Q has challenged all of them them to ask Trump if it is legit. Why have none of them asked him even though they have invested so much time publishing stories about this topic?
That would be a very easy to shut down this whole silly qanon thing, yet they will not ask him.
June 29
We are waiting for a reporter to ask the ultimate question.
What are they waiting for?
They can end this at any time simply by asking POTUS, right?
We may have to ‘force’ this one.
Q
Then when another month passed with no reporter asking trump, on July 31 at the FL Rally security allowed a bunch of people to bring their qanon signs into the rally which 'forced' msm to report it. The standard procedure is to not allow people to bring their own signs into the rally. They get the official campaign signs on the way in but on this day they were allowed.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/01/us/politics/what-is-qanon.html
Even after this no reporter has asked Trump the question. Ask yourself why are they afraid of the answer.
In reply to People seriously still… by z530
I just downloaded the Kindle version of 5D Chess for Dummies.
In reply to Will do! FYI, you are in… by bowie28
yes, don't think for yourself, just truth the mystical plan.
In reply to If you have been following Q… by bowie28
The message is actually the opposite. Research and think for yourself. Spread the truth. Open the eyes of friends and family. Prepare them for what is coming.
The "Trust the Plan" thing is basically saying 2 things:
1. The level of corruption is so bad it will take time. Be patient. Do not get discouraged if every crook in dc is not arrested today. The DOJ, FBI and criminal courts were so filled with corrupt people in all senior positions so you could not effectively prosecute anyone in that state, unless you want a bunch of Hillary email server "investigations". They are being removed from power one by one and Huber is building cases against all of them. The indictments are coming.
2. Do not get upset every time fake news runs a story that seems like Trump is going down. Their grip on power is slipping away and they are in panic mode so will do or say anything they think will help.
In reply to yes, don't think for… by DingleBarryObummer
There was no q post today, but I clicked your link. That was interesting/surprising. Who controls that twitter account? Seems like may just be civilian patriot, but I thought it was official for a minute.
In reply to If you have been following Q… by bowie28
I am not sure - it posts daily updates on POTUS travel and public events and tends to track with whatever themes Trump is pushing. Lately the content has been gradually starting to sound more like qanon.
In reply to There was no q post today. by Kafir Goyim
Bruce Ohr could eat a live baby on the 6 o'clock news and they wouldn't bat an eye. So where do we sign up for this civil war?
Where have you been? We have been in it for quite some time. An information war but our side is being knocked out. Infowars, Hagmann Report banned for 90 days. Another person prohibited from receiving payments via MC and Visa. Oh, the civil war is live, now.
In reply to Bruce Ohr could eat a live… by johnwburns
Yes, nicely pointed out. This war is well underway and things don’t look terribly bright for Team Leave Me The Fuck Alone.
Since the start I’ve viewed Trump as a surprising stopgap—an interregnum between the shitty direction we’d been heading under Clinton-Bush-Obama and the one being prepared in the dark mines (and dark minds) of Silicon Valley and regressive academia.
After this period...well, to revise Orwell, “If you want an image of the future, imagine an illegal shitting on a corner of San Francisco, forever. And in this scenario he’s the mayor, fer chrissakes.”
In reply to Where have you been? We… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
not here. here is just where blowhards talk about doing something they never will. obama financially raped us and let mud people invade for 8 years and we did nothing. nothing will happen now.
In reply to Bruce Ohr could eat a live… by johnwburns
There is so much bullshit in that statement I don't know where to begin.
divide and conquer dickhead. Trump and the GOP (the vast majority) are not conservatives or constitutionalists.
this dick is trying to stir up shit and start beef.
Trump will not be impeached and there will be no civil war.