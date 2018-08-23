Why Do People Assign Value To Paper Money?

Authored by Frank Shostak via The Mises Institute,
Demand for a good arises because of its perceived benefit. For instance, people demand food because of the nourishment it offers them. This is however not so, with regard to the pieces of paper we call money - why do we accept them?
Following the view of Plato and Aristotle, economists regard the acceptance of money as an historical fact introduced by the government decree. It is government decree, so it is argued, that makes a particular thing accepted as the general medium of the exchange, i.e., money.
In his writings, Carl Menger raised doubts about the soundness of the view that the origin of money is a government proclamation. According to Menger,
An event of such high and universal significance and of notoriety so inevitable, as the establishment by law or convention of a universal medium of exchange, would certainly have been retained in the memory of man, the more certainly inasmuch as it would have had to be performed in a great number of places. Yet no historical monument gives us trustworthy tidings of any transactions either conferring distinct recognition on media of exchange already in use, or referring to their adoption by peoples of comparatively recent culture, much less testifying to an initiation of the earliest ages of economic civilization in the use of money.
Why Conventional Demand and Supply Analysis Fails Explaining the Price of Money
So how does a thing that the government proclaims will become the medium of the exchange, acquire purchasing power or a price? We know that the price of a good is the result of the interaction between demand and supply. From this, we could reach a conclusion that the price of money is also set by the law of demand and supply.
Whilst demand for goods emerges because of the perceived benefit, with respect to money people demand it because of the purchasing power with respect to various goods. What we have here is that the demand for money depends on the purchasing power of money while the purchasing power of money depends on the demand for money.
We are caught in a circular trap. (The demand for money is dependent on its purchasing power while the purchasing power is dependent for a given supply on the demand for money.) The circularity seems to vindicate the view that the acceptance of money is the result of the government decree.
Mises Provides Support to Menger’s Insight
Support to Menger’s insight was provided by Ludwig von Mises’s regression theorem. By means of this theorem Mises not only succeeded in solving the money circularity problem, but he also confirmed Carl Menger’s view, that money could not have originated as a result of a government decree.
Mises began his analysis by noting that today’s demand for money is determined by yesterday’s purchasing power of money. Consequently, for a given supply of money, today’s purchasing power of money is established. Yesterday’s demand for money in turn was fixed by the prior day’s purchasing power of money. For a given supply of money then, yesterday’s price of money was set. The same procedure applies to past periods.
However, this does not seem to solve the circularity problem, rather it appears to push it back to infinity. Not so, argues Mises. By regressing through time, we will eventually arrive at a point in time when money was just an ordinary commodity. Its price was set by the demand and supply for a commodity. The commodity had an exchange value in terms of other commodities, i.e., its exchange value was established in barter.
On the day a commodity becomes money it already has an established purchasing power or price in terms of other goods. This purchasing power enables us to establish the demand for this commodity as money. This in turn, for a given supply, sets its purchasing power on the day this commodity starts to function as money.
Once the price of money is established, it serves as an input for the establishment of tomorrow’s price of money. It follows then, that without yesterday’s information about the price of money, today’s purchasing power of money cannot be established (with regard to other goods and services, history is not required to set present prices as demand for these goods arises because of the perceived benefits from consuming them. The benefit that money provides is that it can be exchanged for goods and services. Consequently, one needs to know the past purchasing power of money in order to establish today’s demand for it).
Using Mises’s regression theorem we can infer that it is not possible that money could have emerged as a result of a government decree. For the decree cannot bestow purchasing power upon a thing that the government proclaims will become the medium of the exchange. The theorem shows that money must emerge as a commodity.
According to Hoppe,
Money must emerge as a commodity because something can be demanded as a medium of exchange only if it has a pre-existing barter demand.
Also, according to Mises,
There would be an inevitable tendency for the less marketable of the series of goods used as media of exchange to be one by one rejected until at last only a single commodity remained, which was universally employed as a medium of exchange; in a word, money.
Once a commodity becomes accepted as the medium of exchange it will continue to be accepted even if its non-monetary usefulness disappears. The reason for this acceptance is the fact that people now possess information about yesterday’s purchasing power, which enables the formation of demand for money today.
From Commodity Money to Paper Money
Originally, paper money was not regarded as money but just as a representative of money, which was gold. Various paper certificates were claims on gold stored with the banks. Holders of paper certificates could convert them into gold whenever it was deemed necessary. Since people found it more convenient to use paper certificates to exchange for goods and services, these certificates come to be regarded as money.
The introduction of paper certificates — that are accepted as the medium of exchange — opens the scope for fraudulent practice. Banks could now be tempted to boost their profits by lending certificates that are not covered by gold.
In a free market economy a bank, which over issues its paper certificate, will quickly find out that the exchange value of its certificate in terms of other banks certificates will fall. This drop in the exchange value will prompt people to convert the over-issued bank paper certificates into gold in order to protect their purchasing power.
The over issuing bank, however, will not have enough gold to honor all the issued paper certificates, and therefore will be declared bankrupt. The threat of bankruptcy therefore, serves to deter banks from issuing paper certificates unbacked by gold.
One can thus conclude that in a free market economy paper money cannot assume a “life” of its own and become independent of commodity money.
Within a hampered market economy, characterized by government interference with markets, paper money however, can be enforced.
The Central Bank Enforces the Paper Standard
The government could abolish by a decree the convertibility of paper certificates into gold, thereby preventing over issuing banks from going bankrupt. The abolition of convertibility however, does not erase yesterday’s purchasing power of paper certificates. This in turn preserves the necessary link, which maintains people’s demand for paper certificates today.
Clearly, what matters here is the fact that people know the past purchasing power of these certificates. Based on the past information, they can form their demand for the paper certificates today. Once however, banks are not obliged to redeem paper certificates into gold, this opens the scope for enormous profits. This generates incentive for the unrestrained expansion of the supply of paper certificates. The expansion of paper certificates could in turn produce hyperinflation and lead to the breakdown of the market economy.
To prevent this breakdown, the enforcement of the paper money standard must be managed. The main purpose of managing the enforcement is to prevent various competing banks from over issuing paper certificates.
This can be achieved through the establishment of a monopoly bank, i.e., central bank, which will manage the expansion of the paper money. In order to assert its authority the central bank introduces its own paper certificates, which replaces commercial banks certificates. The central bank’s certificate purchasing power is established because various commercial banks paper certificates, which carry purchasing power, are exchanged for the central bank certificate at a fixed exchange rate.
The central bank paper certificate, which is declared as the legal tender, i.e., money, also serves as the reserve asset for banks. This in turn sets a limit to banks credit expansion. It would appear that by means of monetary policies the central bank could now manage and stabilize the monetary system. This is however not the case — the paper standard must be constantly enforced to prevent its collapse.
This means an ongoing and ever growing monetary pumping by the central bank to keep the system “stable.” This, however, leads to persistent declines in the purchasing power of money to boom-bust cycles, which in turn destabilizes the entire monetary system.
Conclusion
Mises’s regression theorem shows that money did not emerge because of government decree. The acceptance of money is dictated by its previous purchasing power. The regression theorem shows that the purchasing power is acquired because money originated as a commodity. The regression theorem also shows that paper money has a purchasing power because initially it was fully backed by a commodity, i.e., gold. As a result of persistent undermining of the physical commodity, the present paper standard survives because of the ongoing money printing by the central bank. At some stage however, the continuous pumping may result in the present monetary system becoming very unstable. This in turn runs the risk that boom-bust cycles could become very vicious.
Legal tender laws in combination with taxation.
Either we pay our taxes, fees, registrations, tariffs, and fines in legal tender, or we go to prison.
Either way, we get fucked in the ass by a brute.
because maffffs is hard and because fractional reserve pyramid schemes are the oldest scam in human history. people always believe that this time it's different because we've got some "really smart people" "in charge" of shitshow, inc. every government and financial system in history has been built on the assumption that most people who rise to the top are good, honest, and will do the right thing. every single time this has been proven false. any group of people will have a percentage of sociopaths and they will always end up at the top and running the show. sure, some may get caught and punished, but the ones that don't will climb to the top and close the door behind themselves. until a system of government exists that truly addresses this issue, history will do what it does best and repeat itself over and over again
In reply to So how does a thing that… by hedgeless_horseman
And because the Jews who took over the issuance of money
promised government leeches they'd make them rich.
In reply to because maffffs is hard by ted41776
That will be a whole chapter in text books after the crash (if we survive)
Why did people allow fractional reserve banking?
How could they allow a banking cartel to take control of the money supply?
How did a group of bankers successful legitimize a "socialize the losses" legal system?
In reply to and because the Jews who… by cheoll
Because people are brain-dead sheep who love being controlled, manipulated, abused and lied to.
Just look at the amount of people here (phony Austrians) who poo-poo'd Bitcoin but didn't say jack shit when their boss paid them in Federal Reserve fiat? Or fought the power by buying silver with their Mastercard or Visa? Fucking retards...
In reply to That by toady
Because it's a legally-binding debt owed by the issuer to the holder, and they still believe that they live in a law-abiding society.
The money is valuable to anyone who has a debt to the issuer, because they can use it in payment of that debt. It's therefore also valuable to anyone who wants to buy something from the debtor because the debtor will be prepared to exchange that thing for the money. It's also valuable to anyone who wants to buy something from someone who wants to buy something from a debtor of the issuer, etc.
In reply to B by Cryptopithicus Homme
Many (Hussein, Mubarak, Chavez, Qaddafi) tried to use a different medium other than the USD.
Didn't work out too well for them.
One acronym why: M.I.C.
Without a good military, ALL paper money is useless and fades away to real commodity money. That's why bigcoin will only work if the USG replaces the USD with bigcoin, and that blows the whole "free from manipulation" mantra out the window.
In reply to Because it's a legally… by striped-pad
Bitcoiners have taken a stand. You are a hide-out.
In reply to Many tried to use a… by nope-1004
Circular boolshit arguments.
Money has a notional value and is not of value in it self. This is such a basic idea that any moron should be able to understand, and yet...
In reply to Bitcoiners have taken a… by Cryptopithicus Homme
This is nonsense. Where's your link? Chavez is the only one who tried a different medium and that's because he helped destroy the country with Socialism.
In reply to Many tried to use a… by nope-1004
why do we accept them?
I stopped reading right there. It's rather simple. Everything is sold in dollars in America. You can't walk into a store and plunk down an ounce of silver and expect to buy anything with it. Simply put, the dollar is the unit of exchange universally accepted in America and beyond. Yes, I understand it is fiat currency, but so is Bitcoin, so it is no better. Actually, it is worse as Bitcoin has literally nothing to back it up, not even the
In reply to B by Cryptopithicus Homme
Bitcoin is not "backed" by anything?? What a fucking dunce...
In reply to why do we accept them? I… by RedBaron616
Send all your FRN's to me. I'll give you an 8% return:
Mai Personal Bank
666 Ponzi St
Hoboken NJ 07030
You won't regret it!
In reply to That by toady
What? You expect everyone piggyback a truck load of gold nuggets on the street. Civilisation always required some form of mobile version to represent money. So mankind chooses paper or electronic to carry the values.
It's just whether the confidence assigns the value into the paper form.
In reply to So how does a thing that… by hedgeless_horseman
like hh said, "Either way, we get fucked in the ass by a brute." if you want to call this civilization, fine, i just can't see how fucking entire generations of people in the ass most of whom haven't even been born yet can be called civil. seems like the civil thing to do would be to wait until they're old enough so you can buy them dinner and some drinks first and at least give them the chance to tell you to go fuck yourself
In reply to What? You expect everyone… by Panic Mode
This article is moronic and people that think they are going to change things by bitching are moronic lemmings.
Oh, and here is another thing; Trump isnt' going to do shit for you! Govt never will and never has.
In reply to So how does a thing that… by hedgeless_horseman
Answer: Because they're DUMB...
DEATH TO THE
MONEYCHANGERS.
In reply to Answer: Because they're DUMB… by Kaiser Sousa
Bully with biggest fists says so, that's why.
Mass brainwashing from birth. That's why they want to go all digital money, pretty soon everybody alive will be people who were born into the digital age. Very few see value in gold, because they haven't been brainwashed from birth, and the very few who do see value in gold, well lets just say they've been around the block a while.
He makes some great points. I’m burning all my paper money today.
Haha funny. Nobody will because even if you see no value in it, other people do. Of course those others probably think the same thing. Haha a funny trap. People are funny, they say "I see no value in this, but I am keeping it."
In reply to He makes some great points… by rockstone
Never Underestimate Inflation And Its Power To Delude You
Take a close look at a dollar bill for clues. Also, notice they don't call it dollar money.
Why do people accept words whether spoken or on paper as truth? Most of the time we do it instinctively.
OTOH, when we find that the words we hear or see are lies, we instinctively reject the source of them.
Paper money is but the equivalent of a word. We instinctively trust it until we have reason not to.
US Constitution? The oath of office sworn by politicians, government agents including the FBI? The words on the paper are good the people reading them are often not....
My church has the ten commandments on one wall, I wish the congregation would try and live by them.
In reply to Why do people accept words… by RubyPetunia
Because they're front holes...
They assign value to paper currency because they know some other chump will take it.
Because that is the only game there is.
Bitcoin?
In reply to Because that is the only… by roadhazard
There is a difference between a game and outright fraud.
In reply to Bitcoin? by Dornier27
Because they're good goys.
As much about psychology as economics. Those of us lucky enough to grow up in the west have parents who were taken in by paper money and taught us to trust it too. In places like Zimbabwe, Venezuela and other shithole countries local fiat money is a secondary currency to the $ or physical precious metals and other tangible goods.
I am old enough to remember when English coins still contained silver, I would bring that back next week if it were possible. But then I do own a fair amount of shares in silver and gold miners....
Money is only worth what it will Buy.
a case of beer, 5 lbs of sugar, a gallon of laundry soap, a pound of steak, a whole chicken a dozen eggs, a box of bullets, once it has been paid for it usually keeps you protected from Inflation, invest in hard goods.
There seems to me to be far more involved than the author writes. Presently paper is convertible into gold through the markets, even though the banks don't attach an arbitrary value to the gold which could be considered another form of government manipulation. The system works till it doesn't. It doesn't work well for those living on savings because of the taxation effect of inflation, but for those engaged in productive work the churning effect of money turnover minimizes the effects of inflation.
It would seem to be better without the government manipulation, but we really do not know; it's never been tried.
I would rather be paid in gold and silver but that is not an option.
So at least I pay myself in gold and silver.
The collateral is not there anymore so only empty promises left.
Do not want to be the bag holder when this ponzi collapses
Gold and silver is created by god
Paper money is just black magic script (spell)
Why do people put a value on anything? Why is a chunk of metal considered valuable? Many might believe paper is worthless. For the most part this is true. However if this paper happens to be a $10,000 stack of federal reserve notes, what person wouldn't take this over an ounce of gold? What made seashells, salt, or beads valuable in times past? The perception of value is what counts, along with the majority of other human beings having the same perception. The most valuable things IMO are love and time.
This is one area where the Mises Institute doesn’t get it. Fiat money is not the problem. The problem is with the quantity of money being determined politically. Were metal based currencies sound? No, not even close. Any currency can be tampered with politically unless it is free market based.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-centrally-planned-stock-market/
Yes, simply put, power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely...
In reply to This is one area where the… by Fantasy Free E…
People today, for the most part, are idiots. Why does the FRN have value? simple, because "your government" demands that you pay your taxes in FRNs (or whatever fiat currency they control)!!
Don't overthink this. If FRNs were not required to pay taxes, we would still have a sound(er) money system...