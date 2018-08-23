Will The Real Bond King Stand Up?

We get it.
Jeff Gundlach (we are some of his biggest fans) is a trader at heart, as are we, and is very cognizant of short-term market technicals.
He recently tweeted,
Massive increase this week in short positions against 10 &30 yr UST mkts. Highest for both in history, by far. Could cause quite a squeeze.— Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) August 17, 2018
Additionally, Gundlach's favorite bond indicator is signaling a dramatic repricing lower in yield is overdue...
However, it was only June he stated
So it’s eye-catching, then, that Gundlach reiterated in a webcast on Tuesday his call that the 10-year Treasury yield would rise to 6 percent by 2020 or 2021. “We’re right on track” for that, he said. As a reminder, that would be the highest yield since 2000.
His reasoning is fairly straightforward. The combination of rising U.S. interest rates and fiscal deficits is like a “suicide mission,” he said in the webcast, escalating the intensity from last month when he referred to the trend as a “pretty dangerous cocktail.” Ultimately, the debt burden will rise to such a level that borrowing costs will surge, in his estimation. That hasn’t happened yet because ultra-low German yields are capping how much Treasuries can sell off.
Wow, 6 frickin’ percent!
Two Views Are Consistent
We are with Jeff.
In the near term, the bond shorts may be scorched (or may not) with their record off-side position but given time, long-term interest rates are going much higher than the markets believe. Deteriorating flow technicals will bring term premia back with a vengeance.
European Bond Bubble
The trigger will most likely be the bursting of the European bond bubble.
The Portuguese 10-year trading at half the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury? Come on, man, Are you serious?
When Super Mario takes his foot off the pedal, turn out the lights on those holding the Spanish 2-year at -0.327 percent, or the 10-year bund at 0.34 percent.
Dr. Ed recently wrote,
The Bond Vigilante Model suggests that the 10-year Treasury bond yield tends to trade around the growth rate in nominal GDP on a y/y basis (Fig. 1). It has been trading consistently below nominal GDP growth since mid-2010. The current spread is among the widest since then, with nominal GDP growing 5.4% while the bond yield is around 3.00% (Fig. 2). – Ed Yardeni
German nominal GDP is also running around 5 percent, and the 10-year bund is trading at 34 bps. Totally absurd. Kafkaesque.
But, hey, that is the market we are dealt, no?
QE Distortions To Work Off Slowly
The markets are so distorted by QE it is going to take some time to normalize interest rates and asset prices. The consequence may be some inflation headaches for the central banks over the next few years.
We are holding off on our piece on interest rates until everyone returns from the beach. Don’t want to waste our fastballs.













Where would gold be in that 6% scenario?
Keeping an eye on the US dollar will give you the answer.
In reply to Where would gold be in that… by boostedhorse
700
In reply to Where would gold be in that… by boostedhorse
Jeff must be new to this game. Jeff, it is not about fundamentals it is about keeping the US empire under control.
Central banks have been destroying the bond markets for decades because, fuck it, print moar money.
Destroying bond markets = helping governments with debt financing during the crash
They merely waited until governments re-gained some faux "growth" to sustain the debt jubilee until the next crash.
In reply to Central banks have been… by Manipuflation
When is the last time you saw 6% yield on a UST? Never. LOL

% 2.824
"Inflation target".
In reply to Destroying bond markets =… by Brazen Heist II
Hmmm my best guess is that it would be sometime before 2008 lol
In reply to When is the last time you… by Manipuflation
There have never been 6% UST yields on any maturity date that I know of. 6% in bonds means massive risk. If we ever see 6% yields on a UST that means we are nearing the end.
I watch those markets because they are a bellwether for the old money. It would not hurt anyone to study up on bond markets and I don't know it all for sure. I need to study more. I do know that it is debt and it is compounded interest on UST. Corporate bonds are something very different.
Essentially though, if you are buying a buying a bond, you are buying someone else's debt at interest.
In reply to Hmmm my best guess is that… by Brazen Heist II
What about the 80s? Yields were pretty big under Volcker.
Even in the first half of the 90s...
From what I remember, bond yield spreads are important indicators. Especially the 10Y/2Y spread. PLus the yield curve of course.
In reply to There have never been 6% UST… by Manipuflation
That is true. But remember around 09-10 when short term UST went negative yield?
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/n/negative-bond-yield.asp
Not that you don't know but so that others may learn.
In reply to What about the 80s? Yields… by Brazen Heist II
Volker had some pretty high interest rates back then. Like 18% but that was not yield on UST of course but rather retail bank rate. About like a credit card if you have shitty credit. Could you imagine doing that now if you were the FED Chair? This economy would stop dead in it's tracks.
In reply to What about the 80s? Yields… by Brazen Heist II
High rates in the current economy will definitely kill it. If you look at the constant maturity curve of say the 10Y, it tells the story. After the Nixon shock of 71', inflation naturally beset the US, followed by high interest rates and bond yields. As the economy recovered, we could argue it was the new era of Bretton Woods II, a debt based system based on USD reserve status. Rates and yields are going to be low in this environment unless an unexpected inflation shock arises like suddenly too many dollars find themselves back in the US due to say the dumping of the dollar. Which will happen, its only a matter of time and the perfect storm.
In reply to Volker had some pretty high… by Manipuflation
Will this show up as higher interest rates banks pay on savings accounts?


of course not, but you can purchase these bonds on Treasury Direct.gov and collect interest semi-annually.
Much higher returns and no bail-in bank risk.
In reply to Will this show up as higher… by wwwww

Neither a borrower or lender be. Unless, of course, you are a central bank(or primary dealer) who can print up the deficits in which case you are in great shape. Give the sheople scrip to trade and make sure that you spend yours first before it gets fully introduced into the economy and then on top of that, buy off the politicians and have them make legal tender laws. Then tax the sheep.
It's not a new idea.
Makes no sense that a European bond market crash would force US Treasury yields up.
Why wouldn't panicked European bond sellers rush into the US Treasury market? (rhetorical question)
Of course they would. US sovereign yields down.