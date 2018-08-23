Will The Real Bond King Stand Up?

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 10:35

Via Global Macro Monitor,

We get it.

Jeff Gundlach (we are some of his biggest fans) is a trader at heart, as are we, and is very cognizant of short-term market technicals.

He recently tweeted,

Additionally, Gundlach's favorite bond indicator is signaling a dramatic repricing lower in yield is overdue...

However, it was only June he stated

So it’s eye-catching, then, that Gundlach reiterated in a webcast on Tuesday his call that the 10-year Treasury yield would rise to 6 percent by 2020 or 2021. “We’re right on track” for that, he said. As a reminder, that would be the highest yield since 2000.

His reasoning is fairly straightforward. The combination of rising U.S. interest rates and fiscal deficits is like a “suicide mission,” he said in the webcast, escalating the intensity from last month when he referred to the trend as a “pretty dangerous cocktail.” Ultimately, the debt burden will rise to such a level that borrowing costs will surge, in his estimation. That hasn’t happened yet because ultra-low German yields are capping how much Treasuries can sell off. 

 – Bloomberg

Wow, 6 frickin’ percent!

Two Views Are Consistent

We are with Jeff.

In the near term, the bond shorts may be scorched (or may not) with their record off-side position but given time, long-term interest rates are going much higher than the markets believe.  Deteriorating flow technicals will bring term premia back with a vengeance.

European Bond Bubble

The trigger will most likely be the bursting of the European bond bubble.

The Portuguese 10-year trading at half the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury?   Come on, man,   Are you serious?

When Super Mario takes his foot off the pedal, turn out the lights on those holding the Spanish 2-year at -0.327 percent, or the 10-year bund at 0.34 percent.

Dr. Ed recently wrote,

The Bond Vigilante Model suggests that the 10-year Treasury bond yield tends to trade around the growth rate in nominal GDP on a y/y basis (Fig. 1). It has been trading consistently below nominal GDP growth since mid-2010. The current spread is among the widest since then, with nominal GDP growing 5.4% while the bond yield is around 3.00% (Fig. 2). – Ed Yardeni

German nominal GDP is also running around 5 percent, and the 10-year bund is trading at 34 bps.  Totally absurd.  Kafkaesque.

But, hey, that is the market we are dealt, no?

QE Distortions To Work Off Slowly

The markets are so distorted by QE it is going to take some time to normalize interest rates and asset prices.  The consequence may be some inflation headaches for the central banks over the next few years.

We are holding off on our piece on interest rates until everyone returns from the beach.  Don’t want to waste our fastballs.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
cn13 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

Why does anyone, especially a guy, get plastic surgery?

Who do they think they are fooling?  Only themselves.  Everyone else is too busy laughing.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
kelzowar Thu, 08/23/2018 - 10:44 Permalink

In the News:

Man Arrested For Raping His Neighbour’s Pregnant Goat: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/16/man-arrested-for-raping-his-neighbours-pregnant-goat/

 

So sad: Critically ill bride failed to see her wedding date: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/15/sad-critically-ill-bride-failed-see/

 

Items that should not be left in the car: Top-9: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/15/items-that-should-not-be-left-in-the-car-top-9/

 

zoo keeper Died While Trying To Rape An Alligator: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/14/zoo-keeper-died-while-trying-to-rape-an-alligator/

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Manipuflation Brazen Heist II Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

There have never been 6% UST yields on any maturity date that I know of.  6% in bonds means massive risk.  If we ever see 6% yields on a UST that means we are nearing the end. 

I watch those markets because they are a bellwether for the old money.  It would not hurt anyone to study up on bond markets and I don't know it all for sure.  I need to study more.  I do know that it is debt and it is compounded interest on UST.  Corporate bonds are something very different.  

Essentially though, if you are buying a buying a bond, you are buying someone else's debt at interest. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist II Manipuflation Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:17 Permalink

High rates in the current economy will definitely kill it. If you look at the constant maturity curve of say the 10Y, it tells the story. After the Nixon shock of 71', inflation naturally beset the US, followed by high interest rates and bond yields. As the economy recovered, we could argue it was the new era of Bretton Woods II, a debt based system based on USD reserve status. Rates and yields are going to be low in this environment unless an unexpected inflation shock arises like suddenly too many dollars find themselves back in the US due to say the dumping of the dollar. Which will happen, its only a matter of time and the perfect storm.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Manipuflation Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

Neither a borrower or lender be.  Unless, of course, you are a central bank(or primary dealer) who can print up the deficits in which case you are in great shape.  Give the sheople scrip to trade and make sure that you spend yours first before it gets fully introduced into the economy and then on top of that, buy off the politicians and have them make legal tender laws.  Then tax the sheep.

It's not a new idea.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Econogeek Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

Makes no sense that a European bond market crash would force US Treasury yields up.

Why wouldn't panicked European bond sellers rush into the US Treasury market?  (rhetorical question) 

Of course they would.  US sovereign yields down.