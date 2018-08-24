75% Of Texas Voters Exposed After Unsecured Database Discovered

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/26/2018 - 11:00

An unsecured database containing the personal information of 14.8 million Texas voters was discovered by a New Zealand-based data breach hunter who goes by the pseudonym Flash Gordon, reports TechCrunch

It’s not clear who owned the server where the exposed file was found, but an analysis of the data reveals that it was likely originally compiled by Data Trust, a Republican-focused data analytics firm created by the GOP to provide campaigns with voter data.

Chris Vickery, director of cyber risk research at security firm UpGuard, analyzed a portion of the data. (It was Vickery who found a larger trove of 198 million voter records last year exposed by a similar data firm Deep Root Analytics, which sourced much of its data from Data Trust.) -TC

The nearly 16 gigabyte file contained "dozens of fields, including personal information like a voter's name, address, gender, race and several years' worth of voting history," including presidential elections and primaries. 

While some of the information in the Texas voter database is already obtainable ofr a fee according to the Texas Tribune, a person's social security number, political affiliations and party memberships are not. 

data-driven political firms like Data Trust use the data for political purposes, specializing in supplementing those voter profiles with information that might help a campaign to flip a person who might not vote for a Republican candidate at the ballot box.

That’s where this file fills in the gaps with dozens of other fields, which can be used by campaigns to position their political messaging. -TC

The unsecured database goes far beyond basic voter information in order to help campaigns which might purchase the data to better message to constituents. For example, a voter's views on immigration, abortion rights, firearms and government spending were included in some of the fields. 

Other data was more relevant to the 2016 US general election - as the data "predictively scored individuals on if they "trust" or have "not trust" for then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton." 

It is unknown when the data was compiled, however an analysis suggests it was done prior to the 2016 presidential election. 

GoFuqYourself Sun, 08/26/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

Here I sit, buns a flexin'

Just gave birth to another Texan!   

 

Considering how any of your info stored in a database should be considered compromised, it would be more productive in these comments to entertain one another with jokes.

 

Anyone know any good mcshitstain jokes?

AlaricBalth lookslikecraptome Sun, 08/26/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

Data Trust...

an Orwellian name. 

"The Data Trust serves to continually develop a Republican and conservative data ecosystem through voter file collection, development, and enhancement while lowering the cost and barriers to access the data."

"...lowering the cost and barriers to access the data."

http://thedatatrust.com/

Looks as if Data Trust's lowered barriers to access data has reached Mariana Trench levels. 

glenlloyd A Sentinel Sun, 08/26/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

The thing that concerns me here is 1) why there's a standing database of voters information and 2) how on earth is it allowed by law to know how people voted over the last several elections?

The State in this case would know, or should know, who registered voters are and party affiliation, or perhaps the county, IDK how it's done in Texas, but how a person voted over the course of time...that shit should not be in there and that actually IMO should not be available to anyone.

Imagine sitting with Mueller, "I see that 20 years ago you voted for so and so, can you explain why you would want to vote for someone who later was proven to be a communist?"

There should be no reason for anyone to know (or have access to) accrued voting patterns, that needs to be addressed by the Texas legislature if it is in fact legal.

The party responsible for dropping this file out in the public domain needs to be held accountable. If it did in fact come from Data Trust then it's time for an investigation and perhaps a shut-down.

Personally, I think companies that do this sort of analytical work are sleazy.

Arrow4Truth y3maxx Sun, 08/26/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

Ding, ding, ding! The first thing that came to mind when I read "unsecured", was problem, reaction, solution. They create a problem, wait for the public outcry, then provide a "solution" that no one can abide. Instead of waiting for the "solution" why don't the Texans find the responsible party for the data being "unsecure" and hang 'em on mainstreet at high-noon? Shit like this is going to continue until folks wake up... spiraling into the black hole.

Pernicious Gol… NidStyles Sun, 08/26/2018 - 11:50 Permalink

Databases are insecure because of the Peter Principle. People at higher levels are arrogant when faced with something they don't understand.

An underling tries to explain why security is needed. It will cost money. The boss doesn't understand a thing. She or he is angry at the notion somebody else thinks they know more than the boss. The boss teaches the underling a lesson by squashing the idea in a humiliating manner. The boss feels powerful. The database sits there unencrypted on a publicly accessible page linked to many other publicly accessible pages.

swmnguy NidStyles Sun, 08/26/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

Well, the White House just had Republicans in the Senate block a bill that would require a paper backup of registration and ballots because they oppose the bill.

Why would anyone oppose such a sensible bill?  

Only reason I can think of is to make sure registrations can be strategically voided, votes changed or deleted, and no paper trail left to expose election-rigging.

Same reason both the Democratic and Republican parties worked together to block Green Party requests for investigations in precincts with obvious vote manipulation.  In previous elections, Green Party efforts led to election workers being imprisoned for election fraud, and neither the Democrats or Republicans want that happening.

Of course the Texas voter database is unsecured.  It would be shocking if it were secured, looking at the behavior of the party in charge in that state. 

azusgm swmnguy Sun, 08/26/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

What was the number of that bill, please? I want to look it up this evening. Thanks.

There was some similar wrangling at the Texas GOP convention this year.

In the meantime, we have had an election watchdog rise up in Texas. Bless him and his organization.

http://directactiontx.com/

Look at what Aaron Harris and his people found:

http://directactiontx.com/dat-releases-numbers-of-non-citizens/

 

azusgm are we there yet Sun, 08/26/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

I've been an election judge in my county. The county offers the choice of either electronic voting or paper ballots. The electronic voting includes the issue of a sign-in code.

The paper ballots are numbered in order so that they can be counted and accounted for by the judge who accepts them as supplies at his/her polling location and to make sure none go missing. One of the procedures for paper ballots is that several (usually 3-5) are laid out on the table in no particular order and the voter selects his/her own ballot. The sign-in sheets will have the names in order but the ballots are out of order so that your ballot cannot be lined up with your name. In person voting on paper is anonymous. There is no way to link your in person paper ballot to your name.

I always vote by personal appearance and on paper.

cheech_wizard GoFuqYourself Sun, 08/26/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

On 26 October 1967 near Truc Bach Lake, the Vietnamese people in Hanoi caught Air Pirate John Sidney McCain. He was captain of a group who flew planes in the sky who attacked Hanoi. The number of plane was A4. The plane fell on the Yen Phu Power plant. This was one of ten planes that fell on the same day.

Standard Disclaimer: Good enough for you?