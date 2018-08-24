75% Of Texas Voters Exposed After Unsecured Database Discovered

An unsecured database containing the personal information of 14.8 million Texas voters was discovered by a New Zealand-based data breach hunter who goes by the pseudonym Flash Gordon, reports TechCrunch.
It’s not clear who owned the server where the exposed file was found, but an analysis of the data reveals that it was likely originally compiled by Data Trust, a Republican-focused data analytics firm created by the GOP to provide campaigns with voter data.
Chris Vickery, director of cyber risk research at security firm UpGuard, analyzed a portion of the data. (It was Vickery who found a larger trove of 198 million voter records last year exposed by a similar data firm Deep Root Analytics, which sourced much of its data from Data Trust.) -TC
The nearly 16 gigabyte file contained "dozens of fields, including personal information like a voter's name, address, gender, race and several years' worth of voting history," including presidential elections and primaries.
While some of the information in the Texas voter database is already obtainable ofr a fee according to the Texas Tribune, a person's social security number, political affiliations and party memberships are not.
data-driven political firms like Data Trust use the data for political purposes, specializing in supplementing those voter profiles with information that might help a campaign to flip a person who might not vote for a Republican candidate at the ballot box.
That’s where this file fills in the gaps with dozens of other fields, which can be used by campaigns to position their political messaging. -TC
The unsecured database goes far beyond basic voter information in order to help campaigns which might purchase the data to better message to constituents. For example, a voter's views on immigration, abortion rights, firearms and government spending were included in some of the fields.
Other data was more relevant to the 2016 US general election - as the data "predictively scored individuals on if they "trust" or have "not trust" for then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton."
It is unknown when the data was compiled, however an analysis suggests it was done prior to the 2016 presidential election.
Comments
Here I sit, buns a flexin'
Just gave birth to another Texan!
Considering how any of your info stored in a database should be considered compromised, it would be more productive in these comments to entertain one another with jokes.
Anyone know any good mcshitstain jokes?
I wonder why that database was unsecured. I wonder who could be behind this debacle.
In reply to Hahahahaha by GoFuqYourself
They are all unsecure
In reply to I wonder why that database… by NidStyles
I wonder why
In reply to They are all unsecure by GoFuqYourself
I wonder why your such a nincompoop
In reply to I wonder why by NidStyles
Back door yourself pervert.
This isn’t a club, it’s a website that exists thanks to my presence and advertisers.
In reply to Back doors, glitches, poor… by GoFuqYourself
ur correct. it is not a club. get out. s
In reply to Back door yourself pervert. … by NidStyles
Data Trust...
an Orwellian name.
"The Data Trust serves to continually develop a Republican and conservative data ecosystem through voter file collection, development, and enhancement while lowering the cost and barriers to access the data."
"...lowering the cost and barriers to access the data."
http://thedatatrust.com/
Looks as if Data Trust's lowered barriers to access data has reached Mariana Trench levels.
In reply to ur correct. it is not a club… by lookslikecraptome
Deep State set this up to embarrass the GOP.
To save their own necks...it's now all out war between D S/DNC & Trump.
Remember what Hilary said....
WHEN TRUMP GOES LOW....WE GO LOWER.
In reply to Data Trust... an Orwellian… by AlaricBalth
One day Hillary will be jailed, one day. Only when the right Republican is elected. LOL
In reply to Deep State set this up to… by y3maxx
New Zealand a five eyes Country that doesn't log access to US intelligence data bases, interesting...
In reply to One day Hillary will be… by ToSoft4Truth
That’s an excellent point.
In reply to New Zealand a five eyes… by JimmyJones
The thing that concerns me here is 1) why there's a standing database of voters information and 2) how on earth is it allowed by law to know how people voted over the last several elections?
The State in this case would know, or should know, who registered voters are and party affiliation, or perhaps the county, IDK how it's done in Texas, but how a person voted over the course of time...that shit should not be in there and that actually IMO should not be available to anyone.
Imagine sitting with Mueller, "I see that 20 years ago you voted for so and so, can you explain why you would want to vote for someone who later was proven to be a communist?"
There should be no reason for anyone to know (or have access to) accrued voting patterns, that needs to be addressed by the Texas legislature if it is in fact legal.
The party responsible for dropping this file out in the public domain needs to be held accountable. If it did in fact come from Data Trust then it's time for an investigation and perhaps a shut-down.
Personally, I think companies that do this sort of analytical work are sleazy.
In reply to That’s an excellent point. by A Sentinel
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
O════►►►http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Deep State set this up to… by y3maxx
Interesting f..k off letter from Data Trust CEO to Dem Reps Cummings and Conyers in 2017
https://democrats-oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.g…
In reply to Deep State set this up to… by y3maxx
Most excellent letter.
Worth reading.
Thanks for posting.
In reply to Interesting f..k off letter… by AlaricBalth
It wouldn't take much to split the gop in Texas, they have been runnin thangs in Texas since 94, and illegals, prison for profit, and privatization of formerly state run offices has been going full tilt ever since
In reply to Deep State set this up to… by y3maxx
Ding, ding, ding! The first thing that came to mind when I read "unsecured", was problem, reaction, solution. They create a problem, wait for the public outcry, then provide a "solution" that no one can abide. Instead of waiting for the "solution" why don't the Texans find the responsible party for the data being "unsecure" and hang 'em on mainstreet at high-noon? Shit like this is going to continue until folks wake up... spiraling into the black hole.
In reply to Deep State set this up to… by y3maxx
One more reason to never vote, or to keep your personal information, current.
In reply to Data Trust... an Orwellian… by AlaricBalth
Another government database gone bad. Imagine that.
In reply to One more reason to never… by Lost in translation
Indeed.
I may change my name to “Captain Analog” or “Mr. Hard Copy.”
In reply to Another government database… by Last of the Mi…
You vote every day with your dollar. You vote for which businesses you help keep open, which markets you buy your food from, which companies you support, which restaruants stay open. Who grows and who withers. Harnessed, there is as much power in being a consumer than there is in pulling that lever.
In reply to One more reason to never… by Lost in translation
Get out? I was here before you. You’re the intruder
In reply to ur correct. it is not a club… by lookslikecraptome
Nid, glad to see you are occupying our dimension for the moment. The down votes on that comment are bewildering to me.
In reply to Back door yourself pervert. … by NidStyles
He's low on meds right now
In reply to Nid, glad to see you are… by Got The Wrong No
fuck you, and the advertisers....this site makes money because it changed into a shitstain of what it once was....it's turned itself into a whore to cater to idiots like yourself...only you morons take it seriously anymore...
In reply to Back door yourself pervert. … by NidStyles
BECAUSE THERE IS NOTHING THAT IS SECURE any where in the world.
In reply to I wonder why by NidStyles
Of course there is. That’s the problem, that’s why you keep blocking my access to the Apple servers and updates.
I’ve been around this longer than you, remember?
In reply to BECAUSE THERE IS NOTHING… by lookslikecraptome
Databases are insecure because of the Peter Principle. People at higher levels are arrogant when faced with something they don't understand.
An underling tries to explain why security is needed. It will cost money. The boss doesn't understand a thing. She or he is angry at the notion somebody else thinks they know more than the boss. The boss teaches the underling a lesson by squashing the idea in a humiliating manner. The boss feels powerful. The database sits there unencrypted on a publicly accessible page linked to many other publicly accessible pages.
In reply to I wonder why by NidStyles
When the boss is finally seen to be a complete idiot, he is just allowed to retire with full benifits, making in retirement more than the underling will ever see in a lifetime.
In reply to Databases are insecure… by Pernicious Gol…
True, though chiefly if the boss is a government employee.
In reply to When the boss is finally… by BeansMcGreens
That is, in a nutshell, exactly what happens. Then the boss blames the "bad employee" that warned the boss that exactly this thing would happen if they didn't take precautions.
And the beat goes on.
In reply to Databases are insecure… by Pernicious Gol…
Well, the White House just had Republicans in the Senate block a bill that would require a paper backup of registration and ballots because they oppose the bill.
Why would anyone oppose such a sensible bill?
Only reason I can think of is to make sure registrations can be strategically voided, votes changed or deleted, and no paper trail left to expose election-rigging.
Same reason both the Democratic and Republican parties worked together to block Green Party requests for investigations in precincts with obvious vote manipulation. In previous elections, Green Party efforts led to election workers being imprisoned for election fraud, and neither the Democrats or Republicans want that happening.
Of course the Texas voter database is unsecured. It would be shocking if it were secured, looking at the behavior of the party in charge in that state.
In reply to I wonder why that database… by NidStyles
Read the article. The database involved was not the Texas voter database maintained by the State. It was a database of information about 75% of Texas voters, compiled by a private business from many sources.
In reply to Well, the White House just… by swmnguy
What was the number of that bill, please? I want to look it up this evening. Thanks.
There was some similar wrangling at the Texas GOP convention this year.
In the meantime, we have had an election watchdog rise up in Texas. Bless him and his organization.
http://directactiontx.com/
Look at what Aaron Harris and his people found:
http://directactiontx.com/dat-releases-numbers-of-non-citizens/
In reply to Well, the White House just… by swmnguy
Match up ALL the Spanish Names - who voted - with Social Security numbers - and define the real CITIZENS
and then the state as well as the Democratic Party must be sued under RICO statutes for allowing racketeering to go on for multiple years
In reply to I wonder why that database… by NidStyles
Podesta. He’ll be catering the Mccain service too.
In reply to I wonder why that database… by NidStyles
THE RUSSIANS! lmao
In reply to I wonder why that database… by NidStyles
So does voting for the same party, with two different names make you a target, depending on who is in control???
Then they can hack the machines to eliminate the votes that are not worthy.... Look at Florida!
In reply to Hahahahaha by GoFuqYourself
No, another Liberal Californian.
Idiots, the hackers will most definitely go for you. And they did.
In reply to Hahahahaha by GoFuqYourself
I heard the data base was on the block chain. When are they going to Make a McSTAIN coin and use it to fund wars and traffic kiddies to the catholic church.
In reply to No, another Liberal… by eitheror
You’re actually involved with human trafficking and you’re crying about a few Catholic priests?
In reply to I heard the data base was on… by lookslikecraptome
I thought our voting was supposed to be secret. In Texas we use paper card ballots. This means that the paper card ballots are traceable to our sign in.
In reply to Hahahahaha by GoFuqYourself
We are almost there.
Not it sure when Americans decided to surrender, but I find it dubious that any of them are trustworthy after seeing the way they behave these days.
In reply to aa by are we there yet
I've been an election judge in my county. The county offers the choice of either electronic voting or paper ballots. The electronic voting includes the issue of a sign-in code.
The paper ballots are numbered in order so that they can be counted and accounted for by the judge who accepts them as supplies at his/her polling location and to make sure none go missing. One of the procedures for paper ballots is that several (usually 3-5) are laid out on the table in no particular order and the voter selects his/her own ballot. The sign-in sheets will have the names in order but the ballots are out of order so that your ballot cannot be lined up with your name. In person voting on paper is anonymous. There is no way to link your in person paper ballot to your name.
I always vote by personal appearance and on paper.
In reply to aa by are we there yet
you should take your own advice.....Go Fuck Yourself
In reply to Hahahahaha by GoFuqYourself
In reply to Hahahahaha by GoFuqYourself
LIFE-LOCK WORKS!
In reply to It only takes one bad apple… by tunetopper
Know why Oklahoma is so windy???
Because Texans all blow hard and Kansas really sucks!
In reply to Hahahahaha by GoFuqYourself
On 26 October 1967 near Truc Bach Lake, the Vietnamese people in Hanoi caught Air Pirate John Sidney McCain. He was captain of a group who flew planes in the sky who attacked Hanoi. The number of plane was A4. The plane fell on the Yen Phu Power plant. This was one of ten planes that fell on the same day.
Standard Disclaimer: Good enough for you?
In reply to Hahahahaha by GoFuqYourself