"Bonds Ain't Buyin' It!"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:11

Treasury yields have tumbled to 5-week lows as the S&P 500 spikes to record highs...

And the 2s10s spread is now in the teens for the first time since Aug 2007...

And Emerging Markets are taking a drubbing again (Argentina's Peso plunged to a new record low)

You decide.

