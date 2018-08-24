"Bonds Ain't Buyin' It!"

Treasury yields have tumbled to 5-week lows as the S&P 500 spikes to record highs... And the 2s10s spread is now in the teens for the first time since Aug 2007... And Emerging Markets are taking a drubbing again (Argentina's Peso plunged to a new record low) You decide. Tags Business Finance
Comments
All the money out of EMs has to go somewhere?
Deficits don't matter said the shotgun master Dick Cheney. Apparently debt levels don't matter either.
.....and obviously there is still plenty of liquidity in the hands of the MOMO crowd, wherever it comes from. Netflix, TSLA...its all still a "buy" regardless of long term fundamentals.
If you and I could issue our own debt....
How can you tell? The DJI is up 1700 point since June 28th.