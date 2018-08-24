Buchanan: "We Are In For A Hellish Year"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer,” said President Donald Trump ruefully, “I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen.” Michael Cohen is no Roy Cohn.
Tuesday, Trump’s ex-lawyer, staring at five years in prison, pled guilty to a campaign violation that may not even be a crime.
Cohen had fronted the cash, $130,000, to pay porn star Stormy Daniels for keeping quiet about a decade-old tryst with Trump. He had also brokered a deal whereby the National Enquirer bought the rights to a story about a Trump affair with a Playboy model, to kill it.
Cohen claims he and Trump thus conspired to violate federal law. But paying girlfriends to keep past indiscretions private is neither a crime nor a campaign violation. And Trump could legally contribute as much as he wished to his own campaign for president.
Would a Democratic House, assuming we get one, really impeach a president for paying hush money to old girlfriends?
Hence the high-fives among never-Trumpers are premature.
But if Cohen’s guilty plea and Tuesday’s conviction of campaign manager Paul Manafort do not imperil Trump today, what they portend is ominous. For Cohen handled Trump’s dealings for more than a decade and has pledged full cooperation with prosecutors from both the Southern District of New York and the Robert Mueller investigation.
Nothing that comes of this collaboration will be helpful to Trump.
Also, Manafort, now a convicted felon facing life in prison, has the most compelling of motives to “flip” and reveal anything that could be useful to Mueller and harmful to Trump.
Then there is the Mueller probe itself.
Twenty-six months after the Watergate break-in, President Nixon had resigned. Twenty-six months after the hacking of the DNC and John Podesta emails, Mueller has yet to deliver hard evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Putin’s Russia, though this was his mandate.
However, having, for a year now, been marching White House aides and campaign associates of Trump before a grand jury, Mueller has to be holding more cards than he is showing. And even if they do not directly implicate the president, more indictments may be coming down.
Mueller may not have the power to haul the president before a grand jury or indict him. After all, it is Parliament that deposes and beheads the king, not the sheriff of Nottingham. But Mueller will file a report with the Department of Justice that will be sent to the House.
And as this Congress has only weeks left before the 2018 elections, it will be the new House that meets in January, which may well be Democratic, that will receive Mueller’s report.
Still, as of now, it is hard to see how two-thirds of a new Senate would convict this president of high crimes and misdemeanors.
Thus we are in for a hellish year.
Trump is not going to resign. To do so would open him up to grand jury subpoenas, federal charges and civil suits for the rest of his life. To resign would be to give up his sword and shield, and all of his immunity. He would be crazy to leave himself naked to his enemies.
No, given his belief that he is under attack by people who hate him and believe he is an illegitimate president, and seek to bring him down, he will use all the powers of the presidency in his fight for survival. And as he has shown, these powers are considerable: the power to rally his emotional following, to challenge courts, to fire Justice officials and FBI executives, to pull security clearances, to pardon the convicted.
Democrats who have grown giddy about taking the House should consider what a campaign to bring down a president, who is supported by a huge swath of the nation and has fighting allies in the press, would be like.
Why do it? Especially if they knew in advance the Senate would not convict.
That America has no desire for a political struggle to the death over impeachment is evident. Recognition of this reality is why the Democratic Party is assuring America that impeachment is not what they have in mind.
Today, it is Republicans leaders who are under pressure to break with Trump, denounce him, and call for new investigations into alleged collusion with the Russians. But if Democrats capture the House, then they will be the ones under intolerable pressure from their own media auxiliaries to pursue impeachment.
Taking the House would put newly elected Democrats under fire from the right for forming a lynch mob, and from the mainstream media for not doing their duty and moving immediately to impeach Trump.
Democrats have been laboring for two years to win back the House. But if they discover that the first duty demanded of them, by their own rabid followers, is to impeach President Trump, they may wonder why they were so eager to win it.
There will be no blue wave. Trump's gonna thunderfuck them real proper after the midterms. Enjoy the previews beforehand.
In reply to Time to cage the Flock of… by Insurrector
I'm sorry, but I must keep missing the point.
So, just what are these new sanctions for, again?
The Deep State (DEMOLICANS) wants Trump out. Their owners have mandated it. If the current one party system can't accomplish it, they will do it another way.
They are so consumed with the task that they do not seem to care or notice that their actions are completely visible to anyone with the ability to think and reason.
Of course we know that the various globalist "programs" designed to dumb down, stifle motivation and kill the "general population" have rendered millions without the ability to think and reason anymore.
The 'insiders' just want two things:
1. Retain power
2. Make money
For the second they want JUST ENOUGH CONFLICT to keep donations rolling in.
Talk of impeachment beats the Hell out of actually trying it, for that purpose. It all depends on the degree to which Trump actually is an existential threat.....
As for sanctions, I don't know. I guess Trump is just trying to show that he's nobody's bitch (cue chorus of 'except Israel' whining)....question being in practice, what does the US really want? Somehow I bet it has something to do with sharing the oil pie throughout the emergent Sino-Russian sphere of influence, once known as Eurasia. As long as US firms get in on those markets, I bet world peace will continue to spread.
As much as he deserves it...
Does anyone really think Cohen will go to jail for even 1 day ???
All a charade sheeple... Now drop off your 2 kids at school with the SUV and do some shopping... check your FANG stawks... everything's just fine...
All this sanctioning bs is beginning to look like a real abuse of power (the dollar thingy and all). If you keep upping the game long enough, you might leave no other alternative for the guy you're slapping around the playground. He may just kick your balls in.., figuring he's gonna die anyway.
I didn't have Trump figured this way...
every year seems to be a hellish year for Buch lately
This will be a period in history that will change history. One way or the other (need emoticon of Satan)
I'm having a little trouble understanding this sentence: "Tuesday, Trump’s ex-lawyer, staring at five years in prison, pled guilty to a campaign violation that may not even be a crime."
So if he pled "guilty" to something that is not a crime, does that mean the judge will say something along the lines of, "Okay, you did it but it was not a crime. You are free to go and now I'm going to fry the prosecutor for wasting everybody's time"?
The first part is correct. Cohen was required to sign off on the phony bimbo cash line in order to partially save himself and his family.
The judge? LOL. Yeah. The JUDGE.....
For this news cycle it doesn't even matter.....
Faced with loss of Operation Mockingbird in the Media, faced with loss of career and security clearances, faced with investigations of various charities, foundations, PACs, and DNC...
- They chose to add to the swarm of attacks on President Trump through Impeachment
Deep state in panic mode, doesn't know whether to impeach Trump or wind its watch. Enjoy the show.
Standing on pretty shaky ground they are.
It doesn't really look that way. It doesn't matter Trump was a lame duck at his inauguration.
A more pertinent analysis was offered by Steve Kornacki
https://twitter.com/SteveKornacki/status/1032267803389251584
To quote Steve:
I spent a big chunk of the last few years reliving the Clinton impeachment drama in 1998 for my book and want to say something about the parallels between then and now, which are considerable -- with one potentially big difference
The parallels are glaring. Trump has just been implicated in a crime to conceal a politically damaging affair. At almost this exact same moment in 1998, Bill Clinton was also accused of a crime, perjury, to conceal a politically damaging affair with Monica Lewinsky.
Obviously, not all details align – Trump's would be a crime aimed at preventing him from losing an election; Clinton’s was a crime aimed at preventing the public from knowing something that might cause him to lose his presidency. Some see a big, bright distinction there; I don’t.
So what saved Clinton in 1998? Yes, it was that his party stuck with him and Republicans couldn’t get a 2/3 Senate vote to convict. But why did Democrats stick with him in the first place? The answer there boils down to: public opinion.
Annnntttt! wrong.........Theres a hell of difference......
Clinton had his affair in the oval office, on federal property, and during working hours....
Trump was ten years ago as a private citizen.....
The hush money is small potatoes.........
Outstanding Swamp-Status by Buchanan. POTUS has his sh*t-kickers on! If Dims get their wish they will wish they hadn't!
Read this...
Connecting the Dots Behind the Curtain?
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/connecting-the…
#greatawakening
The haven`t got a dose of Trumps October surprise yet..........
Mr. Buchanan. Pat. I understand you have been jarred by Cohen and Manafort (wow ...that would be a nice name for a shady company that no one knows does what ...but I digress). Stop with the "democrats must realize" blah blah. If they win, they will try. If they lose it does not matter. Such articles make people nervous. Do you expect there is some fire somewhere in all the smoke?
Sure they do. Impeachment, it's what's for breakfast, and that's what the Lame Stream Media has been feeding the useful idiots since the launch of crossfire hurricane. Moar bread and circus - that's what the Dem party does best.
Dear Pat: They [tinfoil D's] want power any way they can get it ... they never have or ever will give a fuck about this country ... they want raw power to transform "Murica" into Venezuela ... the sooner the better. What do you not understand about Libtards?
i hope he gets impeached
a civil war is needed!
Look a shiny squirrel! https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/23/sears-is-closing-46-more-stores-heres-w… https://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/terence-p-jeffrey/521-percent-kids-l… https://whorulesamerica.ucsc.edu/power/wealth.html G. William Domhoff https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=HyPb_a3bAF0 Kevin Ship https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvR7_d_Aj90 RMR: Special Guest - Charles Hugh Smith - Of Two Minds (08/20/2018) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwDAW91ENqo Keiser Report: Financial Terrorism (E1269) https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-08-08/many-americans-still… https://www.minneapolisfed.org/institute/working-papers-institute/iwp9… Income and Wealth Inequality in America, 1949-2016 Survey Consumer Finances by Federal Reserve (GINI data)
- Democrats couldn't try to protect American full time Jobs, US Pensions, US Retirement, US Borders, US Citizenship, US Constitution, US Conservative Business Practices, US Financial Ratings,... find ways to reduce Elite Power and Social Networks of Power, nor US Debt. Culture becomes predatory when all the money goes to the top... so we are headed to a post WWI Germany Economy when the predators decided to punish Germany.
The Don better have The Rook and he will need to play it at the right time otherwise those after him will break both he and his family over these next few years. This country has never seen anything like what is about to unfold. The useless Fuking republican party is going down as well and that is a good good thing. The democratic party is now the Marxist party.
This country needs a AG like the beloved Judge Roy Bean
Judge Bean ..... Maybe you can explain to these people here that I mean them no harm. Tell 'em it's going to be a new place. It's going to be a nice place to live. I'm the new judge. There will be law. There is going to be order, progress, civilization, peace... Above all, peace. And I don't care who I have to kill to get it. Now go on, you tell 'em that.
/sighs
Let's just start the shooting and be done with it, one way or another.
Where's Antifa at this weekend?