China Saves The World As Gold Gains Most In 5 Months

China "unleashed hell" on the shorts with its promise that banks would resume a “counter-cyclical” factor when calculating the yuan’s daily reference rate, restraining the influence of market forces that have been driving the currency lower versus the greenback.
Sending offshore yuan soaring by the most since Jan 2016...
Catching up with, and then leading, US equity futures...
Igniting momentum in stocks at the open that held on all day..
And as Yuan soared, the dollar dumped...
Helping send gold back above $1200..
To its best week since March...
* * *
Thanks in large part to Monday's National Team intervention, Chinese stocks had a big week...
All major US equity indices ended the week green, led by Small Caps and Nasdaq... The S&P and Dow were the laggards...
FANG Stocks soared...
Bonds and stocks were both manically bid this week - and especially today...
Treasury yields were mixed on the week with the short-end offered and long-end well bid...
30Y Yield tumbled back below 3.00%... (lowest yield close since July 19th)
The yield curve continued to collapse with 2s10s in the teens and 2s30s testing 30bps...
The dollar's drop helped send a number of EM currencies higher but Brazilian Real and Argentine Peso were pummeled...
Dollar weakness helped send all major commodities green on the week led by WTI...
And finally...
Comments
12 bucks? Snooze .... this is fucking noise on gold.
Just started re-reading N N Taleb's first book: Fooled by Randomness. I badly needed an update on his ideas of just how random so much is. Yep, he discusses at length the idea of "noise".
Yes, a $12 movement in the price of gold is mostly noise.
Highly recommended reading for members of ZH.
EDIT: I read his comments on speculative bubbles at lunch. It's hardly ever "different this time".
In reply to 12 bucks? Snooze .... this… by SilverRhino
The "markets" are exactly the same as heroin. The highs are the most incredible moments of your life right up to the very point that you hit the crash.
PS: How many bankers did you see at the ends of lightpoles, or being executed on live television this week?
In reply to Just started re-reading N… by 38BWD22
Tyler has always been a whore when it comes to clickbait, but a few good articles now and again are the redeeming factor.
In reply to The "markets" are exactly… by Solosides
At least some of the clickbait delivers with the babe photos
In reply to Tyler has always been a… by eforce
tyler is gone man.
as are most (not all) the best commenter's
who is abc media?
remember when 'tyler' used to reply to comments once and a while. Like when someone kinda called the story BS?
In reply to Tyler has always been a… by eforce
Terrific book. Should be read along with Fortune's Formula by W. Poundstone and Claude Shannon's Mathematical theory of communication. We're all information theorists now.
In reply to Just started re-reading N… by 38BWD22
"It's hardly ever "different this time". This is where you're wrong, son! It's hardly ever different when we're talking about markets. But this ain't no market anymore, it's a coordinated DEBT ORGY BANKSTER FUCKFEST where deflation is no longer an option and there are plenty more tricks up their sleeve.
In reply to Just started re-reading N… by 38BWD22
Ya, it's different this time
In reply to "It's hardly ever "different… by Vlad the Inhaler
Sell, Sell, Sell... lol
Ya, we don't see gain, we don't see market, We don't' see Deposits at Commodities Futures Exchange... Nor London Commodities Metal Market. Fuck this shitty Anglo Dominated Commodities Markets.
In reply to 12 bucks? Snooze .... this… by SilverRhino
Anglo? Hmmm...
In reply to Sell, Sell, Sell... lol … by TeethVillage88s
These markets are like the ever-elusive perpetual motion machine!
Oh wait...
In reply to 12 bucks? Snooze .... this… by SilverRhino
Global Liquidity Is Drying Up Fast
Gold. Up $46 after a $140 drop. It will retest its lows.
Yep. Best week in 5 months following worst week 20 months. Down we go.
In reply to Gold. Up $46 after a $140… by adamas
Well, then--lever up and get short
In reply to Yep. Best week in 5 months… by Ward of the Squid
Rule 0: Never be short gold; any geopolitical hotspot incident, accident, situation, crisis, coup, false flag, disaster or major oops could trap you in a killer crusher. Short anything and everything else, but remember Rule 0.
In reply to Well, then--lever up and get… by Bastiat
Yuan short squeeze.
China printing, Japan never stopped, and FED hope just talking hikes will work.
Cud also be i'm down 30% in two months on my Silver miners and wanna believe.
that and drink
heavy
but no blo
yet
In reply to Yep. Best week in 5 months… by Ward of the Squid
"Talking hikes"? The Fed is definitely hiking rates. You can see the effects everywhere except stocks...for now. August is the biggest month for stock buybacks. That's what is driving prices. Come next month, watch as all the gains and more disappear after the Fed hikes again. As far as metals go, you won't see major gains until China, Russia, et al. dump the dollar, which they will in due course.
In reply to Yuan short squeeze. China… by resistedliving
The undeniable entrance to a Val - u - a - tion bubble
was the leg from September 1st to the end of Jan.
Hey controllers,
Hey shadowstate,
Hey god wannabes,
It's a stock --- --- Bubble
Forever-bears are not about to be eliminated Now
It became an official stock --- --- --- --- Bubble
A W H I L E A G O
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.
Dollar up dollar down, trade talks on trade talks off, doesn't matter everything good for Stawk.
60% of all Russell 2k bonds rated junk (according to WSJ) with remaining 37-38% rated BBB (1 notch above junk). No problem all time highs.
When this thing blows the Western CB is going to have to print 30 Trillion $,£,€,¥, and another 3 trillion Swissy to boot.
What and you think over-leveraged China will be leading the way? After the smoke clears the dollar will be left standing...
In reply to Dollar up dollar down, trade… by Quivering Lip
Oh they'll be doing the same thing that they and every CB has been doing for the last decade (29 years for Japan). They're just not a Western CB.
In reply to What and you think over… by JBilyj
I won't be impressed until DUST suffers a termination event.
.
.
And here is your Fraud Market wrap up for today:
When the same thing happens every day and every Friday...
Death to the Moneychangers!
PS: Thanks Kaiser for all the comments in the past regarding the fraudulent markets
Are you a full time member of Losers incorporated?
In reply to And here is your Fraud… by QE49er
Dom Perignon and 3 lb. lobsters for everyone!
see you in the Hampsteins,
we're all gonna get laid!
Buy stocks because the printer-in-chief said everything is great. Never mind these retards at the Fed have never foreseen any crises and caused all of them. Madness.
it's not a crisis until THEY start losing money. Then you can bet your ass they will turn the printers back on with a vengeance. They don't have much longer before that happens. Sit back and remember the dictum "bad money pushes out the good." All you need to know about how to maneuver in these financial times.
In reply to Buy stocks because because… by Fiat Burner
Stocks up, bonds up, dollar down, gold up.
Powell Ponzi, Draghi Ponzi, Chink Ponzi, Turk Ponzi, Jap Ponzi.... ECT ECT just need a Ponzi a Day to keep the Algos draining their Ponzi Petcentage each and every day.
I opened one of my safes to make sure my note to my kids was still in it. Unsealed the envelope and yep it still reads "Hold until needed." I sealed it back up, closed that safe, and went to my gun safe to check my ammo and read my other note. "Use as needed." All is well.
I seem to notice we never have a red day when the Fed is speaking, Jackson Hole, office instructions, now don't let anything bad happen while we are away, taped to the coffee machine.
It almost seems as if Gold is correlated with Bitcoin.
I still have mine and while it's all free money, the account is only 1/4 what it was at the peak. My point is simply maybe others use the same strategy, taking part of profit and putting it into physical metals. When Bitcoin goes down, so do profits, along with gold purchases.
This has resulted in a fair amount of metal purchases over last two years, not six figures but well into five that wouldn't have been purchased. My situation is surely not unique. What do you think?