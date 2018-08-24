China Saves The World As Gold Gains Most In 5 Months

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 16:00

China "unleashed hell" on the shorts with its promise that banks would resume a “counter-cyclical” factor when calculating the yuan’s daily reference rate, restraining the influence of market forces that have been driving the currency lower versus the greenback.

Sending offshore yuan soaring by the most since Jan 2016...

 

Catching up with, and then leading, US equity futures...

 

Igniting momentum in stocks at the open that held on all day..

 

And as Yuan soared, the dollar dumped...

 

Helping send gold back above $1200..

 

To its best week since March...

*  *  *

Thanks in large part to Monday's National Team intervention, Chinese stocks had a big week...

 

All major US equity indices ended the week green, led by Small Caps and Nasdaq... The S&P and Dow were the laggards...

 

FANG Stocks soared...

 

Bonds and stocks were both manically bid this week - and especially today...

 

Treasury yields were mixed on the week with the short-end offered and long-end well bid...

 

30Y Yield tumbled back below 3.00%... (lowest yield close since July 19th)

 

The yield curve continued to collapse with 2s10s in the teens and 2s30s testing 30bps...

 

The dollar's drop helped send a number of EM currencies higher but Brazilian Real and Argentine Peso were pummeled...

 

Dollar weakness helped send all major commodities green on the week led by WTI...

 

And finally...

Comments

38BWD22 SilverRhino Fri, 08/24/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

 

Just started re-reading N N Taleb's first book: Fooled by Randomness.  I badly needed an update on his ideas of just how random so much is.  Yep, he discusses at length the idea of "noise".  

Yes, a $12 movement in the price of gold is mostly noise.

Highly recommended reading for members of ZH.

 

EDIT: I read his comments on speculative bubbles at lunch.  It's hardly ever "different this time".

 

runningman18 resistedliving Fri, 08/24/2018 - 17:08 Permalink

"Talking hikes"?  The Fed is definitely hiking rates.  You can see the effects everywhere except stocks...for now.  August is the biggest month for stock buybacks.  That's what is driving prices.  Come next month, watch as all the gains and more disappear after the Fed hikes again. As far as metals go, you won't see major gains until China, Russia, et al. dump the dollar, which they will in due course.  

D.r. Funk Fri, 08/24/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

The undeniable entrance to a Val - u - a - tion bubble
was the leg from September 1st to the end of Jan.

Hey controllers,
Hey shadowstate,
Hey god wannabes,

It's a stock --- --- Bubble
Forever-bears are not about to be eliminated Now
It became an official stock --- --- --- --- Bubble

A W H I L E A G O
 

Quivering Lip Fri, 08/24/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

Dollar up dollar down, trade talks on trade talks off, doesn't matter everything good for Stawk.

60% of all Russell 2k bonds rated junk (according to WSJ) with remaining 37-38% rated BBB (1 notch above junk). No problem all time highs.

When this thing blows the Western CB is going to have to print 30 Trillion $,£,€,¥, and another 3 trillion Swissy to boot.

QE49er Fri, 08/24/2018 - 16:20 Permalink

And here is your Fraud Market wrap up for today:

When the same thing happens every day and every Friday...

Death to the Moneychangers!

PS:  Thanks Kaiser for all the comments in the past regarding the fraudulent markets

Fiat Burner Fri, 08/24/2018 - 16:33 Permalink

Buy stocks because the printer-in-chief said everything is great. Never mind these retards at the Fed have never foreseen any crises and caused all of them.  Madness.

tahoebumsmith Fri, 08/24/2018 - 16:48 Permalink

Powell Ponzi, Draghi Ponzi, Chink Ponzi, Turk Ponzi, Jap Ponzi.... ECT ECT just need a Ponzi a Day to keep the Algos draining their Ponzi Petcentage each and every day.

Eddielaidler Fri, 08/24/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

I opened one of my safes to make sure my note to my kids was still in it. Unsealed the envelope and yep it still reads "Hold until needed." I sealed it back up, closed that safe, and went to my gun safe to check my ammo and read my other note. "Use as needed." All is well.

Dragon HAwk Fri, 08/24/2018 - 17:06 Permalink

I seem to notice we never have a red day when the Fed is speaking, Jackson Hole, office instructions,  now don't let anything bad happen while we are away, taped to the coffee machine.

 

rbianco3 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 17:20 Permalink

It almost seems as if Gold is correlated with Bitcoin.

I still have mine and while it's all free money, the account is only 1/4 what it was at the peak. My point is simply maybe others use the same strategy, taking part of profit and putting it into physical metals. When Bitcoin goes down, so do profits, along with gold purchases. 

This has resulted in a fair amount of metal purchases over last two years, not six figures but well into five that wouldn't have been purchased. My situation is surely not unique. What do you think?