China: Why We Should Be Even More Worried After The Devaluation

I find it amusing to read some analysts stating that the Chinese government’s stealth yuan devaluation has offset the impact of tariffs.
A 10% tariff hurts a small part of the economy. However, a 10% devaluation hurts all Chinese citizens equally and massively.
The yuan devaluation is not a tool for exports. Devaluations are a form of price control and a disguised reduction of salaries. As such, they hurt more than what they aim to protect.
However, with rising household and corporate debt. the yuan devaluation is a shot in the foot of the economy, as purchasing power is being diminished and loan repayment capacity is falling. It is wrong to believe that a devaluation does not pose a problem for debt incurred in yuan. Margins are falling because the yuan is devalued, but costs are not falling in tandem.70% of corporate costs do not fall with the yuan, they rise -energy, fixed costs, imported goods and services- and working capital requirements have been rising, as we have seen in the published earnings of most of the companies in the Shanghai Index. Around 65% of the index generates returns below the cost of capital and most companies pay interest charges with additional debt, according to Moody’s, and evident in the second quarter results published.
Household disposable income is also falling as inflation appears underestimated by official figures. Most independent analyses see real inflation closer to 2 percentage points higher than official data shows. Living costs have risen much faster than the headline inflation suggests, and the recent devaluations add to this problem, which makes debt-repayment capacity suffer with a weaker currency.
There are numerous reasons why we should worry about China’s decision to end its control of credit growth. The government has been encouraging riskier lending by cutting deposit reserve rates and pumping liquidity into the system.
The silent bailout, which has led to the PBOC injecting hundreds of billions of dollars into the financial system, is not reducing the excess risk-taking, it is encouraging it.
Industrial Production is showing evident signals of slowdown and fixed investment as well.
The housing bubble is clearly a threat and credit growth is losing steam.
China money supply growth exceeds the US one, while a significant part of fixed investment and credit goes to low productivity sectors or returns below cost of capital.
The idea that the yuan is “gold-backed” clearly disappears when we look at the total gold reserves compared to money supply. Gold reserves are less than 0.25% of China’s money supply.
Unfortunately, China’s stealth devaluation is not making the country more competitive, it is making household and corporate debt riskier as the purchasing power of the yuan is diminished.
Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves remain almost 20% below the peak level and the PBOC has abandoned its objective of fighting against excess debt.
The yuan devaluation is not solving the economy’s problems.
By maintaining misguided capital controls and avoiding necessary structural reforms, the devaluation is accelerating the problems of the Chinese economy while hurting savers, workers and pensioners in the country.
Censorship in China Tech: http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/china-tech-and-censorship/
I find it amusing that it's taken this long for the article publisher to recognize how destructive a weak yuan is for the Chinese economy.
Looking at that debt graph, the world economy blew up in 2008 just at the very exact moment China would have deleveraged, instead they doubled the debt.
Then Trump got into office on a ticket to reduce Chinese imports. Meanwhile their 9-dash line claims is pushing all their closest countries into alliance with the US. This isn't going to end well.
The World Gold Council's (WGC) Gold Reserves number for China at 1800 tonnes is a lie not even close.
China's Gold Reserves is estimated to be between 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes. He who owns the Gold makes the rules.
I find it amusing that when you check this persons Bio on his website it brags he is a Frequent collaborator with CNBC, at least he is out in the open about it.
When I first came to China, the RMB:USD was 8:1. There was no trade war. The economy was booming. The GDP was growing. The middle class was growing rapidly, just as it is now. Now I see such uninformed drivel as this article making claims like:
" a 10% devaluation hurts all Chinese citizens equally and massively" Such nonsense!
The average Chinese citizen saves 36% of his pay. In other words, he can cope with a 36% cut in income by temporarily suspending saving. He won't have to make any changes to his spending habits. By cutting back on dining out, retail purchases, travel, and other non-necessary expenditures, he can easily adopt to a 50% pay cut.
This article is complete bullshit.
I have noticed this too. In fact the majority of articles on China on general have been disappointingly clueless in ZH. I am still in doubt that this debt issue with China is anything like as bad as they claim. Debt is horrendous, a parasite. There is going to be some turmoil. But overwhelmingly this debt is internal (Australia's 27 million citizens owe more to other people than China's 1.4 billion).
Anyway - anyone who understands the inflation gap might think that China has this well contained in a fundamental way that the West simply doesn’t even begin to grasp as our macroeconomic assumptions are fundamentally different. Time will tell.
In reply to When I first came to China,… by roddy6667
So if " the average Chinese citizen saves 36% of his pay", then why does China have any net debt since over the course of 3 years the Chinese save the equivalent of 1 year's entire economic output?
Lots of Bullshit from the Emperor Xi's numbers, too.
In reply to When I first came to China,… by roddy6667
In reply to When I first came to China,… by roddy6667
Chinks dont believe in their own government nor their yuan. Exhibit A - they've purchased shit tons of gold and incredible quantities of foreign properties. Too bad for them, they were sold overpriced gold and real estate.
America has abhorred China's undervalued yuan
for two decades. I'm not aware that this trade
war with Beijing has changed their position about it.
China needs dollars to pay for almost all of the commodities it has to import, but also because its financial stability is based on a steady supply of dollars. After all, nobody wants to paid in yuan, not even the Chinese themselves. A weakening yuan threatens the stability of China's banks, which must rely on money markets, Japanese and European banks to obtain dollars. China spent a trillion dollars in reserves fighting a weak currency only a few years ago. A weak yuan is the biggest danger China faces. The idea that China is intentionally devaluing its currency is complete nonsense.
The Corrupt Communist Party of China is a danger only to themselves. Remember, it's easy to win a trade war when you're down $500B! Xi Jinping will come begging for us to save Huawei and ZTE from complete destruction.
It's correct that Yuan devaluation also hurts Chinese.
It's just a risk vs reward .... during a battle!
Yuan devaluation will win export as it hurts Chinese in the present inflation.
Which will be a greater benefit?
Having jobs and larger export while pay a higher price or
Having lower jobs and pay lower price (which is not likely, price doesn't come down).
This is the trade off that the USA will have to endure as well...
In the end, it's who will and able to endure more suffer ... will win!
I think the Chinese are able to suck up more stupid shit than the Americans.
Maybe they should have a public audit and report their actual gold/silver stacks.
Then the US would be compelled (it might take the power of Christ to do so) to audit theirs. Let the comedy ensue.
I need to be worried about China's devaluation?
China (personal, business, government) is buying up real estate and assets all over the world and I need to worry about their devaluation? I wonder if Vancouver, BC is worried about China's devaluation as per this writer?
Did you know New Zealand has banned purchases of property by foreigners because CHINA has been driving the prices and making it unaffordable for NZ citizens?