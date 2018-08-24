Durables Goods Orders Drop Most In Six Months As US Slowdown Accelerates

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:41

After managing a modest bounce in June, expectations were for a drop in Durable Goods Orders in July and just as we have seen soft survey and hard 'real' data disappoint, so did preliminary data showing a worse than expected 1.7% drop MoM.

Against expectations of a 1.0% drop, durable goods orders in July were ugly with a 1.7% drop - the most since January.

Core durable goods orders (ex-transportation) also missed expectations, rising only 0.2% MoM vs economists' best guess of a 0.5% gain.

Orders rose for machinery, computers and electronic products and motor vehicles and parts last month, according to the report. The data, representing the first results since the U.S. and China imposed tariffs on each other’s goods in early July, signal that business investment remains intact even as President Donald Trump widens a trade war to a growing range of products from China.

There was a modest silver lining in the report as Capital Goods Shipments ex-air (proxy for capex spending) jumped more than expected - rising 0.9% MoM...

The drop in overall durable-goods orders reflects bookings for aircraft and parts, typically a volatile category. Civilian airplane orders fell 35.4 percent in July, while the military side dropped 34.6 percent. Boeing Co. previously reported that the planemaker received 30 orders in July, down from 233 in June.

US macroeconomic data disappointments continue to pour cold water on the 'greatest economy' narrative...

Comments

HorseBuggy Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:58 Permalink

I took a part time job at a retail store earlier this year. Lately so many peoples credit cards are getting declined. Some just leave the items and walk away.

If the banks do not start giving people more credit, I think everything will collapse soon.

Banks reported an increase in profit because of interest payments. Soon the consumer will not be able to pay and they will default.

 

Quivering Lip Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:58 Permalink

Donald should be happy with these fake (he was against em fake numbers, now he's for em) durable goods numbers. I'm sure the Stawk market will be. No need to raise rates. Another win for his big giant bubble.

MusicIsYou Fri, 08/24/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

Like I've said in the past Silver, and gold, and even copper, will get monkey hammered to the lowest of modern lows before the next crisis, and they are currently on a continuous downward path. A lot of wealthy people will be dumping gold certificates, and acquiring the real deal, but those moves will be concealed for the most part.

woody188 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

I had to get a new dishwasher because the SAMSUNG I bought had a faulty sensor in it. Stopped running after 7 years. I wanted to fix it by my wife wanted all the SAMSUNG crap out of the house. We had their washer and dryer too and the washer grew a mold and mildew problem.

So now we have Whirlpool and GE appliances and SAMSUNG can suck it. Forever. I won't buy them again. Most of the appliance guys say they have good initial value (bell & whistles) but the SAMSUNG appliances don't hold up over time.

MusicIsYou Fri, 08/24/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

Things are just awesome, just listen to the idiots talking while standing in the line at the store. Listening to the idiots speak you can just tell that they have no idea that soon many items will be disappearing from store shelves, while prices increase dramatically, and for many consumers their credit cards will be canceled. But it's okay if they get shafted in my opinion, because if you actually listen to people speak, I mean really listen, you'll realize that they're a total waste of space without much happening in their mind. But that's no surprise because that study showed that 8 in 10 people would rather electrocute themselves than think.

MusicIsYou Fri, 08/24/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

They've already made it fairly clear that central banks are all out of ammunition to deal with the next crisis. But what they mean is that they are all out methods to deal with the next crisis that doesn't involve targeting millions of people with actions such as cutting credit to the masses. So when the next crisis starts rearing it's head, banks will cut credit to millions of people, and their credit cards will get declined.

Blackswanhunter Fri, 08/24/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

This just in from CNBC " Stocks rise after strong earnings and economic data this week"

WTF....am I missing something here?

Will somebody please take me to SCHOOL on what I am missing here. My "short" positions are growing worthless after every crappy econ announcement. Do I go LONG crappy econ data?

Help Please.

Thanks

Trader in despair>

Who is putting the BID on this market? Is the FED a buyer of stocks? 

DipshitMiddleC… Fri, 08/24/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

i def am a Trump guy but unless he forced corporate america at gun point to onshore the outsourced jobs and expropriate our manufacturing base nothing is going to change

 

There is no growth, no jobs and no future for the vast majority of us. 

 

Gov't spending makes up 40% of GDP

 

A large portion of that 40% used to be filled up by private industry