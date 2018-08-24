EU Meeting Ends With No Deal On Migrant Redistribution

Italy and other EU member states couldn’t find a solution at a meeting in Brussels on how to share the burden over migrant redistribution coming by sea, nor what to do with the 177 migrants currently stranded on a ship that is docked in an Italian port.

Ten European Union states meeting over their latest migration tussle in Brussels on Friday found no solution for disembarking Mediterranean migrants stranded on the Ubaldo Diciotti ship which is docked in the Sicilian port of Catania, diplomats confirmed to Reuters. As a reminder, yesterday Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio threatened to stop financial contributions to the European Union next year unless other states agreed to take in migrants being held on a coastguard ship in Sicily.

"Italy was pressing to come up with a solution for Diciotti," one diplomat said. "But it was not the most important element for the others, they wanted to talk more about structural solutions for the Mediterranean ships."

"So there has not been a deal on Diciotti."

After the meeting, the exasperated Italian PM Conte said the EU has "lost an opportunity" to show solidarity and responsibility by failing to offer a solution on the migrant ship.

Conte also said that the meeting on migrants didn't follow the June decisions, and decried the EU's "hypocrisy", slamming the "gulf between words and actions over immigration" and said Italy would act accordingly.

Meanwhile, according to press reports, scabies have been reported among 177 migrants stranded on the Diciotti with chief prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio describing the situation as "devastating." Pattinaggio, who is investigating the situation on behalf of the city of Agrigento, said: "On board Diciotti there are people sick with scabies and babies: devastating reality."

MSF psychologist Nathalie Leiba said: "I went to the harbour in Catania to give psychological support to a group of Eritrean children who had been allowed to leave the Diciotti boat. I found them exhausted. They were confused."

"They understood that there had been a problem which meant that they couldn’t disembark, but they didn’t know why."

On Thursday, Salvini described those aboard the Diciotti as "illegal immigrants," and said they won't be allowed to step foot on Italian soil. Instead, he insisted fellow European Union nations take in some of the asylum-seekers.

"Italy's no longer Europe's refugee camp," he tweeted. "Upon my authorization, no one is disembarking from the Diciotti."

Siding with his Italian colleagues, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday after meeting Italian counterpart that the Italian and Hungarian governments' policies on migration are identical on a multitude of points.

"The Hungarian government cooperates with everybody who seeks to stop illegal migration and prioritizes border protection," Szijjarto told MTI after his meeting.

The position of the new Italian government and the new Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, coincides with the Hungarian government's in many ways, he said. "We agreed that the root causes [of migration] must be addressed ... and entering Europe must be done according to European rules."

Hungary maintains that migrants should not be distributed among EU countries but should be prevented from coming to Europe in the first place.

One is always left wondering if these spineless whores of the Anglo-Zionist extortion racket (=Eurocrats) didn't help fuck up Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iraq or Afghanistan, how many refugees would be arriving from 5 less failed states?

And if they are coming from Africa, how about send them back to the port they embarked from? What is so hard about that.

The lack of a spine seems to be an issue here.

177 migrants?

They're not migrants.

They're people on a boat.

Spray water on them and send them back where they came from.

If it's a long voyage supply them with water and bacon.

And a Shindler's List DVD with all the faces re-CG-ed as migrants.

"Ah, an educated Somali. Shoot her."

Maybe they'll paddle back themselves.

Not migrants. Foreigners. 

 

They are foreigners and should be given the chance to turn around. This should be communicated (traditionally) with a large caliber round across the bow of the ship. 

 

Continuing on course results in their ship disappearing mysteriously underneath them. 

 

Sharks gotta eat too. Same as worms. 

I read an article, can't find it now, and it said all of the middle-aged social justice warrior women who are volunteering and helping young migrant men come to Europe are bringing them back to their apartments and humping them like pancakes.

Put them back on the boat. Stock it with food, fuel, and lots of guns and ammo and send them home. Encourage them to fix their own problems.

Promise to sink the boat if it ever comes back for any reason since we know there are guns on it!

America at the current time is bombing and droning many others. Will they try to bomb Iran next? If they do, who will they bomb next?

Whoever owns this ship should be financially responsible for sending this "people" back to whatever port loaded on on,   and then the ship should be seized.

Germany invited them, stupid Gerrmans reelected the yewess.

Colonial powers exploited them in the past and bomb them today, under the cover of humanitarian bombing , delivered by NATO..

NATO, foremost USA has to take them in.

We, in Central Europe, will not take them in.

Due to severe overbreeding, the population of Africa will double by 2050.

That adds over a Billion people to the continent.

Africa cannot feed its existing population.

All 1 Billion of the new Africans will meet the EU legal definition of 'refugee'.

So they all get to migrate to Europe and live on welfare and bring their large, extended families through chain migration.

Right?

Or maybe Refugee and Immigration laws from the mid-20th century need to be changed to address reality instead of magical thinking. 

Due to severe overbreeding, the population of many countries in Central and South America will double by 2050...

Yeah. Its happening right in front of our eyes. Right now.