Ex-CDC Head Tom Frieden Arrested, Charged With Forcible Touching, Sex Abuse And Harassment

The former head of the Centers for Disease Control, Tom Frieden, has been arrested over allegations of "forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment," reports CNBC. Frieden headed the CDC between 2009 and 2017, resigning the day of President Trump's inauguration.

NYPD officers from Brooklyn's special victims division arrested Frieden on Friday morning. He is expected in court later in the day. -CNBC

According to New York's Pix 11, the married father of two "is accused of grabbing a woman’s buttocks near Montague and Clinton streets in Brooklyn Heights in October of last year, sources said."

ABC 7 reports it happened in Frieden's home, and that the woman reported the incident in July. Frieden turned himself in to special victims in Brooklyn on Friday morning. 

As head of the CDC, Frieden among other things was prominently involved in the 2014 West African Ebola epidemic, as well helping the government of India implement a revised National Tuberculosis Control Program. 

Prior to joining the CDC, Frieden served as New York City Health Commissioner between 2002 and 2009. He is now the president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, a global health nonprofit. From 1996 - 2002, he worked as a medical officer for the World Health Organization. 

After quitting the CDC in January 2017, Frieden launched an initiative backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation called "Resolve," which aims to save 100 million lives over the next 30 years by prevengint heart attacks and strokes. 

In the 1980's Frieden was a community organizer for the Center for Health Services at Vanderbilt University prior to attending Columbia University and later Yale for his medical training. 

Developing...

