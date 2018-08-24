How "Wealthy" Would We Be If We Stopped Borrowing Trillions Every Year?

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
These charts reflect a linear system that is wobbling into the first stages of non-linear destabilization.
The widespread presumption is the U.S. is wealthy beyond words, and will remain so as far as the eye can see: wealthy enough to fund trillion-dollar weapons systems, trillion-dollar endless wars, multi-trillion dollar Medicare for all, multi-trillion dollar Universal Basic Income, and so on, in an endless profusion of endless trillions.
Just as a thought experiment, let's ask: how "wealthy" would we be if we stopped borrowing trillions of dollars every year? Or put another way, how "wealthy" would we be if the rest of the world stops buying our trillions in newly issued bonds, mortgages, auto loans, etc.?
The verboten reality is our "wealth" is nothing but a sand castle of debt. Take away more borrowing and the castle melts away. I've gathered a selection of charts that show just how dependent we are on massive debt expansion that continues essentially forever, as any pause in debt expansion will collapse the entire system.
Corporate buybacks have powered rising corporate earnings--and the buybacks are funded by debt. Corporate debt has exploded higher in the past decade, enabling stock buybacks on an unprecedented scale.
Government debt--federal, state and local-- is rising an exponential rates.We're not paying for more government programs with earnings--we're simply borrowing trillions and hoping we can borrow the interest payments that will also rise along with the debt.
Household debt, student loans, auto loans--all are soaring. The corporate sector, government and the household sector--all are living on borrowed money, and relying on magical thinking to mask the inevitable consequences.
Here's debt to GDP. Yes, the economy expanded, but debt expanded much faster. Every additional dollar of GDP now requires multiple dollars of new debt.
The tiny pause in borrowing circa 2008-09 almost collapsed the global financial system. If this is your idea of a stable, sustainable trajectory, what are you high on?
This chart of federal debt is outdated-- federal debt has far exceeded $20 trillion. A trillion here and a trillion there, pretty soon you're talking debt levels that insure a devaluation of the currency or a collapse of the entire-debt-dependent system.
Before we get all giddy about the soaring stock market, let's remember what's been driving it higher--central banks creating trillions out of thin air and using the "free money" to buy stocks and bonds.
Corporations have been gorging on low-cost debt to fund stock buybacks, which push share prices higher, rewarding insiders and the already-wealthy who own the majority of financial assets.
Speaking of insanely destabilizing and unsustainable trajectories--take a look at wealth inequality: the top 1% (actually, the top .5%) have skimmed the vast majority of the past decade's gains, the top 5% have gathered most of the remaining crumbs, the next 15% (between 80% and 95%) have illusory gains solely based on bubble valuations, and the bottom 80% have lost ground.
Anyone who thinks exponentially rising debt and staggering wealth/income inequality are stable and sustainable is taking way too much Ibogaine. Magical thinking doesn't actually change reality or make the unsustainable sustainable.
These charts reflect a linear system that is wobbling into the first stages of non-linear destabilization. What is unsustainable and unstable will destabilize, slowly at first, and then rapidly as all the buffers creating the illusion of stability give way.
Our "wealth" is as illusory as the fantasy that ever-expanding trillions of dollars can be borrowed annually for decades to come, with no consequence.
The system collapses if we trim borrowing, and it collapses if we keep borrowing more every year. There is no middle ground, no Goldilocks state where we can borrow just enough to squeak by. That appears possible in a linear system, but once it shifts into non-linear dynamics, that fantasy will quickly be destroyed.
* * *
My new book Money and Work Unchained is now $6.95 for the Kindle ebook and $15 for the print edition. Read the first section for free in PDF format. If you found value in this content, please join me in seeking solutions by becoming a $1/month patron of my work via patreon.com.
Comments
Whadduya mean "we", Kimosabee?
What I was going to say.
Also, CIA if you could stop sending your homos and fake Muslims after me, that would be great. Even the FBI gave up on that scam already.
In reply to Who is this "we", Kimosabee? by TeamDepends
If we don't borrow, how will we pay the interest on what we already owe?
In reply to What I was going to say. by NidStyles
More importantly, why should we?
Let the Federal Reserve eat it.
Let the Rothschilds eat it; they have already had two centuries of looting us all and enough is enough.
The sooner it collapses into utter ruin, the sooner we can impose something real and end this nightmare.
In reply to If we don't borrow, how will… by The_Juggernaut
we get the Dolorian to 88 mph and start hitting moose limes
In reply to More importantly, why should… by True Blue
GNP=C+I+G+X
That’s the old definition of gnp.
GDP these days.
C=Consumption
I=investment
G=government spend
X=net exports.
There are newer versions of this and Friedman and a lot else (before Austria.)
HERE IS THE BIG LIE:
They are not all the same!!!!
I used to argue this but I didn’t really care (they had good stuff in the finance department. Macro just always seemed like a fudge..)
here’s the idea they leave out:
Future consumption is determined by current production, which is correlated with total investment.
Therefore:
if you have net increase in investment, future gdp/gnp will rise.
The lie (and W used to talk about this, like after 911) is that investment is the same as consumption. It’s not.
The lie of free trade is based on this lie. That’s how the country was gutted. We stopped investing.
This is where Trump ABSOLUTELY blows the roof off the lousy morons: free trade kills the wealthy country. And we favor most countries and they grow and protect their growth.
The economy benefits from investment and consumption but government spending is 75% bullshit - and that’s what the debt pays for. Bullshit. Roads, military - all the CRAP they waste money on (including bullshit military crap) does not need to be funded.
In reply to we get the Dolorian to 88… by ExplodingEntropy
We all know the debt can't be paid and interest rates are suppressed. If it was a normal economy I'd be hunting squirrels and the wife would cook them on a wooden spit. It behooves every citizen to grab whatever they can retain. Stop voting and have a good time. We'll need those good memories to sustain us when reality meets incredulity.
In reply to we get the Dolorian to 88… by ExplodingEntropy
Compound inflation like compound interest can work magic.
But you need to spend less than you get or it works backwards.
We may need to default during a reset to rationalize spending, but the people are nowhere near ready to understand that the word itself “entitlement” is a lie.
When they get that, we can start to fix stuff. And we get there after a crisis. Only.
In reply to We all know the debt can't… by Baron von Bud
Ctrl + Alt + Del the debt, back to zero!
More borrowing, more QE, more Ctrl + P.
Of course personal debt will be eternal.
In reply to If we don't borrow, how will… by The_Juggernaut
What happens when you price the SP500 in real money?
Better question is what does the nation's balance sheet say, public and private combined?
In reply to What happens when you price… by davatankool
That's a good question. I wish you could trade in the stock market legal tender Gold and Silver.. Things would be put into perspective for sure. Reliable gains in the stock market... Right, inflation has nothing to do with it. At least you can do it in crypto without any permission.
In reply to What happens when you price… by davatankool
First you have to hollow out the corruption in the US government. Good luck doing that. All major institutions in the country are corrupted.
No story on how McCain is about to die? It's in the NY Times.
We should create a national fucking holiday.
In reply to No story on how McCain is… by Capitalist Migraine
I'll be celebrating the event at my local Vietnamese Restaurant.
Think I'll order a plate of roasted songbirds.
In reply to No story on how McCain is… by Capitalist Migraine
Yea, but it spends just like real money.
Hey, as long as I owe you, you will never be broke......
But actually we have one hell of a system....Its a lot like revolving debt on a credit card....as long as government and corporations keep making the minimum payment, credit is good.....and if they can't, then they have the option of bankruptcy, and continuing their operations.....
If you cant make your minimum payments, you have the option of sleeping in your car, or the sidewalk if your car is repossessed.....
critique of the WSJ article?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-net-worth-surpasses-100-trillion-15283…
that's assets less liabilities
Nixon removed the golden anchor in 71, within four years my currency (by gov edict) the pound sterling had lost 50% of its purchasing power, todays pound by the B o E own stats state the pounds equiv purchasing power at less than 8p today. When i think that a pound at one time in england was a gold sovereign coin (1912/13) & i think its cost of roughly £250 today ! Simply because we dont have "Money"......we have currency.
It's a transfer of wealth....from us....to the Rothschilds banking cabal collecting interest on those Trillions!!!!!!
Catastrophe this way comes. I discuss this in my Kindle ebook as well!
Prosper From Financial Bubbles: ...And Protect Your Profits
https://www.amazon.com/Prosper-Financial-Bubbles-Protect-Profits-ebook/…
The debt is fraudulent and odious and does NOT need to be paid back.
Another way to go is to suicide a lot more banksters. We were on a roll, for a while, but that stopped. Dang.
Odious Debt
In international law, odious debt, also known as illegitimate debt, is a legal theory that says that the national debt incurred by a despotic regime should not be enforceable. Such debts are, thus, considered by this doctrine to be personal debts of the regime that incurred them and not debts of the state. In some respects, the concept is analogous to the invalidity of contracts signed under coercion.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Odious_debt
Not. Our. Problem.
Debt is Good [for the rich]
What is the IRONY of this FED Chart ? https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FEDDT
What do you know, the Billionaires at the FED now hold no....
How many times do I have to tell you pussies not to worry? Paul Krugman says its going to be ok.