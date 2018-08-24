Issuance Of Unsecured Personal Loans Is Soaring

As lenders stretch to find ways to lend more money and boost interest income in a time of rising funding costs, and as borrowers continue to overextend themselves, risky unsecured personal loans are soaring in popularity.
According to the WSJ, companies like American Express, Lending Club and even Goldman Sachs are heading a charge of offering unsecured personal loans at a record pace. In the first half of this year, it was reported that these lenders mailed a record 1.26 billion solicitations for these types of loans - and the second quarter marked the first time lenders mailed out more solicitations for these loans than for credit cards. Credit cards are an overwhelmingly larger business.
With many ordinary middle-class Americans increasingly seeing the inflation adjusted incomes declining, it is hardly a surprise that the market for these loans is growing extraordinarily quickly: $81.9 billion in unsecured loans were extended during the first half of this year, a 13% rise according to data provided by Experian. This growth rate is outpacing most other forms of new debt: auto loans and leases, for instance, rose 9% over the same period of time.
The total size of the market is now just over $120 billion, or nearly double the peak reached during the financial crisis.
As the economy continues its "boom" and we push further into a decade long credit cycle, lenders are starting to bear more risk and dole out these types of loans to less creditworthy individuals to try and keep interest payments coming in. This report follows a an article we wrote just two days ago, noting that demand for commercial and industrial loans had suddenly tumbled.
After a period of surprisingly strong growth following the near contraction in early 2017, commercial bank C&I lending tumbled during the period July 11th to August 8th by $15bn, or 0.68% - the biggest 4-week decline since March 2017 and before that the aftermath of the financial crisis.
To maintain the loan growth, lenders are now skipping corporations and enticing individual consumers with personal loans by telling them they can use them to pay off additional debt, perform housing renovations or to "take a trip" as Barclays is pitches in one of their offers. Of course, these loans - traditionally the last bastion in the loan expansion race - are the riskiest to the lender because they are unsecured and borrowers have little collateral to begin with. This is one of the reasons these loans were so unpopular heading into the financial crisis.
The fact that some consumers have cash in the bank may also be encouraging them to overextend themselves. The Wall Street Journal highlighted the story of a couple who took on $60,000 for home renovations:
Cherie and Harry Young of Cromwell, Conn., took out a $60,000 personal loan late last year from LightStream, a division of SunTrust Banks Inc., for a home remodeling. They have seven years to pay it back at 7% interest.
The couple have racked up extra credit-card debt since then because they also used cards to pay for some of the renovation, and Mr. Young was briefly out of work. Ms. Young said they preferred to use their cards rather than burn through their cash, and she is confident they will pay down their debt.
Worst case scenario, they can just refinance with another personal loan: there certainly are more than enough willing lenders:
American Express, Barclays and SLM Corp. , better known as Sallie Mae, have all made recent forays into personal loans. Citigroup Inc. and BBVA Compass ramped up their mailed offers this year, according to Competiscan and Mintel Comperemedia.
Goldman launched personal loans in 2016 and was the fourth-largest solicitor of these loans during the first half of the year, according to Competiscan. “Pay off your high-interest credit card debt,” reads one offer from Goldman’s online lender, Marcus.
Online lender LendingClub said this month it would launch a mass-market advertising campaign, even though applications from prospective borrowers hit a record in the second quarter. The company is considering new features, such as using the title to borrowers’ cars as collateral in order to approve prospective applicants that it would have previously denied.
Predictably, as the market for cheap, easy personal loans, explodes, borrowers are rapidly falling behind in their payments according TransUnion. Meanwhile, more and more lenders are reporting increasing losses because as competition intensifies among all the new entrants to the space, the credit quality of borrowers continues to decline. Last year, 1.5 million loans of this variety were given to people with deep subprime credit scores of less than 601. This is generally known to be extremely poor credit, with .
To make matters worse, applicants are starting to abuse the system, often signing up for several personal loans at the same time, and ending up with more debt than they can afford. And due to the lack of due diligence, lenders fail to notice additional recent loans that a borrower has taken on because credit reports haven't updated yet.
The market is “clearly frothy right now,” Chief Executive of Discover Financial Services, David Nelms, told the Wall Street Journal.
But more than just frothy: it's a carbon copy of what happened during the peak of the last credit bubble, only instead of personal loans, most households would gamble with mortgages. After all, the US housing market "had never gone down." But whereas back then banks could at least seize the house as collateral when the defaults started rolling in, this time they have zero recourse. The only silver lining: the size of the market remains relatively modest, for now.
People own so little these days there's not much there to put up for collateral.
Yeah you know what things actually have value when banks are not asking you to put up your Xbox as collateral. Which is why smart people sit on their home equity, and buy paintings etc, or commodities, because those things have actual value that can be used as collateral. Today's experimental monetary system is not going to supersede 5000 years of proven monetary/value history. I don't care how smart or arrogant you think you are.
comrade john mohammed brennan signed the visas for 12 of the 19 911 "hijackers" !
These loans are usually the highest lending rates out there, aka the most lucrative until they go poof!
I agree, this nonsense we are living through IS a big experiment, and basic notions of what has value and what doesn't have not died off. Once the experiment is over, the 'norm' will reassert itself.
This has been a diversion, nothing more, that has reached the end of its useful life. The debt will default, creating a cascade of downward momentum as revenue-streams begin to dry up. Entitlements and other promises will be renegotiated of broken altogether, and even if they do get paid, it will be with greatly devalued currency. You'll get the 'face value', which will be whatever they decide it is.
By that time, everyone will pretty much understand that the currency is worthless, and will try to lock in value by converting their fiat into actual assets before it is devalued further.
Since there ARE no assets behind most of the currency, this should be interesting, and rather frightening.
It might be a good idea to stock up on some of the stuff you KNOW you will need and can be stored. Worst comes to worst, and you'll have it when you need it, if nothing happens, you'll just end up using it anyway.
Did you know that Rod Rosensteins wife is a major player behind the scenes?
▪Connecting the Dots Behind the Curtain▪
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/connecting-the…
#greatawakening
It's too bad people can't put all the shit they have stored in their "storage units" up as collateral.
don't worry, by the time they get it all paid off, they'll need to double the size of their storage unit.
If enough people did that, put their storage units up as collateral, we could then combine all the loans and convert them into slices and sell these 'tranches' to the public...oh wait, that's already been done with really horrible consequences...
Don't get used to it.
WTF does "frothy" mean? Like a milk shake? Is that a banking term?
People are using their houses for collateral, what a great idea. Buy a new 65K truck on an 8 year loan with no money down. Just show proof of having a job paying at least $15/hour and it's yours.
Un-fucking-believable.
Don't go telling me no one remembers last time, either.
It's all a sham, our debt based monetary system the counterfiet "money" the criminals at the FED prints and government itself.
The 'frothy' milkshake being bubble-blown up and over the sides of the glass is a perfect metaphor for our economy.
It sure SEEMS like we have so much our glass can't contain it. So much in fact that we don't mind when some is skimmed off.
Until the bubble-blower runs out of air, and the contents simmer down to their actual level...
Oh snap! What happened there? I thought I had a full glass! Where'd it all go?
don't lend to niggers!!!! they're deadbeats!!!! main cause for SUBPRIME CRISIS!!! Can't people figure this out!!!!!
And they're lousy tippers and scream at each other in restaurants like a bunch of crazed chimpanzees.
they are monkeys!!!!!
People who uses the term "snatchpounder" to describe themselves are the real monkeys...
What a low-IQ POS.
So much for that “booming” economy. Warning signs everywhere. Try checking the consumers’ health, specifically credit card debt and auto loans.
These loans are a terrible idea for most people but if you're clever you parlay a series of loans into actual decent credit and much much lower interest rates. Two years ago I could only qualify for consolidation loans up near the usury range, but now I'm easily into single-digit rates. Take one loan, watch your credit score rise, get another, pay it off. Yeah I know, fees and shit but my credit is now really good and I have one loan I pay off along with my student loan. Past that, pay down the cards every month.
But then again, I'm not an idiot (anymore) so the peoples' results may vary.
It's because americuns are dumb.
It's because they're broke and doing whatever they can to get enough money to cover the basics.
It is true about the solicitations. I have had AmEx cards for more than 30 years, both personal and corporate, and noticed relatively recently that every time I log on to make payments or whatever, the home page is encouraging me to take out loans with a new special offer. Offering some pretty big numbers available, too. Just sign here.
The only thing today that has value is Stuff. But not just any stuff, stuff that can maintain it's integrity for 50 or 500 years with very little maintaining. Such things as land, indian artifacts (arrowheads), precious metals, solid state artwork such as carvings or statues, and some paintings. Stuff like that. Eventually if you don't own that kind of stuff, nobody is going to loan you money unless you have some kind of collateral.
" maintain it's integrity for 50 or 500 years "
Plastic drinking straws last 500 years. The first plastic thing any poster reading this message used is still floating out in the ocean.
Loan Sharking is good these days?
No collateral no problem, Guido has first dibs on your kidneys.
Right now anyway, but things will eventually turn to where you have to have some kind of collateral.
As the economy continues its "boom"
-
LMAO That's a good one right there. This country is drowning in a sea of debt both personal and government to the tune of 100T plus and people think happy days are here again? You're all fucking nuts.
Cherie and Harry Young of Cromwell, Conn., took out a $60,000 personal loan late last year from LightStream, a division of SunTrust Banks Inc., for a home remodeling. They have seven years to pay it back at 7% interest.
The couple have racked up extra credit-card debt since then because they also used cards to pay for some of the renovation...
home remodeling, yeah right. that's probably code talk for "blew it at the casino".
*happy merchant smiles, rubs hands together
Cooking the books. Every way possible!
A place where I buy my “toys” keeps hustling “nothing down, 24 equal payments”. The kicker is....the sales guys are still offering the same discounts as if I were paying cash.
So. I pay virtually nothing for a $3500 item and get the gear, the sales guys earn their comp, the dealer reports a sale and presumably they collect , same with the manufacturer. All based on me sending a couple hundred bucks.
And as someone mentioned earlier on the thread, “the economy booms”! On my $200 bucks!
What the fuck could possibly go wrong?
Its all good for the consumer until they have an "unequal" payment and a 30% APR kicks in retroactively on the full balance....(this includes paying it off early btw...)
When you can set up an online crowd funding platform that has one sucker putting up the cash to lend to the other sucker and you take a transaction fee, why would you NOT push this riskless ATM of a cash cow on everyone you see?!!