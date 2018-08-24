John McCain To Discontinue Brain Cancer Treatment

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:07

Republican U.S. Senator John McCain has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, his family said in a statement on Friday, a year after the Vietnam War hero announced his prognosis.

"John has surpassed expectations for his survival," the family said, adding that the disease's progression and McCain's age, 81, had led him to stop treatment for the "aggressive glioblastoma." "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," the family said.

Full statement below:

"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John's many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

His daughter, Meghan McCain tweeted:

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on.

We expect a Trump comment will follow shortly.

Tags
Health Medical Pharma

Comments

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 1
macholatte Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

 

"John has surpassed expectations for his survival.

Shit!

But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict."

Although he is senile he can remain in the Senate as an active RINO by proxy just like Ted Kennedy did.

 
 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Money_for_Nothing Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

Lets pray that Senator McCain decides to leave this Earth gracefully. That the Senator ask the First Lady to give his eulogy and that the Senate allow him to vote for the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh from his home.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
jmack Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

so glad he could fuck us with obamacare a mere year or two before he goes to his eternal reward....

 

    If you have a guy that has been in office for more than 16 years, and is over 72,  why the hell would you vote for him?   That is like giving a guy that gave his two week notice, a new project.