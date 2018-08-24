Mass Layoffs At Wells Fargo As A Result Of Slumping Housing Market

Whether due to the collapse of its "reputable" public image following a relentless barrage of client scandals, the Fed's recent historic crackdown on the company due to its culture of fraud, or simply because the US housing market has sharply rolled over, last quarter we showed that Wells Fargo reported the worst set of mortgage numbers since the financial crisis, with both Mortgage Applications...
... and Mortgage Originations tumbling to levels not seen in a decade.
And since for Wells Fargo, the one-time largest mortgage lender in the US until it was overtaken by Quicken Loans, the housing business has always been its bread and butter, we asked how long the bank would be able to last without engaging in mass, across the board, layoffs.
The answer: roughly over 4 months.
On Friday, Wells Fargo announced it was cutting 638 mortgage employees as the nation’s largest home lender is hit by a crippling slowdown in the business.
"After carefully evaluating market conditions and consumer needs, we are reducing to better align with current volumes," Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Goyda said in an emailed statement according to Bloomberg.
As we reported back in March that the "Bank Sector IS In Peril As Refi Activity Crashes Amid Rising Rates" and as interest rates have continued to rise, Wells Fargo has been contending with the end of a refinancing boom that helped push profits to a record.
CEO Tim Sloan gave a taste of what was coming when he warned investors of “overcapacity” in home loans at a May conference; then a few weeks later in its second quarter earnings, mortgage fees declined by a third to the lowest in more than five years.
Then the hammer fell, and on Friday Wells announced it was cutting bankers in states including California, Florida, North Carolina and Colorado.
Adding insult to injury, the San Francisco-based bank is operating under a punitive growth ban from the Federal Reserve, the last decree issued by Janet Yellen before her departure. In order to boost profit while growth is restricted., Wells Fargo is seeking expense reductions of $4 billion by the end of next year and a shift to higher-yielding products such as credit cards.
The affected employees were notified of the cuts Thursday and will receive pay and benefits through October 21, the bank said.
According to Bloomberg, the bank doesn’t detail how many employees it has in its mortgage business. Companywide, it had a workforce of 264,500 at the end of June, making it one of the largest U.S. employers. If rates continue to rise at the current pace and if the deceleration in the housing market does not reverse, it won't be that for much longer.
Comments
How low can you go,
How low can you go,
- Its Mafia/Financial Limbo-Limbo Dance
I thought Wells was restrained from increasing asset base until the end of the year per sanctions?????
In reply to How low can you go, How low… by TeethVillage88s
When all those Americans start to produce instead of steal with Wells. 264k people who produce instead of steal... wow!
In reply to I thought Wells was… by JRobby
Domino effect starting soon.
In reply to When all those Americans… by ExplodingEntropy
Domino Effect was the fear of CFR and US President/Congress for going to war and staying at war in US-Vietnam Conflict... Are you alluding to the Domino Effect of Communism upon the whole world?
In reply to Domino effect starting soon. by Truther
Bolsheviks must be undead, because we just can't seem to kill them all
In reply to Domino Effect was the fear… by TeethVillage88s
Lots of For Sale houses all over the place. However, prices are only down about 10%. Have to drop back to reality....maybe 40-50% lower.
In reply to Bolsheviks must be undead,… by ExplodingEntropy
At that point, only people with minimum 50% equity will be able to sell, which pretty much rules out anyone who bought less than 15-20 years ago.
A lot of people are going to have to lose their homes to foreclosure before prices drop down to reality and affordability.
In reply to Lots of For Sale houses all… by Son of Loki
SMELLS FARTGO.
The shit bank of wanking banker sales effluvium.
The whole rotten shack of shit needs to be firebombed.
In reply to Domino effect starting soon. by Truther
Fuckers foreclosed on my house in 2012, hope they enjoy reaping what they've sown...
In reply to When all those Americans… by ExplodingEntropy
Linda Green says hi.
In reply to Fuckers foreclosed on my… by vaporland
You are a news hound. I'm maybe a researcher. I would support your statement in this case.
In reply to I thought Wells was… by JRobby
I hope WF goes down in flames.
In reply to How low can you go, How low… by TeethVillage88s
Wells Fargo is the poster child for allowing a death sentence to corporations.
It must be shut down. It is nothing more than a criminal enterprise.
Correction: Mass Wells Fargo layoffs due to mass Wells Fargo corruption over a very long period of time --- endlessly stealing money from Americans!
Amen. I pay my mortgage to those motherfuckers at 1159pm on the 15th of each month.
In reply to Correction: Mass Wells Fargo… by tripletail
Are you implying that housing market is actually healthy? Because if that's the case you are a moron.
In reply to Correction: Mass Wells Fargo… by tripletail
Ok, no problem, I guess this is why the FED says the economy is strong, and firing on all cylinders?
re WELLS FARGO Layoffs... Slumping Housing Market
Not enough people PONYING up for a mortgage...
Eh, well we don't know how many they laid off after 2008 Financial Crisis... and that is the point isn't it... Jobs Transfer offshore, to part time jobs, to jobs with little hope for promotion, jobs with little hope for new career or real career... except if you agree to not be whistleblower, you plead loyalty, you pledge allegiance, ... you take on debt... buy a new house/buy a new expensive car... the whole point of mafia and politics is to ... get you extended beyond your means... get you in debt... force you into loyalty... to make you afraid of changing jobs/changing careers... make you afraid of whistleblowing for fear of pension, retirement, job, career, blackballing...
In reply to re WELLS FARGO Layoffs… by NuYawkFrankie
Woulda liked the story a bit more if had a “Worst since Lehman” in there.
No you don’t............... As delicious as that sounds, nobody wants that again.
In reply to Woulda liked the story a bit… by tahoebumsmith
Lehman is the 98.6.
In reply to Woulda liked the story a bit… by tahoebumsmith
Well obviously Wells Fargo is terribly concerned about customer needs.
"to better align with current volumes,"
STUPID.
Align ahead of the trend or you will always be behind the curve.
No worries, the orange tumor will tweet something about his bunions over the weekend and the Dow will shoot up 600 points on Monday.
it's at 25,790 let's hope he saves his bunion magic for early November.
>winning< (bunion style)
In reply to No worries, the orange tumor… by 666D Chess
I heard that the size of your bunions reflects on the size of other organs. Sorta like hands,etc.
In reply to No worries, the orange tumor… by 666D Chess
"Top management has ascertained a weakness in inflow of capital affecting their pay structure and bonus system negatively so have decided to give the boot to the appropriate amount of wage slaves to maintain their own level of income."
All of those lawsuits don't help matters much either.
Boo fucking hoo.............criminal bank of "uncle warren" should be broken up.
obama gave him a medal.......need I say more?
Sounds like the "wheels are comin off" Wells Fargo.
WTF cnbc said that the nasdaq and s&p 500 closes at all time highs,life is fucking good, go out an party like its 1999, as long we have this unicorn shitting skittles economy,everything is hunky-dory, fuck all this gloom and doom on ZH,let's fucking party