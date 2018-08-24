Nomi Prins: The Fed Will Not Give Up "Dark Money"

Authored by Nomi Prins via The Daily Reckoning,
When it comes to second quarter U.S. economic growth figures, interpretation is everything.
On one hand, the projection of 4.1% second quarter growth is a sign of a surging economy set to grow for years to come.
But on the other hand, it is seen as temporary sugar rush created by tax cuts and debt. It’s unsustainable in the light of higher tariffs, an escalating trade war that could impact large portions of the economy, and rising federal deficits that put America even deeper in debt.
Another data point to determine which of these two camps is most accurate for predicting the future of the U.S. economy is job’s figures. July’s jobs report came in with fewer than expected jobs, a gain of 157,000 jobs vs. a forecast of 190,000.
While that miss in itself may not mean much, since the overall jobless rate dropped to 3.9%, the fact that wages are growing slowly remains a concern.
Also concerning is the record amount of household debt. Consumers are using it to spend and that is partially responsible for that 4.1% GDP growth, as I noted on Fox Business recently. But it’s not sustainable.
Add it all up and there’s considerable reason to believe that the 4.1% growth rate is only temporary.
It will not represent the full GDP growth figure over all of 2018, nor will it be the growth figure in 2019 or 2020. Even the Fed admits growth will slacken over the next couple of years.
I don’t often agree with the Fed. But on this point, I agree with the Fed’s forecast for slower growth to come. That outlook presents options for the Fed to create more credit, or what I call dark money to support the markets, to confront inevitable periods of volatility ahead.
Dark money is the #1 secret life force of today’s rigged financial markets. It drives whole markets up and down. It’s the reason for today’s financial bubbles.
On Wall Street, knowledge of and access to dark money means trillions of dollars per year flowing in and around global stock, bond and derivatives markets.
I learned this firsthand from my career on Wall Street. My first full year working on Wall Street was in 1987.
I wasn’t talking about “dark money” or central bank collusion back then. I was just starting out.
Eventually, I would uncover how the dark money system works… how it has corrupted our financial system… and encouraged greed to the point of crisis like in 2008.
When I moved abroad to create and run the analytics department at Bear Stearns London as senior managing director, I got my first look at how dark money flows and its effects cross borders.
The “dark money” comes from central banks. In essence, central banks “print” money or electronically fabricate money by buying bonds or stocks. They use other tools like adjusting interest rate policy and currency agreements with other central banks to pump liquidity into the financial system.
That dark money goes to the biggest private banks and financial institutions first. From there, it spreads out in seemingly infinite directions affecting different financial assets in different ways.
Yet these dark money flows stretch around the world according to a pattern of power, influence and, of course, wealth for select groups. To be a part of the dark money elite means to have control over many. How elite is a matter of degree.
These is not built upon conspiracy theories. To the contrary, alliances make perfect sense and operate publicly. Even better, their exclusive dealings and the consequences that follow are foreseeable — but only if you understand how the system works and follow the dark money flows.
It’s easy to see how this dark money affects the stock market at a high level, because we can monitor its constant movement.
Here’s the smoking gun:
The black line shows you how much “dark money” the Federal Reserve has printed since 2008.
The gray line shows you the S&P 500.
They move together — more dark money drives the market higher. Much higher.
There are dark money charts from around the world, just like the one I showed you for the Federal Reserve and U.S. stock market.
Look at this “dark money” chart from Japan, for example:
The blue line shows the dark money created by their central bank, The Bank of Japan. The red line shows Japan’s major stock index, the Nikkei 225, going up as well. The dark money drove the market much higher over the past eight years.
Or, look at this “dark money” chart from the U.K.:
Again, the blue line shows the “dark money” created since 2009 by the U.K.’s central bank, The Bank of England. The black line shows how the FTSE 100, their stock index, has followed higher in lock-step.
To invest profitably in financial markets, you need to understand the hidden power relationships that drive financial and political events. Ideologies and personal associations among elites are oblivious to political party lines and international boundaries. So is dark money.
Needless to say, that’s not free market economics.
Where do things stand today?
The Fed has been raising interest rates since December 2015. And as of last October, it’s been reducing its balance sheet, although not as much as they’d have you believe (more on that in a moment).
But if markets plummet, the Fed will probably stop tightening or even return to quantitative easing.
This week, elite central bankers are having their annual confab at luxurious Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The Federal Reserve chair invites elite central bankers to wine, dine and fish. In between the schmoozing, they will talk monetary policy.
This year, new chair Jerome Powell will be the master of ceremonies. He will be addressing the elite group on “monetary policy in a changing economy” this Friday.
The speech title alone casts a broad net. He will certainly discuss the tools available to the Fed when the next downturn occurs.
Given that rates are still pretty low, despite 175 basis points of tightening since December 2015, there’s not a ton of room to lower them should a recession or crisis happen. The Fed still does not have enough “dry powder” to fight a recession.
One of the items on the agenda at Jackson Hole will also examine the appropriate size of central bank balance sheets, and what they should be used for.
Even though the Fed has touted its march to quantitative tightening this year, in reality its balance sheet is barely $200 billion lower than its peak of $4.5 trillion. That’s basically a drop in the bucket, not much more than a rounding error.
Expect major central banks to end the year, on average, with asset books in total size right where they started.
While there will be some minor rate hikes here and there by the Fed, and mild tweaking of massive asset books, the overall story will remain the same.
It is worth noting that this Jackson Hole gathering might be more urgent than usual because of the situation in Turkey. You should pay considerable attention to what language they use when discussing contagion amongst emerging markets.
The bottom line is, the likely result of this rendezvous will be a bias toward the status quo of dark money.
Dark money rules the world, and it could keep the bull market running longer than most people expect, even though the eventual turnaround could be ugly.
Comments
No Shit. Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh won't talk about Capitalist Corruption.
- Inflation is planned and on purpose, monetary/fiscal both, because all institutions, cities, schools, business must grow... but that means that universities, health care, drugs, property taxes, school taxes, utility fees, pensions, state retirements, welfare level of poverty, welfare checks... pressure on youth, students, delinquents, criminals, underclass, elderly, infirm, retirees, housing rents, and the need to get into investments... it all has to get more expensive and you have to grow to be viable business
- Financial ratings must stay strong through proven growth... this is problem for cities, counties, retirement funds, and all kinds of businesses... and in the face of outsourcing, technology gains, AI & Robots, and Offshoring
- But the need for whistle blowers has grown, Media Whistleblowrs, Spy Agencies, Political Whistlblowers, Energy Industry, Big Pharma, Big Ag,.. whatever we need whistlblowers but we don't have them since they have debts and are debt slaves and can't afford to lose reputation or career
"All the President's Bankers"
Classic
In reply to No Shit. Sean Hannity, Rush… by TeethVillage88s
And US.Gov will not give up the incestuous monetization of the debt...seems like we have a real conundrum.
In reply to "All the President's Bankers… by Bigly
The hubris of these bankers is astounding. Complex systems cannot be predicted or controlled, except perhaps in the very, very short-term. I am reminded of the lyrics of Pink Floyd’s classic song, Dogs:
And when you lose control you'll reap the harvest you have sown
And as the fear grows the bad blood slows and turns to stone
And it's too late to lose the weight you used to need to throw around
So have a good drown as you go down all alone
Dragged down by the stone
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to And US.Gov will not give up… by boattrash
The
Fed
Buys
Stocks!
In reply to And US.Gov will not give up… by boattrash
The FED buys stocks, and they operate on a charter granted by CONgress, who in turn, profits by unlimited spending by monetization of the debt.
I don't expect to see those bed-partners split the sheets in my lifetime.
In reply to The Fed Buys Stocks! by lester1
Their Brokeback Mountain is higher than Everest.
In reply to The FED buys stocks, and… by boattrash
The central banks have been buying each other's debt for a while.
In reply to Their Brokeback Mountain is… by Wahooo
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/17836501-all-the-presidents-bankers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HleksDJMMk I think there is a book called Dark Money that is written by someone called Maeir that is about Koch Brothers. Takes a different turn I guess than Nomi Prinz intends with this article.
In reply to "All the President's Bankers… by Bigly
No one in the paid off press wants to tell you that the game is over. Nomi Prins has the nerve to describe the looting that is going on as the banksters borrow against everyone's future to enrich themselves now. It makes no difference. All is a world of sham. Bill Cosby, America's father as Dr. Huxtable, turns out to a serial rapist who drugs and rapes young women with impunity. Kay Griggs describes how her husband, Marine Corps. Colonel George Griggs, work as a hitman for the U.S. government and there is silence from everyone. https://godstruthwar.com/gtw/node/53
The death rate of Americans from the Shit Life Syndrome is spiking up so much that the CDC can't falsify the numbers enough to make things look good. Everything is a lie. I just came across the story of the UFO war in 1952, "Shoot Them Down:" The Flying Saucer Air Wars of 1952", which the USA lost. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUYXxNfL_DI
Hopefully, those earthquake storms tearing apart the Ring of Fire will subside before California gets hit hard.
In reply to No Shit. Sean Hannity, Rush… by TeethVillage88s
1 of 2 of us 50% will declare bankruptcy due to major medical event in the age of 27 - 57, 30 year period where bankruptcy starts to take place. Great. inflated Health Care and shills in the media keep telling us how great USA is. Best Health Care, Best Education. 2018 US Health Care is probably the most expensive in the world.
- Don't ask about the viability of Social Security or US Pensions/Retirements
Total Consumer Loans Owned by Federal Government, Outstanding (TOTALGOV)
Nov 2017: 1,141.6663 Billions of Dollars,
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TOTALGOV
http://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/international/intinv/iip_glance.htm ($35.5 Trillion in Foreign Ownership in Property in the US compared to $26 Trillion of US Ownership in foreign countries)(Yes, we have sold out our country just like UK)
In reply to No one in the paid off press… by junction
When one's power depends upon lyin' in order to steal, they'll do anything to keep the truth from being uncovered; including crucifixion, one way or another.
The illusion of a robust economy has been propelled forward by the sheer quantity of economic growth rather than its quality. It now seems when Congress passed the Omnibus Spending Bill little thought was given to exactly how the spending would play out.
I'm referring to the fact that over the final seven weeks of fiscal 2018, the government is slated to embark on a spending spree of historic proportions as federal agencies look to spend $140 billion more than they expected to receive prior to the bill being passed. The article below delves into where some of the money may go.
http://How Stupidity Might Delay Our Economic Collapse .html
I need to read the article. I suppose Financialization is one side of the coin of continuous Growth, always needing growth to have financial ratings that allow more debt and leveraging.
In reply to The illusion of a robust… by Let it Go
There is no 4.1% growth rate...
Excellent Article here based on Minneapolis Fed Working Paper https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-08-08/many-americans-still… https://www.minneapolisfed.org/institute/working-papers-institute/iwp9…
In reply to There is no 4.1% growth rate… by swissthinker
The market will never go down. oo:oo
I'd say that the Growing Wealth & Income Inequality is planned by the parasites and they intend to drive us deeper into the dirt. If democracy with Socialism doesn't work any longer they have won and they know it. We are corrupted. Social Networks work together for self interest according to groups such as Economic, Ideology, State, Military interests. See Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances as outlined by Bloomberg article.
When the dark money is pulled watch out for the market and especialyy the Eurozone implode into a black hole.
Treading water until the next technological leap juices the economy.
No fucking shit Nomi... Your title is "soooo" 2008!
people like Nomi Prins are hard to understand until you realize they are selling something in order to gain USD which is extraordinary isn't it?
It has to be entertaining so it has to be some sort of expose and financial exposes sell pretty well so lets do a kind of Tom Clancy sort of thriller and just write it up that way. Reality is pretty darn boring tho.
Here we go!
1. All money is created as needed through new debts with the policy goal being for more money than absolutely required to appear just slightly ahead of time across the entire economy so a little too much money a little too soon so that CPI inflation will average 2.5% over a century.
2. We rely on the private sector though publicly owned banks to issue almost all the required money through new lending.
3. When the banks are unable to write enough new loans to generate sufficient money supply the Federal Reserve adds the amount of additional cash to make up the difference. Often this takes the form of buying US T-Bills, mortgages, etc.
That is it! It is done to prevent the money supply from contracting and producing a recession and then, perhaps, a depression.
No headlines, no book sales...., no "dark money"
Your simplistic summary misses a key point. "Dark money" is able to be accessed first by banking insiders with access to to the system to deploy 10s of millions for personal or organizational profit. Since they can also predict the flow of this money into the (fake) market, they know an additional $10 Billion of QE will spike Amazon or Apple another 5% and can position themselves accordingly.
In reply to people like Nomi Prins are… by Balance-Sheet
The trick is to keep "tightening" the rates while "easing" monetary supply at the same time. Coming soon to an economy near u.
By dark money this means unreported and undisclosed investments directly influencing pricing and intentionally preventing full disclosure of details unavailable via prospectus full publicly disclosed external audits or other means. Clear violations of a lengthy list of so called investment rules regulations codes statutes and so called laws. Dark money might as well all have been derived by organized criminal racketeering and terrorist activities since there is no way to ensure any validity and therefore these invalidate everything these things touch. Proving yet again as indicated before the rigged manipulated controlled fraud of global markets. If there is even one penny (or equivalent) invested in this global fraud anybody with even the tiniest amount of fiduciary duty is at best criminally incompetent negligent or complicit. All those phony Phoenician so called law degrees and licenses are only going to hurt and are never an excuse. The continuation of the fraud also ensures that all involved in the global governments financial industries as well as investors public private or other (witting or unwitting) are co-conspirators as well as aiding and abetting in the fraud. And this doesn't even include the property damage caused by the careless and wreckless disregard of the corporations governments investors and employees.
Stay tuned for Nomi's next book Nomi & Clyde where she interviews St Louis Fed BoG Clyde
The book cover is Nomi in a flapper outfit holding a sawed off shotgun on Clyde
http://videos.usatoday.net/Brightcove2/29906170001/2015/12/29906170001_…
The author is a rayciss. The correct term is 'fake money of color'.
Confab. What a great word in this context.
As in the Fed cons us with fabricated BS
Questionable statistics used to question other questionable statistics. All part of a derivative world. What Nomi is calling "dark" money is simply the power to issue money at will, the very definition of fiat.
In the end there is nothing new under the sun, including the fact that gold is the only cure to fiat, even at this unprecedented stage of "dark money" abundance.
https://roacheforque.blogspot.com/search?q=dark+money
I would also like to see the charts for Dark Money in China and Russia, actually all the top 20 GDP countries.