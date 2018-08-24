"Quite A Landmark Moment" - US Yield Curve Tumbles Below Japan's For First Time In 11 Years

The US Treasury curve has (infuriatingly for policymakers) refused to reflect any growth hype narrative at all, with the spread between 2Y and 10Y maturities back in the teens - for the first time since 2007.
However, in what Deutsche Bank calls a "landmark moment" the US yield curve has tumbled back below the Japanese yield curve for the first time since Nov 2007...
We are sure the 'smartest men (and women) in the room' in Jackson Hole will be doing their best to shrug off this yield curve collapse as 'different this time', but we suspect deep down they all realize that one more hike priced into the short-end and the curve is inverted.
"We know there's a bunch of people who are saying this time it's different [when discussing the yield curve]" said Omair Sharif, senior U.S. economist at Societe Generale . "Yet they spent a good chunk of that [July] meeting listening to a staff presentation on whether their tool kit is sufficient if there's another downturn. They're kind of prepping their tool kit."
Sharif said the minutes of the July meeting showed that some Fed officials are concerned about the flattening curve but others are not.
And bear in mind that the market remains adamant that The Fed will be cutting rates in 2020, not hiking...
Maybe this explains it - 2018's US Macro data is now the most disappointing since 2004...
Liquidity traps everywhere
"Shh..the Spirits are about to speak." - Bullwinkle the Fed moose.
<Nothing up my sleeve. Presto! Oops, I gotta get another hat.>
the FED's blind on both eyes. They only care about their cronies
And the FED wants to raise rates in September... LOL
To create the illusion 'that Everything is just Fine'...
the 3.9% unemployment rate... with stagnate wages... Bwauahahaha
lipstick on a pig...
At the root of every FED move is "what is most profitable for our banks"; so what is best for the banks...higher, lower, or current interest rates?
"To create the illusion 'that Everything is just Fine'...
the 23.9% unemployment rate... with stagnate wages... Bwauahahaha
lipstick on a pig..."
Jews
Many, many people are "unemployed" because it pays better than working...that is not a joke...plenty of studies showing, depending on where you live, you'd need a $40,000 to $75,000 a year job to match a welfare "job".
Healthcare is a HUGE disincentive to work; Medicaid is easily worth ~$20,000 a year (family of four with health issues) of after tax income all by itself.
People are literally turning down pay raises and job advancement opportunities in order to remain "poor enough" to keep their Medicaid insurance.
Just wait until October when the Fed starts liquidating $600B per year of treasuries. Not to mention the $1.2T of treasuries being issued to fund the deficit.
Perfect shit storm hitting the bond market this fall.
That can not possibly happen due to world wide chronic U$D shortages
The Fed will state they are doing it publicly of course.
Italy will buy our bonds and we will buy theirs.
Trippy show. Still accurate today. If not more so.
Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat!
Oh no, not again.
Help me with this -
I get why the yield curve inverts during a recession.
The drop in economic activity is the cause - the inversion of the yield curve is the result.
Just like a hot sunny day is the cause for more ice tea to be consumed.
But drinking ice tea doesn't cause hot sunny days.
What would the 2/10 spread be (UST) if 10 year rates in Germany were 4% instead of .4%?
With a question like that, its just goes to show that you don't have the stuff to be an economist at the Fed. And if a real economist at the Fed deemed to answer that you couldn't possibly understand their logic. So have a nice day! (Then again many of us at ZH and beyond are in the same situation as you. So sit back enjoy your morning coffee and watch the show.)
You might want to flip that around.
Inversion of the yield curve is an indicator of an impending drop in economic activity, not the other way around.
It's all about sentiment and expectation.
Bullish.
Thought it was another shaking in the Ring of Fire.
How many ways can ZH report on how we are fucked?
I stopped counting months ago.
Month's? Where u been
It's been years..
I'm an optimist. Something in very short supply on these boards.
Good luck I've been doing this shit a lot of years, I try to remain optimistic my self but they try my reserve ...daily.
Yet you continue to watch
As the longest train in history derails with nothing to stop it's momentum.
Will dogs mark the landmark?
2018 - 11 = 2007 x 20 (times worse)
These Central Banksters are trying to "thread the needle" by keeping rates as low as possible for as long as possible while hoping "growth" or some other miracle saves them. Due to demographics, this WILL NOT happen. What WILL happen is that compounding debt and obligations will sink and destroy everything in sight.
That could be a good thing and why I'm piling it on ...lol. I'm not missing this round of bailouts that's for fucking sure.
Bailout after bailout and all we did was sit and watch while others got the free ride, not this time suckers... I'd rather owe it to you than cheat you out of it..
The thing to worry about with a debt implosion is Marital law...that happens and we let it happen we are truly fucked...they will confiscate everything, ration everything, you will own nothing...it will be a living hell..think agenda 21.
in the halls of unlimited fiat mirrors....what is real?
SSDD
Monetizing Debt via surrogate buyers to drive rates lower. Its all bullshit.
Gotta feel for the average guy lured into all the scams by the money-changers:
co-sign here and get a student loan so your kid can major in basket weaving for 70k/yr
sign here and get 25k credit card line
sign here and get your subprime auto loan on that sweet new 40k car
sign here and get that house with the jacuzzi and new kitchen
sign here and get a new iPhone X for just $70/month
and not even a benjamin in the savings account for a rainy day...
Neo serfdom pareto apacolypse
sign here and get a new tempurpedic bed for just $72/month......for EIGHT YEARS!!!!
Its taken over $3 trillion of direct purchases of US Treasuries by the Fed and surrogates, with nearly $15 trillion dollars by the Fed to other central banks worldwide on a 10 year buying spree to keep the shirt show up and defraud every short position in the market. Just last week China dumped who knows how much money into the market to ramp it all up and again yesterday the same thing. It’s a Ponzi scheme beyond comprehension with the crooks owning a printing press
The entire equity and bond market all depends on how much more money China, the ECB, FED, BOJ and their proxy pump into the market. This is the only thing that matters and it will continue until it all blows up or is reset.
One can study P/E ratios, fundamentals, moving averages and Fibonacci levels but it doesn't matter. The market can experience devastating political news, catastrophes, a strong dollar, a weak dollar, bond selling, bond buying, etc. etc. Nothing matters for more than a few hours. If a sell off ensues the CBs and their proxy start a buying frenzy to stop the selloff momentum. There are 2 givens: the CBs will send proxy in to buy bonds (corporate and US) to keep rates low and they will send in proxy to buy equities keep prices up.
If the CBs keep buying at higher prices, the prices will go higher and easily go through these levels. If they have put nearly $15 trillion into the bond and equity market (which they have at minimum) that equals an average of about $4 billion a day for 3,000 days. They likely have lots more powder, or ink or keystrokes or whatever they create and call currency.
If people start selling they buy more to keep the price fall from gaining momentum. Their dream is that prices will rise if they (the CBs) quit buying but it will never happen. Every person who has taken a short position in the equity markets over the past 10 years has been defrauded. Likely the fraud and loss extends into the hundreds of billions. There will never be justice or compensation for these losses. Perhaps either vengeance or karma will prevail.
I tried shorting in 2012, 2014, 2016
And lost it all
Now I see the light. Max drawdown used to be 20% now with Mega Psyop at the helm max drawdown is 10%
I expect 2019 max drawdown of only 5%
Hyperinflation already occurred it's just not contaminated the commodity markets.
With Golem Nut Sachs insurgents in control of the ESF that is never going to happen.
The only thing left to do now is to withdraw participation.
I did well in 05 shorting housing and in fact I called it as well back in the day, but it took 2 years of finger biting while waiting...now tho shorting is a scam...long is the only way to make money. Still tho I do not stay in more than a 3 to 4 week period, it pops i grab and run.
Armstrong said no fiat currency has ever fought and won against a running clock.
I beg to differ.
Great post Sir William, and spot in as well.
The last 10 years have shown there is only one Western Central Bank.
They create more worthless fiat for decades and the interest they pay you doesn't even keep up with inflation. By creating more fiat, your savings become worth less.
Remember when a billion dollars was real money. Now it's chump change.
The fact that the Yen has any value tells you all you need to know. Why would anyone other than a central bank buy their debt at .1 of 1 % knowing that they only thing they can do is "print" more worth less fiat.
It's almost comical.
The carry trade is over.
we are turning japanese, turning japanese... I really think so...
There will probably be a flight to quality for the next few quarters. So even though Powell baby step the rates up the market yields may not reflect that. That means price goes up. Bullish on T-Bills???
For now, UST's = "The purest girl in the whorehouse."
For now...
So what? What is capital flowing to? Where is $USD going to migrate to? (Hint, $USD is coming home)
Why not raise interest rates? Because it hurts China, Japan, and Germany economies? Because it hurts international investment banks? (London and DB)
Raising interest rates lowers property values. Or at least suppresses the rate of increase. Property taxes don't climb as fast. Blue state boo hoo. FannyMay wept.
Hot money flowing into long term US Treasuries. So what?
Plenty of excess US Bank reserves to fund US expansion. (Hint, Fed can lower or turn negative interest they are paying on excess reserves.) Tariffs to stop any leaks into world economy. US prices skyrocket. US employment and wages skyrocket. World prices tank. World finances wall, US military resurgence, social security, medicare, automation,... all through tariffs. WINNING! China can grow their own soybeans in their own poisoned soil.