'Rich' Americans Have Never Been More Comfortable Relative To 'Poor'

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 22:05

The last few months have seen a dramatic divergence between the 'comfort' of the haves and the have-notes.

As Bloomberg notes, higher-income Americans are pulling ahead of those making less, and their moods reflect it.

As the chart above shows, people making more than $50,000 a year were the most upbeat since 2001, lifting their confidence index to 76.8, according to the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort survey this week.

However, the gauge for those earning less than $50,000 annually fell to a five-month low of 39.4, putting the sentiment gap at 37.4 points, the widest on record.

Lies, damn lies, and statistics...

"Rich" is people who make $200k a year.... please... rich is over $5m in assets. Yearly income ain't shit.

Poor is under $30 a year? Tell that to the 90% of the world population outside the U.S.  that survives on a dollar a day.