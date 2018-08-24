'Rich' Americans Have Never Been More Comfortable Relative To 'Poor'

The last few months have seen a dramatic divergence between the 'comfort' of the haves and the have-notes.
As Bloomberg notes, higher-income Americans are pulling ahead of those making less, and their moods reflect it.
As the chart above shows, people making more than $50,000 a year were the most upbeat since 2001, lifting their confidence index to 76.8, according to the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort survey this week.
However, the gauge for those earning less than $50,000 annually fell to a five-month low of 39.4, putting the sentiment gap at 37.4 points, the widest on record.
Lies, damn lies, and statistics...
"Rich" is people who make $200k a year.... please... rich is over $5m in assets. Yearly income ain't shit.
Poor is under $30 a year? Tell that to the 90% of the world population outside the U.S. that survives on a dollar a day.
Well, the have's don't have enough yet, because I don't see them "spreading the wealth". Not at all.
