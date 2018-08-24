'Rich' Americans Have Never Been More Comfortable Relative To 'Poor'

The last few months have seen a dramatic divergence between the 'comfort' of the haves and the have-notes.

As Bloomberg notes, higher-income Americans are pulling ahead of those making less, and their moods reflect it.

As the chart above shows, people making more than $50,000 a year were the most upbeat since 2001, lifting their confidence index to 76.8, according to the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort survey this week.

However, the gauge for those earning less than $50,000 annually fell to a five-month low of 39.4, putting the sentiment gap at 37.4 points, the widest on record.