Russia's Central Bank Is On Fire

10 months after The New York Fed building's roof caught fire, it appears Russia also has a conflagration to deal with.

Having torched its US Treasury holdings, a fire has broken out in the building of the Russian Central Bank Bank of Russia on Moscow's Neglinnaya Street, Interfax reports.

🔥 Горит Центробанк на Неглинной. Пожарные уже приступили к тушению. pic.twitter.com/sgRcEaDSOg — Телеканал 360° (@360tv) August 24, 2018

The press service of the city department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told the news agency that firefighters arrived at 12 Neglinnaya Street, where a fire broke out in the administrative building on the fifth floor.

В Москве горит здание Центробанка на Неглинной. Пожарные уже начали работу по ликвидации возгорания pic.twitter.com/ffRZW5CbaL — Обозреватель: Россия (@obzorRUSS) August 24, 2018

Facebook user Khazbi Budunov said that about 15 fire trucks had arrived at the building.