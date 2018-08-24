Russia's Central Bank Is On Fire

10 months after The New York Fed building's roof caught fire, it appears Russia also has a conflagration to deal with.
Having torched its US Treasury holdings, a fire has broken out in the building of the Russian Central Bank Bank of Russia on Moscow's Neglinnaya Street, Interfax reports.
🔥 Горит Центробанк на Неглинной. Пожарные уже приступили к тушению. pic.twitter.com/sgRcEaDSOg— Телеканал 360° (@360tv) August 24, 2018
The press service of the city department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told the news agency that firefighters arrived at 12 Neglinnaya Street, where a fire broke out in the administrative building on the fifth floor.
В Москве горит здание Центробанка на Неглинной. Пожарные уже начали работу по ликвидации возгорания pic.twitter.com/ffRZW5CbaL— Обозреватель: Россия (@obzorRUSS) August 24, 2018
Facebook user Khazbi Budunov said that about 15 fire trucks had arrived at the building.
В Москве на Неглинной горит здание Центробанка. Улицу перекрыли, пожарные уже на месте. Но горит сильно. pic.twitter.com/TNnOet23RO— Олег Анатольевич (@dolg132005) August 24, 2018
A good beginning.
Had to open the article to see if the headline was a metaphor.
Overheated printing press...
Bitcoin and Crypto has the power to burn down all central banks.
Hard drive melt down. Too much ruble printing of ones and zeros.
On the other hand, the Federal Reserve has ordered extra hard drives just in case because they don't trust the cloud.
You shouldn't either. The cloud I mean. The Fed's fake fiat is perfectly safe.
/s
Russia recently paid off all outstanding Soviet debt. Just got around to the mortgage burning ceremony?
This is obviously a false flag for justifying Putin to nuke the Martingale Eccles building in DC.
The sheer entropy of the Joomanji makes things spontaneously combust. Fiat, liberals, Middle East countries, etc.
Jewish lightning
Throw the bankers on the fire to fuel it.
That's how they do it in Berlin!
The Oligarchs in Russia can't afford to leave any evidence lying around....
Notice the worlds gold vaults NEVER catch fire.
From where the money will come from to pay for the damages? Oh wait..
For those that said that sanctions didnt work. Feel the wrath of the Red Shield.
The printing presses overheated!
SO WHAT, THE GOLD AND SILVER ARE IN THE BASEMENT IN A WATERPROOF VAULT!!
If gold and silver gets enough jet fuel on it and gets hot enough it can just atomize and blow away. Just ask Silverstein...
Jet fuel can't melt steesl beams, so it stands to reason it can't melt gold or silver.
Gold gas is 14x heavier than air. Gold has a boiling point of 2800 C. At that temperature, gold gas is still heavier than cold air. I don't think much of it would go very far.
Must have been Putin desperately burning all the evidence of his collusion with Trump!
Please neoconlibs, save us with moar sanctions! /s
Take that, Rothschild scum!
Now if only Americans woke up and torched a few Fed buildings. It might actually get the message across. End the Fed before it ends us.
Fluoride works. It will never happen.
Watch out! That building could fall any second!
Then it will be a pile of ruble.
Ba dum tsh
Wait, what? ACTUALLY on actual fire? Damn, so used to hyperbole that I just assumed that some index lost a point somewhere.
Active patriotism?
What's the Russian phrase for Let the motherfucker burn?
Prelude to issuance of a new ruble? Destruction of all official currency records.
Hey Uncle Sam, you know that money we owe you? "Not any more...!"
LMFAO!!!
The fire has ended. No-one wounded. But that is not ZH newsworthy I would believe.
Thats how they unwind the balance sheets there. If it doesn't exist, it didn't exist.
Seems to me the (((Russian Fed))) could afford to outsource document destruction.
You can't burn zeroes nor is there a secret formula for zeroes.
After all if people were banks they would always be saved.
15 cube vans disguised as fire trucks were seen lining up at the CB door.
We don’t need no water. Let the motherfucker burn!