Social Media Titans Holding Private Meeting To Coordinate Strategy For 2018 Midterms

Representatives from around a dozen US tech titans are holding a private Friday meeting at Twitter headquarters to coordinate their efforts ahead of the 2018 US midterm elections, reports BuzzFeed News.
Last week, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, invited employees from a dozen companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Snapchat, to gather at Twitter’s headquarters in downtown San Francisco... -BuzzFeed News
“As I’ve mentioned to several of you over the last few weeks, we have been looking to schedule a follow-on discussion to our industry conversation about information operations, election protection, and the work we are all doing to tackle these challenges,” Gleicher wrote.
The meeting has a three-part agenda; each company will present their latest efforts to counter "information operations," then there will be a discussion about problems each company faces; and finally, participants will discuss whether such coordination conclaves should become an annual affair.
Nine of the companies meeting Friday also met in May at Facebook to discuss similar issues along with two US government representatives; Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary Chris Krebs and Mike Burham from the FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force created last November. The attendees say they were discouraged after the meeting after receiving little input from the G-men.
Red Dawn?
Social media giants - particularly Facebook and Twitter - faced harsh scrutiny from Democratic legislators following the 2016 US election for allowing "fake news" and Russia to rob Hillary Clinton of her turn to be president, or for somehow forcing her to ignore several key states while campaigning.
On the other hand, Facebook VP of advertising, Rob Goldman, admitted in February that "the majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election," and "I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal."
Most of the coverage of Russian meddling involves their attempt to effect the outcome of the 2016 US election. I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal.— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump and the election. https://t.co/2dL8Kh0hof— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
Goldman was of course burned at the stake and forced to issue a Galilean recant of his opinions.
The emergence of populism, also blamed on Russia, has introduced a new conversation into the American dialogue about borders, language and culture - concepts championed by conservatives, which are now labeled "hateful" by the very tech titans whose platforms we all use to communicate with each other.
If the coordinated takedown of Alex Jones, Infowars and those in his orbit is a taste of what's to come, along with the aggressive "shadow bans" and "strikes" which are automatically triggered when activist groups swarm targeted accounts with complaints, it's clear that regardless of what Jack Dorsey claims - there is a clear mechanism for mass censorship of political opinions which is disproportionately punishing conservatives.
This should concern everyone. These are not the actions of benevolent companies looking to stop a threat. These are the actions of a tech ruling class that want to control what voices you are allowed to hear. Now they’re colluding together for the midterms.https://t.co/d5BLDxaeVp— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 24, 2018
And if the establishment narrative is that Russia or China or Iran are always meddling, then the outcome of every election unfavorable to Silicon Valley interests will be marked with an asterisk of uncertainty.
Meanwhile, tech platforms have announced ongoing battles with Russia and Iranian intelligence operations.
On Tuesday, Microsoft announced that it had, for the 12th time since 2016, legally acquired control of a handful of web domains registered by Russian military intelligence for phishing operations, then shut them down. The next day, after receiving a tip from the threat intelligence company FireEye, Facebook and Twitter announced they had taken down a network of fake news sites and spoofed users meant to create sympathy for the Iranian government’s worldview. Google made a similar announcement about YouTube on Thursday.. -BuzzFeed News
Better censor everyone with "
harmful" divergent opinions just to be safe...
"We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology," @Jack told me. But he knows some people do not believe him. "I think we need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is left, is more left-leaning," he says... pic.twitter.com/1i8jJunhfz— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2018
Corporate collusion and election interference.
I'm not a lawyer, but something sounds illegal.
Sounds like some other foundations and trusts need to be scrutinized...
What would be funny is for the surveillance-pedophile empire with its weaponized big tech corporate whores to lose again despite having so much "control" of the narratives.
Would be such a sad waste of precious resources! Especially when million dollar scripted narratives can be torn down with simple and debt-free logic. Therein is why they will lose.
I'm with her {hanging}.
We all know what this is about. The Russian Meddling crap is just cover.
Nothing illegal here and certainly nobody around going to claim this obvious collusion by an obvious cabal intending to influence an election is criminal. Although public companies, they are unregulated companies. Even if there were a vast majority of members of congress, or, god forbid, just about any legislature of any state, intent on declaring the Tech Titans a menace it would take months to draft and approve regulations which would not take effect until well after the permanent damage is done in November.
America used to be a wonderful place.
Adios Sheeple.
"The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. ... We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means, it is an end. ... How does one man assert his power over another ... By making him suffer. Obedience is not enough. Unless he is suffering, how can you be sure that he is obeying your will and not his own? Power is inflicting pain and humiliation. ... A world of fear and treachery and torment, a world of trampling and being trampled upon, a world which will grow not less but more merciless as it refines itself. ... If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face--for ever."
- 1984
Blue Wave? Bullshit.
If the Libtards had any real confidence in their ability to win the midterms, they wouldn't need to COLLUDE IN ORDER TO INTERFERE IN THE ELECTIONS now would they?
All this tells me, is that they're losing whatever support they had.
As Y3maxx post below says, "They're fighting for their lives".
To that, I will add that I sincerely hope the day comes when lawlessness is a temporary state of life in our society; I would happily hunt down and murder Communists.
Onslaught by the Deep State vs Trump is truly bewildering.
The Deep State are fighting for their lives.
Short of inciting a civil war I fail to see how the left will get rid of Trump
Trump has more support now as average rational people see how irrational and radical the left has become over nothing.
The 'deep state' will have to do something very unorthodox in order to change the situation.
These platforms cannot win based on ideas, they can only stifle and squeeze out opposing voices and as they do that they alienate people who would be members. The consequence of that is also that they continue to make their platforms irrelevant for regular people. These tech 'giants' will eventually be relegated to the trash can for their part in subverting the will of the US population. Let's just hope that that includes a visit to the pokey for some of these shits.
Trump will win again in 2020
Bingo!
I call this censorship , no freedom of expression & speech
Murika has fallen very hard
thank god I have no facebook, tweeter or any of those so called "social media" ( what ever that shit means)
Not just lose, but lose even worse than 2016...
I've already figured I'll be voting GOP across the board...not because I think they're actually any better than their Democrat cronies, but because of this non-stop social media bullshit. Who the hell do these people think they are anyway?
I can't wait until the internet is declared a utility. That day is coming, and I will LOL when these petty little tyrants are dethroned. But in the meantime, I welcome all these efforts of theirs to control the narrative...keep it up, because you are just becoming more and more transparent.
I want them to realize 2 things...1) This technology is out there, and people are using it. And 2) I want them to realize that they do NOT 'control' it, and that attempts to do so will backfire.
And I guess I'd also like to see evidence that they realize there's no turning back the clock, and the tech they've been ramming down our throats is going to make it harder for them to retain control. I want to see all those sad faces! All the sad little snowflakes suddenly understanding that they have shot themselves in the foot and so won't be able to out run the tech they thought was going to cement their power.
If this DOES happen, and they lose big again, they will NOT be able to ignore the message being sent this time. Oh no, there will be no 'spinning' it this time, and no blaming the Russians or anyone else. They will be forced to acknowledge their failures in 'reading' people or situations, and will have much explaining to do to their base, who will see the failures for themselves in real time.
The only drawback would be that the GOP will likely become very full of themselves. But I'm ready for those assholes too, and once the Dems are put in their place, it's on like Donkey Kong.. .with no distractions this time.
I seriously doubt I'm the only one who feels this way.
These companies are essentially extensions of gov at this point so the First Amendment should apply to them. Unfortunately they manage to hide behind the "private company can do whatever they want" thing.
But we see examples all the time of private companies cannot do whatever they want. What about using the civil rights or discrimination claims that the left loves so much?
SJW's and leftist orgs drag private businesses into court all the time because you don't bake a cake for them or don't allow them to use the bathroom they identify with or whatever.
So why not claim you are being discriminated against based on religious or political beliefs? It would be easy to show a pattern of these enforcement actions being selectively applied to some groups while others are free to do whatever they want. Isn't there a sleazy lawyer out there who could make a class action case with this?
Australians tell politicians to do their fucking job(video):
https://twitter.com/tonightly/status/1032546516911570944?ref_src=twsrc%…
You could argue that it is off topic but it is about telling politicians to do their fucking job and it is found on twitter.
Facebook killed itself by overkill on their commercial adds.
It's like nobody posts anymore and all you see is political adds and commercial adds.
Young kids don't even use it anymore.
Instagram is the young kids new favorite thing. It's boring as helll without content and without politics.
Twitter... nobody in Europe uses that.
And all the rest has simply no influence anymore.
Google can still steer people but yet again… young people just aren't interested in anything and they don't even use google unless they want to find something to eat or a telephone number.
Social media isn't economical viable anymore and as soon as advertisers figure that one out, the money flows will dry up pretty quickly...
In reply to These companies are… by bowie28
Instagram is mostly bots and dropshipping companies.
All of that may be true but there is still a problem that needs to be addressed.
These social media platforms have essentially replaced broadcast media as the primary source of information for many if not most people.
When you got all your news and info from MSM they could control the message and easily suppress anything they didn't want getting out. Operation Mockingbird...
FB, Twitter, Youtube, etc changed all that so people can share and consume content they want rather than what gov/msm cartels want to push.
They lost their control and the "wrong" information was spreading so it was only a matter of time before the tipping point is reached. All this censorship is about getting control back and bringing the social media platforms into compliance with the approved narratives that MSM pushes. Everything else is now being classified as hate speech or conspiracy theories or Russian bots and then censored.
Their premise is that they need to protect us from seeing the wrong info because we are too fucking stupid to discern the difference between truth and lies and therefore will be easily manipulated to think the wrong way. There needs to be more pushback on that because they are using it as justification to shut down any voices that go against the establishment narratives.
At some point DOJ needs to go after these companies for discrimination or civil rights violations. Make them explain in front of a judge how it's not discrimination to claim it violates their "community guidelines" when Roseann Barr compares someone to an ape but it's no problem at all when Bill Mahr does it - or its a violation when Alex Jones peddles "conspiracy theories" about Hillary but not when CNN peddles conspiracy theories about Trump's Russia collusion with no proof - or a million other examples of selective enforcement of their nebulous rules.
In reply to Facebook killed itself by… by Sudden Debt
It's only illegal if the wrong side does it, if you're backed by the deep state you'll be fine.
Hillary admitted mis-handling classified documents - worth 20 years, but she was OK because she had the correct pharisee backers, working together for a shit world.
Suppress Independent turnout = Deep State win
This meeting would be a great opportunity to test the newest version of the MOAB.
That would be refreshing.
or a truck packed with ammonium nitrate and some jet fuel
There is your collusion.
There is your collusion.
Did you know that Rod Rosensteins wife is a major player behind the scenes?
▪Connecting the Dots Behind the Curtain▪
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/connecting-the…
#greatawakening
In reply to yes, the Russkies by Squid Viscous
Oh let me know who to vote for. The best liar always wins. Is there any differance who I vote for? Left wing or right wing? Two wings of the same bird.
That's what the gallup's for.
Collusion?
No way!
any excuse to introduce more censorship! chosenites rule!
Flyover country matters.
Coordination ...collusion ...same difference.
Be sure to invite the film actors guild.
I read somewhere that they only needed to make sure 5 cities/counties in the US voted fairly in 2016 - Broward in FL, Philly, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Detroit.
And that was all it took for a landslide.
Wanna bet the same watchful eyes have grown for the midterms?
Liberals are the most brainwashed people in the world.
Even North Koreans know their news is slanted.
But liberals in the US actually believe the towering pile of San Francisco shht that the media deals out.
It's laughable. And so pathetic.
I blame libtard government indoctrination camps known as "Public Schools."
They don't teach anyone how to think and reason.
They are colluding against the orange asshole!!!! It is civil war OMG the sky is falling......hahahahahahhahahahahaha
Hill Who?
isn;t she the one that lost an election couple years back?
And a decade ago too. Her picture is under BORN LOSER in the dictionary.
not in her mind
In other words:
Google: 'Fuck Trump'
Facebook: 'Fuck Trump'
Twitter: 'Fuck Trump'
Instagram: 'Fuck Trump'
and so on and so on.
Let me guess, Hillary and/or Bill is the keynote speaker and Avenetti is the facilitator? Is Stormy there providing porn management consulting?
HAHA maybe next time find somebody to vote for that isn't a limp dictator.
It takes years to coordinate the fakery of a major election. They need the results to be plausible, yet you still get 240% of a precinct voting for a democratic candidate. But they try to keep it close.
Hillary was supposed to win with 52% of the vote and a electoral college mandate, it was already programmed. Instead she lost a few big states because the fraud in the cities wasn't enough to overcome the whites who came out of the woodwork to vote against her.
Early recounts were showing fraud on an unprecedented scale that would have been uncovered and Trump would have tweeted out every detail. THAT IS WHY THEY ARE ALL SO PISSED!!!!
They won't ever be able to manufacture a vote like they did for Hillary again. They had to ratchet up the fraud even more than they did for Oblammy.
Probably hosted by the ADL and SPLC.
Why don’t they covene at The Eagle’s Nest?
Because Eastwood and Burton proved it was not impregnable and blew it up with all those Nazis.
Didn't you watch "Where Eagles Dare?"
Lunch will be the famous San Fran "Choco Blinis"... taken fresh and steaming from the San Fransisco sidewalks.
Soup will be Cream of Mushroom.
So, the Satanic Club of America is having a meeting ... fuck all of these assclowns.
Obama would drone them... they’d deserve it. Top criminal$ against Americans.