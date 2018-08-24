"Thermonuclear Detonations Over The 60 Largest US Cities" - FEMA Heightens Nuclear Response Readiness

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:45

The Federal government's national disaster response and planning organization, FEMA, has significantly updated its nuclear disaster plans according to a new bombshell report in Buzzfeed, which describes the new plans as "truly terrifying"

The report is based on an exclusive interview with an unnamed US Federal Emergency Management official. Notably, the official indicated the new FEMA plan includes preparedness for a scenario involving "large nuclear detonations over the 60 largest US cities".

Image source: Life Hacker

The plan was discussed on Thursday at a two day National Academies of Sciences  workshop for public health and emergency response officials held on Capitol Hill, and included emergency readiness planning for large scale thermonuclear blasts by state actors, as opposed to a prior emphasis on terror organizations deploying tactical nuclear devices. 

FEMA’s head of its chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear branch, Luis Garcia, told BuzzFeed News, "We are looking at 100 kiloton to 1,000 kiloton detonations".

To put this in perspective the agency's current protocol for disaster relief planners only considers the emergency impact of 1 to 10 kiloton blasts, similar to the power of WWII era atomic bombs.

But according to FEMA conference participants things changed when last year North Korea tested a surprisingly powerful thermonuclear bomb that had a reported blast estimate size of 250 kilotons, capable wiping out a whole US city

One conference keynote speaker and expert, Cham Dallas, told the conference, “The North Koreans have really changed the calculus,” and concluded, “We really have to look at thermonuclear now.”

According to Buzzfeed's report of the FEMA session:

Dallas presented “speculative” analyses of a nuclear detonations in several cities — including New York and Washington, DC — at the workshop, suggesting that a thermonuclear blast roughly doubles the hundreds of thousands of dead and many more wounded (a 1979 analysis of a 1,000 kiloton blast in Detroit estimated 220,000 deaths, for example) compared to the atomic bomb blasts. They also cause many more burn injuries and larger fallout clouds that travel farther away.

FEMA's updated response plan reportedly includes mass preparations to deal with potential nuclear attack on 60 of America's largest urban centers, and establishing medical services to tend to all the various non-direct impact injuries that result in the aftermath. 

Nuclear nightmare scene from Terminator 2: Judgement Day

But the planning doesn't just include direct impact and nuclear fallout as "the agency has also considered scenarios where a nuclear bomb, a cyberattack, a coordinated electromagnetic pulse, and biological weapons all hit the US at the same time," according to the Buzzfeed report. 

Thus it appears the "duck and cover" days of the generation that lived through the heart of the Cold War and into the 1980s could be back. 

TeethVillage88s ???ö? Fri, 08/24/2018 - 19:02 Permalink

of course we are provoking Russia, we are Aggressive against Russia, we are pushing Russia, we are sanctioning Russia, we are plotting against Russia... and Russia lost much territory since like 1988-89.  NATO tried to recruit many former Warsaw Pact countries into NATO.  Many Eastern European Country joined EU, Euro-zone without admission that the NATO Organization had Stay Behind Armies, Nazis, Fascists, recruited out of Spain, Italy, Greece, Balkans, Turkey, Germany... so yeah... we don't admit our strength, we don't admit our secret assets, we don't admit what we have and then ... what... dismantle our hidden civilian forces, hidden army, when the communists seem to buckle under...

07564111 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

Run !!! Run for lives !!!

ROFLMFAO

the alternative of course is that they have decided to go all out and are warning those with tickets.

Chad Thunderfist Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

So FEMA is planning how to efficiently evacuate the ((( elite ))) and their shabbos goy to DUMB's while they leave the stupid goyim to fry.

Katrina was just a training exercise.

Space_Cowboy Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

Oh nice, so the Deep State plans on setting off a "dirty" bomb/rogue strike on a major US city, blame China and/or Russia and kick off WWIII?

Well we saw how that worked out when they tried that on Hawaii...

 

surf@jm Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:53 Permalink

Will my solar panels on the roof of my house generate better then?....

Actually all those explosions in 60 liberal cities will be the result of Trump winning reelection causing head explosions....