Time For Sessions To Leave, Senior Senate Leaders Say

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 12:25

Authored by Sara Carter,

As President Donald Trump’s relationship with Attorney General Jeff Sessions continues to deteriorate, several key Republican Senators announced Thursday that they would support the president if he chooses to replace Sessions. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), both long-time colleagues of Sessions, told reporters Thursday that although Sessions has served the Justice Department with distinction, his lack of faith in the president and vice versa, has now become a distraction to the administration.

Graham, who spoke to SaraACarter.com on Thursday afternoon, noted that Sessions has served with distinction but Trump has the right to replace him as the relationship between the two is in disrepair.

The working relationship is strained, that happens on occasion and I support the president’s right to have a cabinet of his choosing

“I think this president, like every other president, has the right to pick cabinet members that he feels comfortable with, as long as they are qualified and competent. To suggest that President Trump is stuck with one attorney general for his eight years, or four years, is just not right,” said Graham. “Jeff Sessions is a fine man. There will come a day, I believe, when President Trump will want somebody new. The working relationship is strained, that happens on occasion and I support the president’s right to have a cabinet of his choosing.”

Tensions reached a boiling point Thursday after Sessions shot back at the president’s comments earlier that morning in an interview with Fox and Friend’s Ainsley Earhardt, that he “never took control of the Justice Department.”

Session’s issued a statement Thursday afternoon, writing, “I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda—one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.”

Graham, who has called for a special counsel to investigate the mounting evidence of alleged possible misconduct by the FBI in the Russia probe and Hillary Clinton email server investigation, said Mueller’s investigation,”needs to run it’s course – sooner rather than later. I hope he gets it over with and you can’t replace Mr. Mueller unless there’s cause and I see no cause.”

Grassley said that there would be time for a hearing this year if Session’s is to be replaced.

“I do have time for hearings on nominees that the president might send up here that I didn’t have last year,” Grassley said Thursday, according to Bloomberg News.

Graham disagreed with some Republican and Democratic colleagues, who don’t want to replace Sessions. “I don’t buy the idea that there is no other conservative in the country that can get confirmed,” he said.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Department of Justice, said told SaraACarter.com that “special counsels can only be appointed by the attorney general,” which would also include the acting attorney general if the confirmed attorney general were recused. But, she noted, “there’s only one AG for any given matter.”

Senior Congressional officials have complained that the Department of Justice has failed to appoint a special counsel to investigate the FBI’s handling of the Russia probe and the voluminous evidence that has been unearthed by congressional inquiries and investigations. Currently, the DOJ’s Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz is investigating the FBI’s role in the Trump-Russia investigation, but there is no indication that the report will be released anytime soon, according to sources. The DOJ has also appointed Utah U.S. Attorney John Huber to handle the criminal referrals regarding leak investigations and other criminal matters. This includes a referral from Horowitz regarding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired after the IG discovered he had lied numerous times to investigators and leaked information to the media regarding an ongoing investigation.

“I can’t confirm investigations on specific issues,” said Isgur Flores. “We’ve discussed the number of referrals we’ve had and that the number has been larger than in previous years. But that’s about all we can say.”

Isgur Flores noted that “referrals come from the intelligence agencies. So, in theory, they could say what matters have been referred because they are the victims in these cases, but we can’t.”

A former senior FBI official said that there is enormous frustration among FBI special agents who were handling cases like the ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation, and the “unscrupulous” behavior of senior FBI and DOJ officials in the very partisan handling of the investigations into both the Trump campaign and Clinton server investigation. Sessions announced last November that the DOJ is conducting 27 leak investigations, including the leak to the Washington Post disclosing a private conversation between then National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“It seems that there is a pattern of investigations dying on the vine that is occurring for no other explainable reason but that senior executives both in the FBI and DOJ are choosing to allow them to die or forcing them to die,” said a former senior FBI official.

“The people actually doing the investigating–the junior agents–aren’t the ones who can make the decisions to allow the case to die. It can only be done at the very senior levels at the FBI. AKA: the seventh floor.”

nmewn BandGap Fri, 08/24/2018 - 12:35 Permalink

He needs to resign NOT fired. Trumps right, there is an ongoing conspiracy at DoJ to depose a sitting president and Sessions is doing nothing about it.

///

Oh and by the way, mine was the first up BG ;-)

eatthebanksters The_Juggernaut Fri, 08/24/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

Sessions needs to go; along with Rosenstein & Wray (who was suggest for FBI Director by Rosenstein).  While Rosenstein has appointed a Special Counsel to investigate no original crime, it has morphed into a Stalinesque head hunt for Trump.  Meanwhile corruption at DOJ/FBI goes unaddressed. If the Senate won’t confirm a new ass kicking AG then Trump should move Pompeo into the job.  Also, Trump needs to publicly fire these three after the election, no matter the outcome, to assert his power so the people understand he is real about cleaning up corruption and draining the swamp.

Arctic Frost Insurrector Fri, 08/24/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

 

You wish!!! LMAO! Either you’re completely void of historic knowledge or you’re trying to beat a dead horse. EVERYONE with intelligence knows this is NOTHING like Watergate EXCEPT bias anti-Trumpers. It’s sad sad you have to actually rewrite history because your ideas to get Trump are so pathetic they only raise to the level of having a hangnail. Note how easy it is for you to yell Watergate/Nixon but not once have you ever given any testimony as to HOW it relates. 

 

Either that or your life is so utterly boring that EVERYTHING has to be compared to some major true event of the past because otherwise people would figure out your views and beliefs are as shallow as you are. 

 

 

ztack3r swamp Fri, 08/24/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

exactly, he and rosenstein, executed, then hillary and chelsea... it is war, if you want a covert civil war, but none the less, they were and still are after the constitution of the usa, no more freespeech, no more right to bear arms etc...

and thinking that by being nice will be enough... at least smile on the cross they plan to crucify you on it before raping your children in their pedos islands.

Rusticus2.0 small axe Fri, 08/24/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

 "You know, the only reason I gave him the job is because I felt loyalty. He was an original supporter." Donald Trump ... yesterday

Classic flaw with narcissists; they're easily manipulated with displays of fake loyalty 

 

Arguably the swampiest state political machine is to be found in Jeff Sessions home state of Alabama and, it appears that some of that mud may stick

https://www.al.com/opinion/index.ssf/2017/06/lets_measure_the_distance_…

Rusticus2.0 Solomonpal Fri, 08/24/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

Back when I was in the corporate world and gave a fuck, I always picked the people most qualified for the job irrespective of whether they appeared to like me or not ... actually if they disliked me that was usually a better dynamic.

Oh, and loyalty  ? Most morons know there's no loyalty in politics; only narcissistic morons fall for that.

Arctic Frost Rusticus2.0 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

 

It’s that trait of Trump’s you accurately describe that is his Achilles heel. I often wonder why the left doesn’t go that direction if they really wanted to trip Trump up but they only come up with outlandish and silly “conspiracies of evil wrong doing.” If they’d just leave Trump be to be Trump it is that narcissistic reality that would really do him under. But currently they’re too stupid, hahahahaha. That unimaginable ignorance ALWAYS happens to those who believe they have absolute power. 

Arctic Frost eitheror Fri, 08/24/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

 

This is just more noise. Sessions shouldn’t be replaced during an election and no Senators would want to replace him before the midterms other than Senators who truly don’t have the President’s back. I didn’t trust Graham before and I still don’t trust him now. Remember this is McCain’s best friend on the Hill. This is set up bait they’re hoping the President will ignorantly believe. 

ztack3r bowie28 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

but then assassinate a few producers and shareholders of those corps... to force them lay low, or die. it's a revolution, they attempted to take over the us and put it under the un charter laws, what a more serious crime? so, yes, it's war, and it's cool, because they can be executed militarily :).

lasvegaspersona small axe Fri, 08/24/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

Sessions was a good senator. He just went limp as AG. Why this happened is widely speculated here and elsewhere. From the day he recused himself we knew there was trouble. His lack of action and explanation mean he should go. Whether he has deteriorating health (early dementia?) or some other reason he cannot be fully engaged...he should leave or be asked to leave.