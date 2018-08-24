Time For Sessions To Leave, Senior Senate Leaders Say

As President Donald Trump’s relationship with Attorney General Jeff Sessions continues to deteriorate, several key Republican Senators announced Thursday that they would support the president if he chooses to replace Sessions. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), both long-time colleagues of Sessions, told reporters Thursday that although Sessions has served the Justice Department with distinction, his lack of faith in the president and vice versa, has now become a distraction to the administration.
Graham, who spoke to SaraACarter.com on Thursday afternoon, noted that Sessions has served with distinction but Trump has the right to replace him as the relationship between the two is in disrepair.
The working relationship is strained, that happens on occasion and I support the president’s right to have a cabinet of his choosing
“I think this president, like every other president, has the right to pick cabinet members that he feels comfortable with, as long as they are qualified and competent. To suggest that President Trump is stuck with one attorney general for his eight years, or four years, is just not right,” said Graham. “Jeff Sessions is a fine man. There will come a day, I believe, when President Trump will want somebody new. The working relationship is strained, that happens on occasion and I support the president’s right to have a cabinet of his choosing.”
Tensions reached a boiling point Thursday after Sessions shot back at the president’s comments earlier that morning in an interview with Fox and Friend’s Ainsley Earhardt, that he “never took control of the Justice Department.”
Session’s issued a statement Thursday afternoon, writing, “I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda—one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.”
Graham, who has called for a special counsel to investigate the mounting evidence of alleged possible misconduct by the FBI in the Russia probe and Hillary Clinton email server investigation, said Mueller’s investigation,”needs to run it’s course – sooner rather than later. I hope he gets it over with and you can’t replace Mr. Mueller unless there’s cause and I see no cause.”
Grassley said that there would be time for a hearing this year if Session’s is to be replaced.
“I do have time for hearings on nominees that the president might send up here that I didn’t have last year,” Grassley said Thursday, according to Bloomberg News.
Graham disagreed with some Republican and Democratic colleagues, who don’t want to replace Sessions. “I don’t buy the idea that there is no other conservative in the country that can get confirmed,” he said.
Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Department of Justice, said told SaraACarter.com that “special counsels can only be appointed by the attorney general,” which would also include the acting attorney general if the confirmed attorney general were recused. But, she noted, “there’s only one AG for any given matter.”
Senior Congressional officials have complained that the Department of Justice has failed to appoint a special counsel to investigate the FBI’s handling of the Russia probe and the voluminous evidence that has been unearthed by congressional inquiries and investigations. Currently, the DOJ’s Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz is investigating the FBI’s role in the Trump-Russia investigation, but there is no indication that the report will be released anytime soon, according to sources. The DOJ has also appointed Utah U.S. Attorney John Huber to handle the criminal referrals regarding leak investigations and other criminal matters. This includes a referral from Horowitz regarding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired after the IG discovered he had lied numerous times to investigators and leaked information to the media regarding an ongoing investigation.
“I can’t confirm investigations on specific issues,” said Isgur Flores. “We’ve discussed the number of referrals we’ve had and that the number has been larger than in previous years. But that’s about all we can say.”
Isgur Flores noted that “referrals come from the intelligence agencies. So, in theory, they could say what matters have been referred because they are the victims in these cases, but we can’t.”
A former senior FBI official said that there is enormous frustration among FBI special agents who were handling cases like the ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation, and the “unscrupulous” behavior of senior FBI and DOJ officials in the very partisan handling of the investigations into both the Trump campaign and Clinton server investigation. Sessions announced last November that the DOJ is conducting 27 leak investigations, including the leak to the Washington Post disclosing a private conversation between then National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
“It seems that there is a pattern of investigations dying on the vine that is occurring for no other explainable reason but that senior executives both in the FBI and DOJ are choosing to allow them to die or forcing them to die,” said a former senior FBI official.
“The people actually doing the investigating–the junior agents–aren’t the ones who can make the decisions to allow the case to die. It can only be done at the very senior levels at the FBI. AKA: the seventh floor.”
Comments
the chipmunk needs to go
Nope.
In reply to the chipmunk needs to go by small axe
He needs to resign NOT fired. Trumps right, there is an ongoing conspiracy at DoJ to depose a sitting president and Sessions is doing nothing about it.
///
Oh and by the way, mine was the first up BG ;-)
In reply to Nope. by BandGap
I think Trump should stop using the Nixon playbook.
In reply to He needs to resign NOT fired… by nmewn
There's the door, bitch.
In reply to I think Trump should stop… by Insurrector
Sessions needs to go; along with Rosenstein & Wray (who was suggest for FBI Director by Rosenstein). While Rosenstein has appointed a Special Counsel to investigate no original crime, it has morphed into a Stalinesque head hunt for Trump. Meanwhile corruption at DOJ/FBI goes unaddressed. If the Senate won’t confirm a new ass kicking AG then Trump should move Pompeo into the job. Also, Trump needs to publicly fire these three after the election, no matter the outcome, to assert his power so the people understand he is real about cleaning up corruption and draining the swamp.
In reply to There's the door, bitch. by The_Juggernaut
Here is an idea. Go to the seventh floor with a lie detector. Sit them down one at a time and Yes or No. Do you have a bias against Donald Trump?
In reply to I think Trump should stop… by Insurrector
This is literally the fastest way to a banana republic and third world status.
Didn't Pol Pot do that kind of shit????
Is the attorney general the president's attorney or the people's attorney?
And only cult members would confuse the two
ps - fuck obozo too.
In reply to Here is an idea. Go to the… by BurningFuld
You wish!!! LMAO! Either you’re completely void of historic knowledge or you’re trying to beat a dead horse. EVERYONE with intelligence knows this is NOTHING like Watergate EXCEPT bias anti-Trumpers. It’s sad sad you have to actually rewrite history because your ideas to get Trump are so pathetic they only raise to the level of having a hangnail. Note how easy it is for you to yell Watergate/Nixon but not once have you ever given any testimony as to HOW it relates.
Either that or your life is so utterly boring that EVERYTHING has to be compared to some major true event of the past because otherwise people would figure out your views and beliefs are as shallow as you are.
In reply to I think Trump should stop… by Insurrector
I starting to think, when Christoper Steele made the comment to Bruce Ohr about the firewall still being in place, I believe Sessions is the firewall.
The protector of the status quo. He needs to be fired
In reply to He needs to resign NOT fired… by nmewn
Maybe, but at the time the only firewalls they were sure of was Comey, Ribyki, Strzok and McCabe.
In reply to I starting to think, when… by Spitball
he needs to be executed by fetanyl injection.
In reply to I starting to think, when… by Spitball
That statement alone should spark an indictment. Sessions isn't recused from everything! Perhaps he is a follow-on firewall.
In reply to I starting to think, when… by Spitball
The little "granny impersonator" never should have been there in the first place. The Don should have gotten rid of him as soon as he recused himself.
Without a substantive rule of law, this republic is toast.
;-D
In reply to I starting to think, when… by Spitball
Redacted.
This post was removed for the well being of our ZH readers...
;-D
In reply to I starting to think, when… by Spitball
This non performer has been the most passive snake leaving Trump vulnerable at every turn and has done nothing but get out of the way so that the deep state can charge after Trymp et al.
Disgraced bastard.
In reply to He needs to resign NOT fired… by nmewn
exactly, he and rosenstein, executed, then hillary and chelsea... it is war, if you want a covert civil war, but none the less, they were and still are after the constitution of the usa, no more freespeech, no more right to bear arms etc...
and thinking that by being nice will be enough... at least smile on the cross they plan to crucify you on it before raping your children in their pedos islands.
In reply to This non performer has been… by swamp
session is on this conspiracy...
In reply to He needs to resign NOT fired… by nmewn
He won't resign. He is a swamp creature sucking off the tit of the tax paying public.
In reply to He needs to resign NOT fired… by nmewn
assassination (legal, potus can do it).
In reply to He won't resign. He is a… by geo_w
Everybody wants instant everything.
Sessions was the first to endorse Trump, he was in on the swamp draining from the beginning.
All this shit of late is for show.
In reply to He needs to resign NOT fired… by nmewn
Resident moron, releases its last cerebral gasp.
In reply to Nope. by BandGap
Tons of thought in this post..nit wit.
In reply to Nope. by BandGap
"You know, the only reason I gave him the job is because I felt loyalty. He was an original supporter." Donald Trump ... yesterday
Classic flaw with narcissists; they're easily manipulated with displays of fake loyalty
Arguably the swampiest state political machine is to be found in Jeff Sessions home state of Alabama and, it appears that some of that mud may stick
https://www.al.com/opinion/index.ssf/2017/06/lets_measure_the_distance_…
In reply to the chipmunk needs to go by small axe
he was faking it... an hedge that the dark force have put... and rosenstein... both should be death rowed (for a test of the execution protocol), then every us citizen related to the clinton fundation... by the void.
In reply to "You know, the only reason… by Rusticus2.0
yeah, shouldn't have this rat looking clown in the first place!
In reply to he was faking it... an hedge… by ztack3r
Why Doesn't Trump Move Sessions to a New Position?
In reply to "You know, the only reason… by Rusticus2.0
I always pick someone disloyal to have my back. Am I up to your standard now?
In reply to "You know, the only reason… by Rusticus2.0
Back when I was in the corporate world and gave a fuck, I always picked the people most qualified for the job irrespective of whether they appeared to like me or not ... actually if they disliked me that was usually a better dynamic.
Oh, and loyalty ? Most morons know there's no loyalty in politics; only narcissistic morons fall for that.
In reply to I always pick someone… by Solomonpal
you nail that, first the clinton gang and their little protector jeff... then yes, potus should at least for the history book explain this utter treason by his friend jeff session...
In reply to I always pick someone… by Solomonpal
It’s that trait of Trump’s you accurately describe that is his Achilles heel. I often wonder why the left doesn’t go that direction if they really wanted to trip Trump up but they only come up with outlandish and silly “conspiracies of evil wrong doing.” If they’d just leave Trump be to be Trump it is that narcissistic reality that would really do him under. But currently they’re too stupid, hahahahaha. That unimaginable ignorance ALWAYS happens to those who believe they have absolute power.
In reply to "You know, the only reason… by Rusticus2.0
We need heroic people here not just good managers. Trump needs earth shattering competency.
Joe DiGenova as AG and James Kallstrom as FBI head.
Friday take the trash out day and fire Sessions and Wray.
In reply to the chipmunk needs to go by small axe
Kallstrom was part of the TWA 800 coverup under Klinton. He's Deep State swamp dweller all the way. I don't know about DiGenova.
In reply to We need heroic people here… by eitheror
This is just more noise. Sessions shouldn’t be replaced during an election and no Senators would want to replace him before the midterms other than Senators who truly don’t have the President’s back. I didn’t trust Graham before and I still don’t trust him now. Remember this is McCain’s best friend on the Hill. This is set up bait they’re hoping the President will ignorantly believe.
In reply to We need heroic people here… by eitheror
Yep. I agree.
In reply to This is just more noise… by Arctic Frost
No it is not noise. This is a serious ongoing issue. Hillary et al running free is not noise.
In reply to This is just more noise… by Arctic Frost
exactly, it's incentive for them and others to continue their "work".
In reply to No it is not noise. This is… by swamp
Yep. If Trump fires Sessions the entire MSM narrative for the next week will be about an administration in chaos and the highest rate of turnover since before time began and Trump fired Sessions because he refused to "politicize the DOJ" and go after Trump's enemies and blah blah blah.
In reply to This is just more noise… by Arctic Frost
but then assassinate a few producers and shareholders of those corps... to force them lay low, or die. it's a revolution, they attempted to take over the us and put it under the un charter laws, what a more serious crime? so, yes, it's war, and it's cool, because they can be executed militarily :).
In reply to Yep. If Trump fires… by bowie28
FACT CHECKING: James Kallstrom - TWA 800
https://flight800doc.com/fact-checking/fact-checking-james-kallstrom/
In reply to We need heroic people here… by eitheror
Keebler elf.
In reply to the chipmunk needs to go by small axe
Who remembers Trump's saying (repeatedly) "I hire the BEST people!" Yeah? Was Jeffie-boy one? Is that why the White House is installing a revolving door?
In reply to the chipmunk needs to go by small axe
Sessions was a good senator. He just went limp as AG. Why this happened is widely speculated here and elsewhere. From the day he recused himself we knew there was trouble. His lack of action and explanation mean he should go. Whether he has deteriorating health (early dementia?) or some other reason he cannot be fully engaged...he should leave or be asked to leave.
In reply to the chipmunk needs to go by small axe
Sessions is gone. Bub eye Jeffy.
where is execution live stream available?
In reply to Sessions is gone. Bub eye… by eitheror
They'll have to find him before they can fire him.
firing, like in death squad, I guess... fentanyl would do it... as long as his survivors are billed for it.
In reply to They'll have to find him… by Never One Roach
You made me log in to vote this up. This line is so good, I'm going to steal it.
In reply to They'll have to find him… by Never One Roach
Now is NOT the time for that.....and methinks the Senators know that.
senators try to protect their protectors... who is jeff serving? why such fear or subservience to the clinton gang?
In reply to Now is NOT the time for that… by Nunny