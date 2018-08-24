The Bromance Is Over: Trump Tells Pompeo Not To Go To North Korea

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 13:58

In a surprising admission from president Trump, two months after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, which was widely panned by many of his critics for being too disorganized and abrupt, moments ago Trump tweeted that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea because he feels "we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Pompeo was scheduled to make his fourth visit to North Korea next week to follow up on a framework agreement Trump reached with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The decision marks a rare admission from Trump that North Korea’s denuclearization is not going as well as hoped.

Trump blamed China, saying that "because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place)." This is in line with  Trump's complaint from early July in which he said that with respect to the denuclearization process, China "may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade."

Trump also said that "Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved" which however in light of the collapse of this week's trade talks, may take a while.

The president concluded by sending his "warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!"

After the Singapore summit with Kim, Trump proclaimed that North Korea is “no longer a nuclear threat.” It was not immediately clear, if North Korea is again a threat, but in kneejerk reaction, the dollar pushed higher, regaining almost all of its post-Powell losses, the USDJPY dropped, and stocks dipped modestly.

 

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
ardent dirty belly Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

America was created prior to Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and adjusted to include every member of society as citizens

IsraHell has been committing its THEFT, RACISM, and WAR CRIMES during an enlightened time when mankind should know better.

You must be a Joo because only stupid Joos use that stupid argument.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
charwoman Fri, 08/24/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

If all this BS distraction theater gets knocked down a few notches then I will be forced to re-think Trump.  Did (((they))) go after him so hard the last few weeks because he didn't want to go to war with N.Korea? 

Now that he's back on the (((train))), lets see what the next move is.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Winston Churchill Fri, 08/24/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

Moon is meeting Kim on Sept. 3rd,they're going around the USA and doing their own thing.

May even sign a peace treaty to be unveiled at the UN later in the month.

The USA is no longer relevant as far as the RoW is now concerned.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Winston Churchill woody188 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

You're living in the past, and by the way Russia's latest weapons are not its latest weapons, not by

a long stretch.They're another whole generation beyond what Putin spoke about in March.

The USA can no longer enforce dollar debts anywhere, which is why countries are giving it the middle finger

almost constantly,its an everyday occurrence,may as well get used to it.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
BritBob Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

Bad hair day?

North Korean officials paid a visit to a London hair salon to question why it had used their leader Kim Jong-un's picture in a poster offering haircuts.

The poster in M&M Hair Academy in South Ealing featured the words "Bad Hair Day?" below the leader's picture.

Barber Karim Nabbach said embassy officials were shown the door and the salon's manager spoke to the police.

The Met Police said: "We have spoken to all parties involved and no offence has been disclosed."

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
beenlauding Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:03 Permalink

"We have decided not to send Pompeo to North Korea due to the lack of progress in the (inevitable) Libya'ification of North Korea which would follow denuclearization."

DJT

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
debunker Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

President Ass-Clown scores another failure!!! SAD

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN. They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have “begged” for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
Yen Cross Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

 I wonder where Dennis Rodman is ?

 At least Trump isn't flying in pallets of fiat to appease the dictator.

 * Like Osama Obungler Ankle Grabber >did.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
RationalLuddite Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

They canceled . Why? Because North Korea IS emphatically doing what they said they would and this action by the US merely exposes that it was a pretext for them.  The last thing the US wants is NK not to be a boggie man. 

The US was making an agreement as a device to demonstrate failure of NK and as an intent gaslighting,  another data point in the in their lie narrative to reinforce NK's supposed failure to denuclearise and US supposed desire to see it happen.  "See! We tried!@ They just aren't sincere". The US is the insincere one. This whole thing was just a gaslighting episode to keep the element of doubt in a bewildered populace. 

Just stand back and Look - The US project annoyance or feel threated BECAUSE the NK's are doing what the agreement entailed. This will rapidly expose their dishonest motives the longer they allow Kimmy to dismantle the PRETEXT of wanting NK disarmerment without US occupation. They hate Kimmy for potentially exposing their mendacity and ulterior motives. These people are surprisingly bad at coming up with coherent plausible lies, so losing this pre-made NK nuclear threat makes the narcissistic lying Cabal perturbed. 

EDIT

Anyone have an accurate name or phrase for such ruses? It's not bait and swich as such. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
I am Groot Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

I've been reading weird reports that China is preparing its military to repel/invade the North Korean border. No idea why these reports are coming out. Anybody have any ideas ?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
cheech_wizard Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

Speaking of popcorn - The great thing about a low-sodium salt substitute, aside from the fact that it is measurably radioactive, is that people put it on their food! 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
tripletail Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

Entirely predictable. It's the classic 'red meat' syndrome. Throw the masses some red meat, then betray them by adhering to standard deep state policy. Trump does it all the time! It's his modus operandi, as well as that of all politicians. Kabuki on, my friends!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Ignorance is bliss Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

The Korean conflict has been brewing since before 1950. Its going to take time to resolve. Trump has made more progress then the last 5 Presidents combined. Not sure why so many people hate Trump. What happens to Trump will trickle down to the nation. You should be pulling for this guy. Let's root out corruption, let's disengage from the wars, let's put America first. WTF is wrong with people? Those are all good values.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
tropicthunder Fri, 08/24/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

That fat little fuck just wanted a goddam McDs in Pongyongyang so he can stuff his fucking phat face with Big Mac's.

Good news is that his faggot buddies over in Chongland can airdrop him as many fucking fart burgers as he needs all day long..