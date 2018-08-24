Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey To Testify On Conservative "Shadowbans" After GOP Lawmakers Demand Action

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:25

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is scheduled to appear before the House Energy & Commerce committee on September 5th, after several GOP lawmakers demanded action in response to reports of conservatives being "shadow banned" by the San Francisco-based social media giant. 

“Twitter is an incredibly powerful platform that can change the national conversation in the time it takes a tweet to go viral," wrote committee Chair Greg Walden (R-OR) in a Friday statement.

"When decisions about data and content are made using opaque processes, the American people are right to raise concerns. This committee intends to ask tough questions about how Twitter monitors and polices content, and we look forward to Mr. Dorsey being forthright and transparent regarding the complex processes behind the company’s algorithms and content judgement calls," the statement continues. 

Earlier this month, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to Walden, requesting that he be allowed to publicly grill Jack Dorsey over recent allegations that the platform limits the reach of some conservative accounts.

“Any solution to this problem must start with accountability from companies like Twitter, whose platforms have enormous potential to impact the national conversation — and unfortunately, enormous potential for abuse,” McCarthy said in the letter to House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden.

“In particular, I would like to request a hearing with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey so that the American people can learn more about the filtering and censorship practices on his platform.” -Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy, who has worked on tech issues for years, has been investigating reports of Silicon Valley tech giants injecting their admittedly liberal bias into the way they enforce speech on their platforms. McCarthy and other Republican leaders met with Facebook staffers in June over their concerns, and as recently as last month McCarthy was running ads on Facebook inviting supporters to join him “and President Trump in defending our conservative voice against social media censoring," according to the platform's public database of political ads.

This action follows Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against Twitter after he discovered that his account was being 'shadowbanned' - the practice of excluding or reducing the visibility of one's tweets from normal circulation on the platform.

In late July, Twitter issued a strange explanation to "set the record straight," in response to growing outrage over the practice of "shadow banning" conservatives, as confirmed in an article from the liberal publication VICE and promptly tweeted about by President Trump - where Twitter explicitly stated that they do not engage in the practice - except then they describe how they do exactly that

"People are asking us if we shadow ban. We do not. But let’s start with, “what is shadow banning?”

The best definition we found is this: deliberately making someone’s content undiscoverable to everyone except the person who posted it, unbeknownst to the original poster." -Twitter 

Then, Twitter reiterates they don't shadow ban - with the caveat in parentheses that you may need to go directly to the timeline of some users in order to see their tweets

Meanwhile, former "Direct Messaging Engineer" Pranay Singh (who is now a "Site Reliability Engineer") revealed one of the ways they do it: 

“Yeah you look for Trump, or America, and you have like five thousand keywords to describe a redneck. Then you look and parse all the messages, all the pictures, and then you look for stuff that matches that stuff.” -Pranay Singh

When asked if the majority of the algorithms are targeted against conservative or liberal users of Twitter, Singh said, “I would say majority of it are for Republicans.”

So if Twitter is full of smug, angry, #resisting millennials - who have shown zero compunction about punishing conservatives by applying vastly disproportionate standards to liberals - how, exactly, is Jack going to ensure this doesn't happen? Some of these people genuinely believe they're in a war right now.

In the full Project Veritas video from the Twitter sting, Twitter Content Review Agent Mo Nora explains that Twitter doesn't have an official written policy that targets conservative speech, but rather they were following "unwritten rules from the top":

“A lot of unwritten rules, and being that we’re in San Francisco, we’re in California, very liberal, a very blue state. You had to be… I mean as a company you can’t really say it because it would make you look bad, but behind closed doors are lots of rules.”

“There was, I would say… Twitter was probably about 90% Anti-Trump, maybe 99% Anti-Trump.”

The full 15-minute video of O'Keefe's Twitter sting can be seen below: 

"We do not shadow ban. You are always able to see the tweets from accounts you follow (although you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile). And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology." -Twitter 

In other words, Twitter says they don't shadow ban - it's just that tweets from people you follow may never appear unless you click directly into their timeline.

***

In January, an undercover video from Project Veritas captured several current and former Twitter employees bragging about siliencing conservatives on the platform.

"[T]hey just think that no one is engaging with their content, when in reality, no one is seeing it" - admitted former software engineer Abhinav Vadrevu. 

Tags
Banks - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
surf@jm Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

Oh joy......

We get to listen to another liberal friend of Hillary lie with a smirk on his face.....

And then we get to listen to a bunch of politicians lie with smirks on their faces....

And then I get to have all my sensabilities offended with a scowl on my face.....

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
DingleBarryObummer Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:29 Permalink

whatever, it'll be another dog and pony show like with zuckerberg.  He'll get coached by lawyers and psychologists on how to act.  He'll be given the questions before hand.  Dog and Pony.  WITCH HUNT! NO COLLUSION!

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
11b40 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:32 Permalink

Just force them to decide if they are common carriers, like the phone, mail, or truckers, or if the are content providers like a TV Network, Newspaper, or Magazine.

If common carriers, what you say or write is none of their business.  They only provide the delivery platform.

If content providers, they are liable for their content.  They sure as hell don't want that.

Congress needs to man up and force the issue.  If this discussion is not a part of the testimony, you know it's just theater for us plebs.  The rules are already in place.  Why are they not enforced?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Mroex 11b40 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

EXACTLY!!!!! There is another angle also. If they worm out of the common carrier category, then they fall into the "editor" category by virtue of deciding who and what gets banned. Therefore as editors they will be subject to  LIBEL Law Suits like any other editorial producer. Look at Alex Jones, being sued for millions over Sandy Hook. Love him or hate him, it proves my point

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:33 Permalink

Twitter employees think all Twitter employees are Trump haters because all Twitter employees are afraid of reprisal if they support Trump. It's a self-licking ice-cream cone.

PS: Frankly, I'm more interested in who was paying Sergei Millian, Oleg Deripaska, and Josef Misfud ... while they conspired to frame various Trump campaign officials.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Won Hung Lo Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

Hope they put him on the old lie detector with a car battery attached to his nuts for every time he lies.  He will never have kids, thats for sure. Say hi to the CIA for me @Jack.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
schroedingersrat Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

Whatever! Even if Twitter is a "liberal" they also "shadow ban" the (real) left and anti-war activists exactly as they do it with the right. The problem is not that Twitter has a political bias its more that they censor for a specific group that wants to keep the status quo and feels very threatened by social media giving fringe groups a voice.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
JoeTurner Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

Does Twitter still defer to the (((ADL))), (((ACLU))) and (((SPLC))) to determine which goyim are allowed the exercise their 1st Amendment rights ?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
66Mustanggirl Fri, 08/24/2018 - 18:43 Permalink

Oh, this should be good.  Let’s see if anyone asks Jack about the Soros/Brock/Media Matters 49 page “secret” memo issued Jan. 2017 and the step-by-step 4 year plan of attack to collude with the MSM, FB, Twitter, and Google to take down Trump through impeachment, baseless lawsuits, scurrilous charges, and the purging of Conservative voices from every platform on the internet and Social Media.

https://freebeacon.com/politics/david-brock-memo-attack-trump/

But I’m sure absolutely no one in Congress, the DOJ, FBI, the NSA, or the CIA had any idea this document existed.  Nope, not a clue.  Can’t WAIT to watch this circus.