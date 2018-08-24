US Imposes New Russia Sanctions; Will Stay In Place "Until Change In Russian Behavior"

Having warned several weeks ago it would impose sanctions on Russia for its alleged use of the Novichok chemical agent in the UK, on Friday morning the US followed through with the threat when the U.S. released a notice of sanctions, saying they will take effect when published in Federal Register on Aug. 27.
The sanctions will include foreign assistance, arms sales, denial of U.S. government credit, other financial assistance, and will remain in place for at least one year and until further notice.
Exceptions include on flight safety, wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries, space flight - as Russia is a primary supplier of space engines for US rockets - commercial end-users, deemed exports and reexports.
Plans to impose the sanctions were announced by the Trump administration on Aug. 8 and since the move was fully priced in, despite a small dip in the ruble in kneejerk response, the USDRUB quickly dropped and was trading near session lows amid broad-based weakness in the US dollar.
The lack of a reaction shows that investors are less concerned with limitations that, however, fall short of blocking purchases of Russian sovereign debt.
Separately, speaking to reporters in Kiev, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said the U.S. sanctions against Russia will remain in force "until there is a required change in Russian behavior" adding that the U.S. doesn’t accept Russian meddling in U.S. elections.
Bolton, who held talks earlier on Friday with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, also said that Kiev had made progress in its efforts to join NATO, but still had work to do.
“A lot depends on Ukraine fulfilling the requirements necessary to meet all of the military and political tests to be a NATO member,” Bolton said.“I would say progress is being made but there is still more to accomplish."
Russia strongly opposes NATO expansion towards its western borders and in 2014 annexed Crimea from Ukraine after Viktor Yanukovich, Ukraine’s Russia-friendly president, was toppled in a popular revolution. Bolton said it was important to resolve the Ukraine crisis and that it would be dangerous to leave the situation as it was in Crimea and eastern Ukraine, where Moscow has backed separatists in their conflict with Kiev.
Bolton also added he had told Poroshenko that Moscow should not meddle in Ukraine’s presidential vote next year.
“President Poroshenko and I agreed that we will look at steps that the United States and Ukraine could take to look at election meddling here,” he said.
The OJ moron has a job to do for Adelson. BB must be pleased and Bolton's mustache is erected.
Results= US isolation and $ dumping, or used as ass wipes.
The beatings will continue until morale improves.
(Psssst, we will take all the rocket motors you have though)
The harder and faster the US imposes economic warfare upon sovereign nations resisting its bullying, the quicker the US dollar will be dropped by an increasing number of countries. This is one of the ways empires/nations fail, pushing too hard their hegemonic aspirations and demands that lead to increasing numbers of nations allying against the empire.
Or, as Princess Leia stated:
"The more you tighten your grip the more star systems that slip through your fingers."
Russia will not bend to US bullying. The only reason they're still offering their rocket engines to the US is that they generate a lot of money; same with the launch fees.
Ive not had a problem with Russian behaviour since 1983
Neither does the rest of the planet except some assholes in the US and UK.
and Boris
And there will be a new full size US military base in Poland.
GET USED TO IT YOU ZH BETAS!!!!!
This is the "normalizing relations" compulsive liar you fanbois idolize doing what he does. I'm sure these actions will also be ignored in favor of words.
this is about nord stream2, Syria, and Germany.
Nyet roket motorskis or titanium for ju perfidious Amerikanski skum!
Moar natgas for Evropeans, but not for Jukraine.
Seems like the orange jesus needs another term as a POTUS to be more "flexible"
And the Russians and Chinese and Iran and turkey say go fuck yourselves.
More weaponized USD action.
You are watching a movie.
Q
oye gevalt! how do (((we))) perpetuate the lie that Drumpf "colluded" with Russians when he does this!
I need to know what Bill Kristol thinks about all this....
Just wait patiently. He'll be hired on as an advisor in the next few weeks.
Will Stay In Place untill forever.
USSA as new world Nazi state
...until change in Russian behavior?
Oy vey, who taught y'all Murican goyim to be so ambiguous with your threats? Those words have no meaning.
Let me guess, “trust the plan”? This is idiotic. The faster all of these countries run from the deep state the better. Time to trim Bolton’s stupid mustache with a lawn mower!
Can we use the wood chipper? More horsepower for all that hair
Putin will quietly respond or respond not all. He's keeping low, hoping that sympathetic right-wing governments waiting in the wings will give him majority support in Europe. Last thing he wants to do is scare European electorates. he is also inducing Germany to a neutral corner as well over Iran sanctions and Nord Stream.
Furtively, inch by inch, he's pulling the rug out from underneath the Americans, while the Chinese are more openly combative in the East.
Meanwhile the US is riven by corrosive pre- Civil War strife. The economy is also on a very uncertain path going into divisive elections. We're entering a very unpredictable zone right now.
Nah, printing moar and buying Italian debt is the path to MAGA
/s
Good post!
Putin should have allowed bozos americanos to elect Hillary, who would have been a far better schmooze than the Donald and an easier pushover.
Bolton needs some press. Otherwise if he speaks and no one listens, will he have spoken?
Read this...
Connecting the Dots Behind the Curtain?
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/connecting-the…
Yes. Every time someone in UK decides to put on a yellow suit with a funny helmet, Russia will be sanctioned.
Russian sanctions will stay in place until they "change their behavior". Is that like how that ass over at twitter banned Jones in order to "change his behavior". At this point it is getting really hard not to just take the opposite side of everything this country does...
These sanctions have little to do with Russia. This crap serves multiple purposes for the DS: create problems for Trump, start (another) war for the MIC and create political/economic chaos domestically and internationally.
Rest assured that the blame for anything negative will be placed on Trump.