US Inmates Demand 'Living Wage' Amid Largest Prison Strike In History

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/26/2018 - 23:20

On Tuesday, inmates across the United States began a 19-day campaign to protest the dehumanizing conditions of the American prison system, one of the potentially largest prison strikes in American history.

As Statista's Sarah Feldman notes, the organized dissent is planned to take the form of hunger strikes, sit-ins, boycotts of prison payment streams like collect calls, along with slow to no labor by the 2.3 million people currently serving time in the United States.

The prisoners have a series of demands: improve prison conditions, end to life without parole and solitary confinement, increase funding for rehabilitation services, and grant voting rights for people convicted of a felony.

One of the biggest demands for the strikers is an immediate end to compulsory and imposed labor for little to no pay.

Infographic: Little to No Pay for Prisoners in the U.S. | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Able bodied imprisoned people are put to work in correctional facilities doing cooking, cleaning, and grounds keeping along with possible labor outside of prisons, which is often dangerous, like in the case of prisoners fighting wildfires in California.

Currently around 800,000 prisoners work daily for meager wages that are often docked for court-assessed fines, family support, and discharge money.

States like Arkansas, Georgia, and Texas offer no compensation for work performed while in prison. Even for the highest paying states, the low end of compensation only outperforms states like Texas by around two quarters and a dime.

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 3
Pandelis Manthong Sun, 08/26/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

this is another sign ... it is a widely used method to bring down a state ... it comes as a reform, amnesty and so on.

in prison many of these guys even if they were not criminals they will become one.  most probably they within their own groups.

think about a few millions of them released into the population ... it will distruct attention from what else is going on plus they will make a lot of killing, pillaging etc. the same as an invading army ... a version of the re-educated ISIS people in the US ...

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Deathrips bonderøven-farm ass Sun, 08/26/2018 - 23:56 Permalink

I have a dream that all the prisoners are propagandized for 5 years to hate the moneychangers, shouldnt be that hard. They already hate authority. Then release all prisoners to manhattan island with strict border. Then we can take all the treasonous zionist scum and lock them on manhattan island with their new buddies.

 

I envision this would be a combination of escape from new york and running man. We could charge pay perview and reward the prisoner who serves up justice best with freedom and athletic endorsements!

 

Ill be the first customer!! Any other takers?

 

I have a dream....

 

EDIT...what was that movie where the jail guys fought with phonebook armor and swords in jail? Damn Id pay extra for rothschild vs jamie dimon cage match like that. Winner gets a wooden nickel!

 

EDIT 2...its Ricochet! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AObzrCwAga8

 

RIPS

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
petroglyph are we there yet Mon, 08/27/2018 - 00:40 Permalink

My kid works for the troopers, said regular inmates are 40k per year, but death row inmates are 100k. That is a shitload of room and board. 

If they aren't willing to work some of it off, we should outsource them to cheaper country's. They would be much cheaper in Mexico or China.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
mkkby ZENDOG Sun, 08/26/2018 - 23:51 Permalink

Coordinated how?  Take away all phones and access to computers.  Prosecute outside organizers (soros no doubt) for riot incitement and anything else you can think of.

Costs are too high.  Remove cable TV, air conditioning and other benefits.  Overcrowding?  No more building prisons.  FEMA camps in the desert guarded by the military if necessary. 

Refuse to work (no wage) and your sentence gets longer and longer and longer.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 5
NiggaPleeze MasterPo Sun, 08/26/2018 - 23:49 Permalink

Yeah, sure, now what if the REAL criminals, like Manafort, Flynn and Trump (who is at least guilty of tax fraud, using his Trump Foundation money to pay off his mistresses), actually had to pay for their crimes?

Oh, right, the elite criminals didn't do anything as horrible as sell a bit of weed to a motivated, happy buyer out of need and lack of jobs in their communities.  No, the elite criminals defrauded unhappy people, while already filthy rich.

ZH raises its ugly face yet again.  Most of the time people get that the US justice system is utterly corrupted, unfair, biased and unjust, but yet, they feel the need to want to kick its victims harder than the next guy.  Pathetic, evil mentality, truly.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 3
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 A Lunatic Sun, 08/26/2018 - 23:54 Permalink

Oh fuck off. This is a move by the commies to free coloreds. Right now how many coloreds have been located in relation to the murders in Chicago for one weekend where 75 people were killed? One. Exactly one person.

People underestimate the Marxists. This is one step, in a long line of steps, where the end goal is loosing criminals on an unaware public. To do the commies dirty work.

Colin Flaherty has been documenting, for years, that if someone is colored they have to work really, really hard to actually get locked up. There are plenty of white victims that are shocked when the colored guy gets away with murder. You know, because he was just playing the knockout game. Or he's just crazy. Like that makes it okay for an animal to roam free in polite society.

www.minds.com/Colinflaherty

That's the reason I have a CCW and sleep with a Mossburg pump shotgun by my bed. Uninvited guests will be killed. Period. A predator mistaking me for prey will have made their last mistake. And I plan on a gut shot or a crotch shot for maximum pain and suffering.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 A Lunatic Mon, 08/27/2018 - 00:07 Permalink

That isn't what this story is about. It's about the Marxists stirring the pot, once again.

I don't give a fuck about criminals. I don't. I am sick and tired of paying for losers from the day they are born, to the day when they end up locked up, to the day they are buried. Fuck them. This tax mule$ back is broken.

This story isn't about political criminals or those who are caught up in PC shit, either. I know it's hard to stay on topic, and focus, but try.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
NiggaPleeze HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 00:11 Permalink

There's the argument of real genius.  You take a very small subset of the prison population, and generalize that everyone should get the treatment they get.

You know what is the typical "criminal"?  A young man with no jobs in his community who sold a natural plant to a willing buyer at a fair price.  To me that is an entrepreneur, not a "criminal".

Look here:  https://www.bop.gov/about/statistics/statistics_inmate_offenses.jsp .  That is for LAST month.  46% of all convictions were purely for "drug offenses".  Category "g" is violent crime - Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Kidnapping Offenses. What?  Only 3.3%????

You know who are the greatest mas murderers?  They're all in DC.  Trump among them.  He's got 100 some young dead kids on his hands just in Yemen over the past week.

Let's see him smirking about selling bombs and jets to his best friends in Saudi Arabia one again, shall we?

Or should we watch him do the "sword dance" with them?  Maybe he used a sword used to cut off the head of some anti-hereditary-dictatorship critic, how grand!  That's the folks Trump dances with.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 NiggaPleeze Mon, 08/27/2018 - 00:16 Permalink

Take that commie shit and shove it. Selling drugs, in most states, will get a colored kid less than 5 minutes behind bars.

Take your lies, and pablum, and go sell that to the uneducated coloreds in your neighborhood. I'm not buying your stupid lies.

Be sure you tell those young bucks if they mess with the wrong old white lady they may end up dead. Don't try and steal from me or do the knockout game. I carry. And I will have no problem with a direct crotch shot, either.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 NiggaPleeze Mon, 08/27/2018 - 00:21 Permalink

Hahahahaha! Awwwwww! The little ragamuffin is mad! Waaaaaah!

Like I said, be sure to tell your homies to watch out stealing from bitches like me, who CCW. Thanks to the US Army I am a trained, professional, too. Got the medal to prove it. Expert.

And when I shoot I'm going low. If you like having a dick, and balls, after fucking with me those parts will be missing.

Is that worth my purse and some CCs which can be canceled or an old Note 3 phone?

Why aren't you teaching your homies to go to the library, to learn how to read, to get a fucking job, to work hard, to get married, to not have unprotected sex, to do the right thing and marry the mother of your child, and to not be a fucking criminal, in the first place? I know why. Because it is so much easier to just teach them to hate whitey and make excuses for their bad behavior and poor choices. Blaming whitey? Yeah. If you hate white's so much, move to fucking Africa.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 NiggaPleeze Mon, 08/27/2018 - 00:45 Permalink

Does your nephew know that you fucked your sister and that is why he was born? Shhhhhh. I won't tell. But your father fucked your sister, too. So is your sister's kid yours or your father's? Hard to tell. I recommend doing a 23-and-me genetic test, just to be sure. Poor little thing. And no one teaching him how to keep his dick in his pants, either. Meh. He'll end up on the down low, being ass fucked, on Icerberg Slim's fifth string. Homos in the park for fifty cents.

Unless he preys on me and I shoot his dick off. Mah dick! Mah dick! That bitch just shot off mah dick!