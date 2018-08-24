Weaponizing The US Dollar Is Accelerating Global De-Dollarization

Authored by Federico Pieraccini via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Donald Trump has in just over two years abandoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), ditched the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), withdrawn the US from the Paris climate agreement, and unilaterally removed American participation in the Iranian nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Some of these decisions have undoubtedly received popular support from far beyond America’s shores. Washington's withdrawal from the TPP was welcomed by the People's Republic of China. During the Obama presidency, Xi Jinping strongly protested the exclusion of Beijing from the TPP. In the case of the TTIP, European allies for the most part were strongly opposed to the treaty because European multinationals would be subjected to sanctions and fines from American authorities.
The climate agreement, placing important limits on CO2 emissions as well as imposing regulations governing pollution, has been strongly resisted by US energy oligarchs. The withdrawal from the Paris accord has satisfied a substantial proportion of Trump's donors linked to the hydrocarbon industry and beyond. Finally, the abandonment of the JCPOA was praised by Riyadh and Tel Aviv, two essential partners in Trump's domestic and foreign strategies.
Observing the consequences of these political choices in the months since, it is easy to see how the world has reacted in a more or less similar fashion, which has been by ignoring the United States and emphasizing cooperation amongst themselves. The TPP, with its agreements between 11 countries, has remained in place without Washington. The development of relations between ASEAN and China continues on without Washington’s participation. While the TTIP has been halted, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), is in its final approval stage, an agreement between Canada and the EU that bypasses the American-inspired TTIP. The Iran deal remains in force despite Washington's cowardly withdrawal, and the five countries remaining in the Iranian nuclear agreement have every intention of respecting the JCPOA, which had been negotiated over a number of years.
In addition to withdrawing from the above treaties, Washington has started a serious trade war and is imposing tariffs on allies and enemies alike. From Russia to the EU, as well as China, South Korea, Japan and Turkey, everyone is facing the unprecedented decision to apply tariffs on trade. In Trump's mind, this is the only way to balance a trade deficit that has now reached more than 500 billion dollars.
In addition to the dismantled treaties and imposition of tariffs, Trump strongly criticized some pillars of the post-World War II liberal order, such as NATO and America’s European allies themselves. The suggestion that NATO may be obsolete has shaken the European capitals to their core, even as the Russian Federation may see it as signalling the prospect of positive relations with the United States. Later it was understood that Trump's strategy was to present himself before his electors with tangible achievements, in this case a substantial increase in military spending by NATO countries in Europe. Trump wants a commitment of 2% of GDP to be spent on defense, and NATO’s leaders are now agreeing on the need to invest more money.
Finally, the devastating blow came with the abandonment of the Iranian nuclear agreement, creating significant tensions with European allies. Washington has decided to impose sanctions on companies that do business with Tehran from November 2018. The EU immediately passed a law to shield EU companies from American fines, but many French and German companies appear to have already abandoned their projects in Iran, fearing Washington's retribution.
Trump even began directly targeting historical allies, first strongly criticizing May in the UK over the slowness of Brexit, then Erdogan's Turkey for the purchase of the S-400 system as well as the detention of an American pastor (accused of having participated in the attempted coup of 2016), and giving the green light to Saudi Arabia for its commercial and political war with Qatar, a close ally of Turkey.
In this uncertain and unprecedented environment, Donald Trump's best friends are Israel and Saudi Arabia, with the Italian government offering a friendly face in Europe, the only big European country not opposed to The Donald. The Italian government intends to present itself in contradistinction to France and Germany, returning to influencing the European decisions. We shall come to see how valid this political path is, especially in light of what Trump will ask Conte in exchange for political support, especially with regard to Libya and on various trade and tariff issues.
Trump seems to have been outlining, over almost 24 months of his presidency, his political strategy. The neoconservatives, in the wake of 9/11, used military force in Iraq and Afghanistan, with no rival power able to stand in their way. With Obama, the strategy turned to operating under the cover of democracy and human rights, using more subtle means for bringing about regime change, such as color revolutions. It seems this general strategy continues with Trump, through the means currently available to him. US military planners nowadays must contend with an effective military force that keeps throwing a spanner in their works, Moscow returning Crimea to the Russian Federation and intervening in Syria to support the legitimate government of Syria.
Trump seems to have understood the message coming from Beijing and Moscow regarding the inviolability of their territory, their spheres of influence and their sovereignty. For this reason, Washington's aggression seems to be focussing more on the economic arena. Trump has weaponized the dollar and is wielding it against allies and enemies alike to extract benefits for the United States. What the current administration intends to do is use the status of the dollar (already a reserve currency and the medium of exchange for such things as oil) as a weapon against adversaries and allies. And it is painful for those at the receiving end, given that the global economy revolves around Washington and the dollar.
The ability to bar European companies from operating in Iran derives from the status of the petrodollar. Washington forbids foreign banks from working with Iranian banks, effectively blocking the flow of US dollars into the country. This is aside from excluding targets from the SWIFT banking network.
To understand the consequences of these actions, it is important to note how presidents prior to Trump worked to advance American imperialism. As noted, following the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, several countries began to anticipate and plan against scenarios of American aggression. Alliances have been strengthened (Pakistan with China, India with Russia, Qatar with Turkey, Iran with Russia and China, Iran with Russia and Turkey), many issues are being slowly resolved (India and Pakistan, South Korea and North Korea) and many countries prefer to buy arms from Russia and China in order to keep American imperialism at bay.
The methodology of color revolutions, in the light of the protection now being offered by the likes of Russia and Iran, was employed in the place of direct military intervention (as occurred in Iraq and Afghanistan) in other theaters (Libya, Ukraine and Syria). After the wars in 2002 and 2003 in Iraq and Afghanistan, China, Russia and Iran drew a red line regarding Washington's interventionism. The effectiveness of color revolutions was diminished when the Russians, the Chinese and Iranians started expelling the various NGOs funded by the likes of Soros and other globalist financiers to bring about regime change under the cover of democracy and human rights.
The outlook of Washington's political establishment is based on military hard power that is now inferior in offensive capability than the Sino-Russo-Iranian one, ensuring the strategic independence of Eurasia and its partners (Turkey, India, Qatar, Pakistan, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Egypt, the Philippines, etc.). In terms of color revolutions, the artifice has now been brought to light, and countries on the receiving end of such attacks can now recognize them and quickly act to forestall them, as happened in Hong Kong in 2014.
Donald Trump seems to have resorted to the only weapon left available to him, namely, the economic power of the US dollar, offering him the opportunity to shape events. It is a strategy with short-term benefits by devastating effects for Washington in the long run. Indeed, the only way to combat US financial dominance is to ditch the US dollar for other currencies. Washington's economic power derives from the use that the world makes of the dollar. Clearly, then, Trump's decision to use the US dollar as a weapon will cost his country dearly in the future, the dollar probably bound to lose its role as a global reserve currency. As history has shown, when a reserve currency is transferred to another currency, the empire that depended on this reserve-currency status itself went into decline. This occurred with the France and Britain, and it will likely occur with the United States.
If the S-400 militarily represents the middle finger to Washington, denying as it does US air dominance, de-dollarization is the obvious answer to Trump’s use of the US dollar as a weapon to wield against friends and enemies.
This vulnerability is a wake-up call for US allies, who have filled their pockets and state coffers with US dollars printed at zero interest rates. Just look at the situation in Turkey, with almost 100 billion dollars in foreign debt. Ankara suffers from the excessive dollarization of its economy. It thus remains vulnerable to a US dollar attack by Trump, and without Qatar coming to the rescue with 15 billion dollars worth of investment, the Turkish lira would have not been able to resist for much longer. The danger of an economic collapse is real, along the same lines as was experienced in Asia in the late 1990s through devastating financial-speculation attacks. In contrast, Moscow finds itself with a very low public debt and just 13 billion in dollar-denominated securities, continuing apace the de-dollarization of its economy.
Trump has indirectly set in motion a much needed global rebalancing. Washington’s downsizing into a smaller power will come about above all through a fundamental change at the global economic level. As long as Washington is free to print money, increase debt, exchange dollars for real goods, and remain credible to the rest of the world that continues to purchase US treasuries instead of gold as a safe haven, Trump will be free to use the US dollar as a baseball bat with which he can whack friends and opponents over the head.
The potential use of the US dollar as a baseball bat has been evident for more than a decade for Russians, Chinese and Iranians. For this reason, they have been exchanging their dollars for other currencies for years. The United States, as a declining empire, is lashing out, employing every weapon available to try and arrest its diminishing status as the world’s sole superpower. Now it is the turn of America’s allies to relinquish the dollar, coming to understand that real sovereignty is ensured through economic sovereignty.
Comments
We’re our worst enemy.
Yes, it only drives the rest of the world to de-weaponize the Dollar to a mere squirt gun. And it's a good thing for humanity.
In reply to We’re our worst enemy by Slippery Slope
I'm leaving you Dollar
Before I commit a crime
-(apologies to) Howlin Wolf
P.S. Listen CAREFULLY to lyrics love ya good night
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vB6hNQv-Bh8
In reply to It only drives the rest of… by beemasters
They've weaponized the front hole.
Might as well weaponize the back hole, too.
In reply to I'm by TeamDepends
The only reason its still alive is other CB's are holding it as a Default store of Value...
When it finally goes, its gonna Fuckin BLOW...
>>>>> http://www.pcgscoinfacts.com/coin/detail/8260
In reply to Yes by JungleCat
Some of those countries have weaponized cheap labor.
In reply to Yes by JungleCat
No, the Fed is our worst enemy.
Sanctions always have been, and always will be, an act of war. The Fed doesn't appear before Congress for approval to start the financial war, nor do they appeal to the US population or ask for consensus to kill foreigners through sanctions and inflation. They just do whatever the hell they want because they are spineless and chicken shit control freaks who hide behind their financial instruments.
End the private corporation known as the Federal Reserve and we end debt slavery and monetary inflation.
Peace to the world will follow.
In reply to We’re our worst enemy by Slippery Slope
The writer is too vested, pandering selectively to authorized narratives and Big Lies. He needs to disconnect for clearer perspective.
In reply to No, the Fed is our worst… by nope-1004
Illiterate knuclehead. Anyone can trade with Dungheepistan or Rusoligarcy all they want. Freely. Have at. Book the profit. But...if you do...you are out of our cub. Us. "U" "S".
Now, that's not too complicated, is it? You know, like the wife says, me or her?
The only panty twist for the Eurocucks is that they want both. The American wife to clean the house, pay the bills( which we have for the last 70 years) and the Eurocucks want the tart.
Boohoo.
And, you'll knucke down too. Because you are cheap, broke pussies. And, Trump knows it and has your little shaved balls in a pickle jar.
Realpolitik baby. You taught us. Thanx.
In reply to No, the Fed is our worst… by nope-1004
Trump is bowing to Putin.
Trump would be wise to bow to Putin !
Putin and Lavrov are the only TRUE Statesmen left !
In reply to Trump is bowing to Putin. by koan
Just remember:
Putin said it first
This is not a surprise....
We ZH people beat the hell out of this subject... ...
We know it's coming...
You have seen nothing yet, BTC is out of the mega pump and dump, everybody will dump the dollar by 2020, it will be hard for Trump to get reelected
NOW is the time to stock gold and silver, but most of all: BTC
In reply to This is not a surprise… by JibjeResearch
Well I mean... Trump and Kim Jong Un were best friends for a little while but Trump de-friended him today.
uh oh... please pass the popcorn and my model carrier group.
The Big Mac index can retire soon.
#Don’t care!
most of US export products will be banned due to pollution regulations.. nice deal Mr. Trump...
Large bag of beans, 24 oz. can of Milwaukee beer, free directory of whores found on twitter, and a 20 oz. bag of rice... 3 USD Dollars! Trade wars are easy! Doom 2019!
trump has to many irons in the fire as he follows elons`muskescapes strategy [perfectly] into the economic abyss
I would agree with the basic premise of this article.
The one thing I would note that as US petroleum exports of all types increases in the years ahead that the past or current definition of the so called petrodollar will change.
As the U.S. becomes less energy reliant on imports and our trade imbalances start to improve from increasing energy import revenues/taxes the US petrodollar will increase in importance and in value relative to other currencies.
I can understand where it seems those other countries and their currencies should eschew the USD but it's not going to be that simple when the EU comes apart at the seams while Trump is in office and the Euro becomes a historical footnote and collectors item. In that scenario the USD soars and the yuan gains more of the forex market share.
The Yen is mixed into the equation somewhere and seems likely to continue to fade in value and importance but the world is awash in yen and it's restructuring (after going insolvent) will cause some major disruptions.
In that scenario the USD soars again and the yuan ascends into direct forex competition with the USD.
But inbetween then and now the so-called petrodollar is just getting warmed up when our trade imbalances start to reverse from our exports.
All roads lead and converge through Turkey...--- its been that way since 1907 when Oil was first discovered in Mosul and Bag[h]dad.
The same players are still around vexing their geography.
Think Africa today???
" The Turkish Petroleum Company--- A Study in Oleaginous(of or relating to oil[or gas?) Diplomacy" 1914- 2018
https://www.jstor.org/stable/2142190?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
In reply to I would agree with the basic… by DarkPurpleHaze
And hopefully de-globalization
The author of this article misses the MAGA strategy completely.
The idea is to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. and ensure the basics of life needed to support our civilization are included in our internal economy. Prices for some items may increase, but the upside is everyone has a job and contributes together towards a robust society. Self sufficiency as much as possible, while managing inflation and providing a good business climate through sensible regulation and low taxes.
The world can trade with us, but we will be dealing from a solid position of strength with an eye towards full internal employment.
Stop the unnecessary wars demanded in the past by the worldwide military industrial media complex. Arm the country with sufficient state of the art weapons for deterrence. Practice. Plan for peace, but be prepared to defend ourselves and our allies. The no war policy is why the President is opposed by the establishment all over the world, it upsets the status quo and shifts wealth from those involved in war production and profiteering.
The Federal Reserve will need to be modified, possibly eliminated, in order to pay off the national debt. So be it. The money supply will need to be managed to provide sufficient currency to support robust business growth. Take back the power to create a new currency, possibly a cyber currency based on U.S. energy reserves. Tailor the growth of the money supply to the requirements for growth in the economy and factor that into the cyber calculus. Payoff the national debt with the new currency while eliminating fractional banking.
The stakes are high but the return is high as well. We will see if the President can pull this off.
I agree/
Also since when did Trump have "donors"?
In reply to The author of this article… by quantumcorrelation
In this uncertain and unprecedented environment, Donald Trump's best friends are Israel and Saudi Arabia, with the Italian government offering a friendly face in Europe, the only big European country not opposed to The Donald.
With "friends" like Israel and SA who needs enemies.
And (((why))) are these our only friends?
The $usd is floating around a very dangerous area.
Lots' of piano wire on the weekly and monthly charts.
Bitchez
This is very straight forward.
After WW2 all the major nations were physically destroyed or bankrupted. Great Britain was ruined financially if not physically.
To refloat/refinance the global economy the USD was the only possible currencies. The Gold Standard was DEAD after WW1 (1925 last effort) so no chance after 1945. There were no other possible currencies.
The USD had to be the global reserve and working currency for decades.
By the 1970s most of the previously significant economies were off life support.(pre 1939)
By 1976-78 the US began to run continuous trade deficits and 40 years ago the US should have begun withdrawing the USD as the single reserve currency by eliminating the trade deficit keeping it about net zero.
It is never too late so going forward the trade deficits with the EU and China are cut to zero then we turn to the EMs and inform them that shipping all their stuff to the US to support their bogus currencies with USD is over.
De-Dollarization is a GOOD long overdue change. The US is unable to successfully issue enough USD for 7.6 soon to be 10B people and if De-Dollarization does NOT take place there will not be a house within a 1000 miles of the coasts for less than 100 M dollars and College will be millions of dollars per degree.
Why is this? The floods of USD created to finance the global economy eventually return driving Real Estate and non tradable services like Health and Education through the ROOF!