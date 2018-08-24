"What's The First Thing You Look At In The Morning?"

Via Bloomberg's Richard Breslow,
A number of years ago, I began traveling to different trading rooms across continents. One of the things I shouldn’t have been surprised to learn, but was quite taken by, was the different answers I got to the question, “What’s the first thing you look at when you get up in the morning?”
Everyone was curious about the obvious big picture in the markets but first on the list was always what would affect them most immediately, directly and therefore personally.
During one of my first trips, I became well-acquainted with a fabulous trader in Singapore. Not surprisingly, especially given the era, he mostly traded emerging markets - strongly enough to have never missed a beat making two-way prices throughout the entirety of the Asian financial crisis. His answer, without hesitation, was “the Mexican peso.” Which, trust me, didn’t trade back then in South-East Asia. But he said it was his secret key to anticipating the mindset of the client base and gave a good idea how things would at least open locally.
If you posed that question to traders these days, you might hear S&P 500 E-minis, 10-year Treasuries or the dollar. That might work, but probably isn’t all that smart.
Given the steady correlation of the on- and off-shore yuan with a number of assets, you might as well go to the source.
All the more important because, as we saw earlier Friday, the two yuans started to motor even before the news was out that China was re-instituting the “counter-cyclical factor” used in setting the on-shore yuan settlement rate.
And they set in motion several things, including the Bloomberg Dollar Index and, yes, the Mexican peso. It’s a far better explanation of what’s been going on than, “All eyes on Jackson Hole.”
Obviously days evolve and new developments happen, but it makes no sense to try to understand the way forward if you don’t have an inkling of the context driving the past. And how you define “past” can be minutes, hours or days. If you look back over the course of this year, there is a lot we now understand with the benefit of a much closer inspection of the yuan. If it moves things in the moment and over the course of time, it needs to be way up there on your list of must-check assets.
Comments
I'd probably say my ceiling, or wall if I sleep on my side.
Why ZeroHedge, of course...
In reply to I'd probably say my ceiling… by DetectiveStern
I'm lucky, I look at my dear pretty wife first thing in the morning.
In reply to . by MasterPo
I check to see how much my broker has ripped me off in overnight interest. Cunt.
In reply to I'm lucky, I look at my… by 38BWD22
The Obamas, after I drop them off at the White House
In reply to I check to see how much my… by FullHedge1
My 12 glorious inches of morning wood.
In reply to I'd probably say my ceiling… by DetectiveStern
Heat with wood?
In reply to My massive morning wood. by TheSilentMajority
Strange, why do you keep timber in your bed?
In reply to My massive morning wood. by TheSilentMajority
Knot holes?
In reply to Strange, why do you keep… by DetectiveStern
Have a Japanese bonzai tree on your nightstand do you?
In reply to My massive morning wood. by TheSilentMajority
hey guys The SilentMajority just admitted he works for the NYT.
In reply to My massive morning wood. by TheSilentMajority
So he lies like other people breathe. Got it.
In reply to hey guys The SilentMajority… by just the tip
It can’t be 12 inches......because, then it would be a foot! Dont forget to tip your waitresses!
In reply to My massive morning wood. by TheSilentMajority
30 Years ago my dick would get so hard it would give a dog lockjaw if he smelled my ass.
Every morning I'd get up I have to hold it down so I wouldn't piss up my nose. Now I have to hold it up so I don't piss on my toes.... R.L Burnside Heat
In reply to My massive morning wood. by TheSilentMajority
My dog.
I dunno, first thing I look at is me pecker taking aim at the bowl
Aim?
In reply to I dunno, first thing I see… by Rainman
that is better than a one liner. a one worder. but that doesn't flow as well as one liner.
pardon my while i LMFAO.
In reply to Aim? by BandGap
tortillas/peso
My boner
oh fuck me.
"What's The First Thing You Look At In The Morning?"
a headline like that is an invitation to a caption contest. must be a new tyler.
it's ZH FFS.
i look at your wife.
Dood - Nowadays you have to be much more specific, lol.
In reply to oh fuck me. "What's The… by just the tip
"Morning Woody"
Well, you asked...
No.
To all of it.
Chinese Mexicans aren’t real.
Yet.
ZeroHedge, duh.
Drudge Report. Sorry Tyler.
My feet six feet away?
The first thing I see is a bunch of web sites wanting money for me to read them or wanting me to white list them. Fuck you I can find the same shit somewhere else.
If someone has found the balls to take back our United States' "banking" system from the MFing thieving, foreign owned, Federal Reserve that's destroying this country and its middle-class and that has no right to have, and will never legitimately have - Wilson Charter or not!
LMFAO on the responses above! Brilliant! Technically, I just look at the weather site for my immediate area, living in southwest Florida. Nothing exotic.;)