Yet Another US-Saudi Massacre In Yemen: UN Condemns Airstrike Killing 22 Children

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 22:45

Just two weeks after a US-Saudi coalition airstrike on a school bus in Yemen killed some 40 children in an event which finally caught international media attention, there's a new report that coalition jets have struck a camp for internally displaced people in the flashpoint region of Hodeidah.

Pro-Houthi rebel outlets were the first to report the massacre, which was quickly picked up in international media. According to reports, at least 22 children and four women were killed

Prior US-Saudi strikes on Yemen in 2017. Image source: Getty via The New Arab

"[The victims were] dead children and women. [It was a] disgusting crime," the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV network reported Thursday. Refugees were reportedly fleeing fighting in the area area when the airstrike occurred. 

The BBC reports the following based on a United Nation official in the region: "The victims were fleeing fighting in the al-Durayhimi district, south of the port city of Hudaydah, when their vehicle was hit on Thursday. A separate air strike the same day killed four children, according to the UN's humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock."

The UN quickly weighing in on the attack is significant, given both Saudi and United States recent statements indicating they do not deliberately target civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Screengrab from Al Jazeera coverage showing the strike aftermath on Thursday.

After the August 9th attack on a school bus in the north of the country, which killed scores of mostly children, the Saudi coalition spokesman defended its actions as "legitimate".

The BBC continues of the heightened scrutiny regarding US-Saudi coalition war crimes in Yemen

Mr Lowcock's statement on Friday confirmed that the victims had been fleeing violence around the rebel-held port city Hudaydah.

He renewed calls for an impartial and independent investigation into air strikes. A report by Human Rights Watch the same day accused the Saudi-led coalition of failing to hold "credible" investigations into such incidents.

The reported attack was condemned by Unicef, Save the Children and other international organisations.

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent and prompt investigation into Saudi coalition airstrikes on civilian targets, including the August 9 school bus attack.

UNICEF's regional director in the Middle East and North Africa, had tweeted in the aftermath of the school bus massacre: "NO EXCUSES ANYMORE!!"

There's further been rising bipartisan support in Congress for cutting off US intelligence support and weapons supplied to Saudi Arabia, especially after it was revealed the specific laser-guided bomb used on the school bus was a US-supplied Lockheed Martin manufactured weapon. The UAE also plays a lead role in air operations over Yemen as a regional US and Saudi ally.

In subsequent statements a Pentagon official told Vox that the US is not going to investigate the origins of the bomb from the August 9th attack, saying, “We may never know if the munition [used] was one that the US sold to them.” However, a tracking number on the side of a bomb fragment confirms it was supplied by the US, as also recently confirmed by CNN. 

The Pentagon has lately claimed to be heavily drawing down its assistance to the Saudi coalition fighting in Yemen. 

hedgeless_horseman Sat, 08/25/2018 - 22:48 Permalink

 

Sickened by all of this?

Want to know how it is likely to end?

Read Gibbons' great work, The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.

It's all there.  

Beautifully written and well referenced. 

 

 

truthseeker47 toady Sat, 08/25/2018 - 23:35 Permalink

So what's the problem?  We'll just send their relatives some American tax dollars and everything will be fine.  (end of sarc) I could never be a politician, bureaucrat or military guy spending other people's money in these ways, I would never have a good night's sleep again.

SocratesSolutions toady Sun, 08/26/2018 - 00:04 Permalink

How do we kill your ill? For you are ill to kill. Sick Zionist infested America has gone far fucking enough. 

Enough real infiltrated and usurped America. You need to kill your ill in order not to have your ill make you kill. 

I refer to the Satanic Judaic parasites who 911'd your asses and now have you doing their goddamned fucking bidding in the Middle East as their stupid slaves. But the line has been crossed—for kids will NO LONGER BE INVOLVED IN SEMITIC SATANIC EVIL—AND THAT MEANS ZIONIST EVIL. We're not talking about Arabs who are Semitic. We are talking about fucking sick Satanic Jews under the Rothschild Proxy State of "Israel". NO MORE. THE TIME HAS COME TO DISMANTLE THE ATOMIC BOMB OF IGNORANCE UPON THE WORLD STAGE: THE SATANIC JUDAIC RELIGION ITSELF. 

Skip TBT or not TBT Sat, 08/25/2018 - 23:16 Permalink

Frank Herbert was a brilliant writer and he understood THIS world better than most.
Fremen that is the answer to the (((TRIBE))) and their crimes.

"What is Israel to do?...Israel has been building nuclear weapons for years...What would serve the Jew-hating world better in repayment for thousands of years of massacres but a nuclear winter?...The ultimate justice?" Professor David Perlmutter - The Los Angeles Times April 7, 2002

"Martin Van Creveld, a prominent professor of military history at the prestigious Hebrew University in Jerusalem, told a Dutch magazine the following in 2002: 'We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets for our air force.” He went on to say “Our armed forces, however, are not the thirtieth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under.” (The original interview appeared in the Dutch weekly magazine:Elsevier, 2002, no. 17, p. 52-53, April 27th, 2002)."

Skip TBT or not TBT Sat, 08/25/2018 - 23:53 Permalink

Who weaponized the atom? Who gave "safe, clean", nuclear energy?
(((The GANG)))

Albert Einstein- Bombfather- German Jew
Robert Oppenheimer- Manhattan Project- Russian Jew/Soviet spy
David Bohm- Manhattan Project- Hungarian Jew
Edward Teller- Hydrogen Bomb- Polish Jew
Stanislaw Ulam- Hydrogen Bomb- Polish Jew
Enrico Fermi was married to a Jewess, Laura Capon

Radioactive sheep boost claims of secret Israeli nuke test

SocratesSolutions Skip Sun, 08/26/2018 - 00:07 Permalink

The Satanic Jews have a name for this. It is called the "Samson Option". Right, the arrogant Black Magic Black Hats of Hate Bullies of the World think that they can shake the whole stage down upon the world. Not going to happen. 

Instead, they will have their hats removed and their ill kept beards trimmed as they rejoin the human race. 

LightBulb18 NotTiredOfWinning Sat, 08/25/2018 - 23:51 Permalink

I am rather sure what is happening in yemen is collective punishment and intentional starvation. If you own enough of the media then you don’t have to worry about breaking international or domestic laws. I hear that Chinese dissidents when they are not executed or butchered for their organs, are allowed to wander about without A right to work in the country, A place with no food stamps or benefits, and everyone gets to see them starve to death for criticizing the government. More death that is above the law, but don’t forget to blame the Jews of Israel! In G-d I trust.

Skip hedgeless_horseman Sat, 08/25/2018 - 23:12 Permalink

Gibbons was an amazing mind.

These are most assuredly the latter-days.
Yemen has Shia, and (((THEY))) want Shia gone.

The USSA has NEVER thought it wrong to murder the innocent, whether at Waco or Syria or Iran or anywhere else.

Look how they supply Israel who used the American weapons to assassinate non-terrorists and to murder old men, women and children. In fact an Israeli sniper shot a man who was praying on his rooftop in Palestine. He was reading the Qur'an and praying. THAT was his crime.

The website is run and owned by former State Department employees:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!

Why do Muslims Hate the West?

John McCain's father a high-ranking Navy man at the time ordered the sailors to SHUT UP and KEEP THEIR MOUTHS SHUT under dire penalty.
When Israel Attacked America: Remembering the USS Liberty, June 8, 1967 (article date: June 8, 2018)

I will say that I completely believe that there WILL be justice, not today, not tomorrow, not next week, not next month, not next year but IT IS COMING!!

Thom Paine Sat, 08/25/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

Somebody nuke the Saudis, Satan spawn walking the Earth.   And the USA always happy to deal with the devil whilst proclaiming 'GOD' and country.