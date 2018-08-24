Yuan Surges After PBOC Resumes Use Of "Countercyclical Factor"

Step aside Powell: what may be the most important news for the dollar today came not from Jackson Hole but from Beijing, where the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly announced that it would resume use of the "counter-cyclical factor" in the CNY midpoint fixing mechanism, which it suspended in January, sending the Yuan sharply lower at the time.
As Bloomberg reports, banks that contribute to the fixing plan to resume re-applying the counter-cyclical factor in their calculations from Monday, "while a source from a yuan-fixing bank said the institution has already resumed using the counter-cyclical factor, without saying if the bank received a call from the PBOC."
What is the counter-cyclical factor?
As a reminder, back on May 26, 2017, shortly after Moody's downgrade of China, Beijing "moved the goalposts" in its bid to reduce yuan volatility and depreciation, to punish currency manipulators (read Yuan shorts) and limit capital outflows (the currency had weakened for three straight years, triggering draconian capital controls and the surge of bitcoin) when the PBOC introduced a new "counter-cyclical factor" to reduce exchange-rate volatility, mitigate "pro-cyclicality" of market sentiment and reduce "herd behavior" in the FX market
As we explained at the time, under the new reference rate formula unveiled by the PBOC, institutions that provide quotes for the fixing would add an "intangible" counter-cyclical factor to their existing models, which takes into account the previous day’s official closing price at 4:30 p.m. as local time and changes in baskets of currencies.
In an amusing aside, to justify the move, China stated that its "foreign-exchange market can be driven by irrational expectations, resulting in "unreal" supply and demand that increases the risk of overshooting... The counter-cyclical factor may ease "herd actions" and help guide investors to pay more attention to economic fundamentals, according to the statement."
In other words, instead of "countercyclical", the PBOC could have just called it a "fudge" factor, whose purpose was to tell the market that the change in yuan rate during any given day should not be validated by incorporation in the next fixing if the economic fundamentals do not warrant it.
In short, the factor's return is just another way for the PBOC to strengthen the Yuan and it may explain why just two hours ahead of the Bloomberg flashing red headline, the USDCNY inexplicably plunged in afterhour markets as news of the resumption leaked across Chinese trading desks.
And sure enough, the USDCNH has continued to slide, dropping as low as 6.8264 from an overnight high just shy of 6.90.
As Bloomberg notes, "with the recent uptick in Asian exports and even Turkey's recent descent from the front page headlines, this sort of measure could help provide a bit of stability to EM."
No, it won't eliminate the impact of further Fed tightening (and it seems unlikely that Powell will waver from the path this morning), but it might mitigate some of the ancillary concerns.
To be sure, the latest intervention by the PBOC should serve as the latest support for the Yuan at a time when as we noted last night, trade talks between China and the US had broken down with no tangible results, threatening to push the Chinese currency to the key level of 7.00 against the dollar if not lower.
Comments
All this changes is the number China tells the public. The yuan is going to keep falling not matter how they fudge the numbers. Dollars are getting harder to find, and even the Japanese banks that make China's funny accounting possible are getting nervous.
It's funny but what you just wrote in your first sentence about the Yuan can be also be true for the US$, the Euro, the Yen and all other FIAT toilet papers printed by Central Banks. "$'s are getting hard to find"? R u serious? U can reach the moon if u stack them up (paper $'s), as far the digital $'s perhaps we reach another galaxy. China's funny accounting is no different to the Federal Reserve's EU's Russia's and Japanese or IMF's accounting.
In reply to All this changes is the… by ElBarto
FIAT toilet papers printed by Central Banks.
FIAT cars are not that bad. Okay, even if they are ...leave the central banks out of it.
In reply to It's funny but what you just… by Apollo55
Captain Nemo is right - my friend had a two-seater t-top Fiat that was a blast to drive. Apollo 55, you are wrong. I would ask you why you think the yuan keeps falling, but I'm sure I would only hear more sophomoric arguments about how the Fed is printing money. If there are so many dollars being printed, then why does the dollar keep rising?
In reply to FIAT toilet papers printed… by Captain Nemo d…
Yes I agree FIAT cars r not that bad but FIAT currencies...that's another story. The US$ is rising for two reasons. Higher US$ interest rates and anticipation of QE easing. Also in the land of the blind the one eye person is the King. The yuan is falling in order to counter act the recent tariffs story it's as simple as that. Have a nice day
In reply to Captain Nemo is right - my… by ElBarto
The wizard behind the curtain is pulling so much levers at the same time that one of these days he's gonna pull the wrong one.......
Counter cyclical factor
So, the Chinese plan even more currency manipulation...
Not really that surprising.
Nope. China isn't desperate at all.
They've learned that the FX game has no rules and gets wagged by Soros'ites and ESF'ons all the time so why not.
In reply to Nope. China isn't desperate… by Money_for_Nothing
If your Fudge Number doesn't match my Fudge number we will Just Fudge something half way in the Middle. OK ?
"Intangible" counter-cyclical factor to their existing models. Hehehe.
Here's my secret model for Yuan valuation. It is a change model to incorporate the previous day closing value.
Delta(Yuan/$) = F*(alpha1*Xi's_Mood+alpha2*Trump_Mood+Sum(zeta_k*GDP_k)+Sum(Beta_n*g_n)+gamma_m(cross_term_m))
where
zeta's are the GDP growths of various relevant countries, as well as of Zeta Reticuli which are provided by Nancy Lieder.
g_n is n factors of any other garbage you want to put in
and F is a random variable defined in -infinity to +infinity and can take any value you find convenient.
PS: Tylers ...is it too much to ask to add greek letters for comments on a financial website? I don't think char codes work.
PPS: Yes, I cannot add too many delta's in front of everything to make them all change terms ...but ...the F takes care of it all
Lol, at least they're honest.
"We're here to fudge" the herd behavior.